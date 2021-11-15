The Thanksgiving turkey may get top billing, but the “sides” are really the stars of the annual feast. Holiday darlings like cranberry sauce and stuffing are eaten no more than a few times a year but are welcomed with open arms on the fourth Thursday of November.

To honor these seasonal favorites, why not infuse their flavors into your favorite cocktail? From Old Fashioneds inspired by traditional pies and casseroles, to a cranberry sauce G&T, read on for the best drinks to make this Thanksgiving.

Why eat pecan pie when you can drink it? Inspired by the ooey gooey dessert, this drink is made with rum, praline pecan liqueur, white chocolate syrup, and aromatic bitters. The rich, decadent result is the perfect complement to the flavors on your holiday table — and a suitable addition to the dessert spread,

If apple picking isn’t your thing, this festive drink will transport you to the orchard without leaving your couch. Combine gin, lemon juice, and sparkling apple cider for a fruity and lower-ABV take on the classic French 75.

For a pumpkin sipper that’s anything but #basic, combine rum, pumpkin purée, spiced honey syrup, and egg white for a frothy cocktail with authentic pumpkin flavor — no artificial syrups necessary. Top with pumpkin spice blend for garnish.

Light, refreshing, and seasonally spiced, this take on the whiskey sour incorporates fresh apple cider for festive flair. Combine bourbon, lemon juice, apple cider, agave nectar, and egg white in a shaker, strain into a coupe glass, and top with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Created by Johnny Swet, co-owner and mixologist of NYC’s JIMMY at The James, this cocktail was inspired by a holiday staple. Fragrant and herbal, the G&T riff combines gin, simple syrup, lime juice, cranberry sauce, and tonic, and is topped with a sage leaf for extra aroma.

Made with white rum, roasted pumpkin and thyme purée, and lemonade, this cocktail will give you something to be thankful for this year. With a nice balance between sweet and earthy flavors, and the smokiness of roasted thyme, this cocktail is anything but another boring pumpkin spiced drink.

This drink takes the best part of a classic sweet potato casserole and infuses it into the world’s most popular cocktail — combining Scotch with toasted marshmallow syrup and aromatic bitters, and topping it off with a toasted marshmallow.

Warm up by the fireplace with this festive take on a fall favorite. Made with bourbon, apple juice, cranberry juice, honey, and lemon, this cocktail combines the flavors of apple pie and cranberry sauce into one cozy concoction.