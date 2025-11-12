The 50 Best Wines of 2025

Check out the best wines from previous years here!

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking the opportunity to reflect on the most compelling, eye-opening, and exceptional wines we’ve tasted this year at VinePair HQ. And as is true each year, while tasting through hundreds of wines to compile this list, some themes inevitably start to emerge.

It’s evident from this year’s rankings that wines from Oregon continue to make an impression. But not just the state’s famed silky Pinot Noirs (though the list does include its fair share of those). What really blew us away this year were the distinct expressions of Chardonnay from across the Willamette Valley, ranging from mineral and bright to rich and savory. (Plus a few gems made from the ever-so-lovable Gamay.)

Looking south to California, this year’s selections reached far beyond the expected selections of Sonoma Pinot and Napa Cab. Skin-contact Viognier, Napa Valley Schioppettino, coastal Albariño from Santa Barbara, and a nutty, Jura-style Chardonnay from Mendocino all make an appearance. And, as we discovered earlier this year, we might just be in the midst of a Zinfandel renaissance.

Zooming out to the rest of the world, we were taken by crisp, high-elevation wines from Italy’s Alto Adige and Spain’s Sierra de Gredos, ripe expressions of Riesling from across Germany’s many terroirs, and some under-the-radar Sauvignon Blanc finds from France.

As always, every bottle we tasted in 2025 was considered for review, our buying guides, as well as this, our annual ranking of the 50 best wines of the year. Here are the top 50 wines of 2025, tasted and reviewed by VinePair’s tasting panel.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the 50 best wines of the year roundup, our tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. We compiled an initial long list of our favorite wines from 2025, and evaluated each wine individually. Over the course of the tasting, and following much deliberation, we pared it down to the 50 best.

Though each wine received a score, the bottles are not listed directly in the order from lowest to highest score. The list was instead compiled by assessing what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S.

The 50 Best Wines of 2025

50. Von Winning ‘Winnings’ Riesling 2024

Germany’s sunny Pfalz region is known for producing fuller-bodied expressions of Riesling, and this expressive wine from the historic von Winning winery is a great example. The entry-level bottling from the estate, this wine is extremely approachable, welcoming drinkers in with aromas of peaches, jasmine flowers, and honeydew melon. The palate is lush, with juicy apricot and tropical fruit notes. Riesling’s signature acidity is still there, but a bit softer around the edges.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

49. Venus La Universal Dido Blanc 2022

Venus La Universal’s Dido Blanc is made with native grapes sourced from across Catalonia’s mountainous Montsant region, including Macabeu, Garnatxa Blanca, and Cartoixà (a local name for Xarel-lo) from old-vine plots up to 70 years old. A small percentage of the wine is made with skin contact, adding a golden hue and rich, savory element. Flavors of baked apples, preserved lemons, and roasted hazelnuts come through on the deep palate.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

48. Approachment Wine Company Chardonnay 2023

After racking up extensive experience working at the top estates in Oregon, winemaking duo Jessica and Paden West started Approachment Wine Company in 2021. This Willamette Valley Chardonnay shows the mineral-driven, steely side of the grape with subtle citrus and apple notes framed by an intense salinity. This is the Oregon Chardonnay for Chablis drinkers.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

47. Florèz Wines Kind of Orange 2023

Known for its strong aromatics and thick, low-acid structure, Viognier isn’t exactly the darling of the natural wine world. But this oft-maligned variety gets a new look in this bottling from winemaker James Jelks. The 100 percent Viognier from California’s Central Coast is made with skin contact, tapping into the grape’s natural perfumed notes while adding some interesting texture on the palate. Juicy peaches, vanilla, honeysuckle, and grapefruit notes are complemented by hints of ginger and white pepper.

Average price: $30

Rating: 95

46. Matthiasson Wines Napa Valley Schioppettino 2023

Steve and Jill Matthiasson have long been fascinated by the wines of Friuli, a region in northeastern Italy that’s home to a diverse set of native grapes. So much so that the winemaking pair decided to dedicate a number of rows in their home Matthiasson Vineyard to some of the region’s iconic varieties. This bottling is made with Schioppettino, a Friulian grape beloved for its distinct peppery aromas. This Napa Valley version of the wine captures its inherent savory notes. Juicy blackberries and black cherry notes are coated in a layer of freshly cracked black peppercorns.

Average price: $59

Rating: 94

45. Haden Fig Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2023

Haden Fig is the approachable, entry-level label from acclaimed Willamette Valley producer Evesham Wood. While there’s definitely a time and place to sit back with a complex, single-vineyard wine and contemplate the wine’s terroir, this bottle is for straightforward, easy-drinking enjoyment. It offers bright, crunchy red fruit notes of ripe cherries, raspberries, and rhubarb with touches of hibiscus and potting soil. A delicious, reliable, and well-priced option in the sometimes overwhelming category of Oregon Pinot.

Average price: $26

Rating: 94

44. Vasse Felix Tom Cullity 2020

This bottling is named for Dr. Tom Cullity, who established Vasse Felix as the founding winery of Western Australia’s renowned Margaret River region in 1967. Two of the first vines he planted were Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec, and as an homage to the winery’s early days, this wine is a blend of the two varieties. The wine shows excellent balance, delivering full-bodied flavors of blackberries, blackcurrant, and vanilla with a complex savory edge of cedar, leather, and herbs.

Average price: $170

Rating: 93

43. Little Clover Cayuga White 2018

Winemaker Erin McMurrough is redefining what hybrid grapes can do in New York’s Finger Lakes region. Here, she uses 100 percent sustainably farmed Cayuga White in an elegant, traditional-method sparkling wine, aged on the lees for 36 months. It opens with aromas of crisp green apples, honeysuckle, and white pepper. The palate has rich texture and flavor, showcasing a complex new side of this hybrid grape.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

42. Résonance Wines Willamette Valley Chardonnay 2022

Famed Burgundy producer Louis Jadot got into the Willamette Valley wine game in 2013 when Jadot’s longtime lead winemaker Jacques Lardière and partner Thibault Gagey came across the idyllic Résonance vineyard. Its entry-level Chardonnay is made with a blend from the winery’s estate vineyards as well as other sites throughout the Willamette Valley AVA. It’s full of orchard fruit notes, from crisp green apples to baked yellow apples covered in autumn spices. The palate brings rich flavors of vanilla, peaches, and freshly baked bread.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

41. Elena Walch Sauvignon Alto Adige 2024

Between its high-elevation vineyards and its bright, sunny days, Alto Adige produces impeccably balanced white wines. This Sauvignon Blanc is a great example, striking that ideal middle ground between the variety’s fruity, tropical notes and crisp, mineral-driven acidity. Flavors of waxy green apples, guava, and passion fruit give way to a creamy, textured finish.

Average price: $29

Rating: 93

40. Common Wealth Crush Co. Family Meal 2024

Founded in 2022, Common Wealth Crush is a custom crush and winery incubator in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, helping winemakers in the region produce wine and bring new ideas to life. One of the winery’s flagship bottlings, Family Meal is a co-ferment of both red and white grapes including Merlot, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, and Vidal. The mixture brings together the bright red fruit notes of Merlot with the blazing acidity of Chenin and Sauvignon Blanc. The approachable, light-bodied wine is meant to channel the friendly, convivial vibes of a group Sunday dinner or restaurant staff meal, and it’s a success.

Average price: $25

Rating: 90

39. Apollo’s Praise The Knoll Dry Riesling 2024

Longtime Finger Lakes winemaker Kelby James Russell started Apollo’s Praise with partner Julia Rose Hoyle in 2023 when they acquired the Lahoma Vineyard, a 20-acre site on the west side of Seneca Lake renowned for its steely, complex Rieslings. The Knoll bottling is named after a small sandstone hill on the property that produces particularly concentrated wines. This Riesling is powerful across the nose and palate with intense notes of citrus, juicy peaches, and rose petals. The wine’s opulent fruit character is balanced by its spritzy, sea spray minerality and acidity.

Average price: $75

Rating: 92

38. Keermont Vineyards Merlot ‘Stellenbosch’ 2020

This Merlot is sourced from two vineyard sites across South Africa’s Stellenbosch region — one known for producing dense, full-bodied wines and the other known for lending to wines with a lighter, more elegant profile. The result is a wonderful balance between Merlot’s classic plush blue fruit notes, with blueberry and plum notes, and an earthy, savory hint of autumn leaves and leather.

Average price: $33

Rating: 92

37. Zlatan Crljenak 2018

Though many wine drinkers probably aren’t familiar with Croatia’s Crljenak Kaštelanski grape, it turns out (determined through rigorous genetic testing) that it’s genetically identical to California’s popular Zinfandel grape. This expression from Zlatan Otok captures the grape’s beloved plush fruit notes, but with a notable added layer of spice. Ripe black raspberries and cherries are dusted in a coating of herbs, baking spices, and fall leaves. The intense wine benefits from some time in bottle, with the 2018 showing well now.

Average price: $45

Rating: 98

36. Passerelles Touraine Oisly 2023

While the Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé appellations attract most of the attention in the category, the nearby Touraine region offers great Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc alternatives. This bottle from Passerelles showcases the Loire’s classic mineral core, but surrounded by generous, juicy fruit notes of passion fruit, green mango, grapefruit, and peach.

Average price: $30

Rating: 95

35. Roberto Henriquez Molino del Ciego 2023

Roberto Henriquez works with the ancient vines in Chile’s Bío Bío and Itata Valley regions. This skin-contact wine is made with Sémillon from low-yielding 100-year-old vines, which produces a deeply complex, savory orange wine. It opens with fresh green herbs and peppers on the nose, with hints of orange zest and beeswax. The palate is rich and textured, with some tannins adding structure. A really unique find for those looking for something off the beaten path.

Average price: $31

Rating: 91

34. Rico Nuevo Garnacha 2022

Sierra de Gredos is renowned for its high-toned, elegant Garnachas made from old vines. And this under-$20 steal from Rico Nuevo is the perfect introduction to the style. It delivers tart, crunchy red fruit notes of cherries, cranberries, and strawberries with a touch of white pepper and earth. Fine tannins and bright acidity frame the wine, making this a delightful bottle to enjoy with a spread of pan con tomate and Manchego.

Average price: $19

Rating: 92

33. Sky Vineyards Mt. Veeder Zinfandel 2016

Lore Olds founded Sky Vineyards in 1973 on a special, high-elevation site near the peak of Mount Veeder. The vineyard, which faces directly up toward Napa’s expansive skies, produces elegant, lifted expressions of Zinfandel. Rather than the inky, thick Zins that dominate the market, this light-footed wine offers delicate notes of worn leather, wild berries, and cured tobacco leaf. The fruit and tannins are seamlessly integrated, showing great development for a Zin with some age.

Average price: $46

Rating: 95

32. Collard-Picard Champagne Prestige ‘Perpétuelle’ NV

Champagne Collard-Picard was founded in 1996 by Olivier Collard and Caroline Picard, who both have strong family ties in the region. The two farm about 40 acres between the villages of Epernay and Dormans, making expressive wines. This bottling is a classic blend of 50 percent Chardonnay, 25 percent Pinot Noir, and 25 percent Pinot Meunier. The Chardonnay comes through with razor-sharp acidity and notes of crisp green apple, tart lemon, and sourdough bread.

Average price: $100

Rating: 95

31. Illahe Vineyards 1899 Estate Pinot Noir 2022

For this specialty bottling, Illahe Vineyards relies on old-school production methods, forgoing the use of electricity or modern mechanization. The Willamette Valley-based estate even rides a horse and buggy from the winery to Portland to deliver the bottles to its distributor. The result is a stunningly dense, complex take on Pinot. It opens with notes of cranberries and thyme, evoking the holiday season. The palate hits with mocha, chocolate-covered cherries, and cinnamon bark.

Average price: $86

Rating: 96

30. Kiona Vineyards Estate Bottled Red Mountain Old Block Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Kiona Vineyards was one of the pioneering estates in Washington’s Red Mountain AVA — the winery’s founders were actually responsible for planting the region’s first vines in 1975. The area is now renowned for its Cab, and this bottling pays tribute to Red Mountain’s beginnings, made with fruit sourced from Kiona’s original plantings.

Average price: $85

Rating: 93

29. Llewelyn Wine ‘God Moving Over the Face of the Waters’ Chardonnay 2022

Llewelyn Wine is a project from winemaker Pete Bloomberg based out of Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County. He sources grapes from the neighboring regions, only working with organic, family-run farms that work without irrigation — like this Chardonnay from the Lolonis Vineyard in Mendocino’s Redwood Valley. The wine channels the savory complexity of a Jura Chardonnay, with some rich, oxidative notes of roasted hazelnuts, salted butter, preserved lemon rinds, and zippy acidity.

Average price: $38

Rating: 92

28. Karthäuserhof Schieferkristall Riesling 2021

The historic Karthäuserhof estate, located between the Ruwer and Mosel rivers, dates back to Roman times, though the winery states its official founding year as 1335. The winery is almost exclusively focused on Riesling, and the expertise is apparent in the bottle. This Riesling opens with a delicate floral nose of jasmine and green mango. It feels light and crisp on the palate, coming in at 11 percent ABV, but finishes with a pleasant waxy texture.

Average price: $39

Rating: 94

27. Johan Vineyards Savagnin 2022

Savagnin is rarely seen outside of its home in France’s alpine Jura region, so it was exciting to come across a bottle from Johan Vineyards, a biodynamic estate in the Willamette Valley’s Van Duzer Corridor AVA. The distinct variety is typically known for its balance between steely acidity and rich, nutty character — and Johan Vineyards really captured its essence, with layers of yellow apples, preserved lemons, and roasted hazelnuts.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

26. Newfound Wines Gravels Red 2022

In 2016, Matt and Audra Naumann established Newfound Wines as a 40-acre ranch, vineyard, and winery in California’s Sierra Foothills. The winery offers many single-vineyard, single-varietal bottlings, but the entry, “village-level” red blend of Grenache, Carignan, and Mourvèdre is a wonderful value that shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s delightfully medium-bodied with punchy notes of raspberries and cherries and hints of white pepper and herbs.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

25. Arabilis Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir 2022

This is an excellent expression of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Sourced from the Eola-Amity Hills AVA, this wine is made with 40 percent whole-cluster fermentation and aged in second-fill oak barrels for 16 months. It has great balance between fruit and savory notes, with generous flavors of ripe cherries, fresh soil, and spice wrapped in a bright acidity.

Average price: $50

Rating: 95

24. Reeve Heintz Vineyard Chardonnay

Located nine miles from the Sonoma Coast, the Charles Heintz Vineyard is one of California’s most iconic sites for cool-climate Chardonnay. This bottling from Reeve captures this site’s vibrant energy, with notes of green apple, Meyer lemon, and orange Creamsicle. On the palate there’s a creamy, vanilla texture, but the finish ends on bright, saline minerality.

Average price: $74

Rating: 95

23. Château Malherbe Rouge 2022

France’s iconic Côtes de Provence appellation is most commonly known for its salmon-pink rosés, but it’s time to pay attention to the region’s deep, savory red wines as well. This blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre from Château Malherbe’s biodynamically farmed estate brings a compelling mix of aromas and flavors from juicy ripe cherries and blackberries to worn leather and tobacco.

Price: $55

Rating: 93

22. SOM Wines Eola Springs Vineyard Chardonnay 2023

SOM (State of Mind) is a collective of sommeliers, winemakers, and vignerons based in the Willamette Valley who come together to make this label as a collaboration — and the results are stunning. This Chardonnay is sourced from the Eola-Amity Hills and aged in 100 percent new French oak for nine months. But oak doesn’t take center stage here: This wine is all about the core of salty minerality and razor sharp acidity.

Price: $75

Rating: 94

21. Domaine Bersan Saint Bris 2023

Saint Bris is one of the wine world’s classic confusing exceptions that make learning about wine so fun (and occasionally frustrating). Though this appellation lies within Burgundy, where Chardonnay reigns supreme on the white wine side of things, this particular area is solely focused on the production of Sauvignon Blanc. Weird, right? Well, in this case it makes for a truly delicious wine that brings all of the cool-climate acidity expected from a Burgundy zip code, but with the exuberant fruit notes that come with Sauvignon Blanc. There are subtle citrus notes of grapefruit and lemon zest alongside hints of salty butter and herbs.

Average price: $27

Rating: 93

20. Linden Vineyards Hardscrabble Chardonnay 2020

A pioneering winery in Virginia, Linden Vineyards was established in 1983 when winemaker Jim Lay purchased 76 acres of land on an abandoned apple orchard. The Hardscrabble Vineyard Chardonnay, from a distinct high-elevation site on this land, is a testament to what’s possible in this state. It opens with aromas of honeysuckle, beeswax, and a river rock minerality. The palate shows impeccable balance, with deep, round fruit notes, a slight grip, and bright acidity.

Average price: $48

Rating: 98

19. Las Jaras Wines Enz Vineyard Red 2021

Beyond its more whimsical bottlings like the Sweet Berry Wine and Glou Glou, Las Jaras focuses on highlighting some of California’s historic vineyard sites. Like this red blend sourced from the Central Coast’s Enz Vineyard — a site that dates back 1895. It’s a blend of 64 percent Mourvèdre, 27 percent Cabernet Pfeffer, and 9 percent Zinfandel, giving an insight into some of the grape varieties that were more relevant back then. Bursts of wild berries and juicy black cherry fill the palate, with hints of cocoa powder and herbs. The easy-drinking, medium-bodied wine has soft tannins, making it an instant crowd pleaser.

Average price: $58

Rating: 93

18. Domaine La Grange Tiphaine Trinqu’âmes 2024

Winemakers Coralie and Damien Delecheneau farm about 40 acres of land in France’s Loire Valley, half in Touraine and half in Montlouis. While Chenin is the star in Montlouis, this Sauvignon Blanc comes from the Touraine side of the operation, coming from 40-year-old vines planted in clay and limestone soils. This is a stunningly balanced expression of Sauvignon Blanc, finding the perfect line between the variety’s fruit notes (grapefruit, passion fruit, pineapple) and savory, mineral notes (saline, wet rocks, grass). They come together here in a lively, easy-drinking wine.

Average price: $21

Rating: 93

17. Big Table Farm Yamhill-Carlton Chardonnay 2022

Big Table Farm is a collaboration between winemaker Brian Marcy and his partner Clare Carver, who manages the estate’s 70 acres of farmland as well as designs the wine’s artful labels. This Chardonnay comes from two plots across the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA. It’s fermented in-barrel, giving it a pleasant creamy texture and richness without overbearing oak notes. The flavor profile displays Chardonnay’s leaner side with soft honeysuckle, apple, and mineral notes.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

16. Domaine Lagille L’Inattendue Champagne NV

The Lagille family has had roots in the village of Treslon since at least 1818. Today, brother and sister Vincent and Maud Lagille head up the 18-acre estate, and have been working to convert it to organic agriculture. The winery’s entry-level bottling, “L’Inattendue,” is made with 100 percent Pinot Meunier and aged on the lees for 36 to 42 months. It opens with inviting aromas of orange zest and herbs. The palate is bright with fresh citrus and apple notes accented by hints of rich, flaky croissant. It’s a stunning value in Champagne, and can easily work for anything from a festive toast to a full meal.

Average price: $60

Rating: 95

15. Las Pedreras Arquitón Rosado 2023

Based in Spain’s high-elevation Sierra de Gredos region, Las Pedreras is a project focused on the many expressions of Garnacha. In this case, that means a stunning rosé. The grapes for this bottling are sourced from two plots with 70-year-old head-trained Garnacha vines on granitic, sandy soils and the wine is aged for six months in used French oak barrels. Abandon all of your expectations of rosé when you approach this complex, textured wine. It opens with aromas of strawberries, honeydew melon, and orange blossom and the palate brings a creamy, rounded mouthfeel lifted by an intense saline minerality.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

14. Evening Land Seven Springs Passetoutgrain 2021

Both Pinot Noir and Gamay have their fans, but Passetoutgrain — a style in Burgundy that showcases the two grapes blended together — rarely gets the respect it deserves. Inspired by these juicy, quaffable wines, Oregon’s Evening Land Vineyards decided to make a U.S. version of the blend. The punchy palate is brimming with ripe red cherry and raspberry notes complemented by cracked black pepper and soil. It’s the perfect marriage of red fruit, earth, and acidity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

13. Soter Vineyards Mineral Springs Brut Rosé 2021

A pioneer in Oregon bubbly, Soter has been making traditional-method sparkling wines since its first vintage in 1997. The estate’s Mineral Springs Ranch — a 250-acre biodynamic farm with 50 acres of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir planted on ancient marine soils — is the perfect source for the winery’s brut rosé. This cuvée is fermented in a mix of stainless steel and neutral oak and aged for three and a half years on the lees. It’s floral on the nose, with aromas of jasmine flowers and raspberry jam, and the palate brings soft red berry notes with touches of pastry dough. A really delicious domestic sparkling wine.

Average price: $80

Rating: 94

12. Violet’s Paradise Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel 2023

After farming Sonoma’s Monte Rosso Vineyard — one of the most historic sites in the U.S — for a decade, Brenae Royal decided to make a label of her own. Violet’s Paradise is named for her vineyard dog, Violet Mae, as a tribute to her trusted companion and this celebrated vineyard. This Zinfandel showcases how special this land is, giving complex notes of citrus peel, ripe berries, and spiced meat. The fruit flows seamlessly into the wine’s earthy notes and soft (but definitely present) tannins.

Average price: $100

Rating: 98

11. Champagne Eric Taillet Luminosi’T Brut Rosé NV

Winemaker Eric Taillet is the fourth generation to work his family estate in Champagne’s Marne Valley. Taillet is passionate about Pinot Meunier — which is often considered the black sheep of Champagne’s big-three grapes — working to show its potential as a single-varietal wine. As such, the Luminosi’T Brut Rosé is made with 100 percent Pinot Meunier (99 percent direct press and 1 percent red wine) and is aged on the lees for 24 months before disgorgement. It’s lively with notes of raspberries, strawberry tops, and fresh whipped cream. Though there’s great concentration of fruit, the palate is focused, with firm bubbles and a chalky minerality.

Average price: $95

Rating: 95

10. Gagnon-Kennedy Beckstoffer Vineyard Georges III Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

In 2018, winemaker Marc Gagnon and longtime hospitality pro Michael Kennedy teamed up to start a wine label focusing on Napa’s rich history. This Cabernet is a great example of their goal, sourced from the Beckstoffer Georges III vineyard, a site planted in the Rutherford region in 1895 by the Rutherford family themselves. The wine is aged in 75 percent new oak and comes in at 14.9 percent ABV, and although it’s definitely full-bodied, it’s not bogged down by the oak or inky fruit. There are blackberry, blackcurrant, and plum notes accented by fresh herbs, licorice, and leather. The wine’s sturdy structure suggests it’s built to age, or let it decant for a bit and watch it evolve over an evening if you’re curious to try it sooner rather than later.

Average price: $175

Rating: 96

9. 00 Wines VGW 2022

Oregon’s 00 Wines takes a unique approach to Chardonnay. Founder Chris Hermann implements the controversial Black Chardonnay method, exposing the grape must to oxygen early in the process to avoid unwanted oxygenation later on. The winery’s VGW (“Very Good White”) bottling represents fruit sourced from across the Willamette Valley, aged for 12 months in barrel on the lees followed by 6 months in stainless steel. This wine offers layer after layer of complexity, jumping from rich and nutty to zesty citrus character in one harmonious sip. A distinct, must-try Oregon Chardonnay experience.

Average price: $90

Rating: 96

8. Domaine Bellegarde Pierre Blanche Jurançon Sec 2023

Tucked into the corner of the French Pyrenees, the Jurançon appellation is often overlooked. It’s historically known for its sweet, dessert-style wines, but the local grapes Petit and Gros Manseng can also produce deliciously textured dry whites. This bottling from Domaine Bellegarde is a great example, with rich notes of baked apples, salted almonds, and citrus. The palate has a waxy, rounded texture that ends on a creamy, crème brûlée-like finish (without the sweetness).

Average price: $30

Rating: 96

7. Old Westminster Malbec 2020

Malbec from Maryland? Yes! Winemaker Lisa Hinton at the Old Westminster Winery is pushing the boundaries of what this nascent winemaking state can achieve. This Malbec toes the line between Argentina’s inky, fruit-forward bottles and France’s intense, earthy expressions. It delivers ripe blackberry, raspberry, and blood orange notes with touches of dried herbs. The vibrant palate is lifted by bright acidity and silky tannins.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

6. Ökonomierat Rebholz Kastanienbusch Riesling GG 2023

The Rebholz family’s roots in viticulture date back to the 16th century. Today, the Rebholz estate encapsulates about 62 acres of land across Germany’s Pfalz region. This bottling comes from the steep, rocky Kastanienbusch site — the Grosses Gewächs (GG) designation indicates it’s a dry wine from a great growth vineyard, similar to a grand cru. The result is a truly captivating, ripe take on Riesling. It’s a rich, golden hue when poured, and immediately jumps out of the glass with complex herbaceous notes. The palate has concentrated fruit notes that dance between tropical and citrus: pineapple, lemon, lime, and guava.

Average price: $140

Rating: 95

5. Corison Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Legendary winegrower Cathy Corison has been making wine in the Napa Valley since the mid-’80s. Corison’s style is beloved for its balance between power and elegance, showing off the sunny, ripe character of the Napa Valley while still practicing restraint. The winery’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon brings aromas of anise, wild berries, forest floor, and flecks of green pepper. Juicy cherries and plums intertwine with hints of cacao nibs, and spice across the deep, grippy palate. In this wine’s 35th vintage, Corison proves again why it’s a standout Napa Cabernet year after year.

Average price: $135

Rating: 94

4. White Rose Estate ‘The Neo-Classical Objective’ Pinot Noir 2022

After successfully building a company in the aerospace industry, Greg Sanders wanted a new challenge. And after taking some viticulture and oenology courses at UC Davis, and many scouting trips to the Willamette Valley, he bought the 10-acre White Rose Vineyard in 2000. This interestingly named bottling is made as a tribute to the history of Pinot Noir, sourcing fruit from a number of nearby vineyards, implementing whole- cluster fermentation, and aging in French oak barrels for 15 months, with the goal of capturing a classic Pinot profile. This wine is a complete success. The nose welcomes you with high-toned notes of stewed strawberries, candied cherries, and spices. The palate presents a deeper profile with ripe black cherries, vanilla, and earth. A Willamette Valley Pinot well worth the splurge.

Average price: $110

Rating: 97

3. Âmevive Albariño 2024

Winemaker Alice Anderson and her partner Topher de Felice craft refined, expressive wines across California’s Central Coast. The pair works with a wide range of grape varieties and sustainably farmed sites — like this stunning Albariño from the biodynamic Martian Ranch Vineyard. This site sits in the Alisos Canyon AVA, right between the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria AVAs, sharing some of each area’s characteristics: getting warm during the day and cooling off with coastal fog in the evening. While Albariño might not exactly spring to mind when thinking of the intricate terroirs of Santa Barbara County, this expression from Âmevive makes a compelling case for the variety here. It has a salty, floral nose with notes of lemon zest and stone fruit. The palate is incredibly bright and vibrant, with freshly squeezed citrus and juicy peach flavors complemented by verdant notes of lime and herbs. The finish brings quenching acidity and a pleasant, creamy texture.

Average price: $32

Rating: 96

2. Ignaz Niedrist Kalterersee Classico Superiore 2023

The Niedrist family has called Italy’s mountainous Alto Adige home for nearly 200 years. The family vineyards were in and out of operation over the centuries, but Ignaz Neidrist and his wife Elisabeth saw potential in the family land and decided to revive the winery in 1989. This bottling is sourced from a historic site, with 80-year-old vines overlooking the beautiful Lake Caldaro. The wine is primarily made of the local Vernatsch grape (also known as Schiava) with 5 percent Teroldego in the mix. The bright ruby wine packs an impressive amount of flavor into such a light-bodied package. Concentrated notes of cherry Jolly Ranchers and cotton candy are balanced by savory strawberry tops, white pepper, and minerals. This can function as both an easy-drinking, chillable red or a complex wine to sip and savor over time.

Average price: $30

Rating: 95

1. Division Winemaking Company Gamay Noir ‘Gala’ 2024

Throughout this list, we’ve more than established that Oregon wine is soaring beyond Pinot Noir. From Chardonnay to sparkling wine, and even Savagnin, the state’s diverse terroirs continue to impress us. Another grape piquing our interest in the area: Gamay. And Portland-based Division Winemaking Co. is on the same page.

Founders Thomas Monroe and Kate Norris worked with Gamay while studying winemaking in France, and thought it would thrive in Oregon. After starting the small, urban winery in 2010, Division started working with the grape in 2011, and is now one of the largest makers of Gamay in the state. In addition to a few juicy, entry-level Gamay wines, Division explores the potential of this grape with distinct, single-vineyard wines. This particular bottling comes from the Jubilee Vineyard in the Willamette Valley’s Eola-Amity Hills area. The result is a deeply expressive wine bursting with red fruit character. Stewed raspberries, cherries, and cranberries are sprinkled with freshly cracked black pepper and a melange of herbs. This shows the complexity of Gamay, and is a truly enjoyable wine to drink.

Average price: $39

Rating: 96