Orange wines and chilled reds continue to challenge rosé for a spot in the summer lineup, but we can’t deny that the incumbent warm-weather wine continues to draw our attention with its ever-expanding range of styles. While the pale pink bottles from Provence that originally sparked the rosé frenzy remain wildly popular, there are wines from around the world that offer something new and exciting for curious drinkers, from juicy co-ferments to savory, barrel-aged examples.

Per our annual tradition, VinePair’s tasting panel sorted through and tasted hundreds of rosés to find the best of the best. This year we were wowed by complex expressions of Garnacha from Spain; rosés of Pinot Noir from Oregon; deep, savory wines from Italy; and, of course, some textbook bottles from the rosé heartland in the south of France.

From familiar to far-out, here are the 30 best rosés to drink in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best rosés to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the rosé roundup, our tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. We assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best rosés to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The 30 Best Rosés of 2025

30. Domaines Ott By Ott Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024

A pioneering force in Provence rosé since 1912, Domaines Ott remains a reliable pick when scouring the shelves for a classic expression of the style. No need to splurge on Ott’s higher-end offerings that boast luxury bottle shapes, the $30 entry-level expression delivers exactly what drinkers look for in this style: fresh citrus flavors, sea salt minerality, and refreshing acidity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

29. Louis Jadot Rosé 2024

While Provence is the epicenter of French rosé, other regions and grapes in the country have a lot to offer and shouldn’t be ignored. One variety that lends itself well to fruit-forward, juicy rosés is (unsurprisingly) Gamay. Rosé of Gamay can be found in the Loire Valley, its home in Beaujolais, or even just to the north in the Côteaux Bourguignons, like this example from legacy producer Louis Jadot. The nose is soft and subtle, but the palate brings vibrant notes of red berries and cream.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

28. Cobden Wini Paddy’s Blend Rosé of Pinot Noir 2024

This savory, mineral-driven rosé is made from 100 percent Pinot Noir, sourced from a number of vineyards across the Russian River Valley. The grapes are whole-cluster pressed, and the wine is aged in neutral French oak. Named after winemaker Mark Davis’s beloved dog Paddy (also depicted on the label), Cobden Wini has always donated to local animal programs. After Paddy passed away in 2023, the winery’s charity efforts were renamed the PaddyFund.

Average price: $50

Rating: 90

27. Fleur de Mer Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024

This bottle’s lavender label captures the spirit of the Côtes de Provence, evoking the region’s bright, flower-lined hillsides. The wine inside the bottle also reflects the classic Provence style. It’s fresh and floral with notes of white flowers, citrus, and peaches. While the shelves might be lined with flashy bottles in the $30 to $50 price range, this bottle delivers in both aesthetics and flavor profile for under $25.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

26. Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rosé 2024

It’s no coincidence this bottle vaguely resembles the iconic “The Endless Summer” documentary poster. Founders Marianne Fabre-Lanvin and Nicolas Cornu Thénard started the Souleil Vin de Bonté as a brand that would embody the feeling of an endless summer, inspired by their time surfing and shucking oysters on the Mediterranean. This wine is made from organic grapes grown on seaside vineyards in the south of France. The flavor profile is lean, mineral, and crisp, making it the perfect accompaniment to any and all summer activities.

Average price: $16

Rating: 90

25. Pullus Rosé 2024

From the rolling green hills of Slovenia’s Štajerska region comes this bright, quaffable rosé. At just 11.7 percent ABV, it’s relatively low in alcohol, keeping it lively on the palate and easy to sip all day. But its lighter body doesn’t mean it lacks in flavor. This bottle packs a punch of tart berry fruit that almost resembles biting into a spoonful of triple berry yogurt.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

24. E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2023

Even though the Southern Rhône Valley lies in close proximity to Provence, is planted to similar grapes, and equally benefits from similar sunshine and the harsh Mistral winds, most wine drinkers don’t associate the Côtes du Rhône appellation with rosé. But leave it to the E. Guigal estate, a historic producer in the region, to shine a light on Côtes du Rhône rosé — a wine the estate has been making since the 1940s. Unlike the light, crisp styles from its neighbors in Provence, this rosé has a rich, rounded body, coming in at 14.5 percent ABV, more akin to wines from the other nearby appellation, Tavel.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

23. Fox Run Vineyards Dry Rosé 2024

Though the blend in this easy-drinking Finger Lakes rosé might be uncommon (55 percent Lemberger, 32 percent Cabernet Franc, and 13 percent Pinot Noir), the components come together beautifully. This wine offers bright aromas of raspberries and blood orange, the palate brings ample juicy red berry notes, and the acidity keeps it refreshing.

Average price: $20

Rating: 91

22. Château la Nerthe Les Cassagnes Côtes du Rhône Rosé 2024

Another expression from France’s Côtes du Rhône appellation, this bottle is crafted from grapes grown in 30-plus-year-old vineyards on slopes with optimal sun exposure. This sunshine comes through in the wine’s profile, which is brimming with intense strawberry notes. The flavors range from freshly picked wild strawberries to concentrated fruit leather. All of this to say, when early summer strawberry season arrives, this is the bottle to reach for.

Average price: $20

Rating: 91

21. DuCard Vineyards Rosé 2024

This blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot from Central Virginia shows a darker, juicier side of rosé. It’s full of ripe strawberry, raspberry, and cherry notes, with just a touch of savory green pepper. This rosé will shine at summer barbecues, holding its own alongside grilled burgers and charred vegetable skewers.

Average price: $34

Rating: 91

20. Alberto Longo Donnadele Rosé 2024

While Italy isn’t as closely associated with rosé as some other nations, one region that’s really honed its rosatos is Puglia. The sun-kissed heel of the Italy boot may be best known for bold, inky reds made from Primitivo, but in recent years the region’s rosés made with Negroamaro have also made a splash. This bottle offers vibrant citrus notes of grapefruit and clementine with a chalky minerality.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

19. Standing Stone Vineyards Saperavi Dry Rosé 2024

Saperavi, originally from the country of Georgia, is one of the wine world’s only teinturier grapes — a category of where both the skin and the inner flesh are pigmented, which leads to intense, inky red wines. The same can be said about rosés made from the variety, including this food-friendly example from the Finger Lakes. It’s deep and concentrated with notes of tart plum, Swedish fish candies, and a hint of thyme, while the body is lifted by great acidity.

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

18. Saracina Rosé 2024

Saracina Vineyards encompasses a 400-acre working ranch and a certified sustainable winery in the rolling hills that lie near the banks of the Upper Russian River and the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains. The estate is filled with an olive grove with 140-year-old trees, vegetable gardens, beehives, alpacas, and goats — not to mention the native local wildlife. From this idyllic Northern California landscape comes this light-bodied, crisp, 100 percent Grenache rosé. It offers subtle notes of grapefruit and lemon zest, though the main focus is the wine’s intense saline minerality.

Average price: $24

Rating: 91

17. Pikasi Barbera Rosé 2024

Barbera is widely known as the more accessible, easy-drinking red variety of Italy’s Piedmont region. Here we have a different take on Barbera, though, from just across the border in Slovenia. A juicy, fruit-forward rosé, this bottle is wonderfully quaffable with flavors of cherry Jolly Rancher and mixed berries.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

16. Dominio IV no. 63 inverse ‘Coyote the Trickster’ 2024

In France’s prestigious Côte-Rôtie appellation, winemakers traditionally add a small percentage of Viognier to their Syrah to add an aromatic lift. In this wine, the Dominio IV winery flips that approach on its head, blending 80 percent Viognier with 20 percent Syrah to create a bold rosé. The grapes are sourced from the Pacific Northwest’s Rogue Valley and Columbia Gorge AVAs, co-fermented and macerated on the skins for 30 days, before being aged in neutral oak for five months. The resulting rich, complex rosé opens with fragrant aromas of roses and lychee, while the palate brings juicy cranberry and cherry notes.

Average price: $38

Rating: 92

15. Domaine Serene ‘r’ Rosé v.XVI NV

Ever since Ken and Grace Evenstad purchased 42 acres of land in Oregon’s Dundee Hills in 1989, Domaine Serene has been a pioneer in Willamette Valley wine. Though best known for elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, the estate’s “r” rosé bottling is particularly intriguing. Unlike most rosés that are quickly bottled and released, this wine is a complex, multi-vintage blend. This release finds the perfect balance between crisp and fruity, with notes of peach and grapefruit lifted by a lively acidity.

Average price: $44

Rating: 93

14. Benziger Family Winery de Coelo Rosé 2024

Benziger makes this Pinot Noir rosé from biodynamically farmed grapes grown on the Sonoma Coast. It’s soft and welcoming on the nose, with aromas of mango, honeydew melon, and fuzzy peaches. The palate introduces notes of tart strawberries and more ripe stone fruits. Though it has a plush, palate-coating texture, there’s still a crisp line of acid that runs through the wine, keeping it refreshing.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

13. Ridge Vineyards Lytton Estate Rosé 2024

This rosé is crafted as a Rhône-inspired, Grenache-dominant blend (with a touch of Zinfandel, of course) from Ridge’s organically farmed Lytton Springs vineyard in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley. The area’s sunshine and Zinfandel’s signature fruit-forward character come through, with the wine’s 13.2 percent ABV imparting a medium body. Grapefruit, orange blossom, and cherry notes also make an appearance.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

12. AIX Rosé 2024

Maison Saint Aix is perched in the vineyards of a 140-year-old domaine at one of the highest elevations in Provence. This sleek wine is a quintessential example of the Provençal style, made with 60 percent Grenache, 20 percent Syrah, and 20 percent Cinsault. It offers notes of both juicy, acidic grapefruit juice as well as bitter grapefruit pith and a chalky minerality.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

11. Pali Wine Co. Rosé of Pinot Noir ‘P.C.H.’ 2024

This rosé is made from 100 percent Pinot Noir sourced from Pali Wine Co.’s estate vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills. Its flavor profile is slightly reminiscent of a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, with tart passion fruit and citrus flavors. For drinkers who typically opt for a poolside Savvy B in the summer, try swapping it out for this tangy, crisp Cali rosé.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

10. Aldina Vineyards Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon 2024

When considering common rosé varieties, Cabernet Sauvignon is hardly the first grape that comes to mind. But Aldina Vineyards, in the Fountaingrove District of Sonoma, crafts a deliciously dark rosé from it. The wine is made in the traditional saignée method, giving it a lovely concentration of flavor. Notes of hibiscus, strawberry jam, pepper, and earth make this an intriguing and complex rosé for the dinner table.

Average price: $32

Rating: 91

9. Château Minuty ‘Minuty 281’ 2024

While we’re all about budget-friendly picks, it’s useful to know which flashy rosé bottles are actually worth the splurge. And this fashionable bottle from the iconic Château Minuty delivers in both style and character. It’s bursting with citrus notes on the palate, from lemon and lime to grapefruit and tangerine, while still maintaining the classically lean Provence style.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

8. Las Jaras Rosato 2022

The use of the term “rosato” gives a hint that this California wine is inspired by rich, Italian takes on rosé — made with a blend of Sangiovese, Primitivo, Barbera, Dolcetto, and Vermentino — rather than their light-bodied, crisp French counterparts. Another big hint on the label? The giant illustration of a strawberry — an indicator of the aromatics to come when the bottle is popped. This fun, juicy rosé brings big fruity flavors, with savory hints of sun-dried tomatoes and herbs.

Average price: $29

Rating: 91

7. Agricola Caprera ‘Sotto il Ceraso’ Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2021

There’s rosé and then there’s Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo. Italy’s hilly, green Abruzzo region is famed for this very specific, dark style of rosé — with bottles from cult producers in the region garnering prices well over $150. For those curious to explore this style and the top wines of this region, this bottle captures all of the concentrated flavor and complexity of a great Cerasuolo, at a more approachable price. A stunning, dark magenta-hued wine made from organically farmed, 80-year-old vines, the palate delivers juicy notes of ripe cherries and dried herbs. This is a rosé for the chilled red drinker.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

6. Las Pedreras Arquitón Rosado 2023

Bárbara Requejo Frutos, one of VinePair’s Winemakers to Watch in 2025, crafts elegant expressions of Garnacha from Spain’s rugged, high-elevation Sierra de Gredos region. Her beautifully high-toned red wines are stunningly expressive, and the same can be said about this rosé, made with 100 percent Garnacha from two organic plots of 70-year-old vines, and aged for six months in used French oak barrels. Brimming with character, it opens with welcoming aromas of strawberries, honeydew melon, and citrus. The palate balances a creamy, rounded texture with intense saline minerality.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

5. Cakebread Cellars Vin de Porche Rosé 2024

Cakebread Cellars is a historic Napa Valley estate that released its first vintage in 1973. For this rosé of Pinot Noir, Cakebread turns to its Annahala Ranch estate vineyard in the nearby, cooler-climate Anderson Valley. The nose opens with aromas of white flowers, strawberries, and watermelon, and the palate is lively and welcoming, with a fruit-forward profile lifted by natural acidity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

4. Château d’Esclans Les Clans 2023

Château d’Esclans is the estate behind one of summer’s most iconic bottles: Whispering Angel. But the winery makes more than just that one label. This is a higher-end offering from the Provence producer, made with a blend of Grenache and Rolle (known elsewhere as Vermentino), and aged for 10 months in a mix of new and used barrels. Though Rolle is common in Provence rosés, it usually makes up a minor part of the blend. Here, it takes on a larger role, adding a strong acid structure to the wine. This bright acidity frames notes of tart peaches, grapefruit, vanilla, and a chalky minerality.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

3. Istine Rosato 2024

The Fronti family specialized in vineyard development and management for famed Tuscan wineries for decades. But after Angela Fronti graduated from enology school, she convinced her father and uncle that they needed their own label and started Istine as a small family-run winery in 2009. We’ve praised Istine’s complex Chianti Classico in previous roundups, but here we get to see Sangiovese’s fun, easygoing side. It offers lush flavors of wild strawberries, ripe raspberries dusted in powdered sugar, rosemary, and thyme and a bright natural acidity. Pair with pizza picnics in the park.

Average price: $29

Rating: 93

2. Big Table Farm Laughing Pig Rosé 2024

Brian Marcy and Clare Carver own and manage 70 acres in the northern Willamette Valley, where they raise hens, pigs, and cows, grow seasonal vegetables, and, of course, make wine. Their sustainable farming practices carry through to a terroir-driven winemaking style, with wines bottled unfined and unfiltered. Laughing Pig Rosé is a joyful wine, welcoming drinkers with a bright nose of orange blossoms and strawberry tops. The palate is superbly balanced and delivers vibrant flavors of ripe strawberries and tart cherries.

Average price: $36

Rating: 93

1. Venus La Universal Dido La Solució Rosa 2022

Husband and wife team René Barbier and Sara Pérez are the children of winemakers at two wineries that put Spain’s Priorat region on the map: Clos Mogador and Mas Martinet. The hot, dry region in northeast Spain is known for its unabashedly bold, tannic wines, but Barbier and Pérez wanted to showcase a different, lighter side of the region with their Venus la Universal project. Dido is a blend of local grapes including Garnatxa Negra, Macabeu, Ull de Llebre (Tempranillo), and Garnatxa Blanca. The wine is subtle on the nose, with some soft aromas of vanilla and red berries, but the palate’s complex layers of texture and flavor really impressed us. There’s a creamy, round mouthfeel to the wine accented with hints of dried herbs and cinnamon. Savory and nuanced, this rosé invites contemplation, yet it’s just at home shared casually over dinner with friends.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94