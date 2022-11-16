2022 is coming to a close, and while the New Year is a great chance to reset, this is also a great time to reflect on the past 365 days. Here at VinePair, many of those evenings were spent sipping and swirling delicious wines.

Our list of the best wines we’ve tasted over the past year reflects the current industry landscape — a consistent welcoming of the new while respecting storied tradition.

Showcasing historic American grapes like Zinfandel and Merlot, we dove headfirst into varieties that no longer get the love they deserve stateside, and came away with a handful of bottles that will surely change your tune about them.

We also explored up-and-coming American regions, including Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes, and Michigan, and dug into unheralded varieties like Teroldego and Aídani. This list also features multiple old-vine wines from historic vineyards — including the world’s second-oldest Sémillon and a Zin that survived two world wars.

This year also brought us dueling styles of Chablis, more than a handful of Pinot Grigios that’ll truly blow you away, and three dessert wines that’ll have you skipping your final course and pouring yourself a snifter.

With something here for old-school collectors as well as the scene’s up and coming “cool kids,” no matter where you are on your wine journey, we’ve got you covered.

As in previous years, the wines below have been tasted and reviewed by VinePair’s tasting panel, which compiled an initial list of our favorite wines of 2022, then pared it down to the final ranking based on quality, value, and availability in the U.S. The list represents the fruit of multiple rounds of sampling, and showcases 50 of the finest bottles to buy right now.

Read on for VinePair’s 50 best wines of 2022.

50. Goose Ridge Revelation Rosé 2021 ($18)

Pull out this rosé at your next weekend barbecue, and prepare to feel popular. A lesson in balance, this highly aromatic blend from Goose Ridge in Washington State delivers bright berry fruit and refreshing acidity, followed by a creamy finish. Rating: 90

49. La Vis Classic Sauvignon Trentino DOC 2021 ($14)

It’s not every day that you find a truly memorable Sauvignon Blanc, so when you do, you may want to buy a whole case. That couldn’t be more true for this Savvy B from Alto Aldige, Italy. With tropical notes of pineapple rinds, starfruit, and kiwi offset by aromas of white pepper and herbs, this is an easy-drinking bottle ideal for sipping with summer salads or simply on its own. Rating: 90

48. Dutton Estate Winery Sweet Sisters Late Harvest Syrah 2017 ($25)

California’s Russian River Valley may be best known for its Pinot Noirs, but the region has so much more to offer — including Syrah. This late-harvest sweet wine shows the bright fruit flavors found in overripe Syrah grapes, offering boysenberry and a hint of black pepper to pair beautifully with dark chocolate desserts. Rating: 93

47. Hatzidakis Aidani Dry White Wine 2020 ($33)

Cooler weather doesn’t have to mean kissing your favorite crisp whites goodbye. Weighty enough to hold its own alongside rich foods and warming enough to deserve a place on your holiday table, this bottle is the perfect cool-weather white. Made from the lesser-known Greek white variety Aidani, expect notes of earthy sage and fennel alongside aromas of flint and struck matches. Rating: 92

46. Good Harbor Pinot Grigio 2021 ($17)

A Pinot Grigio for Riesling lovers and a prime example of the innovation American wine has to offer, this Michigan-grown white is bursting with notes of beeswax and tropical fruit. Aromas of kiwi and peaches evolve into notes of sweet, overripe orchard fruit on the palate. Rating: 90

45. Tarpon Cellars 2021 Cambaro Red ($28)

Craving red wine on a hot summer day? Say hello to this porch sipper. A 90 percent carbonically macerated red blend, it’s highly chillable, with notes of rooibos tea, bright cherries, and a drizzle of balsamic. The sustainably grown melange includes Nebbiolo, Primitivo, Syrah, Tempranillo, and more. On the palate, sweet fruity notes take a backseat to structured tannins, keeping everything in balance. Rating: 92

44. Altocedro Malbec Reserva 2018 ($30)

In some ways a classic Malbec, complete with soft yet concentrated blackberry fruit and good tannin structure, this Argentinian offering has an additional savory layer of nori and soy sauce to round things out on the palate. Umami-seekers, this is the bottle for you. Rating: 93

43. Sojourn Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($85)

Meet your new steakhouse go-to. An Oakville, Calif., Cab with highly concentrated fruit and pronounced tannins, Sojourn is age-worthy but also drinking beautifully now, especially after an hour or two in the decanter. Rating: 90

42. Mastroberardino Irpinia Aglianico ‘Re di More’ 2015 ($20)

An underrated Italian variety, Aglianico is grown in abundance in the country’s south and celebrated for its intense, slightly spiced flavors. Notes of leather and tobacco are softened by rose petals and crushed red fruit in this bottling, which is a divine pairing for a variety of winter staples, from grilled meat to hearty stews. Rating: 92

41. Mylonas Rosé 2021 ($21)

A sip of Grecian history, Mylonas Rosé offers a unique blend of two native grapes: Malagousia and Mandilaria. The resulting wine boasts slightly earthy flavors, with accents of honeysuckle and Camembert rind. This bottle especially shines alongside food, from green salads to cheese plates. Rating: 92

40. Cantina Terlano Pinot Grigio 2021 ($26)

Many Americans know Pinot Grigio as a simple, crushable wine, but this bottle proves that when made well, there’s more depth to the grape than it gets credit for. With whispers of cheese rind kept in check by lemon-lime zestiness, one thing’s for sure: This wine is not in want of character. Rating: 92

39. Tangent Pinot Gris 2021 ($17)

From the Edna Valley AVA in California’s Central Coast comes this truly memorable Pinot Gris. Its deep fruit core — complete with lemon candy and ripe peach flavors — is well concentrated and artfully balanced by citrusy acidity. Rating: 92

38. Envinate ‘Albahra’ 2021 ($23)

Fire up the grill and pour yourself a glass of this Spanish blend of Garnacha Tintorera (Alicante Bouschet) and Moravia Agria. Its oaky and earthy flavors make it the perfect match for all things smoked and wood-fired. Plus, with a slight chill, notes of ripe fruit refresh the palate on the finish. Rating: 92

37. Domaine Tatsis ‘Goumenissa’ Xinomavro 2009 ($37)

With notes of cranberry and spice, this sub-$40 Xinomavro could trick even the most well-versed collector into thinking it’s a high-end, aged Nebbiolo (one VinePair team member dubbed it “fool’s Barolo”). With bright fruit and a slight tartness, this bottle pairs beautifully with holiday fare, like cranberry sauce and herb-roasted vegetables, and proves that Greek wines can contend with the best that Italy has to offer. Rating: 94

36. Pegasus Bay Pinot Noir 2019 ($50)

If autumn were a wine, this might well be it. Bold, expressive, and with solid body, this New Zealand Pinot Noir offers warming cinnamon-spice flavors alongside savory, earthy notes of creamy cheese. The alcohol is slightly high here, but it’s kept in check by a solid fruit core and bracing acidity. Rating: 93

35. Inniskillin Sparkling Vidal Icewine 2019 ($90)

Three words: sparkling dessert wine. In a category that’s criminally underrated, this bubbly icewine from Canada is a unique outlier to get excited about. Flavors of vanilla and passion fruit intertwine with a caramel sweetness, all of which are lightened by a delicate effervescence. This is a bottle you won’t soon forget. Rating: 94

34. The Calling 2019 Dutton Ranch Chardonnay ($33)

From Sonoma’s Green Valley, The Calling’s Dutton Ranch Chardonnay has all the buttery goodness expected in old-school American styles, but plentiful acidity grips the palate to balance the fruit and counter the oakiness. Undergoing 100 percent native malolactic fermentation, the wine was fermented in French oak barrels and aged sur lie for nine months. In the resulting Chard, a perceived minerality on the nose is followed by soft hints of lemon curd and honeysuckle on the palate — a near-perfect balance between richness and crispness. Rating: 94

33. Stinson Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($24)

With a bold, full palate, this is how Virginia does Sauvignon Blanc. While delivering the intense minerality and ripe gooseberry flavors we seek in classic Savvy B, this elevated bottling tacks stinky cheese onto its list of descriptors, making for a sophisticated, highly quaffable sip. Rating: 92

32. Louis Roederer Champagne Collection 243 ($65)

In a category brimming with impressive, crowd-pleasing options, some Champagnes still manage to stand out from the crowd. This Louis Roederer release, an almost equal-parts blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with a splash of Pinot Meunier, delivers the brioche and tart apple flavors we expect in the style. A slight earthy depth adds a layer of complexity to this otherwise easy-drinking and enjoyable Champagne. Rating: 94

31. Seghesio Family Vineyards Rosato 2021 ($30)

A rosé for the “serious” wine drinker, this Barbera-Aglianico blend from Sonoma County is refreshing and juicy, with tight tannins keeping it focused on the palate and balancing out a subtle jamminess. A fruit-forward wine bearing no hint of bitterness on the finish, Seghesio Family Vineyards Rosato is easy to sip all summer long, but consider serving it slightly warmer (cellar temperature) during the winter — an all-season rosé, indeed. Rating: 93

30. Roy Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($265)

While this bottle from Roy Estate costs a pretty penny, its balanced yet powerful structure, pleasing mouthfeel, and spiced fruit aromas make it well worth the spend. If you’re looking to experience the crème de la crème of Napa Cabs, look no further. Rating: 96

29. Foradori Teroldego 2020 ($24)

Never heard of Teroldego? This approachable, fruit-forward red from northern Italy is your perfect entry point into the variety. Warming notes of cherry cola combine with savory buttered popcorn for a wine that pairs beautifully with rich pastas. Rating: 93

28. Cuvaison Merlot Arcilla 2019 ($70)

A noble expression of a noble grape, Cuvaison’s 2019 Merlot has a delightfully crunchy palate with a subtle tannic structure that keeps things in balance. This wine is smooth yet texturally interesting; a classic yet memorable Merlot to sip alongside Turkey Day supper, or on its own with friends. Rating: 96

27. Kabaj Rebula 2017 ($30)

Old school meets new school in this traditionally-made orange wine. While it doesn’t deliver the tart, kombucha-like notes of today’s trendy skin-contact vinos, this Slovenian bottling offers bruised apple and grape candy flavors. Sure to impress wine geeks and cider lovers alike, Kabaj Rebula is at its best when served alongside rich foods like soft cheese, skirt steak, or rotisserie chicken. Rating: 92

26. Maggy Hawk Skycrest Vineyard Chardonnay 2019 ($60)

Located 80 miles north of San Francisco, California’s Mendocino County is best known for its sparkling wines, but this Chardonnay proves its still wines deserve a place in your cellar. Notes of salted butter and overripe banana intertwine with bright stone fruit acidity, and hints of white pepper. Decant this on a weekend afternoon and enjoy its evolution as it opens up throughout the evening. Rating: 90

25. R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Cubillo 2013 ($24)

This $28 Rioja can be enjoyed by nerds and newbies alike, offering the slightly-sweet cherry notes we expect from the category, complemented by candied flower petals, mint leaves, and balsamic reduction. This is a widely-available wine and more affordable than some of the other iconic releases from the producer. Keep a case on hand as your house pour, or snag it as a last-minute host gift. Rating: 92

24. Chimney Rock Winery Elevage Red Blend 2019 ($110)

Think all red blends taste the same? Think again. Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot combine to create distinct, structured notes of juicy strawberries and freshly-cracked black pepper in this stellar bottling. Prominent tannins make for a slightly drying palate, but well-integrated fruit and acid keep things ultra-drinkable. Far from homogenized, this unique Napa Valley melange highlights how complex and well-balanced red blends can be. Rating: 95

23. Division Winemaking Company Malbec ‘Côt’ 2018 ($30)

French in style but also distinctly American, Division Winemaking Company attempts to harness the power of the earth into its array of Portland-made wines. This Malbec does just that, bursting with herbaceous notes of mint and dill alongside earthy candied strawberries and blackberries — a true celebration of nature’s bounty. Rating: 94

22. Château de Bligny Blanc de Blancs Brut ($52)

A Champagne for Chablis-lovers, this Blanc de Blanc delivers all the crisp, zippy flavor we love in unoaked Chardonnay, but with an effervescent twist. Notes of green apple and Meyer lemon are tamped down by a slight brioche sweetness, while grippy acidity and focused perlage keep things decadent. Rating: 95

21. Ladoucette Comte Lafond Sancerre Blanc 2020 ($42)

In the French countryside of the Loire Valley, Sancerre produces what’s widely known as the purest expression of Sauvignon Blanc. This bottle reflects the best that the style has to offer — flinty minerality, flavors of tropical fruit, and gripping acidity in near-perfect balance. Though its passionfruit notes make this a vibrant bottle to sip on its own, it also shines alongside raw bar staples. Rating: 90

20. Field Recordings Skins 2020 ($21)

Many orange wines are picked off of shelves predominantly because of their labels, and while Field Recordings Skins has a lovely one, it’s the juice inside that really impresses us. A skin-contact Chenin Blanc with prominent tannins, this drinks like a grippy red wine but has no shortage of the orange pith and bruised stone fruit flavors we seek in amber wines. If you’re new to orange wines and want to get into the category, this is a great place to start. Rating: 92

19. Component Petit Verdot 2019 ($95)

Napa may always be known for its Cabs, but bottles like this make a strong case for enjoying other varieties from the region. An impeccably balanced Petit Verdot, this wine is guaranteed to impress with its tight fruit core and high acidity, balanced by a tannic structure that’s prominent without being overwhelming. Notes of blackberry turn from slightly sour to satisfyingly sweet on the finish. Rating: 94

18. Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($100)

Voluptuous yet balanced, this is so much more than your basic “big” red. Oaky and tannic enough to please Napa Cab enthusiasts but with enough mountain fruit acidity to keep things in balance, Mt. Brave’s Mount Veeder-grown Cabernet Sauvignon truly reflects its origins. Store this bottle in your cellar for a few more years to soften its prominent tannins, or pop the cork now and serve it alongside grilled gamey meat. Rating: 90

17. Vietti Barolo 2018 ($54)

In Castiglione Falletto, a commune in Italy’s Piedmont region, Vietti Winery has been crafting sought-after Barolos since the late 1800s. Luscious tannins, tight berry fruit, and solid structure make this everything we look for in great Barolo, while rose petal and cherry notes surprise and delight the palate with every sip. Priced at just over $50, this is a steal. Rating: 94

16. Stoller Family Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé 2021 ($28)

With ripe berries,cream aromas, and vibrant acidity, it’s not hard to see why rosés made from Pinot Noir continue to gain traction in the States. From Oregon’s Willamette Valley, home to some of the country’s best Pinot Noirs, Stoller Family Estate’s take on pink wine is juicy and refreshing, with enough complexity to grip the palate and pique your interest. Rating: 92

15. Claus Preisinger Puszta Libre! 2021 ($20)

Equally as fun as it is “serious,” this chillable red is a definite crowd-pleaser. It’s from Burgenland, a region in eastern Austria known for its full-bodied reds. For the Gamay lover looking to expand their horizons, this cool kid-approved bottle offers juicy, jammy vibes via an unexpected grape blend: Zweigelt and St. Laurent. A subtly tannic, slightly peppery red, it offers just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for the next sip. Rating: 92

14. Patrick Piuze Chablis Terroir de Chablis 2021 ($32)

Crisp pear and apple notes wrapped in a welcome salinity — this is everything we love in Chablis, and more. The style hails from Northern Burgundy and is beloved by somms and everyday drinkers alike for its complexity and versatility, pairing wonderfully with a wide variety of cuisines — from rich, buttery lobster to light shellfish dishes. Since 2000, Patrick Piuze has been crafting lively, concentrated, unoaked Chardonnays in the region, and his passion for the style can be tasted in each glass. Rating: 94

13. Moreau-Naudet Premier Cru Forets 2020 ($49)

While Patrick Piuze gives us a classic Chablis, Moreau-Naudet’s expression provides a taste of the decadent and unexpected. With rounder, more robust notes of lemon curd and crème de menthe, this Chablis will please American Chardonnay fans who seek all things oak and buttery (within reason). Complex minerality and bright acidity keep things elegant, ensuring the palate never feels too weighty or overbearing. Rating: 94

12. Sanford ‘Sta. Rita Hills’ Pinot Noir 2019 ($45)

In California’s Sta. Rita Hills, Pinot Noir grapes enjoy direct sunlight along with ocean breezes and morning mist, allowing the finicky, thin-skinned fruit to thrive. The deep fruit core in the resulting wine is ripe and punchy, with notes of Rainier cherries and plum, and fragrant aromas of bouquet garni. Bright acidity elevates these flavors, while a hint of umami lingers on the finish. Rating: 93

11. Soléna Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2021 ($22)

This is not the Willamette Valley Pinot you’ve come to know. From the region best-known for producing delicious Pinot Noirs this crisp Pinot Gris serves a nuanced white alternative . Owned since 2000 by husband and wife team Laurent Montalieu and Danielle Andrus Montalieu, Soléna crafts terroir-driven wines that showcase their love for the land they gifted to one another for their wedding. Expect great depth of fruit, held up by layers of salinity and acidity — classically crisp and crowd pleasing, and under $25 at that. Rating: 92

10. Oremus Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos 2013 ($108)

For the uninitiated, Puttonyos are a measurement of the sugar content in Hungary’s storied Tokaji sweet wines, with six being the highest. Five Puttonyos roughly translates to a whopping 120 grams of sugar per liter, but this wine is bright and refreshing enough to sip all evening long. Fresh orange blossom, candied citrus peel, and honeysuckle notes are well-balanced by a mouthwatering, prickly pear-like acidity. Rating: 96

9. Massolino Dolcetto d’Alba 2021 ($14)

A supple Dolcetto that drinks like a highly-expressive Merlot, this soft and juicy red is bursting with aromas of ripe blackberries, damp soil, and blueberry jam. From Massolino, a winery that’s been producing high-quality releases in Italy’s Piedmont region since 1896, this bottling is well-structured and drinks like high-end Bordeaux blend, making its $20 price tag even more of a welcome surprise. Rating: 92

8. Bernard Baudry Chinon Les Granges 2021 ($18)

Bernard Baudry’s Chinon Les Granges arrives on the savory end of the red wine spectrum. Wafts of roasted red peppers and a bright hint of capsicum deliver everything we seek in Chinon, and more. The family-owned winery grows grapes across 79 acres in the famous Loire Valley appellation, producing a range of terroir-driven Cabernet Francs and Chenin Blancs. This wine was made to be drunk young and paired with aromatic, meaty meals like spaghetti bolognese or herb-crusted rack of lamb. Rating: 92

7. Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Brut 2015 ($211)

Crafted as an homage to Madame Clicquot, who famously stated, “Our black grapes give the finest white wine,” the La Grande Collection is Veuve Clicquot’s celebration of the Pinot Noir grape in all of its elegance. A blend of 90 percent Pinot Noir and 10 percent Chardonnay grapes from eight of Veuve Clicquot’s historic grand crus, this bottle has an aging potential of 15 years. Rich brioche notes emerge on the palate without overpowering subtle tropical candied pineapple aromas. On the palate, fine effervescence and stunning acidity keep things light and mineral-driven. This is a lively and highly age-worthy bubbly that’s sure to make any occasion feel special. Rating: 93

6. Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards ‘Revolver’ Zinfandel 2020 ($85)

Zinfandel doesn’t get too much love among modern drinkers, but bottles such as Gagnon-Kennedy’s “Revolver” suggest it’s deserving of a 21st-century American revival. The fruit in this wine comes from Zinfandel vines planted in 1886 and tended to by Brenae Royal, who covets Old Vines of this sort. With bright, juicy fruit and just a hint of oak, notes of ripe plums and boysenberries shine in each sip. Merlot fans looking to try something new need look no further: This wine has the soft tannins and bright berry fruit you love, with layers of herbal spice for added complexity. Rating: 96

5. Nathan K. Dry Riesling 2019 ($25)

Free from the petrol scents that turn some drinkers away from the variety, this easy-drinking, affordable Riesling from New York’s Finger Lakes region is the result of immensely talented winemaking. Nathan Kendall, who founded the winery in 2011, embraces an Old World, low-intervention style in the Seneca Lake AVA. With each sip of this complex yet quaffable Riesling, you’ll experience the acidity and sweetness of bright green apple, tempered by slightly savory aromas of gouda, granite, and white pepper. Best of all, it’s affordable enough to be your next case-buy. Rating: 94

4. Kir-Yanni Akakies Sparkling Rosé 2021 ($18)

A celebration of an extremely versatile native Greek grape, this bubbly pink wine is as easy on the palate as it is on the eyes. From the tiny town of Amyndeon in the Macedonia region, Kir-Yanni’s sparkling rosé is made from 100 percent Xinomavro, resulting in an ultra-vibrant, almost red hue that nears that of Lambrusco. A refreshing sip with notes of strawberries and hints black licorice, this sub-$20 sparkler is fruit-forward with high acidity and a faint perception of sweetness on the palate. Its active bubbles tickle the tongue and keep the wine light, bright, and ripe for fried food pairings. Rating: 92

3. Russiz Superiore Sauvignon Collio DOC Riserva 2016 ($43)

The northeastern Italian DOC of Collio Goriziano in Friuli-Venezia Giulia has historically been known for Pinot Grigios and Friulanos (also known as Sauvignon Vert), but it has more recently received overdue recognition for its stellar Sauvignon Blanc wines. One sip of Russiz Superiore’s Sauvignon Collio, and you’ll understand why. Its earthy, slightly savory palate offers a nice alternative to the New Zealand-style, pyrazine-forward Savvy B Americans are familiar with, offering highly-concentrated notes of bright tomato and aromatic basil. With a mineral-rich texture, it’s the perfect match for a caprese salad with lots of flaky sea salt. Rating: 92

2. Tablas Creek Vineyard Mourvèdre 2020 ($45)

In the heart of Paso Robles, Calif., Tablas Creek’s winemaking team crafts an array of breathtaking wines that consistently impress. Not only did that earn them VinePair’s Next Wave award for Best Winemaking Team this year, their 2022 Mourvèdre clinches the second spot on this year’s Top 50 Wines list. Often cast aside as a one-note blending variety in France’s Southern Rhône region, Mourvèdre confidently shines on its own in this release — and then some. Grapes for this wine were grown on Tablas Creek’s 120-acre organic and biodynamic estate vineyard and fermented in neutral French oak foudres (large barrels) for 20 months. Swirls of cherries and chocolate ganache intertwine with bright raspberry acidity on the palate. Just as these rich, bold flavors threaten to overwhelm, a tight tannic core and fruity acidity swoop in to keep each sip in perfect balance. This is a wine to pair with any weeknight meal — from roast chicken to leg of lamb — but it would especially shine alongside Middle Eastern flavors. Rating: 96

1. Palmeri Monte Rosso Vineyard Old Vine Sémillon 2020 ($54)

Family-owned Palmeri Wines is a celebration of mountain fruit. Sourcing grapes from high-elevation vineyards across California, owners Daisy, Kerry, and Drew Damskey craft delicious Cabs, Syrahs, Pinots, and more. But it was the winery’s 2020 Sémillon from California’s storied Monte Rosso vineyard that stood out from the pack this year. Monte Rosso is known for its old vines — while many of the nation’s oldest grapes were wiped out due to phylloxera, the estate retained some Sémillon and Zinfandel vines that continue to bear fruit. Grapes for this bottling come from the world’s second-oldest Sémillon vines planted in 1886, and were fermented with native yeast in new Baron French oak puncheons. Serve this wine at a slightly warmer temperature than you typically would for whites, and experience a flavorful wave of lemon candy, crisp pear, and marzipan, with welcome salinity woven throughout. Where this wine really shines, though, is in its mouthfeel. A structured bottling, Palmeri’s Old Vine Sémillon grips the palate with a pleasing texture and bursts of lemony citrus. The winery’s name was inspired by the Quercus palmeri, a species of oak tree native to the California mountains — another testament to the Damskey family’s respect for the hillside vineyards from which they source their grapes. Rating: 97