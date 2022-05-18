Check out the best rosés of 2021 here!

The rosé craze is so well established in the United States by now that no one can argue against its credentials as more than just a summer tipple — for large waves of the drinking public, pink wine is a year-round staple. But May continues to mark an important moment on the rosé calendar: the point at which the majority of the most recent Northern Hemisphere bottlings are available on the American market.

May also heralds the moment VinePair’s tasting panel assembles to dig out the best of the best in the rosé category, and this year certainly delivered. Compiled based on factors such as quality, value, and availability, 2022’s list features supermarket staples, bottles for orange and natural wine aficionados, and worthy opportunities to splurge.

This year’s final ranking pays noteworthy visits to Spain, Portugal, and Greece, as well as both coasts of the United States and, of course, Provence. Expect classic southern French blends and varietal bottlings from a range of exciting different grapes.

Here are the 25 best rosé wines for 2022. Looking for our 2021 edition of this list? Head over here.

25. Wölffer Estate Vineyard Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé 2021

Long Island staple Wölffer Estate has significantly increased its rosé offerings in recent years, with five different expressions now populating its lineup. This blend of nine red and white varieties remains the pick of the bunch, offering great depth of fruit, accomplished balance, and excellent value. Average price: $26.

Rating: 92