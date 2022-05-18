Check out the best rosés of 2021 here!
The rosé craze is so well established in the United States by now that no one can argue against its credentials as more than just a summer tipple — for large waves of the drinking public, pink wine is a year-round staple. But May continues to mark an important moment on the rosé calendar: the point at which the majority of the most recent Northern Hemisphere bottlings are available on the American market.
May also heralds the moment VinePair’s tasting panel assembles to dig out the best of the best in the rosé category, and this year certainly delivered. Compiled based on factors such as quality, value, and availability, 2022’s list features supermarket staples, bottles for orange and natural wine aficionados, and worthy opportunities to splurge.
This year’s final ranking pays noteworthy visits to Spain, Portugal, and Greece, as well as both coasts of the United States and, of course, Provence. Expect classic southern French blends and varietal bottlings from a range of exciting different grapes.
Here are the 25 best rosé wines for 2022. Looking for our 2021 edition of this list? Head over here.
25. Wölffer Estate Vineyard Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé 2021
Long Island staple Wölffer Estate has significantly increased its rosé offerings in recent years, with five different expressions now populating its lineup. This blend of nine red and white varieties remains the pick of the bunch, offering great depth of fruit, accomplished balance, and excellent value. Average price: $26.
Rating: 92
24. Revelation by Goose Ridge Rosé 2021
From the Goose Gap AVA in Washington State, this light pink wine also combines red and white varieties. The former — Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Grenache — provide a juicy, fruity core, while Pinot Gris and Chardonnay bring floral aromatics to the blend. Average price: $18.
Rating: 90
23. Kir Yianni L’Esprit du Lac 2021
The versatility of Xinomavro, a native Greek grape often likened to Nebbiolo, is clear to appreciate in this rosé. While the variety more often finds a home in light, expressive reds, vinified in rosé form here, it delivers an intriguing wine, with savory herbs driving its nose and opulent weight balanced by racy acidity on the palate. Average price: $21.
Rating: 91
22. Abacela Winery Grenache Rosé 2021
A 100 percent estate-grown Grenache from Oregon’s Umpqua Valley AVA, this rosé is light in color and texture. Citrus makes up the majority of its fruit character, with pink grapefruit and tangerine jostling for position on nose and palate, and setting up a refreshing, zesty finish. Stick this bottle on ice for pool parties and beach days. Average price: $20.
Rating: 90
21. Les Sarrins Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021
Capturing the very profile that made rosé so ubiquitously popular, this Provence bottling comprises the classic blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, and Mourvèdre. Tart peaches and white flower aromas spring to life on the nose, leading to a refreshingly light palate, with a dry and crisp finish. Summer water is the name of the game here. Average price: $25.
Rating: 90
20. Ferraton Père & Fils Côtes du Rhône Samorëns Rosé
A Grenache-driven blend from the right bank of Rhône, this rosé arrives with an attractive bright pink hue. Its profile encapsulates the type of wine we’ve come to affectionately call a “porch pounder.” Gentle hints of red berries and stone fruit run throughout, while its texture washes the palate with refreshing acidity. Average price: $15.
Rating: 90
19. Bodegas Godelia Mencía Rosé 2021
From Bierzo in northwestern Spain, this varietal rosé is made from Mencía, a popular grape in the region that provides light, fragrant reds. Made in a lighter rosé style, this wine retains the variety’s concentrated red berry notes and provides enjoyable, juicy sips. Pair with light salads or a plate of creamy white cheeses. Average price: $19.
Rating: 90
18. Domaine Saint Andrieu Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021
Another enjoyable Provençal offering, Domaine Saint Andrieu dials up the intensity of fruit with this rosé. Ripe, juicy strawberries leap from the nose. The palate arrives with similar concentration, aided by a creamy texture and medium body. While headier than the style we associate with Provence, this rosé is a huge success. Average price: $ 22.
Rating: 90
17. Herdade do Esporão Monte Velho Rosé 2021
From Alentejo, Portugal, this salmon pink rosé is mildly aromatic but brimming with flavor. Whispers of raspberry dance with a suggestion of green tea on the nose. The wine then springs to life on the palate, bringing a bombardment of vibrant red berries, a sprinkling of white pepper, and graceful acidity. Average price $12.
Rating: 90
16. Château d’Esclans Rock Angel 2020
Château d’Esclans propelled the rosé movement into the American mainstream with Whispering Angel. This bottle, the more decadent, slightly pricier sibling of that wine, sees partial vinification in 600-liter oak barrels. That process brings a richness to the wine and softens the tartness of its fruit notes. If you’re a regular Whispering Angel drinker, seek out this wine for the next phase of your rosé exploration. Average price: $34.
Rating: 91
15. Imagery Estate Winery Aleatico Rosé 2021
Primarily grown in Italy — Tuscany, in particular — Aleatico is a fragrant red grape with prominent floral aromas. Those characteristics shine through in this Sonoma Valley expression, whose attractive, summery label matches the colorful character of its fruit notes. Not just a great tasting wine, this bottle is a fun conversation starter. Average price: $30.
Rating: 90
14. Mylonas Rosé 2021
This Greek rosé comprises 80 percent Malagousia and 20 percent Mandilaria. The former is an intensely aromatic white variety, while the latter is an inky red that provides this wine its striking copper hue. Notably expressive on nose and palate, further complexity arrives in the form of savory dried herb notes. Enjoy with a hearty arugula and goat cheese salad. Average price: $21.
Rating: 92
13. Seghesio Family Vineyards Rosato 2021
From the Alexander Valley in Sonoma County arrives this equal-parts blend of Barbera and Aglianico. The native Italian varieties have clearly taken to their West Coast home, providing a “serious” rosé full of white peach, yogurt, and strawberry notes. A bounty of interesting food pairings await for this wine. Average price: $30.
Rating: 93
12. Barnard Griffin Rosé of Sangiovese 2021
Another Italian staple that’s performing valiantly in the U.S., this Sangiovese from Washington State delivers an impressive array of aromas that spans strawberries, watermelons, cranberries, and even some savory herbs. The palate delivers on the wine’s inky red hue, with concentrated fruit notes and a peppery finish. Average price: $13.
Rating: 90
11. Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Rosé 2021 (Best Supermarket Rosé)
Also from Washington State, this rosé gives an almost equal billing to Syrah (55 percent) and Cabernet Sauvignon (43 percent), while Grenache (2 percent) rounds out the blend. The bigger players in the wine stay true to form, with menthol, pepper, and a hint of bell pepper wafting from the nose, and brambly fruit mixing with lean peaches on the palate. This rosé is a supermarket steal. Average price: $15.
Rating: 90
10. Gamble Family Vineyards Gamble Family Vineyards Rosé 2021
From Napa Valley, this rosé employs the popular Left Bank Bordeaux blend, with Cabernet Sauvignon making up more than 50 percent of the wine. Unlike light and refreshing rosés, which tend to dominate the market, this wine is richer, full- bodied, and more contemplative. There are sweet fruit notes to enjoy on nose and palate, but equally impressive is its grippy texture, and well-incorporated, 13.6 percent ABV content. Feel free to pair with red meats or grilled root vegetables — this wine will hold its own. Average price: $26.
Rating: 92
9. Masseria Li Veli Torrerose Negroamaro Rosato Salento IGT 2021
From Puglia in southern Italy — the heel of the boot, if you subscribe to that analogy — this 100 percent Negroamaro rosé takes on a lighter, fruitier guise than the savory reds typically produced by the variety. Lively acidity helps it pop on the palate, while hints of minerality populate its crisp finish. This wine punches well above its price tag. Average price: $15.
Rating: 90
8. Banshee Wines Sonoma County Rosé 2021
Seven varieties are included in this Northern California blend. Pinot Noir plays the unlikely role of lead actor, and its bright, berry-fruited nature comes through surprisingly well. The overall balance of this wine is noteworthy, while prominent strawberry compote notes deliver deep fruit flavor. Average price: $22.
Rating: 90
7. Sosie Wines Rosé of Syrah 2021
From the Bennett Valley AVA in Sonoma, this varietal Syrah rosé is barrel-fermented in neutral oak, providing an opulent texture and subtle notes of vanilla. The fruit was clearly harvested at peak ripeness, based on the rich concentration of red berry aromas and flavors. This decadent rosé is ideal for oaked Chardonnay drinkers. Average price: $32.
Rating: 90
6. La Kiuva Rosé de Vallée (Best Rosé for Orange Wine Drinkers)
Here’s a rosé wine geeks will love: Produced in Italy’s Valle d’Aosta, this non-vintage bottling contains Nebbiolo, Gros Vien, and Neyret, and arrives with a dazzling copper hue. Though it undergoes just 12 hours of maceration and is fermented without skins, the character of this savory bottling shares much in common with orange wines. Subtle hints of red berries and roses emerge, but the real talking point is its weighty texture and fine tannins, both of which are balanced by bracing acidity. Average price: $15.
Rating: 90
5. Stoller Family Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé 2021
Rosés made from Pinot Noir are gaining ever more prominence in America and this bottle proves just how great the results can be. Its nose oozes ripe strawberries while the palate delivers nuanced texture. Subtle tannic grip is matched by chalky mineral notes and lively acidity, before the wonderful fruit character from the nose reappears on the finish. Average price: $28.
Rating: 92
4. Château Minuty 281 2021 (Best Rosé to Splurge On)
Despite its close association with luxury lifestyle, there aren’t too many opportunities to splurge in the still rosé category. Should you seek such a bottle, look no further than this wine. Hailing from the Côtes de Provence, Château Minuty 281 delivers all the hallmarks of the region and style — expressive aromas and fruity flavors — but with dialed-up intensity. The balance and concentration of flavor on show scream high-quality fruit, a characteristic we’re always happy to spend a little extra on. Average price: $95.
Rating: 94
3. Tenuta Tascante Tefra Rosato Etna DOC 2021
Produced from native Sicilian grape Nerello Mascalese, this crisp and refreshing rosé will delight fans of Provençal pink wines. One added feather in its cap is a deeper vibrancy of fruit flavor than its southern French counterparts, with intense red berry and stone fruit notes matched by mouthwatering acidity. Wise money would stock up on a few bottles. Average price: $22.
Rating: 88
2. Breaking Bread Winery Rosé of Zinfandel 2021 (Best Rosé for Natural Wine Drinkers)
Though we’re giving this wine the title of best “natural” rosé, it could equally be labeled “best for those who think they don’t like rosé,” for this is a truly left-field offering and an undoubted success. Barrel-fermented in neutral French oak, the wine also undergoes complete malolactic fermentation, allowing the winemaker to bottle unfined and unfiltered. Those processes bring a creamy, slightly oxidative character to the wine, while its fruit character goes well beyond red berries and into papaya and honeydew territory. This is the first year Kokomo Winery has released a rosé via its Breaking Bread label, and we’re excited to see what the future holds. Average price: $22.
Rating: 92
1. Gramercy Cellars Olsen Vineyard Rosé 2021
Epitomizing the old adage that all great wines are made in the vineyard, Gramercy Cellars takes a very deliberate viticultural approach for this rosé. The Cinsault, Grenache, and Syrah grapes that make up the blend are selected from the winery’s coolest vineyard blocks, while the vines are managed to produce slightly higher yields than they would for red wines, retaining all-important acidity and keeping alcohol levels relatively low. That close attention to detail pays dividends: This rosé is fresh, fruity, and expressive, with subtle mineral complexity emerging on the palate. Its tasting descriptors read like a “Greatest Hits” for the category in general, among them plush stone fruits and tart red berries. In other words, everything we crave from a bottle of rosé. Average price: $25.
Rating: 94
Published: May 18, 2022