As discussed on a recent episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” white wine is on the rise (in no small part due to Taylor Swift’s love of the beverage). And it appears as if large companies have caught on, with several conglomerates buying up white wine brands in anticipation of this trend continuing in 2024.

We couldn’t be more excited about this shift, as more and more outstanding bottles enter the market. The diversity of varieties and regions producing stellar white wines has simply become too enthralling to ignore. There are classic examples of white grapes thriving in their home soil like Pinot Bianco from Alto Adige, Austrian Grüner Veltliner, and Alsatian Riesling, but also a number of bottles from producers experimenting with obscure grapes on new turf like Xarel-lo from California and Melon de Bourgogne from the North Fork of Long Island.

Among a sea of white wine tasted this past year at VinePair, certain expressions wowed us with their distinct characteristics and charm. The following bottles showcase the depth and versatility that white wine can offer. Here are the 30 best white wines for 2024.

Best White Wines Under $25

Count Karolyi Grüner Veltliner 2021

Coming from the Tolna subregion of the larger southern Pannon wine region of Hungary, this Grüner is a cool example of how well this variety can do outside its home in Austria. Here we have a waxy, aloe nose with some lemon and a dose of pear. The palate has soft fruit but a lively acidity. It’s hard to beat this wine’s approachability and value!

Average price: $12

Rating: 92

Domini Del Leone Pinot Grigio 2021

This biodynamic Pinot Grigio is one of the most unique wines made from this grape coming out of Italy. The nose has tart notes of citrus, tamed by a lean minerality. The palate offers an impressive depth and structure that isn’t typically seen from this variety.

Average price: $16

Rating: 90

Ant Moore Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is everywhere. There’s an overwhelming number of bottles to choose from at wine shops — especially below 20 bucks. Here’s the one to seek out for Taco Tuesday or any day, really. The nose is subtle for this region with hints of citrus zest, green pepper, and some orchard fruit. The palate is balanced with wildly active acidity showing restraint and verve.

Average price: $17

Rating: 92

Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc II 2021

In the land of Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc can also thrive. This is an absolutely delicious example of German Sauvignon Blanc from the Pfalz region. It’s slightly herbaceous, with quiet jalapeño and ginger notes. The palate carries all of these aromas over from the nose and is exceptionally balanced between juicy peach notes and bracing acidity.

Average price: $17

Rating: 94

Blenheim Vineyards Chardonnay 2019

Virginia has arrived. We’ve been urging you to keep an eye on the Commonwealth for a few years, and now there’s no need as these wines are finally getting the attention they deserve. That said, you should book a ticket right now to visit Blenheim Vineyards because they’re on the cutting edge of wine in the state. This Chardonnay has an earthy nose with notes of honeysuckle and stone fruit. The palate is rich with concentrated fruit flavors, but the wonderful acidity comes through in the finish. Virginia is for wine lovers. (See what I did there?)

Average price: $19

Rating: 94

Nigl Freiheit Grüner Veltliner 2021

It seems like Grüner Veltliner is having a moment. We are seeing more and more examples right here in the U.S. and they are wonderful. But as we enjoy new expressions of this grape, we can’t forget where it came from. This Grüner is an absolute joy to sip from its home in Austria. It has an extremely pleasant round, creamy nose with short spikes of lemon and white pepper. The palate has an almost perfect balance for this grape, with soft yet active acidity and amazing texture.

Average price: $19

Rating: 94

Anthony Road Dry Riesling 2021

You probably know by now that the Finger Lakes region in New York is known for Riesling. It’s more than that, though. The variety is woven into the fabric of their history in this cool, nay, cold climate wine zone. This wine shows the utter respect and love the area has for Riesling. It’s incredible. Honey, petrol, waxy apples, and pears grace the senses on the nose. The palate is electric and grippy with some added green tea vibes. It’s complex and concentrated, has great depth, and a nice long finish. It sets a standard.

Average price: $20

Rating: 96

Kobal Sivi Pinot 2022

Sivi Pinot means Pinot Gris (Grigio) in Slovenia. Here, skin-contact wines are a way of life and this wine made with 36 hours of extended maceration shows how it’s done. The skin contact lends a stunning light pink, almost cooper-like hue to the wine. The nose wafts with tropical fruit and flecks of white pepper. The refreshing acidity and subtle tannins make you want another sip immediately.

Average price: $23

Rating: 93

Kozlović Malvasia 2022

If you’ve never tried a dry Malvasia wine before, you’re in for a treat. And Croatia is the best place to be introduced to this style. The nose shows impressive floral notes along with a hint of tangerine, mandarin oranges, and a slight whisper of honey that clings to the senses. The palate brings vibrant acidity, a delightful, waxy texture, and soft citrus flavors like preserved lemon. You’re welcome!

Average price: $24

Rating: 94

Suhru Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Sauvignon Blanc expresses itself quite differently depending on where it’s grown. It’s always fun tasting a global lineup of the grape, which we did, and experience its diversity. And this bottle from Long Island certainly shows a unique sense of place. The wine seems lean on the nose with stony minerality and citrus zest. The palate is where the depth arrives with round, grippy fruit that fills the palate. Did we say refreshing?

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

Best White Wines Under $50

Bedell Cellars Melon de Bourgogne 2022

The Melon de Bourgogne variety is typically found in the wines of Muscadet, which are made around the town of Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, just off the Atlantic Ocean. Long Island also happens to be on the Atlantic, so the Bedell winery thought the North Fork’s terroir would be a great fit for this variety, and planted the East Coast’s first-ever Melon de Bourgogne. And man, is it delicious. It has a classic saline nose, true to the variety, with sliced pear and subtle floral notes. That ocean influence comes through with a sea breeze minerality and great acidity. What an awesome achievement.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

Brooks ‘Ara’ Riesling 2022

Ready for Oregon Riesling? The Willamette is not just Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris. Other cool-climate varieties thrive there, too, and this bottle from the legendary Brooks winery is a great example. It’s flinty on the nose with some ripe pear and apple aromas. The palate leans into texture with a great acid-driven mouthfeel.

Average price: $26

Rating: 91

Cantina Terlano Pinot Bianco Tradition 2022

Wine from Alto Adige, Italy’s northernmost wine region, is heavily influenced by the vineyards’ position at high elevations. The sunshine and cool air result in bright wine with nice depth like this Pinot Bianco. The nose shows notes of lemon zest mingled with quiet hints of chamomile and jasmine. The palate is racy with notes of citrus and apple and a vibrant acidity.

Average price: $26

Rating: 90

Ryme ‘Hers’ Vermentino 2022

What’s a Mediterranean white wine grape from the island of Sardinia and southern France doing on the central coast of California? Who knows, but thank the Golden State it is. Ryme Cellars loves the variety so much they have two styles: a “His” and a “Hers.” We love both, but this one just hits different. There are notes of cantaloupe and stone fruits, with a creamy texture and calm acidity. It’s so pleasant and a great intro to this grape.

Average price: $27

Rating: 93

Two Shepherds ‘A Tribute to Sara Lee’ Grenache Blanc 2019

Texture is a big part of the success of a good Grenache Blanc. This variety is often blended, but when it’s done right single-variety expressions can be wonderful. Sonoma-based Two Shepherds hit the nail on the head with this one. The nose is filled with waxy, floral aromas and a hint of honeyed pear. There is a nice grip on the palate with vibrant fruit and great foundational acidity. You can feel the texture from the first sip.

Average price: $28

Rating: 92

Corey Creek ‘Deep Roots’ Gewürztraminer 2022

Gewürztraminer is a cool climate variety that possesses one of the longest lists of aromas out of all the grapes out there. It’s celebrated in the cool climates of Europe and now, with all that cooling ocean influence, also on Long Island. Aloe, beeswax, honey, prickly pear, flower blossoms, and ginger are just some of what you get on the nose. It is bright, balanced, and beautiful on the palate. It’s lively and refreshing while still having some weight.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Thistle & Weed ‘Khakibos’ White Wine 2022

This unique blend of Verdelho, Chenin Blanc, Palomino, Alvarinho, and Fernao Pires from South Africa’s Western Cape is delightfully aromatic. Aloe and honeyed cream welcome the nose with some floral hints to boot. The palate has medium depth with supportive acidity and a refreshing drying effect on the finish, making you want more.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

Alluvium Cellars Apricity 2022

Washington State is known for Merlot and Riesling, but that’s not giving the Evergreen State enough credit. It’s an extremely diverse landscape of grapes and that list includes Rhône varieties. This wine shows how successful they can be in this cool-climate region. It’s a blend of Viognier and Roussanne — and wow. Think floral with a note of honey drizzled over fresh, sliced pears on the nose. The palate is soft and creamy with a nice medium depth and very active and lively acidity. The clincher is that it finishes with a slight savory note to keep things even more interesting.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

Massican Annia 2022

This blend of Ribolla Gialla, Tocai Friulano, and Chardonnay might be one of the most unique white wines coming out of Napa Valley. Achieving this kind of texture, restraint, and balance with white varieties is a big deal and winemaker Dan Petroski has mastered this skill — as showcased by Massican’s exemplary portfolio of white wines. The nose has a slight bit of pear here and some ginger there along with slaking minerality. You can perceive the balance and depth immediately. The palate has rich notes of lemon oil and green apple with a creamy texture that’s all lifted by a refreshing acidity.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

Köfererhof Pinot Grigio 2022

Alto Adige is Pinot Grigio country. You have probably seen hundreds of them on wine shelves. They don’t always show what this grape is capable of, so we thought we’d list one that over-delivers. The nose has soft, mild notes of lemon and apple with a waft of saline. There’s a wonderful structure on the palate with grippy acidity yet rich, ripe fruit.

Average price: $34

Rating: 90

Hillick & Hobbs Estate Dry Riesling 2021

This Finger Lakes Riesling is a great way to introduce yourself to the Empire State’s style. It’s floral and savory on the nose with aromas of honey, rosemary, and thyme hints. The palate is so balanced with a roundness that plays well with the angular acidity of the wine.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

Leon Manbach Riesling Grand Cru Frankstein 2019

Alsatian Riesling can sometimes be overshadowed by Germany and, these days, New York. This bottle commands attention and will have you seeking out more from this region in the Vosges mountains. On the nose, you have a honey note wafting up with hints of pepper and sliced pears. The palate is dry, with an intense concentration of fruit and bracing acidity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

Pax Lyman Ranch Chenin Blanc 2022

In France, Chenin Blanc can be dry, sweet, semi-sweet, mildly fizzy, or straight-up bubbly. No matter how it’s made there’s always a richness and depth to the wines. Here in the U.S., Pax has taken on this variety and given us a truly American version. It’s rich on the nose with honey, ginger, and fresh pears. The palate is all depth and texture, with baked apples and a nice minerality to contrast. The acidity lifts the fruit and the finish sits with you. This wine will make you think.

Average price: $38

Rating: 96

Field Recordings Nolan Xarel-lo 2022

Xerel-lo is native to the Penedès region of Spain, and is most widely known for its role as a blending grape in the sparkling wines of Cava. It’s not often that we see it here in the U.S., but it’s no surprise that pioneering winery Field Recordings is trying its hand at this rare variety in California. This is not only a delicious wine, but it’s extremely representative of the grape’s inherent characteristics. It has a waxy, floral nose with some sliced pear and delicate white pepper aromas. To say it’s refreshing would be an understatement with its bright acidity, sea-salt minerality, and medium depth of fruit.

Average price: $39

Rating: 93

Lingua Franca ‘Avni’ Chardonnay 2021

Oregon and Pinot Noir go hand in hand these days. But what about Chardonnay? Lingua Franca is making one hell of a case for it. This wine is absolutely out of this world. Juicy ripe fruit and wonderful minerality greet the nose. The wine is perfectly balanced with a great creamy texture lifted by bright acidity. Case in point.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

Lady of the Sunshine Chardonnay 2021

Chardonnay has come a long way in our drinking culture. We’ve gone from subtle oak, to full-on oak, back to subtle again, then to no oak. Now we just want balance no matter how this extremely malleable grape is produced. And this Chardonnay is a version all its own. It’s got zip. It’s got zing. The grapes from this wine come from the biodynamically farmed Chene vineyard in California’s San Luis Obispo region, leading to a fresh, cool-climate expression of this variety. The nose has aromas of lemon oil and grapefruit. The palate is high-toned and acid-driven yet still retains the inherent depth of the variety. New Chard, new you!

Average price: $47

Rating: 92

Bien Nacido Vineyards Estate Chardonnay 2020

If vineyards could be American icons then the Bien Nacido Vineyard would be first in line. Fruit from here is highly sought after. And what better way to experience this revered land under vine than with the estate’s take on it? The nose is calm and focused with ripe fruit and a whisper of oak. It has a juicy palate that’s salty and rich all at the same time. It gives that old-school Cali Chard vibe, but with epic balance.

Average price: $48

Rating: 96

Best White Wines Under $100

Domaine Laroche Chablis Premier Cru Les Vaudevey 2021

Domaine Laroche has worked with the most esteemed premier and grand cru vineyard sites in Chablis over its centuries of history — and this experience shows in the bottle. This wine opens with subtle, pleasant aromas of matchstick and flint. This is complemented by complex notes of green apples, vanilla, and ginger on the palate. This bottle also brings that blazing acidity that we love from this region.

Average price: $65

Rating: 93

Cameron Winery Clos Electrique Blanc 2021

Owner John Paul Cameron has sustainably farmed small plots of land in the Dundee Hills of the Willamette Valley since 1984. This masterfully crafted Chardonnay has a bright, creamy nose with touches of white pepper and apples. The palate offers great balance, with the rich fruit lifted by a zingy acidity. Worth all the pennies.

Average price: $80

Rating: 91

Best White Wines Over $100

Bergstrom ‘Sigrid’ Chardonnay 2021

If you’re looking for that old-school oaky Chardonnay without the cloying mouthfeel, we have an absolute gem of a wine for you from Oregon’s renowned Bergström winery. This one is expertly balanced with alternating layers of texture and acidity. It doesn’t shy away from oak flavors, but the notes of vanilla and baking spices are extremely well integrated. This wine is a whole experience.

Average price: $122

Rating: 92

FAQs

What is the most popular white wine?

Chardonnay is one one of the most popular white wines in the world. Even though its home is in the renowned region of Burgundy, high-quality expressions of Chardonnay are now produced all around the world, from California to Oregon and from Australia to Italy. Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio are also some of the most popular white wines in the world.

What’s the best white wine for beginners?

Sauvignon Blanc is a great introduction to white wine. It has expressive fruit aromas and a nice acidity that make it approachable and easy to drink.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column, and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to provide a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Tastings are not typically conducted blind. In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and the price.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we typically include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

In creating this list of the best white wines, we took into account various criteria before making our final decisions. Our goal was to showcase a diverse range of wines in different styles and from different regions, at a range of different prices, to best suit every possible occasion.