Summer is peak pineapple season season, and with its undeniable tropical appeal, there’s perhaps no better ingredient to throw into your next favorite cocktail. When ripe, pineapples infuse a tongue-tingling flavor into cocktails that’s equal parts sweet and tart. In fact, it’s been argued that pineapple, especially when juiced, minimizes the bitter taste of alcohol, making it a dangerously delicious addition to your drink.

While there may be debate about whether or not the ingredient belongs on a pizza, no one can argue that the fruit doesn’t belong in a cocktail. From being a star component in many tiki cocktails to a fun addition to riffs on the classics, here are 14 of the best pineapple cocktails for summer.

Bourbon-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Hawaiian Gold Rush

The Gold Rush is considered by many to be a modern classic, combining bourbon, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup for a simple yet delectable sipper. The Hawaiian Gold Rush elevates the classic cocktail by adding fresh pineapple juice for a sweet and tangy twist. With the addition of grapefruit bitters, this cocktail is balanced, tart, and 100 percent delicious.

Bubbly Pineapple Cocktails

Sparkling Purple Pineapple

When the weather heats up and you’re craving a light cocktail to help cool you down, the Sparkling Purple Pineapple is just the drink for you. Made with pineapple juice, French vermouth, and Cava, Spain’s resident sparkling wine, this cocktail is perfectly balanced — you’ll want it in your hand all season long.

Gin-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Mint Pineapple Sour

Cool, refreshing mint emphasizes the juicy and robust flavors of pineapple, making for the perfect married pair in this Mint Pineapple Sour. The two ingredients are only further elevated by the addition of gin, whose herbal essences combine to create a beautifully balanced, sessionable cocktail. To make your own, mix gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice, mint simple syrup, and egg white for a quaffable summer sip.

Pineapple-Basil Highball

While it may be a coincidence that pineapple season and basil season coincide with each other, it’s the perfect excuse to use both ingredients in your next summer cocktail. The Pineapple-Basil Highball combines the ingredients with gin, lime juice, simple syrup, and lime sparkling water for a gorgeously green cocktail that will have you chilled out in no time.

Pineapple Berry Bramble

The Bramble is a cooling modern classic — one that serves as the perfect template for seasonal-inspired variations. The Pineapple Berry Bramble riffs off the original recipe by replacing the crème de mûre, or blackberry liqueur, with fresh pineapple juice and swapping out standard simple syrup for raspberry-infused simple. To try one for yourself, combine gin, lemon juice, and pineapple juice to a shaker. Shake, strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass, top with more crushed ice, and drizzle raspberry syrup on top.

Pineapple Breakfast Martini

The Breakfast Martini was a popular cocktail in the ‘90s, gaining popularity as a “sophisticated” hair of the dog option. The classic cocktail gets a pineapple-laced overhaul in this riff, made by mixing together gin, triple sec, pineapple juice, and pineapple jam. The result has a tart yet sweet finish that’s kept in check by the complex botanicals of gin and triple sec.

Liqueur-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Pineapple Jungle Bird

The beauty of the classic Jungle Bird lies in its versatility, and in this recipe, the tiki cocktail is further tiki-ified with the addition of tropical pineapple. Sweet and spicy Cognac delicately combines with the bitter, citrus-forward notes of Aperol, both of which are balanced perfectly with the addition of pineapple marmalade and pineapple juice for a sweet yet tangy edge. Rounded out with fresh lime juice, the Pineapple Jungle Bird is a perfect summer cocktail to cool off with after a long day in the sun.

Rum-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Piña Colada

A resort staple, the Piña Colada is famous for not only its mouthwatering flavor, but also for the number of ways it can be enjoyed. Whether on the rocks or frozen, alcoholic or “virgin,” there’s no denying the Piña Colada’s supremacy. This version combines white rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream, served over ice, for a fantastic summer treat.

Pineapple Daiquiri

The classic Daiquiri is another favorite among vacation-goers, but luckily, you don’t have to travel far for a taste of paradise. The Pineapple Daiquiri serves as a succulent riff on the classic by shaking together white rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup for a cocktail to imbibe all summer long.

Tequila/Mezcal-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Pineapple Limeade Margarita

While the Margarita might be perfect for enjoying all year long, the Pineapple Limeade Margarita is a perfect summer treat to enjoy under the hot sun. This cocktail makes for the perfect concoction to whip up for group gatherings. To try one for yourself, combine tequila, pineapple juice, limeade, and ice in a shaker. Shake, and strain the contents into a coupe glass rimmed with salt and garnished with a lime wheel.

Pineapple Mezcal Sour

The Pineapple Mezcal Sour serves as a riff on the traditional Pisco Sour, a cocktail native to Peru. The classic cocktail is built upon by swapping pisco for mezcal, gum arabic syrup for agave syrup, and adding fresh pineapple juice and aromatic bitters for a frothy and delicious cocktail, perfect for sipping beneath the sun’s rays.

Pineapple Sunrise Sour

The Tequila Sunrise gets a tropical makeover in the Pineapple Sunrise Sour, whose gradient color will have your mouth watering even before you take the first sip. A mixture of tequila, pineapple juice, cherry juice, and egg white, this pineapple cocktail has a silky mouthfeel and candied taste that will keep you coming back for more time and time again.

Strawberry Pineapple Margarita

When summer heat waves hit, frozen cocktails may be the only thing on the brain. This Strawberry Pineapple Margarita ticks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect summer cocktail: fruity, frozen, and flavorful. To make your own, combine tequila, pineapple juice, strawberries, lime juice, and agave nectar to a blender. Blend until smooth, and serve in a glass rimmed with salt.

Vodka-Based Pineapple Cocktails

Pineapple Moscow Mule

The Moscow Mule is one of the most refreshing cocktails to enjoy in the summer — ginger beer, lime juice, and vodka a perfect combination to combat the season’s high temperatures. The classic Mule receives a tropical twist in the Pineapple Moscow Mule with the addition of pineapple juice, Angostura bitters, and a mint sprig adding fruity and sessionable appeal.