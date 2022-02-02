White wine doesn’t get the full respect it deserves. Sure, we’re all aware that it’s on hand, dutifully chilling in the fridge for occasions that demand a refreshing imbibing experience. But rarely is it viewed, marketed, or sold as something more serious: age-worthy, complex, and demanding of ultra-premium price tags. This is a great shame — for while overly buttery Chardonnays and one-dimensional Sauvignon Blancs overwhelm the market, the white wine landscape has so much more to offer.

Among hundreds of bottles tasted over the last 12 months at VinePair, certain whites grabbed our attention and remained in our memories long after glasses and bottles had been emptied. The following 30 wines showcase the stunning depth and versatility of the category. Within the list, you’ll discover French-inspired American blends, underappreciated European varieties, and more than a handful of bottles that confirm the absurdity of the phrase “anything but Chardonnay.”

Here are the 30 best white wines for 2022, at every price point.

Under $25

Bodegas Naia-Vina Sila ‘Naia’ 2020

Made in the village of La Seca in Spain’s Rueda D.O. region, this Verdejo is fermented in a mixture of stainless steel tanks and large French oak vats. Coupled with a period of four months on lees, the process adds nuanced character and textural complexity to this fruity and easygoing white. Average price: $15. Rating: 90.

Lagar de Cervera Albariño 2020

Made in the Rías Baíxas D.O., this Spanish white also spends some time on fine lees before bottling, subtly boosting its body. Meanwhile, the use of an optical sorting machine and stainless steel vinification ensure that clean citrus and orchard fruits are the prominent notes on both nose and palate. This wine begs for a seafood pairing. Average price: $16. Rating: 91.

Mary Taylor ‘Pascal Biotteau’ Anjou Blanc 2020

Mary Taylor’s eponymous white-label wine line offers consistent quality and value from multiple regions across the globe. This Loire Valley Chenin Blanc smells like honey and fresh dough, while the palate displays the depth the variety can offer when grown in world-class settings. Average price: $16. Rating: 91.

Decibel Crownthorpe Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2020

The majority of the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that hits the U.S. market hails from Marlborough, on the northern tip of the nation’s southern island. This vibrant, expressive wine instead arrives from Hawke’s Bay, on the east coast of the north island. With a wonderful balance between fruit and acidity, and just 12 percent ABV, this is a great wine to kick off the night with. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

Bodegas Avancia Cuvee de O Godello 2019

Native to Galicia in northwestern Spain, Godello remains largely unknown and woefully underappreciated stateside. This example displays the mouthwatering acidity and rich, fruity palate the variety has to offer. Godello: It’s time to get into it. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

RouteStock Cellars ‘Route 29’ Sauvignon Blanc 2020

Route 29 cuts through the heart of Napa Valley and runs alongside some of the vineyards that provide the grapes for this Sauvignon Blanc. This is a delightful example of the variety, with herbaceous aromas of mint and freshly cut grass, and balanced acidity on the lively palate. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina del Sannio 2019

Another underrated variety, Falanaghina grows in southern Italy, most notably in Campania. This bargain bottle showcases the variety’s ability to crisp, refreshing whites with mineral complexity — all of which make it an ideal match for seafood dishes. Average price: $19. Rating: 91.

Hanna Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Grown in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, this Sauvignon Blanc is aged on fine lees until shortly before bottling, maintaining the wine’s bright and fresh profile. Citrusy and herbaceous, take this bottle on a picnic and pair it with creamy goat cheeses. Average price: $19. Rating: 94.

Pieropan Soave Classico 2019

Made from the Garganega grape in the Veneto region, Soave remains one of Italy’s great, affordable white wines. From one of the pioneering producers in the region, this bottle sings with stone and orchard fruit notes and delivers light-bodied, mouthwatering sips. Average price: $19. Rating: 92.

Intrinsic Sauvignon Blanc 2020

From Washington’s Columbia Valley, this Sauvignon Blan exudes tropical fruit character, with kiwis, mango, and a hint of orange leading the nose. The palate matches lively acidity with intense fruit flavors, making this an ideal pick for Savvy B lovers. Average price: $20. Rating: 90.

Gundlach-Bundschu Estate Vineyard Gewürztraminer 2020

Vinified completely dry, this Sonoma Coast Gewürztraminer is fermented in a mix of stainless steel (90 percent) and large neutral oak vats (10 percent). A small portion of the grapes is also frozen for 48 hours then thawed before pressing, adding richness to the palate. Its nose screams of minerals, honey, and pear, while the palate serves piercing acidity. Average price: $21. Rating: 93.

Von Winning ‘II’ Sauvignon Blanc Trocken 2019

This German Sauvignon Blanc is unlike the grassy, tropical-fruit-driven example that dominate the market. Instead, pears, wax, and honey lead its intense bouquet, before the palate begins with unruly, angular acidity. Everything settles after a short time in glass, allowing deep orchard- and stone-fruit flavors to come to the fore. Average price: $21. Rating: 90.

Albert Bichot ‘Secret de Famille’ Bourgogne Côte d’Or Chardonnay 2017

Produced in the world’s premier Chardonnay region, this white Burgundy has a rich character and crisp, refreshing texture. Though partially vinified and aged in wooden casks, it shows little signs of oak, instead delivering lean sips of apple and a slight hint of fancy butter. Average price: $24. Rating: 92.

David Hill Estate ‘First Pick’ Riesling 2019

Grown in the northern Willamette Valley, this Riesling is fermented in neutral French oak barriques. Its heady aromas arrive sweet and intense, but the palate lands on the drier end of the spectrum. There’s a distinctive depth to its fruit flavors and just enough acidity to counter the rich mouthfeel. Average price: $24. Rating: 92.

Santo Wines Assyrtiko 2020

Located atop a steep cliff overlooking the port of Santorini, Santo winery is among the first sights to greet visitors to the island. The producer also lays claim to one of the most widely available Assyrtiko wines on the U.S. market, which arrives with vibrant fruit flavors and saline minerality. This has all the elements we seek in Greek whites, and the price is on point. Average price: $24. Rating: 93.

Somlói Vándor Hárslevelű 2019

Though it plays second fiddle to the Furmint grape in its homeland of Hungary, Hárslevelű is capable of producing rich, flavorsome wines, such as this great value offering. Its aromas span apples to parmesan, and the palate delivers concentrated fruit notes and complex minerality. This is ideal for drinkers who like their whites unaged but on the bolder side. Average price: $24. Rating: 92.

Standing Stone Vineyards Timeline Dry Riesling 2019

From the eastern slopes of Seneca Lake, this Riesling is grown on 47-year-old vines and fermented using indigenous yeasts. Its profile is distinctly dry (as the name suggests), with notes of wet stone, citrus, and ripe pear arriving in harmony on the zesty, slightly effervescent palate. Average price: $24. Rating: 89.

Under $50

Teutonic Wine Company Crow Valley Vineyard Gewürtztraminer 2017

The Gewürtztraminer grapes for this wine grow on 40-year-old vines in the southern Willamette Valley. Arriving at 12 percent ABV, it is extremely well-balanced, delivering sips that are as refreshing as they are concentrated. Earthy aromas and hints of granola and flowers provide complex character. Average price: $25. Rating: 94.

Dutton-Goldfield Chileno Valley Vineyard Riesling 2018

The grapes for this wine are grown in the colder vineyards of the Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County, allowing for extended growing times and greater opportunity for the variety to develop complex character. This bottling dances between pears, honey, and almonds on the nose, while the palate serves focused, grippy sips. Serve with buttery lobster rolls for a decadent indulgence. Average price: $30. Rating: 92.

Weingut Hirsch Kammern Grüner Veltliner 2019

From a certified biodynamic producer in Kamptal, northern Austria, this is an energetic Grüner Veltliner with medium-bodied texture. Citrus and wet rock aromas define the nose, while the rich fruit character of the palate will stand up to grilled fish and roasted poultry dishes. Average price: $30. Rating: 90.

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Gris 2018

A riper, fuller-bodied expression of Pinot Gris, this wine hails from the Anderson Valley in Mendocino County. Fresh apple and floral aromas set an attractive tone, leading to winding acidity and bursts of fresh citrus on the palate. Pair with light nibbles or herb-crusted chicken. Average price: $35. Rating: 91.

Vivanterre ‘MSM’ 2020

Made from the Melon de Bourgogne grape in the Muscadet appellation in the Loire Valley, this wine is vinified in underground glass globes and bottled without added sulfites or filtration. Sour apple cider aromas kick off the nose, with oyster brine and floral notes following on the funky palate. Pair with a platter of fresh seafood. Average price: $36. Rating: 90.

Planeta Chardonnay Menfi DOC 2018

From the sunny isle of Sicily comes this balanced, modern-style Chardonnay. Vinified in barriques and aged for 11 months before bottling, it shows soft fruit character with a hint of butter. Refreshing acidity runs throughout the palate, answering the wine’s rich depth and creating a lively finish. Average price: $41. Rating: 93.

Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2018

This Chardonnay is a stunning example of considered oak influence. Aged in French oak for 11 months, the wine then spends three months on lees in stainless steel prior to release. Its aromas begin with Meyer lemons, honeysuckle, and a sweet kiss of vanilla. The palate delivers a near perfect harmony between alcohol, acidity, and body, making each sip a luxurious experience. Average price: $45. Rating: 97.

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay 2019

Napa Valley and Chardonnay are a match made in heaven, and this is a top example of the combination — especially at this price point. The nose leans into baking spices and fresh orchard fruit, while the palate serves richness and driving acidity. Pair with roasted chicken or pork, and feel free to pull out the decanter to let this wine show its full potential. Average price: $46. Rating: 93.

Rhys Vineyards ‘Alesia’ Anderson Valley Chardonnay 2016

Fermented using native yeasts and bottled without fining or filtration, this is another excellent California Chardonnay. It performs a delicate dance between fruit flavors and aromas, and subtle oak influence. Its medium acidity is just enough to lighten the weighty palate, providing soft and elegant sips. Average price: $49. Rating: 92.

Over $50

Tablas Creek Vineyard Esprit de Beaucastel Blanc 2019

A pioneer of the California Rhône variety movement, Tablas Creek creates this blend using estate-grown grapes grown on propagated vine cuttings from France’s legendary Château de Beaucastel estate. This vintage serves richness, minerality, and complex flavors that span fruit, flowers, and spices. You can age this bottle for decades but it will be hard to fight the temptation to open it. Average price: $53. Rating: 93.

Anselmo Mendes Tempo 2016

From the Monção e Melgaço subregion of Portugal’s Vinho Verde DOC, this is an intensely expressive Albariño. Half of the wine was fermented on grape skins while the other half underwent whole-bunch fermentation — both of which add to its complexity. Notes of honey, orange blossom, beeswax, and a hint of smoke await in glass. Average price: $63. Rating: 94.

Trombetta Family Wines Gap’s Crown Vineyard Chardonnay 2018

Yet another fantastic example of American Chardonnay, this wine hails from the Petaluma Gap in Sonoma County. It is fermented using native yeasts, aged for eight months on lees in French oak barrels, and bottled without fining or filtration. The oak character comes through on the nose and palate but doesn’t drown out the wine’s nuanced minerality and fresh fruit character. While it would perform valiantly on the dinner table, allow this wine to take a starring role by sipping on its own. Average price: $65. Rating: 92.

Domaine Lavantureux ‘Bougros’ Chablis Grand Cru 2016

Famed for producing opulent expressions of Chardonnay, Bougros is one of seven vineyards that make up the Chablis Grand Cru appellation. This bottle lives up to that reputation and justifies its lofty price tag with a dazzling array of aromas and flavors. It has a well-structured palate that showcases the quality of fruit and winemaking and allows for lengthy aging. This is Chardonnay at its best. Average price: $100. Rating: 94.