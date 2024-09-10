A Complete Guide to Bitters and the Cocktails to Make With Them [Infographic]

In 1806, The Balance and Columbian Repository in upstate New York published what would become known as the original definition of a cocktail: “Cock-tail is a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters.” While the modern interpretation of what makes a good drink has evolved, bitters remain an essential component in cocktail creation, and many otherwise bitter-less builds can benefit from a dash or two.

Bitters themselves have evolved, too. Though originally developed and marketed for medicinal purposes by apothecaries, bitters are now largely used for seasoning drinks. And just like salt, pepper, and other spices used in the culinary world, a little goes a long way.

To help you out on your bitters journey and to provide some insight on which bottles to grab when, we’ve compiled a list of different expressions ranging from the tried-and-true classics to the more obscure — and the cocktails that call for them.

The Essentials

Angostura Aromatic Bitters

In the wide world of bitters, Angostura Aromatic is the one bottle to rule them all. No back bar is complete without it, and when a cocktail recipe calls for unspecified bitters, it’s calling for Ango. Created in 1824 by German doctor Johann Gottlieb Benjamin Siegert while he was stationed in Venezuela, Angostura is now produced in Trinidad and Tobago, and the recipe has remained unchanged since its inception. The recipe is a closely guarded company secret, though we do know that it doesn’t contain Angostura bark. The name is actually a nod to the town where it was invented, now called Ciudad Bolívar. Ango adds spice, bitterness, and notes of cinnamon and clove to just about anything you throw it in.

Cocktails: Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Black Manhattan, Pegu Club, Vieux Carré, Queen’s Park Swizzle, Improved Whiskey Cocktail, Rob Roy

Peychaud’s Aromatic Cocktail Bitters

In 1838, apothecary owner Antoine Amédée Peychaud invented his namesake bitters in New Orleans’ French Quarter, though they’re currently produced by the Sazerac Company at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky. Like Angostura, Peychaud’s is one of the few commercially produced bitters that survived Prohibition. It leans a bit sweeter than Ango, and packs a strong anise aroma with an undercurrent of mint.

Cocktails: Sazerac, Vieux Carré, Pendennis Club, Improved Whiskey Cocktail

Orange Bitters

Orange bitters are made with orange peels, a base of alcohol or glycerin, and a blend of herbs and spices like cardamom, coriander, and anise. This category accounts for the third corner in the holy trinity of essential bitters, but unlike Angostura and Peychaud’s, there is no one brand of orange that has become the dominant industry standard for the category. Instead, there is a small handful of expressions that bartenders gravitate toward based on their individual preferences, whether they lean sweet, spicy, or somewhere in between.

Regans’ Orange Bitters No. 6

Legendary late bartender Gary “Gaz” Regan brought his own orange bitters to the market in 2005. These bitters are on the spicy side, but are rounded out by notes of orange rind and cardamom. Their profile is bright enough to feel at home in a dry Gin Martini, but still leans warm enough to stand up against dark spirits like bourbon and Scotch.

Fee Brothers West Indian Orange Bitters

Hailing from Rochester, N.Y., Fee Brothers has been in the bitters game since 1863. As the name of this bottle suggests, skins from West Indies-grown oranges are the star here. If you’re looking for orange bitters that are lighter on spice, Fee Brothers is the way to go. Then again, some criticize Fee’s for being a bit too sweet and candy-like as they’re glycerin-based rather than alcohol-based, so many bartenders will batch a 50/50 split of Regans’ and Fee Brothers known in the industry as Feegan’s.

Angostura Orange Bitters

After almost 200 years of only producing its flagship product, the House of Angostura introduced its own orange bitters in 2007. According to the brand, there is no ingredient overlap between Ango Aromatic and the also-secret Orange recipe. Its citrus-forward profile is bittersweet with a little bit of spice, and on top of being a solid addition to cocktails, Angostura Orange can work wonders in seafood dishes and desserts.

Cocktails: Gin Martini, Alaska, Palmetto, Pegu Club, Old Fashioned, Black Manhattan

Modern Classic Cocktail Bitters

Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Xocolatl is an ancient Aztec beverage made from ground cocoa beans mixed with water and flavored with spices. (The word actually translates to “bitter water,” as the Aztecs didn’t have access to sugar back in the day.) Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters combine cacao, cinnamon, and other spices to recreate a concentrated chocolate flavor that stands up to myriad spirits including rum and tequila.

Cocktails: Left Hand, Right Hand, Oaxaca Old Fashioned

The New School

The bitters market expanded 10-fold in the late aughts and early 2010s. In addition to the now ubiquitous mole bitters above, there are a dizzying number of tiny bottles and brands out there, all bringing something new and exciting to the table. While the following bitters are not essential ingredients to any of the cocktails mentioned below, we’ve found that they add extraordinary depth and a welcomed layer of flavor to otherwise standard specs.

Fee Brothers Whiskey Barrel-Aged Bitters

The brand has released these seasonal bitters every spring since 2007. To make them, Fee Brothers crafts a base aromatic bitters and ages them in freshly emptied charred oak whiskey barrels from various American distilleries. The resulting product is rich in woody complexity, with notes running the gamut from spicy and cinnamon-forward to butterscotch, caramel, and vanilla. They may be twice the price of more standard Fee Brothers offerings, but a bottle will only set you back around $20 depending on the retailer.

Cocktails: Old Fashioned, Rosita, Boulevardier

Dr. Adam Elmegirab’s Boker’s Bitters

The original Boker’s Bitters brand originally launched in 1828 and became many bartenders’ go-to in the early days of cocktail creation. While the brand didn’t make it out of Prohibition alive, Dr. Adam Elmegirab recreated the recipe in 2009, referencing receipts and tasting notes dating back to 1853 as well as a small sample of the original stuff. The new, Scotland-made Boker’s Bitters boast notes of cardamom, eucalyptus, and orange rind, and are a must-have for recreating 19th-century classics.

Cocktails: Martinez, Brandy Crusta, Japanese Cocktail

Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Aromatic Bitters

Bartending legend Dale DeGroff created his Pimento Aromatic Bitters in collaboration with French absinthe distiller T.A. Breaux in 2012. Pimento berry (also known as allspice) is the star of the show here, making these bitters a prime addition to tiki drinks, punches, and stirred cocktails. They also shine in seafood dishes such as stuffed clams, fried oysters, and gumbo.

Cocktails: Piña Colada, Painkiller, Fish House Punch, Sazerac, Manhattan, Vieux Carré

Scrappy’s Celery Bitters

Celery seed, citrus, dill, and fennel are the prominent notes in Scrappy’s Celery Bitters. The brand was founded in 2008 by Seattle-based bartender Miles Thomas, and quickly became beloved across the industry. Scrappy’s Celery Bitters are a perfect way to elevate Bloody Marys, Martinis, and mezcal-based cocktails.

Cocktails: Bloody Mary, Gin Martini, Gin & Tonic, Mezcal Negroni

Bittermens ‘Elemakule Tiki Bitters

Yet another stellar offering from the folks at Bittermens, this stuff started as a custom blend for tiki bartender Brian Miller and became a commercial product in 2008. Bittermens ‘Elemakule Tiki Bitters are inspired by falernum, an essential component of many tropical drinks. Cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and allspice are among the standout elements in these bitters’ botanical bill.

Cocktails: Test Pilot, Three Dots and a Dash, Daiquiri, Fog Cutter

Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Made with a base of aged whiskey and bolstered by wild cherry bark, vanilla bean, star anise, and cardamom, these bitters from Milwaukee-based brand Bittercube sing with woodsy notes of dried fruits and almonds. Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters are a phenomenal addition to whiskey-based cocktails and can even double as a substitute for vanilla extract in baked goods.

Cocktails: Whiskey Sour, Manhattan, Rum Old Fashioned

Bittermens Hopped Grapefruit Bitters

Grapefruit and classic Pacific Northwest hops — which are grapefruit-forward to begin with — give these bitters a tangy punch of citrus, pine, and, well, bitterness. Launched in tandem with the brand’s Xocolatl Mole Bitters in 2007, these bitters can take a Daiquiri, Corpse Reviver No. 2, or White Negroni to the next level with a few dashes.

Cocktails: Daiquiri, Corpse Reviver No. 2, White Negroni, Gin & Tonic, Paloma

