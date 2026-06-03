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Tequila is often branded as the partygoers’ spirit, and data supports that reputation: Participants in a recent study linked the word “party” to tequila when considering the moods that certain spirits can elicit. But as VinePair’s spirits editor Aaron Goldfarb found while tasting hundreds of tequilas this year, producers are beginning to lean more into artisanal branding to rewrite the agave spirit’s connotations and show consumers that it can be contemplative like any other gustatory product.

One way tequila producers are targeting spirits nerds is with high-proof expressions. Whether they are still-strength or just slightly proofed down after distillation, high-proof tequilas offer a taste of a less diluted version of the spirit. The alcohol content in the average tequila comes in at around 40 percent — or 80 proof. (In the United States, a liquid must have a minimum alcohol content of 40 percent to be considered tequila.) For this roundup of the best high-ABV offerings, we considered those with an alcohol content of 46 percent or more.

Here are 10 of the best high-proof tequilas at market right now.

Amatiteña Tequila ‘Barrancas’

The agave used for Amatiteña’s “Barrancas” is harvested from a single estate, where it grows alongside mameys, mangoes, and plums. The plant is first cooked in a mesquite-fired oven before being crushed and then fermented in open-air wood tanks. As for distillation, the estate-grown fruits are added to the mix before the second round. The distillate is then matured in glass vessels for one year. The fruit and fanfare that go into this tequila result in a unique expression — one that tastes like a cornucopia of roasted carrots, candied yams, tropical fruits, and barbecue potato chips.

Average price: $118

Rating: 93

Arette Fuerte Artesanal 101 Blanco

While Arette’s Fuerte Artesanal 101 comes in at 50.5 percent ABV, it’s remarkably sippable, even neat. On the nose, vegetal, peppery, and anise-like notes waft from the glass before leading into a palate full of lemongrass and herbs. A touch of jalapeño heat comes at the finish, accompanied by a minimal ethanol burn.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Lágrimas del Valle Reposado La Loma 2024

Each of Lágrimas del Valle’s blanco and reposado releases is associated with a particular site and year. At 46 percent ABV, this reposado from La Loma, Jalisco, brings bright, herbaceous notes of pickles and agave, moored by subtle oak flavors. At the backbone of it all are tinges of citrus peel and brine, bringing a bright, mouthwatering quality to this tequila.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Manuscrito Reposado High Proof — Chapter 4

Manuscrito’s high-proof reposado occupies a sort of if-you-know-you-know space in the tequila market. It begins with agave cooked in brick ovens before the juice gets extracted via mill. The liquid is then fermented along with the plant’s fibers — the inclusion of the latter during fermentation results in a more rustic, earthier flavor profile — and later distilled in copper pots. For aging, Manuscrito opts for ex-Chardonnay French oak barrels, in which the liquid rests for three months before being bottled at 103 proof. On the nose are aromas of baked goods like banana bread and brownies, leading into a bright, welcoming palate with minimal burn.

Average price: 93

Rating: $65

Mexa Tequila Tahona Blanco

Mexa Tequila is known for taking an artisanal approach to tequila-making. As outlined in this blanco’s title, the agave plants are crushed by tahona — a large stone mill, which is the traditional method. Mexa Tequila Tahona Blanco brings aromas of berries and violet on the nose before dancing on the palate with zingy notes of sweet agave. Much of this tequila’s verve and body comes from its high, 48 percent ABV.

Average price: $69

Rating: 96

Patrón 100

Patrón 100 is the most recent, permanent addition to the well-known brand’s lineup. The distillery crushes its agave by tahona, resulting in a more earthy and vegetal tequila than other Patrón offerings. Still, the palate brings sweet agave, citrus, and pepper notes — the brand’s typical flavors. As the product’s name suggests, this tequila is bottled at 100 proof, a level of booze that matches its dynamic taste.

Average price: $54

Rating: 91

Siembra Alteño Blanco Review

The agave for Siembra’s Alteño Blanco is first roasted in brick ovens for three days before being crushed by a roller mill. It is fermented in open-air pine wood vats and then twice distilled in copper pots. The result is a 92-proof tequila with an unctuous body that brings grassy and vegetal notes, balanced by autumnal spice and tropical fruit. Sweet agave comes at the finish and is rounded out by just a bit of burn.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

Tequila Herradura Blanco

Tequila Herradura’s blanco does not seem like it’s aiming to be a high-proof tequila just for the sake of being high proof. Everything in this expression — from its alcohol content to its depth of flavor — shows its intentionality. At 46 percent ABV, it brings more complexity in taste than Herradura’s other offerings, delivering briny and vegetal notes that tingle all the way down the gullet.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

Viva Mexico Tequila Blanco ‘Madera’

Viva Mexico’s “Madera” blanco begins with brick-oven-roasted estate agave that is then fermented in open-air vats. The most peculiar part of this tequila’s production is the “the Mozart Method,” in which the producer plays classical music during fermentation. It is then distilled in copper pots. In flavor, this tequila brings bright, vegetal notes — expect freshly mowed grass, cactus, and citrus on the forefront — with hints of cooked agave at the finish.

Average price: 92

Rating: $80

Zumbador Overproof Blanco Tequila

Zumbador Overproof Blanco Tequila was named the top high-proof tequila in VinePair’s most recent best tequilas list. What earned this tequila the recognition is the burst of flavor it has to offer, bringing notes of banana, grapefruit, and lime upfront, which are then counterbalanced by a warm, agricole rum-like base. The depth of flavor comes from important decisions made in the field: The agave is cooked in large brick ovens, crushed by tahona, and fermented in a mix of wood and stainless steel. After distillation, it is bottled at 108 proof, but don’t be intimidated by that high alcohol content because this expression is remarkably drinkable.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93