The Cocktail College Podcast: The Improved Whiskey Cocktail

Few drinks can compete with the timeless mixture of whiskey, sugar, bitters, and ice, otherwise known as an Old Fashioned (or a Whiskey Cocktail or an Old Fashioned Cocktail). It would take a bold bartender to claim they’ve improved upon the Old Fashioned, but in the fascinating world of cocktail culture and its curious vernacular, seemingly simple words can have surprisingly specific technical definitions. Case in point: the Improved Whiskey Cocktail — and “improved” cocktails in general.

Today, we break down that exact terminology from a historical and technical perspective with Tristan Brunel, the bar director at New York’s Tusk Bar, as we explore the Improved Whiskey Cocktail. Dust off that bottle of Maraschino liqueur, get some absinthe ready, and tune in for more.

Tristan Brunel’s Improved Whiskey Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

1 bar spoon gum syrup

1 small bar spoon Luxardo Maraschino liqueur

3-4 dashes absinthe

3 small dashes Angostura bitters

2 ¼ ounces rye whiskey, such as Rittenhouse

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass over ice. Express a lemon twist and drop it into the drink.

