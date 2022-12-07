As the end of the year approaches, many may be considering the resolutions they’ll be making in 2023. Before we do, though, we’re taking a long hard look at the (drinking) decisions we made this year, and reflecting on the many spirits that crossed our paths.

This year brought us craft takes on classic styles, as well as limited-edition releases from legacy distillers. We savored bold bourbons, rich rums, and magical mezcals. Vodkas with distinctive personalities caused us to reconsider everything we thought we knew about the “neutral” spirit, while multiple categories furthered conversations on terroir and origins. All of these bottles, and more, are represented in this roundup.

The annual release of our VinePair’s 50 Best Spirits list represents hundreds of bottles tasted across dozens of categories. It is the culmination of a whole year’s work, created from a shortlist of bottles that wowed us most these past 12 months. Those bottles were then re-sampled multiple times by our tasting team, who narrowed the offering down to the final 50 following lengthy debates.

This year’s list includes 13 different categories of spirits, and multiple more subcategories within them. Bottles hail from all over the globe in aged and unaged forms, with those in the former camp utilizing all manner of cask-finishing techniques. Some are destined for cocktails while others demand to be sipped neat. All things told, every palate and price point is catered to in this celebration of the world’s finest distillers.

Here are VinePair’s 50 Best Spirits of 2022, tasted and ranked.

50. Woody Creek Distillers Colorado Straight Rye Whiskey

Distilled, mashed, and milled in-house at Colorado’s Woody Creek Distillers, this craft 100 percent rye whiskey is an unbridled celebration of the grain. Prepare for an abundance of caraway, herbaceous spice, and savory notes in this flavorsome, textbook example of the style.

Average price: $51

Rating: 93