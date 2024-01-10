Dust off the decanter, make some room in the fridge, get out your corkscrew and stemware (or even your juice glasses), and get ready to pop some corks. It’s a new year and we’re eager to dive into the world of red wine — trying new bottles and revisiting some old favorites from the last year of tastings.

Here at VinePair we try mountains of red wine every year and encounter so many different styles from juicy and chillable Gamay to tannic and earthy Bordeaux blends. The following reds represent the cream of the crop — the bottles that stood out above the rest. There are stellar Pinot Noirs from Sonoma to Australia, elegant Brunello di Montalcino, and spicy Syrah, but beyond these classic expressions we’ve uncovered gems like Zweigelt from Oregon, Alicante Bouschet from the Central Coast, and Csókaszőlő from Hungary. So whether you’re looking to stick to your favorite regions this year or try something new, there’s a wine on this list for you.

From weeknight bottles to special occasion splurges, here are the 30 red wines that should be in your glass this year.

Best Red Wines Under $25

Storm Point Red Blend 2022

Red blends are all the rage these days and not just from the U.S. South Africa has been on this trend for a while now and this affordable blend of Syrah, Cinsault, and Carignan provides an impressive balance for a $15 wine. It’s soft and fruit-driven with brambly berry flavors. It’s a great value wine that will tie a weeknight meal together.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

Rodica Refošk 2020

If you’re a fan of Pinot Noir, Syrah, or Cab Franc you’ll swoon over Slovenian Refošk (known as Refosco in Italy). Native to northeastern Italy and Slovenia, this variety is showing up more and more on wine shop shelves stateside — and this bottle right here is where to start. It’s incredible. A garden of herbs and blackcurrant fruit on the nose leads to an impeccable balance on the palate. The mouthfeel is supple with a great depth of fruit and the most comfortable weight. It’s a wine you really need to experience to truly understand.

Average price: $21

Rating: 98

Laura Lardy Gourde à Gamay 2022

This grape has the juice. This easy-drinking Gamay from the Beaujolais region of France is a great example of how playful this variety can be. It has abundant red fruit with a faint hint of earth. The palate is vibrant with tart red fruit and good acidity. This chillable red is the perfect quaffable porch-pounder, but would also pair well with a variety of dishes.

Average price: $24

Rating: 90

Valle dell’Acate Il Frappato 2021

As our excitement for chilled reds hits an all-time high, Frappato is ready to meet the demand. This local Sicilian grape has an extremely fragrant nose with aromas of rose petals, red berries, and anise. The tart red fruit carries over to the palate with a lively acidity. If you’re on the chilled reds train, add Frappato to your must-try list this year.

Average price: $24

Rating: 94

Best Red Wines Under $50

Ben Haines ‘Red’ 2022

Based in the Yarra Valley, Ben Haines is a pioneer in Australia’s new wave of elegant, terroir-driven wines. And this unique red blend is an example of how he’s pushing the envelope. It’s a unique blend of 75 percent Syrah, 10 percent Touriga Nacional, 10 percent Pinot Noir, and 5 percent Cabernet Sauvignon. Each variety is vinified separately to help express its true sense of place. What results is absolute deliciousness. Dark, juicy fruit mingles with a saline vibe and some cinnamon on the nose. The palate has concentrated fruit notes lifted by great acidity.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Dandelion Vineyards Lionheart of Barossa Shiraz 2021

Shiraz is back! This is a great example of what we fell in love with when first encountering this style of Syrah from Australia. It’s affordable and delicious. It is big and grapey with wood char and plumy fruit on the nose with a hint of coffee. The palate is so balanced with ripe fruit and good acidity to break the depth up a bit.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

Alkoomi Shiraz-Viognier 2021

This wine recalls the traditions of the French region of Côte-Rôtie, co-fermenting the Shiraz grapes with a small percentage of Viognier. It offers ripe brambly blackberry notes with a waft of licorice on the nose. Herby, peppery hints show up on the palate with a concentrated fruit core.

Average price: $26

Rating: 93

Bussay Pince Csókaszőlő 2021

Csókaszőlő is a red grape native to Hungary. It’s a big world out there and there are so many wines made from lesser-known varieties that are worth seeking out and celebrating. This example is herby and floral with brambly dark fruit. The palate has a dusty tannic frame with wonderful tart savory fruit and great acidity — dinner party gold.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

Division-Villages ‘Les Petits Fers’ Gamay Noir 2022

Gamay has been stateside for quite some time and now we’re seeing it pop up more and more. So much so that we’re starting to hone in on the American style of this variety. And this expression of Gamay is distinctly Oregonian. It has a deep, earthy nose, bright red fruit, and a dose of pepper. The palate has notes of juicy blackberries and herbs with great acidity.

Average price: $26

Rating: 93

Abbazia di Novacella Schiava 2022

Schiava saw us write about Frappato and said hold my glass. It’s another Italian variety that makes an excellent candidate for chilling, and we love it. This wine has a juicy nose with light red berry notes and a saline quality. The palate is dry, with tart fruit that becomes more vibrant with a good 20 minutes in the fridge.

Average price: $27

Rating: 90

Enderle & Moll Pinot Noir Basis 2021

German Pinot Noir? Wha? YES! If you’ve yet to explore the world of Spätburgunder (German for Pinot Noir), now’s the time. And this bottle is a great introduction to this country’s take on the grape. It’s very light-bodied with an earthy and leathery nose. There are complex notes of ripe cherry, rhubarb, and cinnamon on the palate. It’s light on its feet while also providing a great concentration of flavor.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Johan Vineyards Zweigelt 2021

Zweigelt is a cross between the two Austrian grape varieties — Blaufränkisch and St. Laurent — and is rarely found outside its home country. But we’re loving this refreshing example from Oregon. The state’s small Van Duzer Corridor appellation provides a great climate for this cool-climate grape to thrive. The nose is fruit-forward and savory with spicy fruit and an overall earthiness. The palate is expressive with blazing acidity and notes of raspberries, sour cherries, and juicy blackberry bramble with a hint of black pepper. Great for an elevated burger night.

Average price: $34

Rating: 90

Moric Blaufränkisch Burgenland 2021

This stellar producer is known for coaxing the best out of the native Blaufränkisch grape. This wine finds the perfect medium-bodied balance, making it appealing to a wide range of palate preferences. It’s big yet restrained, expressive yet subtle. It’s so damn earthy with layers of ripe berries and white pepper. The palate is juicy and lively with bright acidity and a slight tannic grip.

Average price: $34

Rating: 92

Scar of the Sea Galleano Ranch Alicante Bouschet 2022

Even though Alicante Bouschet is a relatively rare grape in the U.S., this wine comes from historic vines that were planted in Southern California in the 1920’s. The Galleano Ranch, located to the east of Los Angeles, has been organically farmed by the Galleano Family since 1927 — and now Scar of the Sea is giving these grapes new life. Alicante Bouschet is one of the only grape varieties known to have red flesh, resulting in an inky, dark wine. But it’s not heavy on the palate, at only 11.5 percent alcohol. There’s savory, deep, roasted fruit on the nose. The concentration of fruit and drying tannins make this the perfect wine for firing up the grill.

Average price: $36

Rating: 91

Domaine Romaneaux-Destezet Hervé Souhaut Syrah 2022

Syrah from its home in the Northern Rhône can transcend reality. Sipping on these wines can be one of the most ethereal experiences. They can also cost a galaxy of cash. This absolute gem of a wine comes from this historic area and costs an easy 40 bucks. A deep and soulful nose draws you in with bright fruit complemented by hints of spiced meat, cracked peppercorns, and a melange of cooking herbs. There’s a medium depth of fruit with grippy tannins and stunning acidity. UGH this wine is good.

Average price: $38

Rating: 97

Outward Massa Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Not all Cab comes from Napa and not all Cab punches you in the face with structure (in a good way). This Southern Cali Cab doesn’t punch but it’s punchy. There’s a welcome cherry cola note with hints of green pepper. The palate has a nice weight with bold fruit, but the fresh acidity is the star here.

Average price: $38

Rating: 92

Château Mongravey Margaux Crus Bourgeois Supérieur 2020

Listen up, wine lovers! Not all Bordeaux is way expensive! Welcome to the Left Bank Cru Bourgeois certification. A selection of high-quality chateaux with rich histories beyond the river’s edge. This wine is from one of the 56 recognized producers. A slight peppery note hovers over concentrated aromas of currants and blackberries. Sounds amazing, right? The palate delivers a soft yet powerful fruit core with a well-woven tannic structure. Your palate and wallet will thank you.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Moorooduc Estate Pinot Noir 2019

Australia has been coming through and showing us some exciting wines. We continue to be blown away by the diversity down under and are excited to see what’s next on our market. This seriously delicious Pinot Noir from the cool-climate Mornington Peninsula has a savory nose with dark fruit notes and a hint of spice. The palate brings tangy pomegranate seeds and cherries coupled with mushrooms and wild herbs. The palate is soft and balanced with great natural acidity and a unique depth.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Tower 15 Merlot 2022

This is a Merlot. Merlot is awesome. It’s not the grape’s fault it ended up in a movie script in 2004. And when the right humans work with this awesome variety, magic happens. This wine from California’s Santa Ynez Valley has complex savory notes on the nose with hints of black olives and blueberries. The palate is inky and deep with great acidity lifting it up. Merlot is awesome.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Bedrock Wine Co. Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Nothing like a classic style cab from… Sonoma. Yes, Napa’s neighbor makes some seriously inky and delectable Cabernet Sauvignon and this winemaker is focused on giving you all that and an easy price. The nose is brimming with notes of blackberries, spiced wood, and earth. Concentrated fruit and oak flavors are framed by great acidity and good grippy tannins. This wine is just getting started. Steak night is nigh.

Average price: $44

Rating: 93

Hirsch ‘Bohan Dillon’ Pinot Noir 2021

This is a wine that will stop you in your tracks even if you’re sitting down. It’s a Pinot Noir with such engaging balance you’re gonna need a minute. The nose brings subtle cherry notes and earthy thyme. The palate shows everything on the nose along with a soft, all-encompassing mouthfeel. There’s a freshness here that you can only find on the extreme Sonoma Coast. Acid, fruit, tannin. All of it’s in harmony.

Average price: $45

Rating: 96

Hundred Suns Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir 2021

Oh dear. This one will get ya. This expression of Pinot Noir from the Hundred Suns winery in the Willamette Valley is going to make you fall in love with the subtleties of this amazing ancient grape. Even if you’re already a Pinot lover, you’ll fall all over again. The nose greets you with wafts of earth and ripe cherries in just the right doses. The smell alone will make you giddy. The palate has plentiful acidity but enough fruit to match. The balance here is outstanding.

Average price: $45

Rating: 94

Lang & Reed North Coast Cabernet Franc 2021

Tracey and John Skupny started the Lang & Reed winery in Napa Valley in 1993 to focus on making Cabernet Franc in the land of Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s so great to see this “blending” variety get the star treatment in this bottle. This wine is perfumed with earthy berry aromas. It has such a good structure on the palate with a drying mouthfeel from young tannins that will melt away with time. It has depth. It has length. It’s wonderful.

Average price: $45

Rating: 93

Mark Ryan Winery ‘The Dissident’ 2021

In the words of Pearl Jam, “what to say, what to say.” This Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant red blend from Washington State will leave you speechless. Focused pepper notes mingle with blackberry fruit on the nose. The palate is a study in structure with a solid tannic edge and amazing foundational acidity. This one is in it for the long haul, but enjoyable now as well.

Average price: $45

Rating: 95

Best Red Wines Under $100

Carpineto Brunello di Montalcino 2018

Sometimes you just gotta spend. But for a well-crafted and meticulously aged wine, this is a stunning deal. The nose is floral with notes of rose petals and a deep concentration of red fruit. The palate has a wonderful acidity and grippy tannins that have incorporated seamlessly into the wine, giving it a lovely texture.

Average price: $63

Rating: 93

Lingua Franca ‘The Plow’ Pinot Noir 2021

When Willamette Valley Pinot Noir hits, man does it hit. There’s a reason this region is known for Pinot, and Lingua Franca brings out the inherent magic of this variety. It’s bright and beautiful on the nose with cherries and a hint of cinnamon layered under a waft of earthy soil. The palate is so damn balanced with good acidity supporting fleshy fruit and a lithe tannic edge. An Oregon Pinot to fall in love with.

Average price: $75

Rating: 96

Bien Nacido Estate Syrah 2021

Santa Barbara’s Bien Nacido vineyard is one of the U.S.’s most coveted growing sites. It’s also the most single vineyard-designated site in the world. And when you sip this Syrah you’ll see why. The nose offers notes of juicy plums, blackberries, vanilla, and cracked peppercorn. The palate is balanced between soft fruit, savory spice, and a great natural acidity.

Average price: $75

Rating: 94

Smith Story Wine Cellars Pickberry Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

A term of endearment in wine circles is “mountain fruit.” Vines that grow at high elevations soaking in that consistent direct sun and enjoying cool nights produce stunning wines. The Pickberry Vineyard lies on the Sonoma Mountain and Smith Story captures that mountain fruit vibe in this bottle. The nose has earthy, savory blackberry and pepper notes. The juicy palate is framed by a lithe tannin structure, bringing amazing balance.

Average price: $75

Rating: 92

Argiolas Turriga 2019

It’s time to get into the wines of Sardinia, an island wine region off the west coast of Italy. Its wines are as ancient as the mainland and ready to dazzle your senses. This amazing full-bodied red blend from native grapes is an age-worthy bottle to fall in love with. It has deep, earthy fruit with a savory layer, reminiscent of Mediterranean herbs. The palate is balanced with great depth and high acidity that brings the mouthfeel into harmony. The tannins in this wine show that it’s ready for years in bottle but it can still be enjoyed now.

Average price: $85

Rating: 96

Best Red Wines Over $100

Sullivan Rutherford Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

This wine is in the throes of aging but drinking so well now. It’s the sort of wine you could give an hour of air to. But don’t miss a sip of its evolution along the way. The nose is tight but expressive and will only get better with time. The tannins on the palate are still working their way into the wine and are definitely present. The balance is undeniable and where this wine is going is exciting.

Average price: $130

Rating: 94

FAQs

What is the smoothest red wine?

The smoothest red wines are red blends, an unofficial category of wine that delivers bold fruit flavors and smooth tannin structures.

What is the most popular red wine?

Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular red wine grape in the world.

What’s the best red wine for beginners?

The best red wines for beginners include bright, fruit-forward options like Pinot Noir or Gamay, as well as sparkling red wines like Lambrusco.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column, and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to provide a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Tastings are not typically conducted blind. In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and the price.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we typically include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

In creating this list of the best red wines, we took into account various criteria before making our final decisions. Our goal was to showcase a diverse range of wines in different styles and from different regions, at a range of different prices, to best suit every possible occasion.