There is no understating the public’s love for the Margarita. In its standard form, the tequila– triple sec-lime juice concoction is the third most popular cocktail in the world, and the most ordered in the United States. In fact, according to data from CGA by NIQ, one in every five cocktails ordered in the U.S. is a Marg.

Aside from being absolutely delicious, much of the Margarita’s popularity comes from the cocktail’s relatively blank canvas, which makes it fairly simple to create variations ranging from spicy and fruity riffs to highly technical interpretations. And while some Margaritas like the Mezcal Margarita and the Jalapeño Margarita clearly dominate the landscape, there are dozens of unique builds to try if you’re looking to add something new to your rotation.

From classic specs to clarified offerings, here are 26 of the best Margarita recipes.

The Best Classic Margarita Recipes

The Margarita

It doesn’t get much more classic than the OG Margarita recipe. The easy-to-make cocktail calls for just tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, though its simplicity should not be underestimated. As there are only three ingredients, you’ll want to make sure you’re using high-quality spirits and citrus, lest your cocktail taste out of balance. Reach for premium triple sec like Cointreau or Grand Marnier and ensure your bottle of tequila contains 100 percent Blue Weber agave.

The Tommy’s Margarita

While some argue that the Tommy’s Margarita is actually a member of the Daisy family due to its lack of triple sec, the cocktail is one of the most popular Margarita variations. Originally shaken up in the 1990s at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco, the drink combines blanco tequila, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar for a hint of sweetness.

The Mezcal Margarita

Equal parts smoky and citrusy, the Mezcal Margarita swaps out tequila for its agave-based sister spirit. Just like the standard Margarita, Mezcal Margs can be prepared in any number of ways, but we prefer ours with a dash of orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime, and a hit of agave nectar.

The Skinny Margarita

While problematic in name, the Skinny Margarita is a popular order at bars across the country. The tequila-fueled cocktail gets a massive citrus boost from orange juice in place of triple sec alongside a full 1.5 ounces of fresh lime juice. The drink often calls for the addition of agave nectar.

The Best Spicy Margarita Recipes

The Spicy Margarita

Spicy cocktails are hot right now (literally and figuratively) and this one leads the pack. The cocktail shot to stardom in early 2020 and remains a mainstay on menus nationwide. In this variation, the classic Margarita build gets a boost from a bird’s eye chili-infused simple syrup, which provides the build with both sweetness and heat. To take things up a notch, swap out your classic salt rim for punchy Tajín.

The Jalapeño Margarita

Grassy and vegetal, jalapeños make for an ideal pairing for tequila’s more earthy notes. Plus, they provide just the right amount of spice to gently warm the mouth without overwhelming the senses. In this Margarita variation, muddled jalapeños join forces with the agave-based spirit, orange liqueur, lime juice, and a hint of agave syrup for some desirable sweetness.

The Spicy Blackberry Margarita

Boozy and fruity, the Spicy Blackberry Margarita is truly the best of both worlds. The tart berries bring a brambled flavor to the spiced-up cocktail, which gets its kick from slices of fresh jalapeño. If you prefer your cocktail to have less spice, remove the seeds from your pepper.

The Spicy Strawberry Margarita

While jalapeños are overwhelmingly the most popular pepper featured in Spicy Margarita recipes, any hot pepper will do. This Spicy Marg variation highlights the spice of serranos, which are known to have a more intense flavor than their larger green cousins. The fiery peppers perfectly complement the tequila and ripe sweetness of fresh strawberries.

The Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Nothing screams summer like a few slices of ripe, juicy watermelon. Its juices tango with jalapeños in the Spicy Watermelon Margarita to create the perfect sessionable sipper.

The Spicy Avocado Coconut Margarita

If you’ve just made some fresh guacamole and you’re looking for something to do with your leftover avocados, look no further than this verdant riff. It may sound like there’s a lot going on here — and to be fair, there is — but we promise it’s worth it. The green fruit and a dose of coconut milk provide the cocktail with a viscous texture, which tampers down the heat from freshly sliced jalapeño peppers.

The Spicy Mandarin Margarita

While some Margarita variations are ideal for beating the summer heat, others like the Spicy Mandarin Margarita are suited to the winter months when their ingredients are in season. This variation is spiced up with a few slices of serrano peppers and receives an extra dose of citrus from mandarin juice, which is considerably sweeter than orange juice. Further sweetened with a bit of brown sugar syrup, the Spicy Mandarin Margarita is a perfect transitional build.

The Spicy Blood Orange Margarita

With blood oranges in season from December to April, this Margarita variation is another one to prepare in the chillier months for peak flavor. Made with reposado instead of blanco, the cocktail takes on a more robust profile with baking spice and caramel notes that harmonize with the tart and floral blood orange juice. Rounded out with a squeeze of lime juice and jalapeño-infused simple syrup, the Spicy Blood Orange Margarita is sure to bring some sunshine to even the darkest winter days.

The Best Fruity Margarita Recipes

The Blueberry Coconut Margarita

While it’s uncommon to see a Margarita served in a highball glass, the format allows for more ice, which is ideal for patio drinking. The Blueberry Coconut Margarita takes a trip to the tropics and achieves a luscious texture thanks to a half-ounce of coconut cream. Polished off with blueberry-infused simple and a pinch of sea salt, the Margarita transforms into a certifiably crushable concoction.

The Coconut Margarita

If a berry tilt sounds too sweet, consider the standard Coconut Margarita, which incorporates coconut milk instead of the heavier, more saccharine coconut cream. A squeeze of grapefruit juice counteracts the sweetness with subtle bitterness that perfectly complements the cocktail’s tequila base.

The Watermelon & Basil Margarita

Watermelon and basil are two of summer’s best ingredients, so it’s no surprise that they both make for the perfect Margarita accoutrements. In this variation, feel free to use whatever style of tequila you most prefer — blanco makes for a great canvas, though we opted for añejo for its complementary honey and vanilla flavors.

The Blackberry-Lime Margarita

This Margarita variation starts off with muddled blackberries in agave syrup, which lays the foundation for a tart and delectable cocktail. The jammy blackberries bring out some of tequila’s sweeter notes and a hint of lime juice adds some desirable brightness.

The Lemon Basil Margarita

Developed by NYC-based entertainment expert Andrea Correale, the bright Lemon Basil Margarita is summertime in a glass. Swapping lime juice for its zestier yellow sibling brings an interesting twist to the classic build while basil, a classic lemon pairing, takes tequila’s herbaceous and vegetal notes a step further. Rim your glass with both salt and sugar for optimal flavor.

The Strawberry-Rhubarb Mezcal Margarita

If you prefer your cocktails on the bitter end of the spectrum, the Strawberry-Rhubarb Mezcal Margarita is the riff for you. The drink calls for Aperol in place of triple sec, which brings an earthy, orange peel note to the build — which is ideal, as orange is one of mezcal’s traditional pairings. A strawberry-and-rhubarb-infused simple syrup provides some seasonality and tartness.

The Strawberry Pineapple Margarita

Margaritas served on the rocks are all well and good, but sometimes, what you really need is an icy treat straight from the blender. Here, the beloved frozen Margarita joins forces with pineapple juice and freshly sliced strawberries to wash the palate with acidity and ripe, jammy berry notes.

The Best Bartender Margarita Recipes

Atla Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Created by Yana Volfson of beloved NYC Mexican restaurant Atla, the Frozen Strawberry Margarita is perfect for cooling off on the hottest days of the year. The blended combination of blanco tequila, strawberry puree, and lime juice is simple yet succulent.

Gracias Madre’s Clarified Margarita

Clarified cocktails are certainly a labor of love, but more often than not, the juice is worth the squeeze. In this Margarita variation, developed by the team at L.A.’s Gracias Madre, a clarified lime cordial meets blanco tequila and orange bitters. The end result is a cocktail with a thicker texture delivering pleasant bitterness along with mouthwatering citrus notes.

Tabaré’s Lover’s Margarita

Smoky and sour, Brooklyn Uruguayan restaurant Tabaré’s Margarita variation features both tequila and mezcal in the cocktail’s base. The build swaps limes for lemon juice and adds an egg white, making this libation closer to a sour than a true Marg. Technicalities aside, the shaken concoction is one that should enter your regular repertoire.

Junoon’s Mumbai Margarita

While it’s uncommon to see Margaritas served up, the format allows the flavors of the drink to take center stage without watering down your last few sips. In this floral version of the classic cocktail, created at NYC’s Michelin-starred Junoon, Mexico meets Mumbai with ingredients like reposado tequila, Patrón Citrónage Lime, mango puree, and a spicy rose syrup.

Bar Tulix’s Spicy Margarita

Featuring Grand Marnier infused with crushed Chiltepin chiles, Bar Tulix’s Spicy Margarita is well worth the effort it takes to prepare. The chilies provide the orange liqueur with a complex heat that brings something special to the classic cocktail, and the drink’s orange flavors are bolstered by dry Curaçao and Naranja Orange Liqueur. Lemon and lime juices provide some balancing brightness.

The Fonda Rosalita Margarita

Hibiscus was trending again in summer 2022, so Fonda’s Rosalita Margarita fit right in. Developed by chef Roberto Santibañez, the Margarita sweetens the cocktail’s classic ingredients with a luscious, dried hibiscus-infused simple syrup, which transforms the drink into something borderline ambrosial. Plus, the recipe is perfect for batching, making it an ideal concoction to prepare for any backyard BBQs.

The Mango Basil Margarita

Developed by Will Benedetto of the In Good Company Hospitality group, this Margarita riff gets all of its sweetness from an agave nectar-based mango basil puree. Basil brings a vegetal savoriness to the juicy mango, and both ingredients make for an ideal pairing for tequila’s punchy notes.