The 50 Best Spirits of 2024

Check out the best spirits from previous years here!

Since 2020, VinePair has released our annual ranking of the 50 best spirits of the year. Every iteration of this list has represented the product of a dozen or so major spirits categories tasted throughout the year, not to mention the subcategories and styles that exist within them: blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila; aged and unaged rums produced from molasses, Demerara, and cane juice; whiskeys spanning every major region of the world. All things told, each ranking takes into consideration more than a thousand bottles submitted and tasted.

We’ll explain in more depth how we arrived at this (and every) final ranking below. But first, here’s what you can expect from this list: 50 of the finest spirits available in the U.S., ranging in price from $15 to $300. Almost two-thirds of the bottles retail for less than $100 — a commendable value considering each contains more than a dozen 2-ounce servings. Expect to encounter all facets of American whiskey represented, as well as stellar offerings from Scotland and Japan. Agave spirits, in their myriad guises, enjoy similar billing, as well as eye-opening gins, vodkas with distinctive character, and a healthy showing of sugar- and grape-based distillates.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Most exciting of all: Every year since this roundup’s inception, a whiskey has clinched the No. 1 spot, but not this year. What did? You’ll have to read on to find out. Without further ado, here are the 50 best spirits tasted by VinePair in 2024.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

VinePair conducts dozens of tastings throughout the year for our Buy This Booze product guides, highlighting the best bottles and expressions across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories. As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles, allowing us to gauge what’s new and exciting, while also providing us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the 50-best-list-worthy.

Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would, which means we sample with full knowledge of the producer and — more importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind. VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates spirits based on their aromas, flavors, texture, balance, and finish. We also consider factors such as relative value for money (in their respective categories) and whether or not a sample is a good and honest representation of its category.

How We Compiled This List

For the 50 best spirits of the year roundup, our editorial tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. That tasting included an initial long list of our favorite bottles from 2024. Over the course of the session, and following much deliberation, we distilled the selection down to the 50 best.

Though each spirit received a score when first tasted throughout the year, the bottles are not ranked on this list in order from lowest to highest score. The ranking was instead compiled by assessing what each spirit offers in terms of quality, value, and availability in the U.S.

The 50 Best Spirits of 2024

50. Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka

Launched this year by Round 2 Spirits, a Texas-based venture whose partners include Patrón co-founder John Paul DeJoria, Weber Ranch is an agave-based vodka that undergoes a first distillation in Jalisco. The spirit then sees some additional runs through pot and column stills in Texas. Profile-wise, it delivers whispers of tequila while also serving lightly fruity and floral notes.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

49. Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum

Much like Planteray’s “Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum,” Cut & Dry quickly became a mixologists’ favorite after launching in January of this year. Unabashedly coconut-forward, this flavored rum is infused with cut and dried flesh of the fruit (hence the name), and bottled at 40 percent ABV. There may also be some sugar in the mix, for this flavored spirit leans a little sweet, but the proof balances things out and ensures it won’t overdilute cocktails — classically rum-based variations of which should be your natural starting point.

Average price: $37

Rating: 91

48. Stratusphere London Dry Gin by New Amsterdam

Not to be confused with New Amsterdam’s Original Stratusphere, which bears a silver label and screw cap, this London Dry is something of a hidden gem that offers remarkable bang for buck. Bottled at a punchy 47.3 percent ABV, it mixes a mean Martini on a tight budget, arriving slightly more citrus-forward than classic London Dry expressions.

Average price: $15

Rating: 91

47. Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years

Reintroduced this summer with a new look, updated liquid and proof (45 percent ABV), and — perhaps most notably — once again carrying an age statement, Jim Beam Black epitomizes the idea of a non-fussy, daily drinker. Oak- and vanilla-forward on the nose, the palate dances between dry, nutty notes and dollops of rich caramel.

Average price: $25

Rating: 90

46. Hinterhaus Distilling North Grove Vodka

Distilled from California wine grapes and proofed down to 40 percent ABV using pure Sierra Nevada water, this fruit-based vodka opens with bright, candied aromas, which is common for unaged, grape-based distillates, if not for vodka. The palate comes into its own with mineral-rich texture and green botanical notes, ample evidence that vodka can exhibit unique character.

Average price: $33

Rating: 94

45. High Wire Distilling New Southern Revival Rye Whiskey

The Wrens Abruzzi variety of rye has been grown in South Carolina for centuries, so it’s natural that Charleston-based High Wire Distilling would turn to it for this 100 percent unmalted rye whiskey. Ideal for those who enjoy a green, “spicy” profile, it brims with notes of caraway, licorice, and pipe tobacco.

Average price: $46

Rating: 90

44. Santo Spirits Reposado Tequila

While much of the skepticism surrounding celebrity tequilas is valid, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Santo Spirits represents a well-made line that places agave (rather than additives) front and center. The duo’s reposado builds upon the vegetal profile of their blanco with a subtle, enjoyable kiss of sweet oak.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

43. Four Corners American Gin

For this all-American gin, Four Corners tapped brewer-turned-distiller-and-brand-builder Christian Krogstad, who made his name via Aviation Gin, Westward Whiskey, and his eponymous aquavit. All of the botanicals for this gin are sourced in the United States, and while a slight departure from the classic London Dry style, fresh juniper, citrus, and wildflower notes shine from start to finish.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

42. Forbidden Batch 3 Bourbon

VinePair’s 2024 Next Wave Awards Master Distiller of the Year Marianne Eaves cut her teeth at Brown-Forman and Castle & Key, earning herself the distinction of Kentucky’s first post-Prohibition female master distiller along the way. Her first proprietary brand, Forbidden, offers small batch (roughly 50 barrels) and single barrel expressions of inviting, expressive wheated bourbons, all packaged in striking, attractive bottles.

Average price: $150

Rating: 90

41. Tosba Espadín

This Espadín offers the ideal gateway from tequila to mezcal but also promises to please seasoned agave spirits drinkers alike. Floral, fruity, candied, and only a little smoky, it serves a depth of aromas and flavors that shine when sipped neat, over ice, with soda, or mixed in cocktails. At less than 50 bucks a bottle, all are legitimate options.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

40. Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Kentucky-style ryes often share more in common with bourbon than the spicy distillate made famous by Indiana’s MGP and its 95 percent rye, 5 percent malted barley bottlings. Distilled in Owensboro, Ky., and bottled after 4–6 years in barrel, this expression utilizes that same recipe, and ultimately succeeds in emulating the flavor profile — and then some!

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

39. Don Fulano Añejo

Fully aged in French oak casks, this tequila treads on the more decadent side of añejo, while still allowing its base product to shine. Agave flavors weave seamlessly throughout, arriving thoroughly cooked and luscious. Peppery floral notes add an extra dimension to the inviting nose, while a velvety texture rounds things out on the palate.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

38. Privateer True American Bottled in Bond Rum

With this bottled-in-bond, molasses-based release, Massachusetts-based Privateer Rum has adeptly fused American traditions with Caribbean-style spirits. Loaded with baking spices, mocha, and caramel notes, the profile screams after-dinner treat, while its rich, almost syrupy mouthfeel doubles down on that proposition.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

37. The Dalmore Aged 14 Years

Launched in 2022 as a U.S. exclusive and part of The Dalmore’s “Principal Collection,” this 14-year-old Highland single malt spends most of its maturation period in ex-bourbon barrels before a portion of the whisky is finished Pedro Ximénez casks from renowned producer González Byass. True to sherry-cask-finished form, it brims with red berry and stone fruit aromas, before a sea of savory nuts and spices (and a hint of vanilla) washes over the palate.

Average price: $110

Rating: 94

36. Knob Creek 10 Year Old Rye

While it’s reductive to determine whether an American whiskey is worth buying based on age-statement-to-price ratio, it’s also true that you won’t find too many 10-year-plus bottlings that retail for even close to $50. That’s the deal with this 2024 addition to Knob Creek’s permanent lineup, however, and the liquid inside the bottle over-delivers on its price tag, with an oak-forward, rich profile that both bourbon and rye drinkers will appreciate.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

35. Staple Gin

From New York-based distiller Brian Facquet and chef Rachael Ray, this craft gin delivers on every front, from aromas and flavors to — more interestingly — texture. Botanicals including coriander seed, bergamot orange peel, and olive build upon a classic juniper base. Olives also come into play on the texture: Facquet and Ray tried to capture the mouthfeel of enjoying a Castelveltrano olive by pulling different (figurative) levers during production. As strange as that sounds, they succeeded in doing just that.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

34. Lost Lantern Far-Flung Rye

A multi-state, Midwest blend, this release combines 4–9-year-old ryes from Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Indiana (the latter component, notably, comes from the Starlight rather than MGP distillery). Bottled at a cask strength 60.8 percent ABV, the high alcohol content amplifies its complex and nuanced character, while never overpowering on the nose or palate. Feel free to proof it to your preference, though.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

33. Transcontinental Rum Line High Seas

Bartenders with a keen interest in tropical and tiki drinks often follow the lead of the late Don the Beachcomber, opting to mix three rums as the base of a cocktail rather than employing just one. It’s an approach that can be replicated at home, but why bother when this fine release from Transcontinental features an expertly balanced mix of aged and unaged Jamaican, Martinique, and Panamanian rums? Trust us: Daiquiris have never tasted so good.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

32. Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years

Since 2019, peated Scotch brand Lagavulin has teamed up with American actor and whisky aficionado Nick Offerman to release an annual “Offerman Edition.” The fourth installment of the lineup landed earlier this year, featuring 11-year-old whisky finished in Caribbean rum casks for eight months. Its balance of robust smoke and rich molasses shows impressive poise, while notes of red berries and sweet vanilla complete the enjoyable profile.

Average price: $90

Rating: 92

31. Little Book The Infinite: Edition 1

Conceived by eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe, Little Book represents an experimental outlet that puts both Noe’s blending skills and Beam’s deep whiskey stocks to great use. This year saw the arrival of a new annual release in the lineup: “The Infinite,” which comprises whiskey distilled by Freddie, his father Fred, and grandfather Booker. A portion of the blend was (and will always be) held back for subsequent releases, maintaining the legacy of each of the Noes and offering drinkers a chance to taste their combined efforts for years to come. While it didn’t soar quite as high as 2023’s “Little Book: Chapter 7,” this is a notable release that’s worthy of a place in your collection.

Average price: $200

Rating: 93

30. Dudognon Cognac ‘Reserve’ 10 Years Old

An all-rounder in every sense of the term, this release hails from the Grande Champagne region, one of Cognac’s six prestigious crus. At 10 years old, it is both complex and flavorsome while still showing energetic fresh fruit character. Available for less than $50 a bottle, you can harness all of that flavor in classic Cognac cocktails, knowing full well that its distinct personality will shine through.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

29. Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Year Old

This 15-year-old single malt enjoys the dual influence of sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks. That aging combo leads to an inviting vanilla-forward nose, while charred tropical fruits, dried heather, and earth quickly chime in, building layers and complexity. At over $100 this isn’t an entry-level bottle, but it is a very lightly smoky, approachable introduction to peated whisky.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

28. Yellow Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

By no means a new release, it had been a few years since we’d sampled Yellow Spot at VinePair. And what a great reminder of both its quality and the beauty of single pot still whiskey it proved to be when we tasted this for our annual Irish whiskey roundup in March. Bottled at 12 years old, Yellow Spot is full of flavor, evolving in glass from dried stone fruits and nuts to orchard fruit pastries and sweet, delicious toffee. Equally impressive is its creamy texture and on-point 100-proof alcohol content.

Average price: $134

Rating: 95

27. La Maison & Velier Flag Series 24 Year Old Guyana Rum 1998

Independent bottler and importer La Maison & Velier’s “Flag Series” features iconic sourced rums from around the world. This 24-year-old Guyana release is aged in ex-bourbon barrels for two years in its home country then sent to Europe where it rests in Port casks for the remainder of its maturation. The final product is dense and concentrated, benefitting from a few minutes resting in a Glencairn prior to tasting. Good things come to those who wait: pineapple, red berry compote, and oaky vanilla kick off an expressive nose, while the cask-strength palate opens with notes of cacao, citrus zest, and salted caramel.

Average price: $300

Rating: 95

26. Tequila Ocho Plata 2023 Harvest

From the Jalisco highlands, Tequila Ocho consistently delivers among the purest and most invigorating expressions of fresh, unadulterated agave. The 2023 vintage opens with a vibrant fruit core that veers into lightly candied territory at times, inviting you to take a sip. And this is an unaged tequila you should consider sipping, at which point it’s easy to appreciate its mix of fruit, vegetal, and peppery spice notes. Meanwhile, the texture is punchy and the finish persisting, like a fine aged spirit.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

25. Holmes Cay Reunion Island Rum Agricole

This standout cane-juice rum hails from the small Indian Ocean island of Réunion. It opens with an umami-rich bouquet of olives and soy sauce, recalling savory mezcal. Then — and also with some time in glass — it takes an unexpected turn, delivering notes of tropical fruit and wild flowers. This is an eye-opening outlier and proof that rum can go toe-to-toe with the most stunning and complex spirits on the planet.

Average price: $43

Rating: 94

24. Volans Ultra Premium Tequila Reposado

The best aged tequilas — whether reposado, añejo, or extra añejo — introduce oak as a complementary ingredient, never overshadowing the spirit’s base ingredient. Such is the case with this reposado from Volans, which skews fruity and floral with some hints of minerality. Whisps of vanilla and baking spice separate (and perhaps elevate) this from the brand’s similarly delicious blanco. Either way, it’s $66 well spent.

Average price: $66

Rating: 95

23. Oran Blended Scotch Whisky ‘The Perfect Fifth’ Blend No. 1

Fifty is the name of the game with this new Scotch release: The blend consists of 50 percent malt and 50 percent grain whisky, and is bottled at 50 percent ABV. While extremely rare — just 465 bottles of the first iteration were released — and undoubtedly pricey for a blended whisky, consider that its components range in age from 12 to 34 years. That age range translates to a complex, layered blend, with the bottling strength only heightening its character.

Average price: $189

Rating: 94

22. Matsui Gin ‘The Hakuto’

Thirteen native botanicals give this Japanese gin a unique sense of place, including Nashi pear, cherry blossom, and sansho peppercorn. The producer opts to macerate those ingredients in neutral spirit prior to distillation, allowing each of their individual characters to shine in the final product. Juniper persists on nose and palate but the overall profile is a decidedly new-wave and enjoyable gin.

Average price: $49

Rating: 94

21. Caballito Cerrero Tequilana Weber Azul Blanco Destilado de Agave

Labeled a “destilado de agave,” or uncategorized “agave spirit,” that nomenclature hints at this tequila’s artisanal, traditional credentials. (In recent years, some producers have opted to drop the term, believing the Tequila DO’s regulations to be limiting; others are unable to use it because of how or where they produce their spirits.) This example is made using the same methods the family producer has employed for over 150 years, and is also bottled at 46 percent ABV, another notable departure from modern-day tequila. But this is tequila for all intents and purposes, with a familiar, albeit higher-definition profile on nose and palate.

Average price: $80

Rating: 95

20. The Hakushu Single Malt Aged 12 Years

Here’s another expression that makes the list by way of absence (in the VinePair HQ) before a joyous reunion in 2024. To be sure, this whisky’s MSRP, which doesn’t even reflect what you’ll typically find it on shelves for, punches well above most peated Scotches of a similar age. But this is an ethereal Japanese whisky, simultaneously delicate and powerful, with bursts of BBQ smoke quickly followed by lean orchard and stone fruit aromas, and clean green tea on the palate.

Average price (MSRP): $150

Rating: 95

19. NETA Tequilana Capón

In this mezcal (technically labeled an uncategorized agave spirit) “capón” refers to a production technique whereby the plant’s quiote is chopped off during its growing cycle, concentrating production of sugar and carbs into the piña (agave heart). Meanwhile, “tequilana” refers to the variety of maguey, and in this case that’s a synonym for Blue Weber, which is most well known for tequila production. This is a far cry from most if not all tequilas you’ve ever tasted, though; concentrated, fruity, zesty, and mineral-rich, this is a fine sipping spirit with an almost buttery mouthfeel.

Average price: $190

Rating: 96

18. Lagrimas Del Valle Plata El Sabino 2023

Another tequila whose old-school production equally recalls mezcal, this plata (blanco) arrives at 46 percent ABV and is made using labor-intensive tahona crushing/extraction. Bottled without additives, its profile and intensity are dialled up to 11, landing on the palate with concentrated flavors of cooked agave, fresh herbs, minerals, bright citrus, and fiery jalapeños.

Average price: $65

Rating: 96

17. The Spirit of Haiti Clairin Vaval

Arriving at a very precise 53.5 percent ABV, this Clairin is produced by Distillerie Arawaks, a family farm distillery that’s been in the business for almost 80 years. Hands-on production includes ambient yeast fermentation and distillation using a proprietary still. The result: a juxtaposition of papaya, mango, and salty umami on the nose, and a more fruit-forward vegetal palate. This type of unaged rum is often described as “funky”; while that is the case here, it’s also a pleasant and agreeable introduction to Clairin.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

16. OKA Brand Vodka

The single most characterful and unique vodka we sampled this year, OKA is a rice-based Japanese distillate from Kumamoto that utilizes sake brewer’s yeast for fermentation. Its 43 percent ABV bottling strength marks another outlier but most notable is its profile, which sings with notes of delicate red berries, sake, white flowers, and sweet jasmine rice.

Average price: $27

Rating: 94

15. Château de Beaulon Cognac Grand X.O.

While X.O. Cognac must age for a minimum of 10 years, it’s clear from its aromatics and flavor profile that this release spends considerably longer resting in Limousin and Tronçais oak barrels. Delicate baking spices take center stage, followed by notes of potpourri, dried stone fruits, and fresh tobacco. Also worth mentioning is the uncommon blend of grapes the spirit is distilled from: Folle Blanche, Colombard, and Montils.

Average price: $209

Rating: 93

14. Mezcal Ultramundo Maguey Lamparillo

The Lamparillo agave variety is a seldom-seen wild maguey that takes 15 to 20 years to mature. Once those plants have done so at Ultramundo’s Rancho Pelayo, the producer uses the capón technique to enhance and concentrate the agave’s final profile. Those many years and months prove to be worth the wait, delivering a mezcal that’s brimming with baking spice, capsicum, incense, olive, and brown sugar notes — to name just a few.

Average price: $150

Rating: 95

13. Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Bourbon

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year launched in 2023 to much fanfare and positive reviews. The 2024 follow-up, clocking in at 15 years old and a not quite cask strength 58.6 percent ABV, builds upon and elevates the line’s standing. Touted by parent company Campari as a likely one-off, this is as dialed up and flavorsome as bourbon comes, delivering equal helpings of fruit and oak, as well as seemingly limitless textural complexity. If this is indeed a one-time offering, don’t miss a chance to snag one of the remaining bottles in the wild.

Average price: $250

Rating: 97

12. Cognac Frapin Rudy Gobert X.O.

Another delightfully decadent X.O. Cognac, this expression comes from a single-estate grower-producer whose grapes are grown over nearly 600 acres of proprietary Ugni Blanc vineyards, and whose family owners have been in the business for over 750 years. That’s a lot of heritage distilled into one bottling, and indeed this 20-plus-year blend manages to strike a stunning balance between richness, elegance, vibrancy, and delicateness.

Average Price: $198

Rating: 96

11. Seekers Mekong Dry Gin

The highest-ranking gin on this list arrives from the unlikely source of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A base distillate produced from cassava root provides a stunning canvas for the most expressive and perfumed gin we sampled this year. New-wave in style, lime leaf meets lemongrass and pandan on the nose, while the undercurrent of juniper springs into life on the palate. Showcasing a distinct sense of place, this isn’t an option for classic Martinis, but those will be an afterthought after tasting it in G&Ts as well as classic shaken concoctions, such as the Last Word and Corpse Reviver #2.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

10. Pearse Founder’s Choice 12 Year Irish Whiskey

From the highest-ranking gin to the highest-placed Irish whiskey of 2024: Pearse enjoys little of the pedigree of the category’s storied brands, like Jameson, Bushmills, and Redbreast. That only adds to the pleasant surprise when tasting this 12-year release, which ages for that duration in bourbon casks sourced from the brand’s sister facility in Kentucky (Town Branch Distillery). Bottled without chill filtration, this single malt is punchy, fruity, and complex, with a present but not overpowering influence of oak throughout.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

9. El Tesoro Mundial Collection: Knob Creek Rye Edition

A growing, if still minor, recent trend within the tequila space has seen international conglomerates age or finish their agave distillates in name-brand barrels that formerly held well-known whiskeys from their portfolios. In the case of this El Tesoro añejo from Suntory Global Spirits, those barrels once housed Knob Creek 7-Year rye. What’s most notable here is the measured way in which the casks are used — building upon the vegetal, green, and fruity profile of the tequila with just the right amount of rye spice and rich, sweet oak.

Average price: $175

Rating: 93

8. GlenAllachie Distillery 13 Year Madeira Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1967, GlenAllachie has changed hands multiple times over the years and remained fairly anonymous to all but industry professionals and tapped-in enthusiasts. We’ve enjoyed every release we’ve sampled from the distillery, most recently this 13-year-old expression, which spends 11 years in American oak barrels followed by a two-year finishing period in Madeira casks. The savoriness of those casks’ previous occupants runs seamlessly throughout this Speyside single malt, which sings with notes of walnuts, apricot stones, vanilla, and pineapple.

Average price: $155

Rating: 93

7. Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 25th Anniversary Edition

This “VVS” (“very very special”) release honors parent company Heaven Hill’s 1999 acquisition of the Old Fitzgerald brand. Arriving at 13 years old and 50 percent ABV, the bourbon was distilled in 1999 and dumped from cask in March 2013, according to the brand. Heaven Hill then sat on the liquid for more than a decade, owing to its “outstanding profile,” finally releasing it this year to honor the aforementioned quarter-century anniversary. One has to be wary of brands’ comments on the quality of their own distillate, but in this instance the “outstanding” moniker is more than apt; this wheated bourbon will stack up against almost all competition in its category, and indeed sips head and shoulders above most other options, offering a stunning array of fruit, oak, sweetness, and age.

Average price: $230

Rating: 98

6. Jean-Luc Pasquet Cognac L’Organic 04

A 4-year-old Cognac produced using grapes from the Grande Champagne cru, this release is vibrant and fruity, immediately impressing with expressive tropical character. Lighter in color than similarly aged (and even younger) alternatives, due to its complete lack of additives, it challenges traditional notions of what Cognac should look and taste like. Rather than overly oaky and monotone in profile, it awakens the senses with its definition of fruit character, allowing its quality base ingredients to shine. Sipping and cocktails are equal options given the price — we urge you to take full advantage of both.

Average price: $49

Rating: 93

5. Parker’s Heritage 14 Year Cognac Barrel Finished Malt Whiskey (2024)

As recent talk of an official American Single Malt category has ramped up, it’s easy to overlook the legacy producers who’ve been playing around with and laying down malted barley stocks for over a decade. Technically speaking, this 2024 release from Heaven Hill’s Parker’s Heritage line doesn’t fully qualify as a single malt, given the inclusion of 35 percent corn in the 14-year-old whiskey’s mash bill. But the sentiment remains the same: Incredible (or perhaps fortuitous) foresight went into the creation of this spirit. More than a decade after its distillation — and following a four-month finishing period in reconstructed Cognac casks — the results are in bottle for us to savor. Profile-wise, this whiskey straddles the line of malt and American whiskeys, providing a decadent sipping experience only enhanced by the brandy-cask-finishing. At 107 proof, it’s punchy without sipping too hot, though you may wish to add a splash of water or a large clear cube to cut its viscous, dessert-like mouthfeel.

Average price: $170

Rating: 95

4. LALO Tequila High Proof

While many tequila producers have sought to entice mainstream drinkers with increasingly older expressions, a small band of brands has instead embarked on a different numerical arms race, aiming to win over agave and general spirits aficionados. Their proposition? Higher-proof blancos. Though not the first in the field, this limited release from LALO — co-founded by the grandson of Don Julio González — is among the most anticipated, arriving at 54 percent ABV. A full 14 percent ABV higher than the brand’s signature (and only) expression, it lifts the profile of that blanco while also leading it in new directions. Aromas arrive more savory and umami-rich in character, while the palate delivers high-octane sips of black olives, lime zest, and agave syrup. Simply put, this is delicious sipping tequila, and we hope that its “limited” nature quickly transitions to permanent fixture. In the meantime, we’ll keep a bottle or two on hand.

Average price: $75

Rating: 95

3. Takamine 20 Year Koji-Fermented Whiskey

Just 1,471 bottles of this extra-special Japanese whisky were procured from four single casks laid down by the Shinozaki Distillery in June 2003 and March 2004. Bottled at 20 years old, the koji-femented 100 percent barley distillate spends the entirety of its maturation in refill American white oak casks. Indeed, those barrels and that period have done much to influence the early nose of this whisky, which leads with vanilla, coconut, and caramel aromas. Sweet orchard and stone fruit notes linger underneath, followed by leather and tobacco, those latter scents speaking more to the spirit’s age than aging vessels. But it’s the palate where this non-chill-filtered, cask-strength 43.1 percent ABV release really hits its stride as a memorable Japanese whisky, landing delicate but at the same time intense, with a finish that lasts an age.

Average price: $299

Rating: 95

2. Mezcal Vago Ensamble en Barro by Tío Rey

By no means was this mezcal the rarest or most expensive sampled by the VinePair team for this annual spirits showdown. But our tasters were unanimous in their immediate appreciation of its inviting character and expressive profile. This ensamble (blend) was produced using ancestral techniques — read: hand-mashed with wooden mallets and clay-pot-distilled — by Salomón “Tío Rey” Rodriguez in the tropical environment of Sola de Vega, Oaxaca. Each batch differs in its composition, but typical varieties include Espadín, Barril, and Coyote. The bottle we sampled kicked off with a burst of red berries, which were followed by aromas of wet rocks and soil. A final helping of tropical fruits entices onto the palate, which leans more into a complex/savory profile. Worry not: Fruit makes a reappearance at every turn, meaning that, whether you’re an experienced aficionado or someone looking to explore mezcal for the first time, you’re in safe hands with this accomplished ensamble.

Average price: $80

Rating: 95

1. Vallein Tercinier Cognac X.O. Fine Champagne Vieille Reserve

After a period of unprecedented success during the pandemic, it’s been a rough couple of years for Cognac in the U.S. As recently as October, one of the category’s four major houses slashed its full-year guidance to investors, following persisting double-digit sales declines and with the threat of tariffs on the horizon. All of which might make our pick for best spirit of 2024 — an X.O. Fine Champagne Cognac from Vallein Tercinier — seem slightly tone-deaf.

Yet, Cognac is a category of two often opposing tales: a handful of major houses that dominate sales and whose fortunes are determined by the mass market and set the narrative for the category at large; and independent, often grower-producers who market to a much smaller and more concentrated set of engaged consumers. Given the relative size of that market, these producers’ expressions have to compete by offering incredible value for money — age statements and depth of character that rival the best aged spirits.

Our No. 1 bottle of the year exemplifies this duality: Officially labeled an “X.O.” — meaning the minimum age of liquid is 10 years old — this release arrives at 35 years old and was produced using an equal proportion of grapes from the region’s Grande and Petite Champagne crus.

Consider a 35-year-old distillate in any whiskey category; how much would you have to shell out for that bottle? How much would you be prepared to spend on that spirit? Now think of what $150 will fetch you in each of those categories. As far as age and price are concerned, this is an incredible value proposition. But much more importantly, this Cognac lets the quality and character of its base ingredients fully shine. (Also consider that those ingredients are grapes — a fruit that inherently offers much more character than malted barley, corn, or rye.)

More impressive than any tangible numerical value is the manner in which those decades in cask have evolved this fine sipping spirit. Sampling it offers a heady exploration of tertiary aromas and flavors, which arrive in the form of cigar box, cedar, and leather, as well as dried but still very much present stone fruits, along with subtle baking spices. Bottled at 40 percent ABV, it might not pack the immediate punch of a cask-strength whiskey, but the depth of flavor and sumptuous texture are a match for any other aged spirit, not to mention its seemingly infinite finish.

Average price: $150

Rating: 96