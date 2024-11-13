The 50 Best Wines of 2024

Check out the best wines from previous years here!

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re taking the opportunity to reflect on the standout wines we’ve tasted this year at VinePair HQ. This list features bottles that range from traditional producers representing their regions to new, up-and-coming winemakers pushing the boundaries with lesser-known grapes and techniques.

Prepare for classic expressions of Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc from France’s Loire Valley, herbaceous skin-contact wines from Oregon and Spain, and a number of light reds from Sonoma Coast that define the region. There are Nebbiolos from near and far, a surprising Verdicchio from the mountains of Marche, and some incredible wines from the Finger Lakes (beyond just Riesling).

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Plus, a number of exceptional cool-climate California Syrahs won us over. From the rolling hills of Sonoma to the Santa Ynez Valley and the state’s extreme coastal ridges, these wines capture the true savory essence of Syrah, proving the grape’s potential stateside.

As always, every bottle we tasted in 2024 was considered for review, our buying guides, as well as this, our annual ranking of the 50 best wines of the year. Here are the top 50 wines of 2024, tasted and reviewed by VinePair’s tasting panel.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the 50 best wines of the year roundup, our tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. We compiled an initial long list of our favorite wines from 2024, and evaluated each wine individually. Over the course of the tasting, and following much deliberation, we pared it down to the 50 best.

Though each wine received a score, the bottles are not listed directly in the order from lowest to highest score. The list was instead compiled by assessing what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S.

The 50 Best Wines of 2024

50. Januik Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

This Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from some of the most highly regarded vineyards across Washington’s Columbia Valley. The result is a great example of Washington State Cab, with an intense structure and bold fruit notes of plum, blackberries, and cherries with hints of earth and pepper. Twenty months in equal parts new and used French oak barrels imparts more plush notes of vanilla, leather, and mocha.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

49. Pierre Sparr Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé NV

Crémant d’Alsace consistently provides some of the best values in French bubbly. This sparkling rosé is 100 percent Pinot Noir from the high-elevation hillsides of the sunny Vosges mountains. It’s made in the traditional method and aged on the lees for 18 months prior to disgorgement. Pinot’s fresh red fruit flavors shine through, with concentrated notes of strawberries and cherries, lifted by lively bubbles.

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

48. Celler 9+ Blanc 1r 2023

Celler 9+ organically farms about 45 acres of vineyards on the sunny, breezy Mediterranean coast of Catalonia. The winery works with grapes indigenous to the region, like this bottling made with 85 percent Xarel-lo and 15 percent Macabeo. It has concentrated notes of blood orange, apricot, and tropical fruits with pops of dried herbs and spices. The palate is round and weighty, while zesty citrus notes and bright acidity keep it refreshing.

Average price: $25

Rating: 90

47. Madrona Grenache Rosé 2023

This Grenache rosé from California’s El Dorado AVA gets an aromatic lift from the addition of 13 percent Yellow Muscat. Perfumed notes of rose petals, fresh basil, and honeysuckle jump out of the glass. The high-elevation growing site lends to crisp, refreshing acidity on the palate.

Average price: $20

Rating: 93

46. Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni Red Blend 2023

Three generations of the Leonardini family are responsible for creating the winery’s proprietary blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Malbec from Napa Valley — hence the name “Tre Leoni.” The wine delivers everything one might want from a classic California red blend. It’s plush and expressive with concentrated notes of plums, wild berries, vanilla, and cocoa powder framed by silky tannins. While it’s a bold and powerful Napa wine, it doesn’t overwhelm the palate, and is ready to drink now.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

45. Ravines Sparkling Dry Riesling Limestone Springs 2019

None of Riesling’s aromatic complexities or zippy acidity are lost in this sparkling expression from the Finger Lakes. The wine opens with the variety’s signature aromas of tart green apple, petrol, honeysuckle, and lemon. The palate shines with intense bubbles and bright acidity, making it a vibrant, refreshing bottle of bubbly.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

44. The Language of Yes Rancho Réal Vineyard Syrah 2022

The Language of Yes is the latest project from pioneering winemaker Randall Grahm, who was a founding member of California’s Rhône Rangers movement. The venture departs from the Rhône, offering wines inspired by the diverse regions of southwestern France in the Central Valley. This Syrah comes from the cool-climate Rancho Réal vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley AVA. The result is an elegant, well-balanced Syrah with notes of citrus, wild berries, cinnamon, and freshly cracked black pepper.

Average price: $45

Rating: 95

43. BloodRoot Heringer Vineyard Chenin Blanc 2022

BloodRoot is a project from Noah and Kelly Dorrance of Reeve Wines that focuses on making wines from benchmark vineyard sites across California’s North Coast. This single-vineyard Chenin Blanc has aromas of white flowers, pears, and honey. The palate is rich with baked apple, pineapple, and vanilla notes, lifted by great supporting acidity.

Average price: $38

Rating: 93

42. Lamoreaux Landing Dry Rosé 2023

Cabernet Franc’s intrinsic savory characteristics shine through in this rosé from the Finger Lakes. It has aromas of green bell pepper and herbs accented by flavors of wild strawberries and watermelon on the palate. The wine finishes on a creamy note, with great texture and acidity.

Average price: $20

Rating: 93

41. Von Buhl Armand Riesling Kabinett 2022

The von Buhl estate has been committed to producing high-quality Rieslings in Germany’s Pfalz region since its founding in 1849. The “Armand” bottling is a tribute to the estate’s history and significance in the region, made with organically farmed grapes selected from several top sites on the estate. Aromas of lime zest, ripe peaches, and green apple float out of the glass. Juicy white cherry and waxy citrus notes coat the palate with just a touch of sweetness, while the grape’s signature electrifying acidity shines throughout.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

40. Rosi Schuster Sankt Laurent 2022

Hannes Schuster, son of winemaker Rosi Schuster, took over the Burgenland estate from his mother in 2007. He is known for elevating the winery’s commitment to organic viticulture and sustainability and crafting focused expressions of local varieties, like this earthy Sankt Laurent (also known as St. Laurent). It offers an impressive balance of lean, mineral notes and flavors of juicy cherry and wild blueberries. Silky tannins and lingering hints of herbs and sweet spices leave a lasting impression on the finish.

Average Price: $26

Rating: 91

39. Louis M. Martini Monte Rosso Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

A Cabernet Sauvignon from a legendary producer sourced from one of the most coveted vineyards in Northern California, this wine exudes Napa Valley opulence. It has a fragrant nose with aromas of blackberries, black cherries, mocha, and smoke followed by a powerful palate that packs in more rich and intense fruit character framed by grippy tannins.

Average price: $140

Rating: 95

38. Apollo’s Praise Lahoma Vineyards Grüner Veltliner 2023

Though New York’s Finger Lakes region is renowned for its steely expressions of Riesling, who’s to say another cool-climate white grape can’t thrive there, too? Working with only a small, half-acre plot of the variety on Seneca Lake, winemaker Kelby James Russell is showing the potential for Grüner Veltliner. This wine delivers the grape’s signature white pepper and lemon aromas on the nose. There’s a great tension between the waxy, round texture on the palate and the wine’s naturally crisp acidity.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

37. Red Car West Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2021

Cool climate grapes like Pinot Noir thrive in Sonoma’s West Sonoma Coast AVA, which benefits from coastal influence, high elevation, and mountainous topography. This bottling from Red Car is sourced from the winery’s five ridgetop vineyards, and the proximity to the Pacific comes out in the wine’s high-toned profile and fresh acidity. There are pops of raspberry and cherry on the nose, and the palate reveals layers of earth, cinnamon, and cocoa powder.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

36. Pedro Parra Imaginador Cinsault 2021

Pedro Parra crafts this wine from grapes sourced from five granite vineyards in Chile’s Itata Valley that range from 45 to 88 years old. It showcases the potential of old-vine Cinsault, offering a perfumed nose of blood orange soda, stewed strawberries, and herbs. Juicy and tangy citrus and berry flavors are held together by bright acidity and chalky tannins on the palate.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

35. Forge Cellars Railroad Cabernet Franc 2023

Forge Cellars specializes in terroir-driven wines from Seneca Lake, like this Cabernet Franc from the Railroad Vineyard. This site on the east side of the lake was planted in the early ‘90s and sits at an elevation of 720 feet with dense, gravelly loam soils. The result is a pure expression of Cabernet Franc with green pepper and crisp autumn leaves on the nose. The palate is medium-bodied with tart red berry flavors accented by more savory notes.

Average price: 34

Rating: 94

34. Carobbio Chianti Classico Riserva 2016

This bottle is a great example of how well Chianti Classico can age. After about eight years, the wine is still wildly expressive with aromas of leather, earth, and cherries. The palate still exhibits a solid structure, but the wine’s once grippy tannins are fading, leading to a silky mouthfeel.

Average price: $48

Rating: 94

33. Catch & Release Block Party 2023

A blend of organically farmed Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Gewürztraminer, this orange wine from Sonoma is wildly aromatic. Notes of grapefruit, hibiscus, peaches, and pineapple float out of the glass. It’s juicy and quaffable, with ripe tropical fruit flavors, but the skin contact provides a good amount of grip and texture on the palate.

Average price: $28

Rating: 90

32. Vigna Lenuzza Schioppettino di Prepotto 2020

Schioppettino is a grape native to northeastern Italy’s Friuli region that was saved from near-extinction in the 1970s. It produces medium-bodied wines with bright red fruit and spicy, savory notes. This bottle delivers its signature profile with ripe cherry, strawberry, and black pepper flavors with lifting acidity and grippy tannins that make it ideal for food pairings.

Average price: $33

Rating: 90

31. Dunites Wine Co. ODE Syrah 2023

California’s San Luis Obispo Coast AVA is rapidly becoming one of our favorite sites for cool-climate Syrah in the U.S. The grapes for this wine were hand-picked from three seaside vineyards — Hi Kite, Bassi, and Spanish Springs — fermented with native yeast, and aged for 10 months in neutral French oak barrels. The result is a focused and engaging wine with notes of wild berries, cracked black pepper, and grilled meat.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

30. Olga Raffault Chinon ‘Les Barnabes’ 2021

For five generations, Domaine Olga Raffault has been producing classic expressions of Cabernet Franc in the Loire Valley’s esteemed Chinon appellation. While many wines from this region are built to age, the Les Barnabés bottling is meant to be enjoyed young. It’s full of spicy red fruit, with notes of strawberries, cranberries, and dried herbs.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

29. Division Winemaking Company ‘Nightshade’ Nebbiolo 2022

It’s a rarity to see Nebbiolo outside of its home in Piedmont — especially one that’s made well. So props to Division Winemaking Company for capturing the essence of the northern Italian grape in the Pacific Northwest. This Nebbiolo comes from the Ciel du Cheval Vineyard on Red Mountain in Washington’s Columbia Valley AVA. Similar to the great wines of Piedmont, this expression shows great power and finesse with tart red fruit, spice, and an intense tannic structure that’s sure to make seasoned Nebbiolo lovers swoon.

Average price: $45

Rating: 92

28. Fowles ‘Ladies Who Shoot Their Lunch’ Shiraz 2020

There’s a lot to love about this wine. First, let’s appreciate its cheeky name and label, which reference the winemaker’s dedication to the land, passion for hunting, and the wild gamey and meaty flavors present in this savory Australian Shiraz. Though the wine does pack a punch of concentrated flavors — spiced meat, herbs, pepper, and blackberries — it doesn’t feel jammy or overbearing on the palate. Overall, it’s a great example of a well-balanced Aussie Shiraz.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

27. Neighborhood Winery ‘Dawn’ Orange Wine 2023

Neighborhood Winery is part of Pali Wine Co., a winemaking collective based in Santa Barbara. This skin-contact bottling — named “Dawn” for its sunrise-like color — is made with Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir using carbonic maceration. Though it has juicy citrus character and is utterly quaffable, it also offers some serious complexity with savory notes of thyme and sage. Consider it both an easy-drinking crowd pleaser or a wine to sip slowly and savor.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

26. Stefano Occhetti Langhe Nebbiolo 2022

This Langhe Nebbiolo is made from vineyards located on the hills of Monteu Roero and Vezza d’Alba at an altitude of about 900 feet above sea level. The result is a young, fresh wine that’s ready to be enjoyed now, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in complexity. The nose brims with the grape’s signature aromas of rose petals, tart red fruits, and herbs. The palate offers notes of strawberries, pomegranate seeds, and cherries with tea-like tannins.

Average price: $34

Rating: 93

25. Trestle Thirty One Rosé 2023

Here we have another Cabernet Franc rosé from the Finger Lakes but this one lands on the more delicate side, with soft, perfumed aromatics of honeysuckle, melon, and fresh herbs. An addition of 5 percent Chardonnay grapes also gives the wine an extra kick of acidity, making it notably crisp and refreshing.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

24. Early Mountain Vineyards Petit Manseng 2022

Petit Manseng is quickly becoming the flagship white wine of Virginia wine country, and this bottle from Early Mountain Vineyards is a compelling example, demonstrating the grape’s impressive potential in the region. Lemon curd, stone fruits, and sweet spices fill the nose, but the palate’s creamy, waxy mouthfeel is what sets this wine apart. It delivers deep tropical and stone fruit flavors and a rounded texture while still maintaining a bright acidity.

Average price: $65

Rating: 93

23. Arnaud Lambert Brézé Saumur Blanc Clos David 2021

Arnaud Lambert is one of the few producers making wine from the prestigious site of Brézé, a hill in the Loire Valley’s Saumur appellation known for its racy and focused wines. Lambert’s Clos David Chenin Blanc comes from one of the hill’s coldest plots, delivering a fresh, mineral-driven profile. The wine isn’t all blazing acidity, though. There are also soft, rich notes of orchard fruit, honey, vanilla, and spice that balance things out on the palate.

Average price: $46

Rating: 94

22. Pax Sonoma Hillsides Syrah 2022

Inspired by producers in the Northern Rhône, this Syrah is sourced from a series of cool-climate hillsides across Sonoma and crafted with elegance and restraint in mind. Aged in concrete tanks, it has an impressive body and structure, but still feels lively and energetic on the palate. Layers of smoked meat, olive tapenade, eucalyptus, and crushed black pepper define the nose. The palate offers notes of wild blackberries, cherries, and more of the grape’s distinct savory character that avid Syrah drinkers will love.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

21. Marine Layer Wines Lyra Pinot Noir 2021

This wine perfectly represents the dynamic Sonoma Coast AVA. Sourced from several vineyard sites across the region, it showcases Pinot Noir’s effusive red fruit character as well as its naturally bright acidity. The wine’s fragrant nose evokes a fresh strawberry rhubarb pie, with vibrant red fruit accented by cinnamon, cloves, and cream. This is the platonic ideal of California Pinot Noir.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

20. Tenuta San Leonardo Vigneti delle Dolomiti 2019

San Leonardo is made with a typical Bordeaux blend — Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carménère — but instead of France, or even California or Tuscany, this bottling comes from high in the Dolomites of Northern Italy. The elevation adds an alpine elegance to these typically fuller-bodied varieties, showing wild berries, leather, and black pepper on the nose. The wine is medium-bodied on the palate with an ideal balance between fruit, acidity, and tannins.

Average price: $115

Rating: 96

19. Bodega Clandestina Orange Censurat 2022

Ever tried a skin-contact Carignan Blanc? This was a first for us, and it definitely caught our attention. The bottling comes from Bodega Clandestina, a project from winemaker Ferran Lacruz who farms about 20 acres of vines in a small village in Catalonia. In an area often dedicated to Cava production, Lacruz focuses on making still wines from local varieties. Made with 30 days of skin contact, this isn’t a glou-glou orange wine. It’s structured and savory, with notes of orange zest, dried herbs, and black tea.

Average price: $41

Rating: 90

18. Reeve Mirama Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2022

A blend of several vineyard sites across the Sonoma Coast, this Pinot Noir aims to capture the region’s foggy mornings and chilly, breezy afternoons. It’s beautifully expressive, with delicate notes of cherry, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a woodsy pine tree element. The wine’s bright acidity and silky, barely-there tannins make it a wonderfully easy-drinking Pinot.

Average price: $58

Rating: 94

17. Santi Amarone della Valpolicella Carlo Santi 1843 2017

It’s been a while since we’ve tasted an Amarone that truly wowed us, but this bottle certainly made an impression. Produced using the traditional technique of drying out grapes to enrich their sugar concentration and aromatic compounds, this wine embodies the boldness of a typical Amarone. Dried cranberries, plums, and cherries fill the palate with hints of cinnamon, mocha, and coffee. Even with the rich flavors and hearty 15.5 percent ABV, this Amarone still offers great elegance and balance.

Average price: $70

Rating: 93

16. Pray Tell Skin Contact 2023

Nothing about this skin-contact bottling is conventional. It’s a blend of 70 percent Pinot Gris, grown in the high-elevation Chehalem Mountains of the Willamette Valley, and 30 percent Chardonnay from the Eola-Amity Hills. Both varieties see varying degrees of time on the skins, ranging from 24 hours to three weeks, and the wine is aged for five months in a mixture of neutral French oak and stainless steel. The intricate winemaking at play here leads to a remarkably complex and layered wine. The Pinot Gris brings vibrant notes of guava, peaches, strawberries, and jasmine flowers and a rounded texture on the palate, while the Chardonnay adds a pop of freshness and minerality.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

15. Long Meadow Ranch Napa Valley Merlot 2019

Merlot has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the U.S. market, but bottles like this remind us why we love the variety. Long Meadow Ranch crafts this Merlot from two sustainably farmed vineyards in the Mayacamas and Rutherford subregions of Napa Valley, among the estate’s organic vegetable gardens, olive orchards, and cattle. Pure notes of red cherry and raspberry waft up on the nose along with hints of anise and cocoa. The palate brings more bright red fruit notes framed by good acidity and lithe tannins.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

14. Château du Moulin-à-Vent Couvent des Thorins 2021

This wine comes from Moulin-à-Vent, one of the 10 Beaujolais crus known for making distinct and high-quality wines from the Gamay grape. Here, the historic Château du Moulin-à-Vent estate dates back to 1732, and this particular bottle is a blend of three of the estate’s best parcels. It’s a more serious and savory expression of Gamay, with bright notes of cranberries, orange zest, and cherries, as well as hints of pepper, herbs, and earth. The palate brings the grape’s signature acidity and subtle tannins.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

13. Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022

Winemaker Ehren Jordan founded Failla in 1998 with an interest in exploring California’s coolest climates and making elegant, restrained wines — a goal that comes across in this focused expression of Chardonnay. Sourced from a number of sites across the Sonoma Coast that benefit from the state’s sunshine as well as Pacific breezes, this wine shines with bright notes of citrus, green apple, and a sea spray minerality. With soft notes reminiscent of parmesan cheese, the palate offers a creamy texture that’s lifted by a precise acidity.

Average price: $34

Rating: 95

12. Darling Wines Azaya Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022

Tom and Ashley Darling started their eponymous label in 2017, working with small, sustainably farmed vineyards from coastal regions in Northern California. This wine shows the potential for Pinot Noir in the windy Petaluma Gap AVA. The grapes were sourced from the organic Azaya Vineyard, which sits 420 feet above sea level and just a few miles from the Pacific Ocean. These conditions lead to great balance between ripeness and acidity, with notes of blueberries, black cherry, and a chalky minerality.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

11. Hermann J. Wiemer HWJ Vineyard Riesling 2022

Situated about 700 feet above Seneca Lake, the HJW vineyard is where Hermann J. Wiemer planted the estate’s first Riesling vines in 1977. The site’s mature vines and cool climate, combined with the area’s shallow topsoil and shale bedrock, produce lower yields, leading to more concentrated and vibrant flavors. Aromas of lemon oil, citrus zest, and white flowers hit the nose on first sniff. The palate is packed with notes of green apple, pineapple, grapefruit pith, and minerals that linger on the finish. This is an all-star Finger Lakes Riesling that sets the standard for the region.

Average price: $45

Rating: 94

10. Domaine de Bellivière Vieilles Vignes Eparses 2020

This bottle comes from the Coteaux du Loir appellation in the northern Loire Valley, a small but mighty area with only 172 acres under vine. The nose is filled with notes of baked apples, cinnamon, and a hint of anise. The palate packs a punch with more concentrated orchard fruit notes, as well as thyme and honey. There’s so much fruit intensity here and even a touch of sweetness, but the wine’s natural acidity really shines through. Sipping this rich Chenin Blanc is the white wine equivalent of biting into a homemade apple pie on a crisp fall day.

Average price: $68

Rating: 95

9. Burgess Sorenson’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

First planted in 1872, the Sorenson vineyard has been a central part of the Burgess winery for over 150 years. The vineyard lies on the western facing slopes of Napa’s Howell Mountain at about 1,000 feet above sea level. The high-elevation site leads to a more lifted expression of Cabernet Sauvignon compared to what you might find from other areas of the valley. The nose shows bold aromas of cassis and black raspberry with hints of cedar, thyme, and rosemary. The palate is deep without being jammy, with more dense fruit and a savory, meaty note. While this isn’t a light-bodied wine, at 14.1 percent ABV it lands right in the sweet spot for Cab, with great balance and harmony.

Average price: $150

Rating: 96

8. Massican Annia 2023

VinePair’s Next Wave Winemaker of the year Dan Petroski started Massican in 2009 with the goal of making Mediterranean-inspired white wines in Napa Valley. Going all in on white wines in an area known for powerful reds seemed a risky move at the time, but Petroski’s bet paid off and his unique, texturally-driven white wines stand out in Napa’s sea of Cab. Massican’s flagship blend, Annia, is inspired by the wines of Friuli, made with Tocai Friulano, Ribolla Gialla, and Chardonnay. Expertly balanced between richness and freshness, the Tocai Friulano and Ribolla Gialla grapes give the wine aromas of green apples, white flowers, almonds, and lemon zest, while the Chardonnay brings structure with bright acidity, a rounded texture, and saline minerality.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

7. Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2020

This 100 percent Merlot wine comes from a Pomerol vineyard with an average vine age of 30 years, planted on gravel, clay, and silt soils. It’s a prime example of the elegance of Right Bank Bordeaux, showing a soft and earthy nose of blueberries, cedar, and tobacco. The palate is welcoming, with supple red and blue fruit notes and a touch of earth. It’s well balanced, with bright acidity and silky tannins, making this an approachable and enjoyable wine that’s ready to drink now.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

6. Brendan Stater-West Saumur Rouge 2021

Brendan Stater-West is a young winemaker based in Saumur. Though originally from Oregon, Stater-West apprenticed at the renowned Domaine Guiberteau, giving him some serious cred in the Loire. His mentor Romain Guiberteau encouraged him to start his own label, and Stater-West launched this project in 2015. This Cab Franc comes from the La Ripaille lieu-dit on the esteemed hill of Brézé. The area’s southwest-facing slopes and sandy-clay soil provide an impressively aromatic wine with notes of black raspberries, red and green peppers, cedar, herbs, and cocoa. Aged in stainless steel tanks, it’s decidedly fresh and easy-drinking, while still offering complexity.

Average price: $32

Rating: 94

5. Outward Wines Santa Ynez Valley Syrah 2023

Partners and avid outdoor enthusiasts Ryan Pace and Natalie Siddique started VinePair’s 2024 Next Wave Award Winery of the Year Outward Wines in 2016 with the goal of showcasing the many microclimates of California’s Central Coast. The duo source fruit from thoughtfully farmed vineyards across the region, from the San Luis Obispo Coast to the Santa Ynez Valley, the origin of this savory Syrah. The grapes are sourced from two vineyard sites just a couple of miles from each other; both experience sunny days, brisk afternoon breezes, and cool nights, all of which help keep the wine bright and balanced. It’s co-fermented with 5 percent Viognier — a nod to the tradition of Côte-Rôtie in the Northern Rhône — which adds a nice aromatic lift to the nose. Notes of violets, freshly cracked peppercorns, black raspberries, tart cranberries, and olives float out of the glass. Refreshing acidity keeps the wine light and lively on the palate.

Average price: $34

Rating: 93

4. Stefano Zoli Verdicchio di Matelica 2023

This unassuming bottle comes from a relatively unheard-of Italian wine region and is made from a typically lackluster grape. But after one sip, lovers of crisp, complex whites will be searching for more Verdicchio from the valley of Matelica. There, winemaker Stefano Zoli works with a small plot of old vines in the high-elevation area of the Apennine Mountains in Italy’s broader Marche region. The result is almost Chablis-like in character; it’s light-bodied and acidic, but still packs some serious energy and verve. Jasmine, pear, fresh citrus, and herbs fill the palate, while a zippy, mineral backbone holds everything together.

Average price: $26

Rating: 96

3. Hundred Suns Willamette Valley Gamay Noir 2023

The Willamette Valley, Oregon’s premiere winegrowing region, has long compared itself to Burgundy geographically. But experts often like to push back on these claims, pointing out that the area’s longitude is more in line with that of France’s Beaujolais region, which is famed for wines made using the Gamay grape. Under this logic, rather than Pinot Noir, the state should perhaps go all in on Gamay — and after trying this wine, it’s hard to disagree. Don’t get us wrong, we still love the state’s Pinot Noir — including several bottles from Hundred Suns — but this expression made us crave more complex Gamay from Willamette.

Hundred Suns is a small winery founded by partners Grant Coulter and Renée Saint-Amour (we know, the perfect name for making Gamay). In 2018, the pair bought a 4.5 acre property in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA with a 50-year-old vineyard, and now make wines from the estate and source fruit from some surrounding areas. This Gamay was grown in the high hills of the Chehalem Mountain and fermented in whole bunches using carbonic fermentation. While it’s juicy and refreshing, bursting with notes of raspberries and blackberries, it also shows the serious side of Gamay, with flecks of black pepper and dried herbs.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

2. Las Jaras Wines Alder Springs Chardonnay 2021

While Las Jaras made a name for itself with gluggable reds and playful labels — not to mention its celebrity co-founder, comedian Eric Wareheim — this wine proves there’s more to the winery than its flagship glou-glou bottle. This stand-out Chardonnay is sourced from the esteemed Alder Springs vineyard in the rolling hills of Mendocino County. Just 12 miles from the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by redwood forests, the remote growing site benefits from bright sun, cool nights, and low-vigor soils.

The resulting wine is full of energy and tension, impressively balancing both concentration of fruit and striking, mineral-driven acidity. Lemon curd, crème brûlée, vanilla bean, and fluffy Sunday morning pancakes come to mind. Though there’s some richness to it, this is far from the oaky, overbearing California Chardonnays of the past. It’s bright, easy-drinking, and full of character.

Average price: $78

Rating: 94

1. Arnot-Roberts Sonoma Coast Syrah 2023

Given the number of cool-climate, coastal California Syrahs on this list, it’s probably no surprise that another stunning expression of this grape scored the top spot in this year’s ranking. But we couldn’t help but fall for this wine’s savory flavor profile and impeccably balanced palate.

Childhood friends Duncan Arnot Meyers and Nathan Lee Roberts set out to produce distinctive, site-driven wines from unique terroirs across California, and founded Arnot-Roberts in 2001. Though they work with a wide range of grapes and sites, like Falanghina from the Russian River Valley or Trousseau from Lake County, the two have always had a soft spot for Syrah and are renowned for producing some of the best in the U.S. The winery offers some outstanding single-vineyard Syrahs from extreme coastal vines, but even more impressive is the quality of this flagship bottling, especially considering its price.

This wine features a blend of grapes from three different vineyards that span the Sonoma Coast, from the rolling hills to the rugged seaside ridges. These growing sites bring out Syrah’s distinctive savory characteristics, making it a unique and complex wine. Smoked meat, pepper, spices, herbs, and brambly berries come together on the elegant palate, with a lithe tannic structure and bright acidity providing an enjoyable texture. This remarkably expressive wine shows the full potential of this variety stateside.

Average price: $40

Rating: 95