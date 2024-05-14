Check out the best rosés from previous years here!

Every year, when the sun starts to emerge and the flowers start to bloom, there’s an undeniable urge to reach for a glass of rosé to toast the beginning of the season. When that feeling hits, we know it’s time for VinePair’s annual ranking of the best rosé wines.

While rosé used to be the unrivaled summer beverage, in 2024 it’s going up against orange wines, chillable reds, and the infallible spritz. But rosé isn’t down for the count — it continues to evolve, with more producers in the U.S. and across the globe trying out different styles and varieties. There’s Touriga Nacional rosé from volcanic soils in California, liters of peppery Blaufränkisch rosé from Austria, and even stunning Pinot Noir and Chenin Blanc blends from Oregon. These wines cover a range of hues and flavor profiles, and they all deserve a spot in your flamingo pool float cup holder this summer.

VinePair’s tasting panel sorted through and tasted hundreds of rosés to filter it down to the best of the best. We fell in love with Pinot Noir rosés from the Willamette Valley and went wild for Cab Franc rosé from the Finger Lakes. Classic styles from the south of France continued to impress, as did Provence-inspired blends from California. Whether you’re looking for a serious sipper to impress at a dinner party or budget bottles to fuel a crowd, this list has it all.

Here are VinePair’s top 30 rosés of 2024.

30. Charles & Charles Bolt Rosé 2023

It’s hard to find a rosé under $15 that can make an impression, but this bottle from Washington’s Columbia Valley delivers. Renowned winemakers Charles Smith and Charles Bieler combined their talents to produce this playful and accessible rosé. A blend of Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine exudes notes of guava and citrus, with a slight cotton candy vibe. It’s the perfect crowd-pleaser for casual summer get-togethers.

Average price: $13

Rating: 89

29. La Valentina Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2023

This bottle is a great introduction to the Italian rosé style of Cerasuolo. Cerasuolo means “cherry” in Italian, in reference to the wine’s intense cherry-like color. Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo wines are made with the region’s local Montepulciano grape and always pack a punch of flavor. This one needs some time to open up, but after a few minutes, you’re rewarded with rich notes of juicy cherries, raspberries, and rhubarb. If you’re a red wine lover who’s always been skeptical of rosé, give this style a shot.

Average price: $14

Rating: 89

28. Montinore Estate Pinot Rosé 2023

Montinore Estate is one of the largest producers of biodynamic wines in the U.S., with Demeter and organic certified vineyards located across Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This bottle is made with Pinot Noir from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA that’s fermented in stainless steel tanks and an acacia wood puncheon. The result is an aromatic nose with orange blossoms and red berries, and a creamy palate with a rich texture.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

27. Segno Librandi Rosato 2023

This rosé comes from the small countryside town of Cirò Marina in Italy’s Calabria region. The sun-soaked area overlooks the Ionian Sea, benefiting from cooling breezes. This rosé, made from the local Gaglioppo grape, captures both the sunshine and seaside influences in its ripe fruit notes and crisp acidity.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

26. Château Sainte Marguerite en Provence Fantastique 2023

This beautiful bottle is the perfect statement piece for pool parties and barbecues this summer. Inside, this organic wine from Provence has gorgeous aromatics of orange blossoms, honeysuckle, and freshly squeezed grapefruit. The plate is crisp and mineral-driven with a slightly creamy note on the finish. This is proper Provence rosé.

Average price: $40

Rating: 90

25. Outward Two Wolves Vineyard Grenache Rosé 2023

Outward Wines focuses on making balanced wines from sustainably farmed vineyards on California’s Central Coast. The stunning labels are a tribute to the winemaking couple’s outdoor adventures, so it’s fitting that this mineral-driven Grenache rosé with slaking acidity is ideal for drinking outside. In addition to refreshment, the palate delivers round, juicy fruit notes like pomegranate seeds and raspberries with some savory hints.

Average price: $28

Rating: 90

24. Trestle Thirty One Rosé 2023

Nova Cadamatre started Trestle Thirty One in the Finger Lakes in 2015, and two years later she was the first female winemaker in the U.S. to achieve the title of Master of Wine. Her knowledge and years of experience making wine on both the East and West Coasts come through in her elegant and expressive wines — like this beautiful rosé of Cabernet Franc. Perfumed aromas of honeysuckle, melon, and fresh jalapeño fill the nose, and the palate brings bright acidity.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

23. Felix Austria Rosy Rosé

Last year, Austria’s Kolfok rosé dazzled our tasting team with its juicy, peppery profile, earning it a top spot on the 2023 list. This year, Kolfok’s winemaker Stefan Wellanschitz wowed us again with another deep and savory bottle from his family’s estate. Felix is a line of accessible, liter-sized bottles from the Wellanschitz family winery in Burgenland, and this brambly, herbaceous Blaufränkisch rosé is a stellar value for the price. If there were one thing we could’ve asked for last year, it would have been large-format bottles of this juice — and our prayers were answered.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

22. Château La Gordonne La Chapelle Gordonne Rosé 2023

The wines from this historic Provence estate continue to impress year after year. This rosé manages to deliver the classic, light and mineral-driven French style while still giving pops of fresh white peaches, cherries, and strawberries. This should be one of your go-to Provence rosés all season long.

Average price: $25

Rating: 92

21. Stinson Vineyards Rosé of Tannat 2023

Rosé of Tannat? From Virginia? Yep, this is an interesting bottle, and for those who haven’t experienced the joys of Virginia wine yet, this is one to seek out. While Tannat is known to be one of the most tannic grapes on the planet — considered fairly undrinkable in its youth — it makes an elegant and expressive rosé. There are aromas of crunchy apples, rose petals, and tart red berries on the nose and a crisp, vertical acidity across the palate.

Average price: $24

Rating: 91

20. André Brunel Vin de Pays Rosé 2023

This wine is the famed Châteauneuf-du-Pape estate’s first foray into rosé, and it’s a success. The blend of 50 percent Grenache, 30 percent Syrah, and 20 percent Cinsault creates a delicate flavor profile of peaches, white cherries, and minerals. If you sip Châteauneuf-du-Pape all winter, make this your summer beach wine.

Average price: $17

Rating: 90

19. CHO Wines Rose City Rosé 2023

This rosé is Oregon-based CHO Wines’ love letter from the Willamette Valley wine country to the city of Portland (which is affectionately nicknamed the city of roses). Clever name and label aside, this rosé of Pinot Noir is packed with enticing flavors. The palate has concentrated notes of strawberries, cherries, and fresh herbs, wrapped in a creamy texture. This wine proves Willamette Pinot has some serious range as a rosé.

Average price: $36

Rating: 93

18. Presqu’ile Winery Santa Maria Valley Rosé 2023

Presqu’ile is a stunning estate in Santa Barbara’s Santa Maria Valley that produces cool-climate expressions of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah. This rosé of Pinot Noir captures the Santa Maria Valley’s crisp ocean breezes in its light and airy profile. There are bright notes of white flowers, watermelon slices, and strawberries, with a slate-like minerality on the palate.

Average price: $32

Rating: 92

17. Madroña Vineyards Grenache Rosé 2023

This rosé is a blend of 87 percent Grenache and 13 percent Yellow Muscat from California’s high-elevation El Dorado AVA. The Yellow Muscat adds incredible perfumed aromatics to the wine, jumping out of the glass with notes of rose petals, fresh basil, and honeysuckle. The floral notes and acidity are perfectly balanced, making this a delightfully easy-drinking bottle.

Average price: $20

Rating: 93

16. Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rosé 2023

Founders Marianne Fabre-Lanvin, Nicolas Cornu Thénard, and Thomas Delaude grew up surfing and shucking oysters in southern France. Their time working in wine and living by the Mediterranean inspired them to create Souleil Vin de Bonté as a brand that would embody the feeling of an endless summer. The sunset-tone bottle and bright flavors definitely evoke a sun-kissed, beachy vibe. This wine has notes of fresh strawberries, peaches, white cherries, and citrus pith. Serve as an aperitif with almonds and olives.

Average price: $16

Rating: 90

15. Hope Well Improbable Rosé Noir 2022

Mimi Casteel is a champion of both regenerative agriculture and of complex rosés. Based out of the Willamette Valley’s Eola-Amity Hills AVA, Casteel produces organic, vibrant wines — like this unique blend of Pinot Noir and Chenin Blanc that’s aged in old French barriques. The Chenin character immediately comes through with rich notes of yellow apples, honey, and minerals, balanced by Pinot Noir’s ripe red berry notes. The palate is wonderfully layered with electric acidity and a round texture.

Average price: $38

Rating: 91

14. Château la Nerthe Prieuré de Montézargues Tavel 2023

When it comes to dark, savory rosés, Tavel sets the standard. This small appellation in the Southern Rhône Valley of France is known for specializing in concentrated and complex rosés. This bottle comes from the historic Prieuré de Montézargues vineyard, which was originally a monastery in 1199. It’s classically cherry-like in color, with notes of orange blossoms, white cherries, berry jam, and tomato leaves. Pair this with a fresh caprese salad, preferably seaside.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

13. Las Jaras Rosé 2023

Las Jaras is known for its playful labels and juicy, gluggable wines, but don’t let the colorful bottle fool you — this is a serious rosé. It’s made with a blend of organically farmed, old-vine Carignan and Zinfandel (with a splash of Vermentino) from Mendocino County. The result is a fruity, savory, and balanced rosé with notes of tart blueberries, strawberries, and hibiscus. It’s light and crisp, while still offering great character.

Average price: $28

Rating: 90

12. Pali Wine Co. Rosé of Pinot Noir ‘P.C.H.’ 2023

Santa Barbara-based Pali Wine Co. focuses on site-specific expressions of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, like this Pinot Noir rosé from Pali’s estate vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA. It’s aged in neutral French oak barrels for three months and comes in at 12 percent ABV, giving it a wonderful balance between body and freshness. The mouthwatering palate has bright notes of cherry, cranberry, and grapefruit.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

11. Château Minuty Rosé et Or 2023

Iconic Provence producer Château Minuty introduced this cuvée in 2009 to amplify the winery’s signature style by sourcing from the estate’s three top vineyard sites. The result is a truly expressive blend that’s like if you turned up the volume on a typical Provence rosé. Aromas of peach ring, mango, apricot, and white flowers float out of the glass. The palate brings ripe and round notes of peach and papaya.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

10. Arnot-Roberts Rosé 2023

In a sea of Pinot Noir and Grenache-based rosés, this Touriga Nacional blend from Arnot-Roberts certainly stands out. One of Portugal’s most popular red wine grapes, Touriga Nacional is far from home in California, but Arnot-Roberts was compelled by the grape’s deep color, bright acidity, and complex aromatics and started working with it in 2010. Bottled at just 11.5 percent ABV, this is a delightfully refreshing rosé that deserves a spot on your patio table all summer long.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

9. Famille Coulon Le Petit Renard Rosé 2023

This rosé from the south of France is made with biodynamically farmed Grenache (95 percent) and Syrah (5 percent) grapes. It’s wonderfully expressive with aromas of grapefruit and tropical fruits like guava. There’s great balance on the palate between the lean body, refreshing acidity, and bright fruit character.

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

8. Jolie-Laide Gamay and Cabernet Franc Rosé 2023

This rosé is a blend of 70 percent Gamay and 30 percent Cabernet Franc from the granite soils of the Barsotti Vineyard in California’s high-elevation El Dorado AVA. These grapes work beautifully together to create a light yet expressive rosé with notes of grapefruit, wild strawberries, and honeydew melon. The palate offers zippy acidity and a saline minerality that make it all too easy to drink.

Average price: $28

Rating: 91

7. Bedrock Wine Co. Ode to Lulu Rosé 2023

Bedrock’s Ode to Lulu Rosé is a tribute to the great Mourvèdre-based rosés of the world, namely the wines of Bandol, but with a California spin. The 2023 vintage is a blend of 76 percent Mourvèdre, 16 percent Syrah, and 8 percent Grenache, primarily sourced from centenarian vineyards in the Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties. The Mourvèdre brings its signature structure and savory notes here, with added aromatics of orange blossoms, strawberry candies, and cherries.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

6. Reeve Rosé of Pinot Noir Stroh Vineyard 2023

This rosé of Pinot Noir comes from the organic Stroh vineyard in the Potter Valley AVA of California’s Mendocino County. It’s delicate yet assertive with invigorating notes of lemon zest, grapefruit pith, honeysuckle, and strawberries. Reeve continues to impress with its elegant wines, and this wildly refreshing rosé is no exception.

Average price: $34

Rating: 93

5. Château d’Esclans 2022

Behind all-star rosé brands like Whispering Angel and The Pale is the Château d’Esclans estate. This is the winery’s eponymous bottling from its estate vineyards in the heart of Provence. It’s a blend of Grenache and Vermentino (locally referred to as Rolle) made in the classic Provence style. It’s lean and mineral-driven with some soft red fruit and savory notes. If you’re a Whispering Angel fan and want to level up, try this impressive bottle.

Average price: $60

Rating: 90

4. Lorenza Wine Rosé 2023

Mother-daughter team Melinda Kearney and Michèle Ouellet started Lorenza in 2008 with the goal of making an intentional rosé in California that would evoke the flavors and feel of Provence. The 2023 vintage is a blend of Mourvèdre, Carignan, Cinsault, and Grenache that lend to a beautifully layered wine with sunny, Mediterranean vibes. It has bright aromas of orange blossoms and rose petals and the palate has notes of freshly picked strawberries and minerals.

Average price: $22

Rating: 92

3. The Language of Yes Les Fruits Rouges 2023

Pioneering winemaker Randall Grahm is known for championing the grape varieties of France’s Rhône Valley in California, and The Language of Yes is his latest project based in the state’s Central Coast. Staying true to his interest in southern France, this rosé is a blend of grapes typically found in that region: Cinsaut, Grenache, Syrah, and Tibouren. This complex rosé hits your palate with an array of flavors from guava and pineapple to fresh berries and yogurt. It’s deep and concentrated while still providing the acidity we look for in a great rosé.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

2. Lamoreaux Landing Rosé of Cabernet Franc 2023

There’s rosé, then there’s Cabernet Franc rosé. This variety lends itself to a distinctly green and savory expression of rosé and the Finger Lakes is honing in on this style. This wine opens with fresh herbs and green bell pepper on the nose. The palate is full of wild strawberries and finishes with a slightly creamy texture. This is a quintessential Cab Franc rosé and a must-try from the Finger Lakes.

Average price: $20

Rating: 93

1. Marine Layer Carina Rosé 2023

While subtle, mineral-driven rosés are all well and good for poolside enjoyment, if you want a truly expressive, radiant rosé, look to this bottle from Marine Layer. Made with 80 percent Pinot Noir and 20 percent Grenache from California’s Sonoma Coast, this wine is absolutely bursting with character. Notes of grapefruit, watermelon, and hibiscus fill the senses, and the crisp acidity leads to a balanced, long finish. This is a bottle for when you want the rosé to be the main event.

Average price: $38

Rating: 94

*Prop Styling: Maggie DiMarco