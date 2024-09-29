When temperatures cool and the leaves turn, it’s time to incorporate some of the fall’s best flavors into our food and drinks. And when autumnal produce is abundant, pumpkin-spice coffees and maple-sweetened cocktails become everyday treats. But if there’s one ingredient that reigns supreme all season, it’s apples. With thousands of varieties growing all over the world, apples can bring sweetness and tartness to almost anything in the kitchen whether they’re baked into pies, tossed in salads, or worked into a cocktail.

Thanks to this versatility, apples pair well with almost any spirit, especially brown spirits like whiskey. There are also dozens of ways to work the fruit into libations with apple brandy, apple juice, syrups, or even fresh slices, though no one method is superior. So whether you’re looking for something to do with the abundance of fruit you picked from the orchard or you have a fresh bottle of Calvados you’re looking to use up, here are 10 of the best apple cocktails to make this fall.

The Jack Rose

This straightforward, Prohibition-era cocktail may not be as popular today as it was in its heyday, but it certainly deserves a spot in your fall rotation. Featuring applejack or apple brandy, the cocktail is sweetened with grenadine for a tart hint of pomegranate. Brightened with lime juice and garnished with a lemon twist, the Jack Rose is cozy and fruity and can be topped with a splash of Prosecco or Champagne for holiday hosting.

The Cranberry Apple Hot Toddy

A classic Hot Toddy is the ultimate fall drink: It’s warm, soothing, and believed to ward off any pesky seasonal cold that might rear its ugly head. This autumn, level up the OG by swapping out the standard boiling water for a hot mixture of apple, cranberry, and lemon juices. While slightly sweeter than the traditional spec, the fruit juices carry a hint of acidity that perfectly complements bourbon’s spiced twang.

The Apple Cider Bourbon Sour

Apple cider is an autumnal delicacy. But if you don’t have time to heat a batch on the stove, try tossing some in a shaker to make an Apple Cider Bourbon Sour. Whiskey’s sweet, oaky notes are ideal for pairing with spiced cider, and together, they create a drink reminiscent of caramel apples. With a splash of lemon juice, a hint of agave nectar, and an egg white, the tipple is soothing, refreshing, and excellent for enjoying as the days get shorter.

Milady’s Big Apple Martini

Considering their association with 1980s cocktail culture, Appletinis may not be at the top of your radar — but they absolutely should be. This version, served at NYC cocktail bar Milady’s, doubles down on apple with both Granny Smith-infused gin and vodka along with a dash of apple brandy. Mellowed out by blanc vermouth, the cocktail is tangy and herbaceous with some oaky warmth on the finish.

The Calvados Negroni

With endless variations designed to satisfy any palate, the Negroni is an exceptional cocktail to enjoy year-round. This fall, try swapping out the standard gin base for Calvados, an apple brandy made in Normandy. Floral and fruity with subtle oak influence, Calvados maintains gin’s herbal influence on the cocktail while providing a pleasant sweetness that tapers some of Campari’s bitter bite.

The American Trilogy

Created in 2007 at NYC cocktail bar Little Branch, the American Trilogy is a riff on the Old Fashioned featuring a split-base of rye whiskey and bonded applejack. The two spirits, both aged in oak, lay a strong foundation for the cocktail and provide a medley of brown sugar, rye spice, and tangy apple flavors. Two final dashes of orange bitters bring balance and a citrusy edge.

The Autumnal Daiquiri

There’s no rule mandating that Daiquiris can only be enjoyed under the summer sun. Try swapping out the cocktail’s conventional rum and simple syrup components for Calvados and honey syrup, which supply the resort classic with an earthy, autumnal twist.

The Fiery Caramel Apple Hot Toddy

While Fireball might not be the first spirit you think of when it comes to cocktail prep, the cinnamon whisky offers punchy spice ideal for enjoying in hot drinks. Joined by apple brandy at the cocktail’s base, the spiced spirit finds balance thanks to turbinado simple syrup. Rather than fresh lemon juice, this riff calls for assertive lemon bitters.

The Apple Cider 75

While some look forward to embracing fall traditions, others desperately hold onto summer with a white-knuckle grip. If you fall into the latter category, the Apple Cider 75 is the perfect cocktail to ease the transition. Skirting the line between refreshing and warming, the libation combines gin, lemon juice, and sparkling apple cider for a fruity riff on the pre-Prohibition classic.

The Calvados Old Fashioned

Made with just three ingredients, the Calvados Old Fashioned is one of the easiest drinks to make with Normandy’s native spirit. With honey syrup as a sweetener, the apple brandy and its subtle floral notes shine. Further aromatized by two dashes of aromatic bitters and garnished with an apple fan, the riff seamlessly takes the beloved classic on a stroll through the orchard.