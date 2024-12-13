Fans of the beloved 1998 film “The Parent Trap” might recall — in vivid detail — the scene where Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) finally rekindle their spark. The two are pursuing the wines tucked away in the dusty cellar of Parker’s Napa Valley estate when they come across a particularly nostalgic bottle — the wine that they served at their wedding. “I now have every bottle ever made,” Parker shares in the iconic romantic moment.

Though the scene is essential to the movie’s plot, the bottle itself stands out on its own. Instead of using a generic label of “Château something or other,” the bottle features a distinct design, with the words “Where the Dreams have no end…” written across the front.

Though the sentiment certainly applies to the movie, the bottle wasn’t created for the film specifically. The design was actually taken from a real wine that can still be found in the market.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The movie shows a tall, Bordeaux-style bottle of red wine, but in reality this label can be found on a Burgundy-style bottle of Chardonnay from the historic Jermann winery in northeastern Italy’s Friuli region. We’re not sure why the production deviated from the original bottle shape and color, but we suspect that since the film is based in Napa, the team changed it to something that looked more like Cabernet Sauvignon. So what’s the story behind this iconic bottle of wine? And how did it end up in a top Hollywood production? Alojz Felix Jermann, the latest generation in the Jermann family, helped shed some light on how this wine caught its moment on the big screen.

“The inspiration for ‘Where Dreams Have No End’ comes from the famous U2 song ‘Where the Streets Have No Name,’” Jermann says. “The idea for the wine and its evocative name came from my father, Silvio Jermann. It reflects his vision of winemaking as an artistic and emotional journey — one that transcends boundaries and continually seeks excellence.” The first vintage of the Chardonnay-based wine was in 1987, and it quickly became known for its elegance and complexity.

Jermann explained a Walt Disney production team approached the winery about using the wine’s label in an upcoming movie. “They were drawn to the wine not only for its quality but also for its evocative name, which aligns perfectly with the movie’s themes of hope, family, and fulfillment of dreams,” he says. “It felt like a natural fit for the story they wanted to tell.”

Silvio Jermann was honored by the proposal, and agreed without hesitation. The Jermann family provided bottles of the wine and shared its story to help the team incorporate it authentically into the movie. “Seeing how beautifully it was showcased in such a beloved film was incredibly rewarding, and it felt like a testament to the universal appeal of the wine’s name and philosophy,” Jermann adds.

The massive success of “The Parent Trap” brought a new wave of recognition to the wine, especially on the American market. “While its success is grounded in the wine’s exceptional quality and our winery’s efforts over the years, the movie gave it a unique cultural moment that connected with audiences in a memorable way,” Jermann says.

To this day, wine lovers and “The Parent Trap” superfans can buy this estate-grown Chardonnay from the Collio hills, either to enjoy the wine itself, or to pretend for a moment they are on the QE2.

*Image retrieved from The Walt Disney Company