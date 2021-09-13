Tequila is a fast-growing spirit in the U.S. and beyond, with increased premiumization and celebrity involvement in part to thank. But in recent years, tequila has gained a reputation as the spirit of summertime — likely due to its starring role in America’s favorite warm weather cocktail, the Margarita.

But there’s more to tequila than the Margarita. The agave spirit is more versatile than meets the eye, meaning it can and should be used in cocktails all year round. From the rich and comforting, to the boozy and warming, these fall tequila cocktails are perfect for cool-weather sipping. Read on for the best tequila recipes to mix up all autumn long.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Sweater Weather was made for cold lazy days and, with just four ingredients, it’s as easy to make as it is to sip. Just combine reposado tequila with Frangelico — a hazelnut liqueur — pear syrup, and Angostura bitters. The result pairs perfectly with all of autumn’s favorite flavors.

Not ready to give up your beloved Margarita just yet? This recipe brings a little bit of fall into the citrus-forward beverage, introducing flavors of blood orange and jalape​​ño to the drink. The result is full of the spicy depth we look for in seasonal drinks, without losing the sessionable quality that makes the Margarita a fan favorite.

Tequila and white chocolate are a match made in heaven, with the former’s spice cutting the delicate sweetness of the latter. This recipe, made with añejo tequila, combines both, along with Lillet Blanc and Peychaud’s bitters. Top it with a sprig of fresh rosemary for an aromatic drink ideal for cooler-weather days.

There’s no tastier hangover cure than a Bloody Mary. But the drink’s tequila-fueled sibling is equally satisfying and allows for plenty of delicious riffs. This recipe, which uses Toma Bloody Mary mix as its base, also incorporates chocolate-chili bitters and a squeeze of lime for a Bloody Maria worth sipping all day long.

This complex cocktail combines reposado tequila with tamarind juice for a sour-sweet kick. Vermouth, Cynar, and lime juice also add notes of citrus and spice. Infused with smoky flavors and served neat, this drink is sure to turn your whiskey-loving friends on to tequila.

The addition of creamy coconut milk and baking spices make this take on a Margarita a fall favorite. To make one, combine tequila, lime, grapefruit juice, coconut milk, and toasted coconut syrup. Serve in a cinnamon-rimmed glass and top with a torched cinnamon stick.

Despite its name, this recipe is ideal for autumn sipping. With its boozy profile — made with strawberry-infused Campari, reposado tequila, and sweet vermouth — it’s perfect for drinking fireside on the chilliest days.

Smoking cocktails is the perfect way to winterize tropical flavors. This recipe does just that, combining blanco tequila with yellow chartreuse, lime juice, pineapple juice, and agave. It’s infused with cherry wood smoke for a spicy twist.

Ideal as a digestif or cheese companion, this equal-parts Cynar and tequila cocktail is sure to cure any seasonal blues. With the addition of fresh orange juice and cane sugar, the Bitter Lover is balanced with sweet and earthy flavors.

This festive drink is a holiday-inspired delicacy. Made with reposado tequila, lime, cranberry juice, and spiced pear syrup, it would be just as at home on a Thanksgiving table as it would at a cocktail party.