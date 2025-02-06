In recent years, long-defunct whiskey brands have gotten a new lease on life, legacy producers have debuted celebrated one-offs and new permanent line extensions, and Scotch makers have upped their cask-aging ante to unprecedented heights. But of course, these milestones only represent the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the exciting worldwide whiskey scene.

Despite fairly regimented production requirements that govern the world’s many styles of whiskey, distillers across the globe continue to push the envelope of what’s possible in their field. From extended aging periods in varying climates and elevations to experimental blends and cask finishes, the innovations currently taking place in the whiskey world prove that the historic spirit continues to evolve — and we hope that continues for years to come.

At VinePair, we cover trends and developments in whiskey over the course of any given year, both via news and feature articles, as well as dedicated buying guides. But selecting one standout bottle from every subcategory of the spirit early each year offers a unique snapshot into what wowed us over the last 12 months.

From single malt to single barrel, barrel-proof to cask-finished, these are the best whiskeys to drink in 2025.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For every whiskey roundup and tasting, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each whiskey.

How We Compiled the List

Before we explore this year’s selections, here are a few notes on how we compiled this list, especially given the sheer subjectivity of the notion of “best” when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best whiskeys to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration throughout the year. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in any final list. Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received.

For this larger whiskey roundup, our aim was to provide a comprehensive picture of the myriad styles and expressions that make up the broader whiskey category. Ultimately, we wanted to highlight the bottles we’d reach for given the chance of choosing any — but only one — in each of the respective subcategories. These may not be the absolute best of the best in their respective styles, nor did they necessarily debut within the last year. Instead, they are bottles we’re confident drinkers across the country should be able to find with relative ease, at which point we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying them. For those seeking the absolute crème de la crème, we have you covered toward the end of this list with our splurge and limited-edition recommendations — some of which command prices well above MSRP on secondary markets.

All the Best Whiskeys to Drink in 2025

Best Bourbon: Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon

A relative newcomer to the Four Roses portfolio, Small Batch Select launched in April 2019 as a permanent fixture of the brand’s year-round lineup. For a fraction of the price of Four Roses’ annual Limited-Edition Small Batch release, fans can score a bourbon that features six of the distillery’s 10 proprietary mash bill and yeast combinations. This expression dishes up a well-rounded bourbon profile, with base notes of caramel, vanilla, and rich oak, then surprises with accents of jasmine tea, spice, and ripe summer berries. Despite its assertive 52 percent ABV, this bourbon is smooth as silk from nose to finish, and evolves beautifully in the glass.

Average price: $61

Rating: 92

Honorable Mention: Barrell Bourbon New Year 2025

Kentucky-born Barrell Craft Spirits has built a strong reputation for its prowess in blending, sourcing, and creative cask finishes. Arguably one of the most ambitious blends that the brand releases every year arrives in the form of its New Year bourbon. This year’s release combines at least 18 different liquids from eight states, resulting in a complex bourbon blend teeming with notes of chopped wood, cinnamon, peanut brittle, and apples, with a delightfully bright, citrusy finish. Just like last year’s release, the 2025 edition of Barrell Bourbon New Year offers some of the best value in the category for under $100.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

Best Rye: Wilderness Trail Bottled in Bond Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

After establishing the fermentation consulting company Ferm Solutions, Shane Baker and Pat Heist made their first foray into the distilling business with Wilderness Trail. With a focus on scientific innovation and unrelenting passion for crafting fine American whiskey, the brand has won numerous accolades and continues to produce bourbon and rye whiskeys that punch well above their price points. Wilderness Trail’s bottled-in-bond straight rye whiskey takes everything we love about the style and pushes it to the next level. Herbaceous notes of menthol and caraway lead the charge while sweet undertones of vanilla and coconut dance along the palate. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, this whiskey will not disappoint.

Average price: $65

Rating: 94

Honorable Mention: Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph

This past year saw the 10th release in Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep collection. The expression — named “Triumph” — is not only the second-ever rye to join the collection, but it also happens to be the oldest age-stated rye release in the distillery’s history. Although 10 years may not be particularly old in the realm of Scotch or Irish whiskey, this rye captures resounding barrel complexity while never drifting into overly oaked or tannic territory. The nose kicks off with heavy wafts of black pepper and spice, giving way to notes of jammy dried fruit and shredded coconut on the palate, before culminating in a chocolaty, dry finish.

Average price: $275

Rating: 95

Best Single Malt Scotch: Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Year Old

Although Highland Park’s portfolio contains Scotches ranging between 12 and 18 years in age, we find that the 15-year strikes the ideal balance of profile and price. Produced from a variety of Scotches aged in sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, this expression is redolent of charred pineapples, vanilla beans, and fresh flowers, with an undercurrent of peat from sip to finish. Its 44 percent ABV ensures that it will shine as either a neat pour or the base of summertime highballs.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

Honorable Mention: Deanston 12 Year Whisky

While Deanston 12 Year Whisky may bear the usual characteristics of a peated, 12-year-old single malt, its profile doesn’t come across as ordinary. Aged solely in ex-bourbon barrels, this whisky is jam-packed with notes of stone fruits and sweet summer berries with just a kiss of oak woven throughout. For those looking for a standout, versatile single malt, Deanston 12 Year deserves a spot on your back bar.

Average price: $90

Rating: 94

Best Blended Scotch: Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Single malts may reign supreme in the eyes of most whisky enthusiasts, but brands like Compass Box have proven that blended Scotches can stand toe to toe with their more coveted counterparts in complexity. Since the independent blender and bottler’s debut in 2000, Compass Box has become an industry darling for its brilliantly crafted blends and their relatively low price points. Upon pouring, the aptly named “Orchard House” bursts with aromas of citrus, stone fruits, and spring flowers that pave the way for a bright, energetic palate. Whether sipped neat or served over ice with a splash of soda, this makes for a stunning summertime whisky.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Honorable Mention: Oran Blended Scotch Blend #1

This expression from Oran shows that, sometimes, more is more when it comes to blended Scotch. With equal parts malt and grain whiskies, this Scotch sees nine different distillates ranging from 12 to 34 years old joining forces in the same release. The nose opens with a bright bouquet of honeysuckles, vanilla, and stone fruits, while spice and smoke make their presence felt on the palate. All the while, this whisky maintains a vibrant, energetic core from nose to finish.

Average price: $189

Rating: 94

Best Irish Whiskey: Yellow Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

While Yellow Spot may not be a new release, it continues to be one of our absolute favorite expressions in the realm of Irish whiskey. Crafted from a combination of single pot still whiskeys, this blend is bottled at 12 years old after aging in either sherry casks, bourbon barrels, or Spanish Malaga dessert wine casks. The finished product transforms with every visit to the glass, starting off with notes of raisins and dried apricots before showcasing vanilla beans, caramel, and crisp apples on subsequent sips.

Average price: $134

Rating: 95

Best Canadian Whisky: Crown Royal Noble Collection Rye Aged 16 Years

A widely available 16-year-old rye that retails for under $80 may sound too good to be true, but Canada’s Crown Royal has made it a reality. Not only is this expression from the brand’s Noble Collection a bargain buy, it’s one of the most outstanding Canadian whiskies we’ve tasted in recent years. The nose opens with a melange of kettle corn, violets, and cherry candy that sets the stage for a peppery palate with seemingly endless complexity. Enjoy this expression on the rocks or as a neat pour to savor its full potential.

Average price: $73

Rating: 97

Best Japanese Whisky: The Hakushu Single Malt Aged 12 Years

Although Scotland has built up a reputation as the world’s finest purveyor of peated whiskies, this expression from Suntory confirms that Japanese distillers can comfortably compete at the highest level. Produced roughly 100 miles west of Tokyo at the company’s Hakushu distillery, this single malt arrives with delicate smokiness atop lively notes of stone fruits and green tea at its core. It may be the youngest expression in the Hakushu line, but its vibrant character and subtle smoke make it a must-buy for Japanese whisky enthusiasts.

Average price: $150

Rating: 95

Honorable Mention: Takamine 20 Year Koji-Fermented Whiskey

This standout Japanese whisky began its journey when four refill American white oak casks were laid down by the Shinozaki Distillery in June 2003 and March 2004. Twenty years later, this koji-fermented, 100 percent barley spirit emerged with elegant barrel influence. The nose starts off with inviting aromas of vanilla, caramel, and toasted coconut, underscored by notes of sweet orchard fruits and wisps of leather and tobacco. All of these flavors hit a memorable crescendo on the palate, which manages to land simultaneously intense and delicate. The four aforementioned casks only yielded 1,471 bottles of this non-chill-filtered, cask-strength delight, but scoring a bottle is well worth the hunt.

Average price: $299

Rating: 95

Best Peated Scotch: Bowmore 18 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Hailing from the oldest licensed distillery on Scotland’s Isle of Islay, this 18-year-old single malt bears a peaty profile that serves to elevate its fruity, caramel-rich core. Upon pouring, we’re greeted with a burst of Granny Smith apples, toffee, and a hint of potpourri before peat makes an entrance on the palate. All the while, fruit-forward flavors carry through to temper the smoke, making for a balanced, complex profile.

Average price: $160

Rating: 94

Best Single Barrel Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8

For this release from the biggest name in Tennessee whiskey, the Jack Daniel’s team drew from roughly 258 barrels located on the fifth and sixth floors of Barrelhouse 8, one of the distillery’s highest elevation points. Crafted with the brand’s traditional mash bill of 80 percent corn, 8 percent rye, and 12 percent malted barley, this expression was bottled just shy of the 11-year age mark and arrives with a sky-high ABV of 67.35 percent. However, that proof point is actually relatively low in comparison to Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill releases from 2021 and 2022. This whiskey delights with notes of cherry candy, cinnamon, cedar, and chocolate lava cake. A touch of menthol comes through on the finish, tempering the proof’s heat.

Average price: $80

Rating: 96

Best Barrel-Proof Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B Bourbon (2024)

Since the Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse series first debuted in 2022, it’s proven that incredible things take place at Wild Turkey’s Camp Nelson campus. For three consecutive years, every expression from the series has wowed us, and 2024’s release just might be the best one yet. Sourced from barrels on the second-highest floor of Rickhouse B, and bottled at an assertive 120.2 proof, this bourbon kicks off with notes of honey-soaked cornbread, vanilla, and oak, before leaning into a honey-forward palate with undercurrents of woody tannins, brown butter, and dark fruits. All in all, this is a stunning bourbon that should be on every enthusiast’s radar.

Average price: $300

Rating: 96

Best Cask Finished Whiskey: Parker’s Heritage 14 Year Cognac Barrel Finished Malt Whiskey (2024)

Heaven Hill’s annually-released Parker’s Heritage expressions have become some of the distillery’s most sought-after whiskeys over the years. No two releases are ever the same, and the line serves as a venue for Heaven Hill to channel its creativity through experimental one-offs, like this 14-year-old malt whiskey finished in heavy-toast Cognac barrels for just under four months. The nose kicks off with a swirl of oranges, vanilla, and heavy oak influence that never veers into overly tannic territory. On the palate, we’re greeted with notes of brandy-soaked fruit, sweet balsamic vinegar, and sourdough bread, culminating in a chocolatey finish. Whether you’re a Cognac, rye, or bourbon drinker, this allocated release is sure to please.

Average price: $170

Rating: 95

Best Budget Whiskey: Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

While this rye employs the MGP signature mash bill of 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley, instead of being sourced from Indiana (where MGP resides), this rye whiskey is born and raised in Kentucky. It dishes up a similar high-rye profile with familiar notes of zesty orange rinds, mint, and dill. The palate follows with a surprising concentration of flavor, ensuring that this whiskey will hold up in myriad cocktails, from Manhattans to Sazeracs and beyond.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Best Splurge Whiskey: Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Bourbon

While Heaven Hill releases an experimental Parker’s Heritage whiskey every fall, the spring sees the company’s annual rollout of its more traditional Heritage Collection expression. In 2024, that release was an 18-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon produced with Heaven Hill’s hallmark bourbon mash bill of 78 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 10 percent rye. When a bourbon spends more than 15 years in barrel, oak influence can have a tendency to dominate the spirit’s core profile, but this expression proves to be a standout exception. Upon pouring, a decadent bouquet of nougat, semi-sweet chocolate, and lightly toasted nuts hits the nose. The palate follows with a spiced oaky profile that surprises with hints of strawberries, oranges, and lemon candy. Bottled at 60 percent ABV and priced at $300, this whiskey is no shrinking violet in many regards, but an 18-year-old bourbon of this quality doesn’t come around all too often. In case hunting down a bottle at near-MSRP turns into a wild goose chase, know that Heaven Hill just launched its 2025 Heritage Collection release. While it’s not a bourbon this time around, it’s the oldest-ever wheat whiskey released by the Kentucky brand, and it’s delicious, too.

Average price: $300

Rating: 97

Best Limited-Edition Whiskeys:

Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Bourbon

Since 2021, Kentucky-based Russell’s Reserve has unleashed its 13-year-old bourbon once a year, but July 2024 saw the brand up the ante with a 15-year-old expression in its place. Bottled at 117.2 proof, and drawn from barrels in Wild Turkey’s historic Camp Nelson rickhouses, this whiskey opens up with heavy wafts of oak, molasses, and damp tobacco, with spicy undertones of spearmint and clove. Upon taking a sip, we’re hit with a mouth-coating melange of fruit, chocolate, and toasted wood, with notes of syrup-soaked cherries, blood oranges, and raisins emerging on subsequent visits to the glass. Parent company Campari has said that Russell’s Reserve 15 Year is likely a one-off, so we suggest making the splurge if the opportunity arises.

Average price: $250

Rating: 97

Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old 2024

When Buffalo Trace launches its coveted Antique Collection every year, the brand’s Sazerac Rye expression often carries the highest age statement of the lineup, and 2024’s release was no exception. Bottled at 18 years and 5 months old, this 90-proof rye captures a near-perfect balance between tannic oak influence, fruit, and spice that we seldom see in the category. The whiskey kicks off with earthy plumes of oak and tobacco before notes of blackberry jam and concord grapes emerge on subsequent sniffs. On the palate, oak takes center stage, but doesn’t overpower the undercurrents of pepper-crusted brisket, sweet barbecue sauce, and quintessential rye spice. Sip this one neat to enjoy its full potential, or mix it with some sweet vermouth and bitters for the Manhattan of a lifetime.

Average price: $150

Rating: 96

King of Kentucky Bourbon (2024)

In 2018, Brown-Forman revived the King of Kentucky brand after it was discontinued 50 years prior. Since its 21st- century comeback, the brand has amassed a reputation for putting out some of the most premium annual bourbon releases in American whiskey. Like the previous year’s expression, the 2024 edition is a single-barrel 16-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey bottled at cask strength. After resting in a Glencairn glass for a few minutes, the whiskey opens up with a fruity, floral nose that leads with aromas of stewed stone fruit and caramelized bananas before transitioning into notes of custard and toasted marshmallows with subtle hints of wet soil underneath. The palate follows with an ice cream sundae-like profile redolent of vanilla, syrupy black cherries, and toasted almonds. All in all, this bourbon is a decadent treat worthy of its rather hefty price tag.

Average price: $350

Rating: 96

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 25th Anniversary Edition

This VVS (“very very special”) edition of Old Fitzgerald is an ode to Heaven Hill’s acquisition of both Louisville’s Bernheim Distillery and the Old Fitz brand in 1999. As such, the barrels containing this bourbon were laid down that same year, then dumped in 2013 and reserved for the 25th anniversary of the dual acquisition. Like other Old Fitzgerald decanter bottlings, this release is a bottled-in-bond wheated bourbon, crafted with a mash bill of 68 percent corn, 20 percent wheat, and 12 percent malted barley. The nose is a celebration of spice featuring pronounced notes of cinnamon coupled with secondary waves of chocolate, fruit, and sweet puff pastries. A silky layer of oak coats the palate before dialing back to reveal notes of raw honey and maple candy. This limited, Kentucky-only release may be a bit of a unicorn, but it offers a sipping experience that’s well worth the hunt.

Average price: $230

Rating: 98

Lux Row 12 Year Double Barrel Bourbon

A relative newcomer to the American whiskey scene, Bardstown’s Lux Row Distillers opened for business in 2018 before quickly being scooped up by Indiana’s MGP three years later. In its rather short tenure, Lux Row has breathed new life into legacy whiskey brands like Blood Oath and Rebel Bourbon, but it’s also gained a reputation for its deft approach to sourcing barrels and crafting its own premium blends. While Lux Row’s 12 Year Double Barrel Bourbon was initially released in 2018 to commemorate the distillery’s opening, the company has since continued to release it in limited quantities. Every bottle contains a blend of two different sourced barrels, both aged for roughly 12 years. The expression we sampled started off with a bouquet of quintessential bourbon scents, including tobacco, leather, cherries, and chocolate. Herbaceous wafts of sage, rosemary, and mint follow, setting the stage for a remarkably rich palate laced with notes of chocolate, caramel apples, and peppery spice. Although we’ll have to wait to see how Lux Row’s in-house distillate will stand up in such a blend, we hope that this exceptional release is foreshadowing what’s on the horizon.

Average price: $190

Rating: 96

FAQ

What is the smoothest whiskey?

Wheated bourbons are typically considered to be the smoothest, most easy-drinking whiskeys on the market. Some popular examples include Maker’s Mark and, the ultimate unicorn, Pappy Van Winkle.

What is the best whiskey?

Based on tastings of hundreds of whiskeys from around the world this year, the best bourbon is Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon. The best rye is Wilderness Trail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. The best single malt Scotch is Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Year Old. The best Irish whiskey is Yellow Spot Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey. The best Japanese whisky is The Hakushu Single Malt Aged 12 Years. The best Canadian whisky is Crown Royal Noble Collection Rye Aged 16 Years.

*Image retrieved from Pixel-Shot via stock.adobe.com