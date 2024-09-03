On Tuesday, The Macallan announced the release of its upcoming TIME : SPACE Collection in honor of the distillery’s 200-year anniversary. According to a brand press release, the collection will feature three unique expressions, two of which are housed in a dual-chambered vessel. This release, TIME : SPACE, contains both an 84-year-old 1940 vintage and a 2018 vintage bottled at five-years-old from the first year of production at The Macallan’s new Easter Elchies distillery. The second release, dubbed TIME : SPACE Mastery, is a non-age statement single malt that has journeyed through 14 different oak casks ranging from European sherry-seasoned casks to American ex-bourbon casks.

The 1940 vintage, bottled at 43.6 percent ABV, is a single malt aged in two separate casks: a first-fill American oak butt and a second-fill European oak butt, both seasoned with Jerez de la Frontera sherry and matured for 84 years in Speyside. The 2018 single malt is the first whisky ever produced at the distillery’s new facility, making the dual-chambered decanter a symbol of The Macallan’s acknowledgement of the past while never taking its eyes off the future.

“As a whisky mastery team, our roles are unique in the sense that we get to time travel – selecting whisky from the past crafted by our predecessors, whilst simultaneously laying down casks for future generations of whisky makers and consumers,” The Macallan master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell said in the release. “To nose, taste and select whisky created over eight decades ago is an exceptionally rare occasion in the life of a whisky maker and one which I will treasure.”

There are only 200 units of TIME : SPACE in existence, and will be available for purchase via exclusive invitation from the brand itself with price revealed upon application. The Mastery single malt will be available for purchase though the distillery’s website and The Macallan Society Ballot in the UK and Europe. A launch date for both releases has yet to be announced.

Additionally, to celebrate the milestone collection, The Macallan will host a TIME : SPACE Experience in NYC from Wednesday, October 9, through Saturday October 12 where guests will get the opportunity to purchase TIME : SPACE Mastery in person. Tickets are available now for $75 each.