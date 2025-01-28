There are thousands of whiskeys available on the world stage. This all but guarantees that there is always going to be something new and interesting for the whiskey enthusiast to discover. Given there are so many options to consider, there’s bound to be more than a few excellent bottles that fly under the radar. These bottles could be a new label with a tiny marketing budget, an underhyped special release, or even a longstanding product that doesn’t get as much love as it should. Whatever the reason, they deliver a unique sense of joy when discovered.

As we march deeper into a new year, it’s important to know which bottles comprise the best of the underrated bunch. After all, life is short, whiskey costs money, and people should spend as little time as possible shelling out cash on subpar bottles. In this spirit of efficiency, we asked 21 bartenders to name their picks for the most underrated whiskeys for 2025. Here’s what they had to say.

The Most Underrated Whiskeys for 2025, According to Bartenders:

Wilderness Trail

Frey Ranch Rye

St. George Single Malt

Barrel Dovetail

Westland Flagship Whiskey

Starward Single Malt Finished in ex-Lagavulin Barrels

Henry McKenna’s Bourbons

Highland Park 12

Laws Whiskey House x Great Divide Yeti Four Grain Bourbon

Blind Summit BenRiach 9-year-old Single Malt

Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt

Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt

Lost Irish Whiskey

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

Finger Lakes Distilling McKenzie Whiskies

Rabbit Hole “Heigold”

Caol Ila 12

Rampur Sangam World Mart

Milam & Greene

Compass Box Hedonism

Chichibu Distillery Ichiro’s Malted Grain Whisky

Mellow Corn

Laws Centennial 5-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Wheat Whiskey

Medley Bros. Bourbon

“Wilderness Trail, mostly because people just don’t know about it yet (this will change, by the way). It’s made by these scientists who helped innumerable distilleries with fermentation until they realized many people succeeded without knowing what they were doing. On the other hand, they had know-how, and started making their own product, and it’s exceptional. Their bourbon has a relatively high rye content in the mash bill, so it is quite tasty.” —Jens Cromer, bartender, Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

“Frey Ranch Rye. It is made from 100 percent grains grown on-site. Even the pollinators are kept on site in Frey Ranch bee hives. The single origin and small production make it stand apart from any other rye I have ever had. It is incredibly smooth and wins over every guest I pour a taste for. They always go with [an order of] the Frey Ranch after they get a sample.” —Tara Guthrie, co-owner, Chase’s Place Cocktails, Fredericksburg, Texas

“American Single Malt is a growing category I’ve been able to dive into this past year, and I have been pleasantly surprised by the depth and complexity of some of these whiskeys. Specifically, the single malts from St. George and Barrell (Dovetail) have blown me away, and the more approachable Westland Flagship has been one of my daily drivers for a while now. I think it’s definitely a space more people should be paying attention to.” —Christian Favier, bartender, Seahorse, Charleston, S.C.

“One of my favorite and in my opinion the most exciting releases of 2024 was the Starward Whisky collaboration with Laguvulin. Starward is an incredible distillery from Melbourne, Australia, and they’re making single malt whisky using locally malted barley and aged in ex-Lagavulin casks. The peatiness is subdued compared to the usual intensity of Islay Scotch, but is perfectly paired in this expression. I love drinking this neat but it also makes an outstanding Manhattan as well. This release is only available in the U.S. market, so I consider myself very lucky to have access to this.” —Jonathan Adler, beverage director, Shinji’s, NYC

“For me, one of the most underrated whiskeys is Henry McKenna Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It’s incredibly affordable and great in cocktails or as an accompaniment to a crisp lager. In addition, Henry McKenna’s 10-year Single Barrel Bottled In Bond is an excellent value at $50 to $60 in our market and is almost always in stock. This is a pour I recommend weekly to guests looking for a new whiskey — and almost no one has usually had it.” —Oliver Brooks, operations team brand manager, Pappas Restaurants, Houston

“Highland Park 12. This stuff is absolutely awesome. Is it a typical Scotch price? Yes. However, it’s everything I want Scotch to be. It’s rich and full, it’s got some smoke, and it goes down easily. The bottle is gorgeous and basically a free centerpiece, and when I see it on a backbar I’m buying.” —Misha Chavez, former bartender, Lullaby, NYC

“I’m a big fan of the Laws Whiskey House x Great Divide Brewing Company Yeti Four Grain Bourbon collaboration. Not only does this bottle showcase an interesting journey in the life of a whiskey barrel, but you also get, in my opinion, the two most interesting and delicious products from both Laws and Great Divide. The flavor imparted by the barrels gives the product such great depth that it’s impossible not to appreciate both the Imperial Stout and the cask-rested four-grain bourbon.” —Sam Wood, bar manager, SALT, Boulder, Colo.

“My personal favorite so far is Blind Summit Single Malt Whisky, distilled at the BenRiach Distillery and aged for nine years in PX sherry casks. Looking beyond the big names often leads to real discoveries, and independent bottlers like Blind Summit continue to showcase whisky’s variety, depth, and beauty. The choices seem endless, but they’re worth the time to explore.” —Nicky Craig, general manager, Panda & Sons, Edinburgh, Scotland

“I think Rampur Double Cask and Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whiskies are two of the most underrated whiskeys available. The Double Cask, aged in bourbon and sherry barrels, offers smooth caramel, vanilla, dried fruits, and spice — perfect for sipping neat or in an Old Fashioned. The Asava, finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks, brings a fruity tang and creamy spice, ideal for creative cocktails. These whiskeys complement bold Indian spices, enhancing the flavor profiles of Indian cuisine. They’re also the perfect match for vibrant culinary creations.” —Amarjit Saggu, owner, Javitri Indian Restaurant, NYC

“Lost Irish Whiskey is a testament to global craftsmanship, embodying the spirit of Irish exploration. Resting in six distinct casks sourced from every continent, it draws on a world of flavor: Three rum barrels from across the Caribbean, north and south of the Americas; sherry barrels from Europe; mizunara oak from Asia; brandy from Africa; and Aussie tawny casks from Oceania. This unique aging process infuses the whiskey with extraordinary complexity, balancing smooth Irish tradition with exotic undertones. Each sip is a journey, delivering layers of warmth, spice, and sweetness. Lost Irish isn’t just whiskey — each sip tells a story, capturing the essence of its worldwide influences. And us Irish love a good story.” —Kelvin Keaney, partner, Crafted Coupe, San Diego

“I love Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon. This high-proof expression makes a fantastic base for an Old Fashioned. It has an elegant vanilla-forward palate and aroma, balanced perfectly with caramel, cinnamon, baking spices, orange peel, and oak. The 101 proof allows the whiskey to shine in a spirit-forward cocktail. It blends seamlessly with the flavors while still standing out on its own. It is affordable and is always a pleasant surprise for guests, even those who were once skeptical of Wild Turkey.” —Kate Williams, bar director, Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“Finger Lakes Distilling’s McKenzie whiskeys are hidden gems. They have a grain-to-glass ethos, where the distillery sources local ingredients from the Finger Lakes region, creating whiskeys that reflect the upstate New York region. The McKenzie Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, with its bold, caramel-rich flavor and nuanced spice, stands out as an underrated favorite. Additionally, their rye whiskey, featuring a floral yet robust profile, has gained quiet acclaim. Finger Lakes Distilling flies under the radar, but they offer a premium quality and authentic sipping experience at accessible prices.” —Lynnette Marrero, co-founder, Speed Rack

“I think the most underrated whisky we carry is Caol Ila 12. It’s a single malt Scotch that’s been around for a while, but finds itself getting overlooked for more popular brands like The Macallan or The Balvenie. I honestly think it’s because people struggle with the pronunciation (cull-eela). Its flavor profile is on the peaty end of the spectrum, and it’s delightful neat, straight, or incorporated into a cocktail.” —Zach Fenton, owner, Tough Luck Club, Tucson, Ariz.

“Rabbit Hole. There’s always something creative coming out of that distillery. Their high-rye bourbon, Heigold, is probably my favorite of their expressions and uses malted rye alongside the corn and malted barley. Sherry finishing is big in Old World whiskeys but it is far less common in bourbon. Rabbit Hole’s Dareringer is not only sherry finished, but they’re using PX (Pedro Ximenez) instead of the often-used oloroso.” —Tim Sweeney, head bartender/partner, Authentic Hospitality, NYC

“The Rampur Sangam World Malt and the Rampur Royal Ranthambore Whisky deserve the spotlight as underrated whiskeys. The Rampur Sangam Malt blends Indian and global malts, offering rich caramel, dark fruits, and subtle spice. The Rampur Royal Ranthambore Whisky impresses with smooth vanilla and toasted oak. As a bar director, both whiskeys are essential: The Sangam World Malt is versatile for cocktails or neat pours, while the Royal Ranthambore adds luxury to high-end drinks.” —Andressa Pires, director of beverages, Sugar Mouse, NYC

“In a world where celebrities now dominate the spirit industry — looking at you, McConaughey — it is important that spirit buyers hold up and celebrate small independent brands. Milam & Greene, based out of tiny Blanco, Texas (population 2,005), is one brand deserving of such praise. Their Master Blender Heather Greene is a star [yet] their offerings are sadly underrepresented on shelves and beverage lists. Their full- proof [port-cask-finished] Rye Whiskey managed to do the unthinkable and unseat Michter’s as my favorite dram of choice. Would have thought that was a sign of the apocalypse.” —Jason Scarborough, co-owner, Bar Becky, Long Beach, Calif.

“While I love single malt Scotch, I feel the art of blending is often overlooked. To that end, Compass Box is my go-to blender — it’s responsible for some absolutely spectacular drams! I can have my nose in a glass of any Compass Box bottling for hours pulling out endless nuances. My favorite of their new core lineup and regular annual releases is Hedonism, the blended grain whisky that launched the company back in 2000. It is a beautiful medley of toasty vanilla, sandalwood, coconut, and moist walnut-laden banana bread. I am always blown away by their limited edition releases, too; if you ever see one out, be sure to order a pour and bask in the glory of blended Scotch whisky!” —Stuart Weaver, partner/general manager, Lady Jane, Denver

“Ichiro’s Malt & Grain from Chichibu Distillery. It blends Japanese whisky from Chichibu with hand-selected international whiskeys, including Scotch, Canadian, American, and Irish [styles]. Despite being an exceptional showcase of global flavors, Chichibu is often overlooked among Japan’s big-name distilleries, making this bottle a hidden gem for those seeking innovation and craftsmanship.” —Kim Banegas, beverage director, Ikigai, NYC

“I really appreciate Mellow Corn out of Heaven Hill distillery. While it often gets written off as cheap and gimmicky, I find it walks a tightrope of affordability and quality. Punchy, yet soft and delicate in flavor, it’s a great entry point to bottled-in-bond whiskey that’s bang for your buck. It tastes like adult Corn Flakes, and I’m a huge fan of the similarly cutesy retro labelling that stands out on a backbar.” —Keevan Robertson, bartender, Le Tigre, Toronto, Canada

“Laws Centennial 5-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Wheat Whiskey. This is a bonded wheat [whiskey], so the flavors get more time to meld together to make it nice and complex. The flavor profile is sweet citrus to herbal and finishes with a little pine. This is perfect sipping by a winter fire or upping your ante in the Hot Toddy game!” —Jeremy Johnson, director of outlets, The Omni Interlocken Hotel, Broomfield, Colo.

“I feel the Medley Bros. Bourbon is surprisingly underrated, especially since the Wathens-Medley family has been distilling for eight generations and more than 100 years before Prohibition. All aspects of production are overseen by Charles and Sam Medley and they use their own high-malted barley mash bill, which gives the bourbon a uniquely sweet flavor that complements the 102 proof. I’d keep an eye out for this bottom-shelf banger. At $25 a bottle, I think even the company itself is underrating this one.” —Pat Gibson, bartender, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Washington, D.C.

