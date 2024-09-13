On Friday, Angel’s Envy announced the first addition to its Signature Series in over 10 years: Angel’s Envy Triple Oak. Bottled at 46 percent ABV, the bourbon is a blend of three whiskeys finished in varying types of oak barrels including Hungarian oak, French oak, and locally sourced Chinkapin oak from Kentucky.

“I’m thrilled we are making a mark on the brand’s Signature Series with Angel’s Envy Triple Oak,” said master distiller Owen Martin in a press release. “When I joined the team, we aimed to craft something unique to round out our portfolio. With the oak barrel finishing, we carefully selected barrels that complement each other beautifully. The result is a must-have addition for bourbon drinkers, whether they’re new to the category or consider themselves aficionados.”

Used in the smallest proportion of the three due to its strong oak character, the French oak-finished whiskey provides rich chocolate, cinnamon, and clove notes on a weighty palate. The Chinkapin oak’s influence is similarly decadent, washing the palate with classic bourbon flavors like sweet vanilla, caramel, and toffee. Rounding things out is Hungarian oak, which brings citrusy aromas and an almost floral quality to the blended bourbon.

Available beginning October 1, Angel’s Envy Triple Oak joins the brand’s flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels and its Caribbean Rum Cask-finished rye whiskey as the third installment in the Signature Series. The bourbon will be available at retailers nationwide and online at the brand’s website for a suggested retail price of $74.99. For consumers looking to get their hands on a bottle early, Triple Oak will be available for early purchase at the brand’s distillery in downtown Louisville starting September 14.