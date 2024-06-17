On Thursday, Russell’s Reserve announced the upcoming release of Russel’s Reserve 15-Year-Old Bourbon. The forthcoming expression is the second-oldest release from the Wild Turkey brand following its 2020 16-year-old expression.

According to a press release, master distiller Eddie Russell and his team “identified this particular 15-year small-batch bourbon as this year’s gold standard from the historic distillery.” The non-chill filtered bourbon is bottled at 117.2 proof and said to dish up notes of molasses and oak coupled with the distillery’s iconic earthy profile.

“While it wasn’t an easy decision to release something other than Russell’s Reserve 13, the added complexity from extended aging was too exciting to pass up,” Russell said in the press release. “It’s been humbling to watch what started as a passion project – a place to celebrate my family’s shared love of bourbon making – turn into something that’s coveted by collectors the world over.”

Russel’s Reserve 13 — which went from a one-time release to an annual staple after first dropping in 2021 — wowed us in a tasting last year, as did the distillery’s Single Rickhouse expression.

Russell’s Reserve’s 15-Year-Old 2024 will be available for a limited time at select retailers throughout the U.S. and Asia starting July 1 for an SRP of $250.