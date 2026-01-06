Within the vast world of cocktails, there are a few all-time favorites that land in the “greatest hits” category. Popular potent potables like the Margarita, Old Fashioned, and Espresso Martini are such ubiquitous orders, they occasionally spill into pop-culture consciousness. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as they can be delicious when properly made.

Any bartender worth their salt will make the best versions of these greatest hits every time, no matter how many times guests order them. But as they do, they may be longing for a guest to pick a “deep cut” drink they feel should get ordered more. These drinks don’t have the same viral cachet or the marketing power as the scene’s more prominent cocktails, but they carry their own clout. A guest calling for a rarely asked gem can make a bartender’s night. It might even allow the bartender to deduce the guest is likely a little more serious about cocktails, which has its own merit.

So which “deep cut” cocktails do bartenders wish were a little more mainstream? We asked 13 bartenders to share their selections.

Cocktails that should be ordered more, according to bartenders:

A ‘proper’ Martini

Ti’ Punch

Caipirinha

Sazerac

Corpse Reviver No. 2

Sherry Cobbler

Adonis

Old Cuban

Egg cocktails

20th Century Cocktail

Brown Derby

Gimlet

Champs-Élysées

Daiquiri

A cocktail out of the guest’s comfort zone

“I would love to see more people ask for a proper Martini. More often than not I get an order for a Martini ‘but no vermouth,’ and that just breaks my heart a little. I will definitely make the drink however the guest likes, but I will also suggest trying it how we make it. The vermouth adds that layer of complexity that can vary from brand to brand. I just think people are missing out on the full experience because they had a crappy Martini made once with an old vermouth that was probably left out of the fridge after it was first opened. Give us a chance to reintroduce you to a good old proper Martini.” —Julian Flores Torres, bar manager, Kalbi Social Club and Robata Wasa, Irvine, Calif.

“A Ti’ Punch. It’s like a grassy, funky Old Fashioned where you can up the acidity and really work around the base, the vibe of the season, or even the person. It can be wintery or summery, and it changes dramatically with the choice of ice style or sugar. It’s a drink that says you know things and expect a certain quality out of the bartender, and is a great conversation starter.” —Tammy Bouma, bar manager, Lady Jane, Denver

“I am passionate about the Caipirinha being ordered more. This cocktail is not only delicious, but unique with its use of cachaça as a base liquor, and expansive with its cultural significance and background. This cocktail is crafted easily, perfectly balanced, and entertaining to make for a guest.” —Izzy Lewis, head bartender, Kanopi, White Plains, N.Y.

“The Sazerac. When done right it’s damn near perfect. Unfortunately, the infrequent orders lead some bartenders to phone it in.” —Stephen Robbins, general manager, Half Step and King Bee, Austin

“A Corpse Reviver No. 2. A fantastic Hemingway-era cocktail with gin as a backbone and an absinthe rinse. People sleep on this cocktail even though it had a moment in the limelight 10 to 15 years ago. They’ve seemed to forget about it now. ” —Robert Martinez, president, USBG SoCal, Los Angeles

“I wish guests would order Pisco Sours more. In my opinion, it is pound-for-pound the best sour cocktail on planet earth. Pisco is so versatile, and when wielded properly, it creates the best all-day cocktail. I’d have one at breakfast, then another at afternoon tea. In fact, I hope it’s my last drink.” —Jopus Grevelink, senior beverage manager, Bazaar Meat, New York City

“The Sherry Cobbler is a drink I wish more people were familiar with. It’s one of my all-time favorite cocktails. They’re delicious and provide a great backdrop for a bar to riff on with whatever seasonal ingredients they have on hand. It’s also literally the drink that popularized the use of the straw! With things trending toward low-ABV options, it really is a cocktail that deserves attention.” —Brian Callahan, beverage director and owner, Darling, Cambridge, Mass.

“The Adonis, because a low-ABV drink can be as sophisticated and elegant as it is delicious. An Aperol Spritz or an RTD like High Noon isn’t your only low-ABV option, nor should it be. Besides, sherry is awesome and an under-explored cocktail ingredient by the public. You can also tweak your Adonis by experimenting with other sherries and vermouths — just ask your bartender!” —Sid Lewis, bartender, Semiprecious, Denver

“I would love to see guests order the Old Cuban more often. This modern classic, created by Audrey Saunders, elevates rum in ways that guests never knew. Rum is in the building and it lives with Champagne!” —Gabriel Urrutia, professor of spirits, FIU School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Miami

“Nobody orders egg cocktails anymore. Drinks like flips, fizzes, and sours. I miss showing off my foam skills.” —C. Virginia King, bartender, Artemis, Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

“I wish more people ordered a Ti’ Punch. It’s such a solid drink with so many hyper-opinionated variations. It really is a great window into the mind of the bartender. Plus, people need to drink more agricole-style rum!” —Maxwell Reis, beverage director, Mirate, L.A.

“Two cocktails I absolutely love and wish more people would order — or even know about — are the 20th Century and the Brown Derby. Both cocktails are very underrated and deserve their time in the spotlight! The 20th Century is a classy, balanced sipper. Gin and lemon play bright and crisp, while a touch of white crème de cacao adds a silky, unexpected chocolate note. A Brown Derby is one of my favorites to make — bourbon, fresh grapefruit, and a hint of honey shake up into a bright, smooth cocktail that always hits.” —Willy Shine, director of beverage, Rosevale Cocktail Room, NYC

“Having a bar in a smaller market, it’s tough to get people to be adventurous. So anytime they order something other than a Tito’s and soda, Old Fashioned, or Espresso Martini, it feels like a victory. If I had to pick one cocktail, though, it would be the Gimlet. Gimlets are the gateway drink to the amazing world of gin cocktails. Drink more gin, folks. It’s an awesome category. Don’t be scared of it.” —Bo Counts, owner, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

“Classic Cognac cocktails don’t get called often, but one of the most underrated ones in that category is the Champs-Élysées. It’s great for those looking for something refreshing but also interesting and a little off the beaten path, as the green Chartreuse adds some herbaceousness and depth. I don’t speak much French so I probably butcher it, but it’s also a fun name to say!” —Tom Liu, head bartender, Thunderbolt, L.A.

“I wish people would order the Daiquiri more often. It is the cocktail representation of simplicity with purpose. Made with just three ingredients, there’s nowhere to hide, which is exactly how we like it. It’s bright, refreshing, and strong enough to earn your respect.” —Oscar Simoza, spirits director, Zurito, Boston

“It’s not a cocktail I wished guests would order, but I wish they would trust the space they’re in. There are so many times when a guest comes into the restaurant raving about how they’ve been dying to come in and how it’s almost been impossible to get a seat, but then they just order a basic 1:1 cocktail. Now, I’ll make the best darn 1:1 cocktail there is, but let me take you on an adventure to flavortown. Tell me what you like, let’s take you out of your comfort zone, and show you why you can’t ever get a seat.” —Daniella Solano, lead bartender, Via Vecchia, Portland, Maine