We’re making a temporary pivot to become a grapefruit podcast today, all in the pursuit of perfecting the bourbon-based Brown Derby cocktail. Not only is the citrus the key to success — it’s basically the drink’s defining ingredient — but exploring this cocktail brings to light a topic that comes up frequently here at “Cocktail College.” When making classic or “vintage” cocktails, it’s hard to say how truly accurate they are due to the ever-changing nature of ingredients over time. We’ve talked in depth about forgotten styles of rye and extinct modifiers like Kina Lillet, but what about citrus? Would somebody please think of the grapefruit?! Thankfully for us, today’s guest has.

Joining us to deliver this historical citrus masterclass is Eben Klemm, a longtime hospitality pro who currently works as vice president of beverage and service for Left Lane Hospitality. Ready for a “fruitful” conversation? It’s Vegas gangsters, hat-shaped restaurants, the Dunkin’ America used to run on, and it’s all right here on the “Cocktail College” podcast. Tune in for more.

Eben Klemm’s Brown Derby Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces bourbon

¾ ounce honey syrup (2:1)

¾ ounce fresh yellow grapefruit juice (strained)

1 drop echinacea extract

Garnish: grapefruit twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Single strain into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

