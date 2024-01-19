The Cocktail College Podcast: The 20th Century Cocktail

“Cocktail College” is brought to you today by Tanqueray. Make a spectacular something out of almost anything. Let a Tanqueray cocktail elevate your moment from “Oh, nothing fancy” into “DAMN Fancy.” When sipping a Tanqueray Martini, Negroni, or whatever your favorite cocktail is, you can’t help but feel “damn fancy.” It’s no mistake the iconic green bottle is shaped like a cocktail shaker because Tanqueray elevates cocktails to create a unique and memorable experience. Head to www.tanqueray.com today to get “damn fancy” cocktail inspiration from Tanqueray.

Today’s drink heads to London with noteworthy stops in New York and Chicago as we explore the 20th Century Cocktail. Admittedly, the name is a bit of a mouthful — it’s a nod to the 20th Century Limited, “The Most Famous Train in the World,” according to advertisements. The train ran from New York to Chicago from 1902 to 1967, and it provided one of the most luxurious ways to travel to the Midwest. Red carpets were rolled out when passengers lined up to board; gents were welcomed with a carnation and dames with a spritz of perfume. On board, there was a restaurant, a café, and even a nightclub.

It might be the only train with a cocktail named after it, so we can only imagine how spectacular the 20th Century truly was. Its reputation was so far-reaching that the cocktail wasn’t even created in the U.S.: It was invented in London by a British bartender named C.A. Tuck.

The cocktail itself is essentially a Gin Sour variant, but it’s one of the few drinks that incorporates crème de cacao with resounding success. It shows us that chocolate liqueur can exist outside the realm of dessert cocktails. Who would have thought?

To give us the rundown on this drink’s history as well as how to make it — especially since one of its ingredients was discontinued in the ‘80s — we’re joined today by Meredith Barry, the co-owner and operator of Platypus and New Society in St. Louis. All aboard, tickets out, and tune in for more.

Meredith Barry’s 20th Century Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces gin, such as Hayman’s or Plymouth

¾ ounce Cocchi Americano

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce crème de cacao, such as Tempus Fugit

2 dashes (1 dropper) saline solution

Garnish: lemon twist

Directions