With its neutral flavor, vodka makes for the perfect cocktail base when you’re looking to let other flavor components shine, like the bold, fruity, and herbaceous flavors of summer. Furthermore, vodka’s versatile nature makes the spirit a near-foolproof liquor to experiment with in the comfort of your own home.

This year, if you’re looking to enjoy the season’s delicious flavors or seeking new cocktails to help you unwind in the afternoon sun, consider trying one of these delicious vodka cocktails this summer.

Citrusy Vodka Cocktails for Summer

Lemon Drop

A classic vodka cocktail, the Lemon Drop is the ideal drink to enjoy after a day in the summer heat. A mixture of vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup served with a sugar rim, this cocktail is the perfect blend of sweet and sour.

Lemon Grapefruit Martini

A cousin of the Lemon Drop is the Lemon Grapefruit Martini, another excellent vodka cocktail for summer featuring zippy, summer-ready grapefruit. This Martini combines vodka, lemon juice, grapefruit, and simple syrup for a balanced cocktail perfect for day drinking.

Mandarin Lemon Drop

Another relative of the Lemon Drop, the Mandarin Lemon Drop is a delightful concoction made with vodka, triple sec, and lemon juice. The sour notes of the latter are balanced perfectly with the use of sugar, and mandarin juice offers an additional zing for a lovely, refreshing summer cocktail.

Mango & Mint Spiked Lemonade

Hot chocolate is to winter as lemonade is to summer, and this season, there’s no better way to cool off than with the Mango & Mint Spiked Lemonade. This summery cocktail combines lemonade and vodka with mango juice for a juicy, tropical edge, and fresh mint springs for a refreshing finish.

Mixed Berry Sparkling Lemonade

What two ingredients are better suited for the warmer months than berries and bubbles? This delectable cocktail blends summer-ripe blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries with lemonade and vodka for a zesty-sweet combination that’s further elevated with a Champagne float.

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Ripe strawberries are one of the best things summer has to offer, and their versatility and supple flavor make them a perfect addition to any seasonal cocktail. To make your own Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, combine strawberries, vodka, and lemonade in a shaker. Shake, strain into a serving glass, and top with Cava, Spain’s resident sparkling wine.

Strawberry Nectarine Lemonade

This concoction offers the perfect blend of mouthwatering fresh fruits, certain to keep you wanting more all season long. The Strawberry Nectarine Lemonade fuses vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice, nectarines, and strawberries for a juicy and refreshing summer sip.

The Moscow Mule

The Moscow Mule is arguably one of summer’s most refreshing cocktails, most notable for the iconic copper mug it’s served in. A revitalizing combination of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, the Moscow Mule is simple, but its ability to combat heat and enliven any summer party should not be overlooked.

Fruity Vodka Cocktails for Summer

Blueberry Sour

Blueberries are a delicious summer staple and make for a bright, flavorful addition to simple syrup. The Blueberry Sour combines vodka, blueberry syrup, lemon juice, and egg white for a refreshingly rich, creamy summer drink.

Red Vodka Sparkler

There is no better time for outdoor hosting than the summer. This season, if you’re in the market for a cocktail to impress your guests, try making a Red Vodka Sparkler, a simple, quaffable cocktail consisting of vodka, sweet vermouth, simple syrup, and sparkling wine.

Sea Breeze

The Sea Breeze is a classic summer vodka cocktail, and as its name suggests, it was practically invented for seaside sipping. A union of vodka, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice, the Sea Breeze is refreshing and light, just like its namesake.

Sex on the Beach

At its core, the Sex on the Beach is a nostalgic cocktail, reminiscent of sun-drenched summers in the ‘80s. A blend of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice, the Sex on the Beach is deliciously sweet and perfect for sipping all summer long.

Tiki Punch

Despite how well deserved it may be, most adults are unfortunately not awarded a summer break to soak up the sun’s rays. When you’re trapped at home and dreaming of white sand beaches, try relaxing with this easy-to-make and easier-to-drink Tiki Punch. Blending vodka, pineapple juice, and lime juice, this summer-ready cocktail is balanced with the addition of mint simple syrup for a bit of earthiness.

Frozen Vodka Cocktails for Summer

Too-Tempting Melon Spiked Popsicles

The rules of summer are simple: At least one popsicle must be enjoyed at some point in the season. These Too-Tempting Melon Spiked Popsicles are the perfect solution for adults looking to booze things up. To make your own, combine cantaloupe puree and vodka to popsicle molds, and allow the mixture to freeze. Once frozen, add watermelon juice and allow the popsicles to freeze for an additional 60-90 minutes. The result is an impossible-to-resist summer treat certain to cool you off after a day in the sunshine.

Strawberries and Cream Snow Cones

The Strawberries and Cream Snow Cone offers the best of both worlds when it comes to summer cocktails — it’ll keep you refreshed without requiring you to stop the party for even a second. To make your own, add shaved ice, strawberry puree, agave nectar, and vodka to a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour into a serving glass, filling the remainder of the glass with shaved ice, and topping everything off with a small pour of cream.

Riffs on Classic Vodka Cocktails for Summer

Cosmo Spritz

This summer, expand your horizons beyond the Aperol Spritz with this riff on the Cosmopolitan. Developed by the team at Dante’s West Village location in NYC, this cocktail is loaded up with rosé for a delectable, sessionable concoction. To make your own, combine St. George Citrus Vodka with Cointreau, Lillet Rosé, rosé wine, raspberry syrup, cranberry, and rosé Prosecco.

Pineapple Moscow Mule

The standard recipe of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice for the classic Moscow Mule receives a tantalizing tropical twist with this Pineapple Moscow Mule. The addition of pineapple juice offers a more robust, juicy flavor that’s kept in check with the addition of Angostura Bitters and an aromatic mint sprig garnish.

Strawberry Basil Moscow Mule

While the Moscow Mule in its original format is great for combatting summer temperatures, the addition of ripe seasonal ingredients like strawberries and basil makes this a seasonal must-have. To make your own Strawberry Basil Moscow Mule, combine vodka, lemon juice, agave nectar, sliced strawberries, chopped basil, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain into a glass, and top with ginger beer for an alluring summer sip.

Coconut Cosmo

When thinking of tropical fruits, coconut is likely to be one of the first that comes to mind. And when debating the best summer wine, rosé has to be a top contender. The Coconut Cosmo offers a union of these delicious summer flavors, combining coconut oil Grey Goose, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, cranberry-infused rosé wine, rosé vermouth, rosé wine, simple syrup, coconut water, and citric acid for a tropical twist on the pink-hued classic, the Cosmopolitan.

Cosmojito

A collision of two iconic summer cocktails, the Cosmo and the Mojito, the Cosmojito is an invigorating blend of some of summer’s freshest ingredients. Also developed by the team at Dante West Village, this cocktail mixes vodka, Combier, cranberry syrup, lime juice, cranberry juice, mint leaves, and San Pellegrino for a unique blend of ingredients ideal for summer sipping, whether on a rooftop bar or by the sea..