Red blends aren’t a new concept — they’ve existed in regions like Bordeaux and the Southern Rhône for centuries — but it’s certainly a category that continues to evolve. While in Europe there are strict appellation laws to abide by, the U.S., Australia, South Africa, and other countries have the flexibility to make any type of blend that inspires them. And once the concept of the “red blend” took off in the U.S., winemakers here ran with it, crafting endless combinations of creative cuvées.

Now there’s a world of red blends for consumers to discover, from the classic Bordeaux-inspired Cab-Merlot combos to Tannat-based wines in Virginia and Graciano-spiked blends from Santa Barbara. And some European regions are even starting to break the mold a bit, as evidenced by great wines on this list from Northern Italy, Armenia, and Croatia.

For this roundup we explored the most interesting and delicious red blends that define the category today. So throw the rule book out the window, and read on to discover the 30 best red blends for 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best red blends to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the red blends roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of the best red blends to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Value Red Blend

St. Amant Winery Heritage Red 2023

From California’s Lodi AVA, St. Amant’s Heritage Red celebrates some of the unsung heroes of American wine, blending together Zinfandel, Alicante Bouschet, and Petite Sirah. These grapes were the lifeblood of the region before Cabernet Sauvignon took over in popularity; here they are given a new opportunity to shine together. And since Lodi is known for its old-vine Zinfandel, it’s fitting that the Zin grapes used in this bottling come from nine blocks of own-rooted vines that date back to 1901.

Lodi was also a historical hub for grape exchange — it’s where the Mondavis first landed in California. What we have here is a call back to the past and how wines were made before Prohibition. It’s literally history in a bottle. Beyond its intriguing heritage, this wine also packs such a strong punch for the price. It’s really expressive on the nose with aromas of black tea, crushed berries, and spice. The palate is soft and fleshy with deep, juicy notes of plums, raspberries, and black cherry. It’s like drinking Lodi wine in the late early 20th century and it’s delicious.

Average Price: $26

Rating: 92

The Best Splurge Red Blend

Crimson Lane Vineyards Collina 2022

Here we have American innovation on the East Coast. On a hillside in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains lies Crimson Lane Vineyards, a trailblazer in showing how special wines from the commonwealth can be.

Crimson Lane’s Collina bottling is named for the hills in which the vines grow — collina means hill in Italian — which sometimes climb up to 1,300 feet above sea level. This expression is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, aged for 28 months in oak barrels (60 percent new). The result is a wine that balances depth with high-elevation elegance. It opens with bright, earthy wild berries on the nose with quiet touches of black pepper and the Shenandoah in the fall. The palate is medium-bodied, with focused tannins and plush notes of red cherries, blueberries, and sweet spices. This wine is absolutely amazing.

Average Price: $86

Rating: 96

The Best of the Rest:

Best Red Blends Under $25

Cline Family Cellars Ancient Vines Red Blend 2023

This Ancient Vines blend harkens back to California’s early days, featuring grape varieties like Zinfandel, Carignan, Mourvèdre, and Alicante Bouschet from old vines in Contra Costa County. This wine brings ripe, jammy blackberry and raspberry notes with a dollop of vanilla and hints of spice. It delivers an impressive intensity of flavor and balance for the price.

Average Price: $16

Rating: 92

Best Red Blends Under $50

Lightwell Survey Los Idiots 2024

One of the fun things about red blends in the U.S. is that anything goes. So why not throw some white varieties in the mix? This one-of-a-kind blend from Virginia’s Lightwell Survey brings together Riesling, Blaufränkisch, and Cabernet Franc in a co-ferment. The result is a wonderfully expressive wine that pops on the nose with tart berries and savory balsamic. The palate is vibrant with spiced red fruit and a quenching acidity. Toss this in the fridge and enjoy with a light chill.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 92

The Parallax Project ‘What’s That?’ Red Wine 2024

This Virginia wine is a success in taming the notoriously tannic Tannat grape. Winemakers Reggie Leonard and Lance Lemon helped calm the tannins by blending the Tannat with small percentages of Vidal Blanc, Petit Manseng, and Chardonel. The nose is a handful of earth topped with wild berries and white pepper. On the palate the Tannat brings depth, while the other varieties add brightness and refreshment. The ability to blend these grapes and get this kind of balance is a pretty tall order, and it has absolutely been filled.

Average Price: $30

Rating: 93

Ashton Creek Vineyard Gravity 2022

Another Virginia wine that grabbed our attention, this bottling is a blend of 67 percent Noiret, 22 percent Merlot, and 11 percent Tannat aged for 11 months in French oak barrels. Wafts of cinnamon, earthy beetroot, and blackberry jam fill the nose. The palate is filled with more rich, stewed fruit character and hints of spice and tobacco.

Average Price: $32

Rating: 95

Rodrigue Molyneaux Winery Il Segreto 2021

This unique blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Barbera from California’s Livermore Valley is the ultimate red blend for pairing with food. Sangiovese’s crunchy red fruit character and bright acidity combined with Cab’s deep blue fruits and strong tannins gives the wine a firm structure and a lively array of flavors.

Average Price: $34

Rating: 92

Milea Estate Vineyard Farmhouse BDX Red Blend 2023

Even though it has “BDX” in the name, this red blend is so New York State. Sourced from across Long Island’s North Fork and the Hudson Valley, this blend is dominated by Cabernet Franc (a grape that’s currently thriving in New York), with Merlot and Petit Verdot playing supporting roles. Cabernet Franc’s signature spice comes through loud and clear with herbs, brambles, and pepper on the nose. Merlot adds a soft, fleshy fruit element as well as supple tannins.

Average Price: $35

Rating: 93

Yacoubian-Hobbs Areni 2022

World-renowned winemaker Paul Hobbs has worked with Armenia’s Yacoubian family since 2008. Together, they produce wine from native grapes — like this blend of 90 percent Areni and 10 percent Kakhet — from the high-elevation Vayots Dzor province. The wine opens with notes of Mediterranean cooking herbs, black pepper, and blackberry jam. The palate is spot-on with more herbaceous notes, tart raspberries, and spice.

Average Price: $35

Rating: 94

Calluna Vineyards Cuvée 2022

Winemaker David Jefferey fell in love with wine, traveled to France, became infatuated with the wines of Bordeaux, and landed a job in a cellar in St-Émilion. He then came back to the States to bring this passion for Bordeaux to Sonoma County. This blend — a true Bordeaux-style mix of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Malbec — is Jefferey’s version of the wines he fell in love with in the past and it’s beautiful. It’s soft and elegant on the palate with notes of blueberries, red plums, pepper, and vanilla.

Average Price: $38

Rating: 94

Linden Vineyards Claret 2021

The term “claret” here is a reference to the name wine drinkers in the U.K. gave to the red blends of Bordeaux, but this Bordeaux-inspired blend from Virginia takes on a whole new expression. It opens with stewed rhubarb and blackberry jam on the nose with a savory hint of green pepper. The palate is elegant and balanced with the medium-bodied fruit holding up to the vibrant acidity.

Average Price: $38

Rating: 95

Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block 2023

The first rule of Chocolate Block is: You do not talk about Chocolate Block. Just kidding… but not really. According to its website, this South African winery plans to keep the meaning behind the cheeky name of this wine a secret, but that’s OK by us as long as the wine is this good. Though the composition changes from year to year, the winery does reveal that the 2023 vintage is a blend of 74 percent Syrah, 11 percent Grenache, 8 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, and small percentages of Cinsault and Viognier from Swartland. This wine brings rich notes of blackberries, raspberries, and cherries with savory hints of soil, spice, black olives, and tobacco. There might be a hint of cocoa, but that might just be the power of suggestion. The palate is soft and juicy but has a firm structure and a lingering finish.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 93

DuCard Vineyards Black Bear 2024

This wine was created as an homage to the winery’s stunning neighbor, the Shenandoah National Park — and it shows that absolutely great wine can be made in this region. It brings together Merlot, Tannat, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot into an impeccably balanced wine. Aromas of crushed wild berries, cracked black pepper, and autumn leaves fill the nose. The palate is soft and juicy with a slight tannic edge working into the core of the wine.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 94

Tablas Creek Vineyard Côtes de Tablas Red 2023

Tablas Creek works to showcase the grape varieties of France’s Rhône Valley through the terroir of California’s Central Coast. The winery’s Côtes de Tablas red is a play on the Côtes du Rhône appellation, blending together estate-grown Grenache, Syrah, Counoise, and Mourvèdre. Though inspired by its French counterparts, this wine expresses the Paso Robles terroir. The wine wonderfully balances the bright red fruit from the Grenache with Syrah and Mourvèdre’s darker, more savory characteristics. The palate is soft, supple, and concentrated with quiet, edgy tannins.

Average Price: $40

Rating: 96

Clif Family Winery The Climber 2023

This is a quintessential bold Napa Valley blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s full of soft, plush black and blue fruits like plum, blackberry, and blueberry accented with soft hints of sweet spice and vanilla. Choose a protein, any protein, and this will seamlessly pair.

Average Price: $42

Rating: 93

Concannon Vineyard Assemblage Red 2022

This wine brings together wine from five blocks on the Concannon’s Livermore Valley property. The Cabernet-dominant blend brings aromas of spiced meat, tree bark, and wild berries. At 14.1 percent alcohol, the palate is soft and deep, but with great acidity supporting the heft.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 93

Darcie Kent Estate Winery Firepit Red Blend 2022

If you haven’t been to California’s Livermore Valley, just know that drinking this wine by a fire pit would actually be perfect. It’s a bold blend of 65 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 20 percent Petite Sirah, 10 percent Cabernet Franc, and 5 percent Merlot, brimming with notes of crushed berries and soil. The palate brings more juicy, supple fruit character with a nice supportive acidity and lingering finish.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 93

Piazza Family Wines Nancy’s Cuvée 2022

Ron and Nancy Piazza started their winemaking journey in the 1980s when they planted the Mt. Carmel Vineyard by hand — a site that’s now considered the second oldest in the Sta. Rita Hills. In addition to working with classic Santa Barbara varieties like Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Piazza Family Wines like to experiment with some out-of-the-box grapes and blends. And Nancy’s Cuvée is a great example, adding a splash of Graciano to the typical Syrah and Grenache combo. It pops with wild berries, herbs, and leather on the nose. The palate brings vibrant fruit and acidity, with impressive depth for its lower ABV, coming in at only 12.6 percent.

Average Price: $45

Rating: 93

Garden Creek Tesserae 2018

A wine made by one of the founding members of Sonoma’s Alexander Valley AVA. This Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant blend is sourced from old vines that were planted by the family in 1969. It offers juicy wild berry notes accented by earthy wafts of mushroom and a touch of sweet spice from 22 months of oak aging. The palate is complex and powerful, with silky tannins and a seamless acidity that works in the background to keep the wine lively.

Average Price: $46

Rating: 96

Simple Theory Wines Action 2022

The idea of terroir exists everywhere; it’s just a matter of finding it. And Simple Theory found it in Maryland’s Linganore AVA. This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot is absolutely delicious and structured in such an elegant and soulful way. It opens with earthy aromas of soil and tree bark mingling with ripe berries. It’s bold on the palate with deep black fruit flavors, but the natural acidity brings what we’re calling East Coast elegance.

Average Price: $48

Rating: 95

Best Red Blends Under $100

Pollak Vineyards Meritage 2022

Another incredible example from Virginia, this blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot comes from the Monticello AVA. The nose offers elegant aromas of raspberries, plum, and spice. The palate has great fruit depth with savory accents of vanilla, leather, and mushrooms covered in soil. The soft fruit is balanced by grippy tannins and active acidity.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 95

Veritas Vineyards & Winery Veritas Reserve 2023

For Veritas’s Reserve wines, the head winemaker and team sample every barrel in the cellar to shape the best blend for each vintage. For the 2023 bottling, Cabernet Franc and Merlot take the lead. This classic Virginia blend offers blackberries, cocoa, and autumn leaves on the nose with a hint of savory aged balsamic. The palate brings deep, juicy fruit notes with a grippy edge that provides structure.

Average Price: $50

Rating: 95

Bricoleur Vineyards Kick Ranch GSM 2023

­“Bricoleur” is a French term meaning “one who starts building something with no clear plan.” It’s a great name for a business that deals in nature and perennials like grape vines, because anything can shift at any moment. This bottling is a classic Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre blend sourced from the winery’s Kick Ranch vineyard in Sonoma’s Fountaingrove AVA. White pepper and graphite flirt with aromas of raspberries and soil on the nose. The palate is well balanced, with juicy berry fruit framed by bright acidity and silky tannins.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 94

Kozlović Santa Lucia Noir 2017

This red from Croatia puts a spin on the typical Cab and Merlot blend, adding local variety Teran to the mix. It’s rich and full-bodied, packing in deep fruit flavors of blackberries, black cherry, and plum. Savory hints of leather, pepper, and anise add complexity on the palate. With its powerful palate, grippy tannins, and ample acidity, this is a red blend that can age.

Average Price: $70

Rating: 95

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2023

This is a quintessential example of an Australian Cabernet and Shiraz blend. Bold, powerful, meaty, and full-bodied, it comes in at a hefty 14.5 percent ABV. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a beautifully balanced wine. It opens with a rich nose of cracked peppercorns, minerals, and ripe blackberries. The palate packs a punch with a deep core of black fruit supported by savory notes and grippy tannins.

Average Price: $80

Rating: 95

Thacher Winery and Vineyard Original Copy 2021

This wine shows the awesomeness of the Paso Robles soil and climate. It’s a classic Bordeaux-style blend, but with a bit more emphasis on Cabernet Franc, which makes up 54 percent of the wine. This brings complex notes of tart red fruit, herbs, and peppers to the mix. Its balance between fruit depth, structure, and vibrant acidity truly defies logic.

Average Price: $85

Rating: 94

Best Red Blends Over $100

Oleandri La Scala Red Blend 2023

This is a definitive Napa Valley red blend. It shows the power and elegance of each grape variety in the blend — Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petite Sirah — skillfully integrated into one distinct, soulful wine. A red blend that is absolutely meant to age or spend some serious time in a decanter. Once it opens up, the wine will show off plush black fruits, leather, and tobacco leaf aromas. The palate goes even deeper with blackberry jam, plum, and spice, framed by powerful tannins.

Average Price: $100

Rating: 95

Unionville Vineyards The Big O 2022

It’s called the Garden State for a reason. Unionville Vineyards is an 88-acre estate of preserved farmlands and vineyards in Ringoes, N.J. This is the winery’s signature red blend, made with 33 percent Cabernet Franc, 33 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, and 33 percent Petit Verdot. The nose pops with tart cranberries, white pepper, and winter spices. It’s medium-bodied on the palate, with soft fruit matching the vibrant acidity. The tannins are present but not in your face.

Average Price: $100

Rating: 93

Tenuta San Leonardo ‘San Leonardo’ 2020

This wine captures the soul of Italy’s Trentino region, but with an unexpected blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenère, and Merlot. Protected by the Alps and cooled by the breezes of Lake Garda, this wine shows the elegance of high-elevation fruit. Worn leather and cured tobacco leaf welcome the nose along with a lingering aroma of spiced meat. The palate shows an elegance rooted in that mountain fruit’s balance between refreshing acidity and concentrated character.

Average Price: $115

Rating: 97

Continuum Estate Continuum 2023

Since 2012 this family project has been crafted from estate fruit. Founded by brother and sister Tim and Marcia Mondavi, children of California’s famed Robert Mondavi, Continuum takes the Mondavi family winemaking to the next generation. The two developed this brand in 2019 as an idea for a “First Growth” wine in Napa Valley. You can detect the attention to detail that went into making this wine from the first sip. It opens with generous notes of ripe raspberries, blackberries, plums, leather, vanilla, and spice. The palate is a velvet pillow of fruit, framed by supple tannins. It’s full-bodied at 14.9 percent ABV, but all of it somehow comes together into a nice, neat package.

Average Price: $310

Rating: 95

FAQs

What Is a Red Blend?

A red blend can be made by combining two or more grape varieties to help make a balanced and complex wine. In Europe each region has strict rules on which varieties are allowed in a blend, but in the U.S. and other countries outside Europe, winemakers have the freedom to blend any combination of grape varieties.

What Varieties Are Typically Used in a Red Blend?

It’s popular for red blends to emulate those from famous wine regions in Europe. For example, Bordeaux-style red blends made with some combination of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc are popular, and so are blends similar to what you might find in France’s Southern Rhône made with Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, commonly called a GSM blend.