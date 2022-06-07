The so-called “coastal grandmother” aesthetic has taken the internet by storm this year — Google searches for the term up have shot up 1,300 percent since January, and the hashtag #coastalgrandmother has garnered almost 29 million views on TikTok. Having been covered in Architectural Digest, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and more, the trend’s origins can be traced back to TikTok content creator Lex Nicoleta (@lexnicoleta) who coined the term earlier this year when she posted a video explaining that a coastal grandmother is “Martha Stewart adjacent.” She’s elegant, with a well-stocked collection of crisp white button downs, a set of “casual China” she uses to serve breakfast, and, of course, she has a great taste in wine. She also lives in a beautiful house on the coast with a garden that Nicoleta points out should be “bigger than your first apartment.” Think Meryl Streep in “It’s Complicated” or Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give.”

The trend is so on point that Diane Keaton actually posted to her Instagram page a video of her gleefully discovering that she is, in fact, a coastal grandmother. Actress Anne Hathaway also joined in on the trend — excuse us — lifestyle, when she posted a selfie of herself in the Coastal Grandmother uniform on Instagram, stating, “I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end.”

Despite the celebrity appeal, the coastal grandmother aesthetic is not exclusive to the wealthy and famous — it truly is for everyone. While social media is full of details regarding what the coastal grandmother wears, where she lives, and what her hobbies are, we have to wonder — what does the coastal grandmother actually drink?

To help you out on your journey, here are nine wines to help you live your best coastal grandmother life this summer.

The coastal grandmother loves wine, and she especially loves Napa Valley. This Chardonnay from Cakebread Cellars is rich and flavorful with notes of golden apple, white peach, and oak. With a fresh and clean finish, this Chardonnay pairs well with grilled sea scallops, fresh salads, and a selection of cheeses. Average Score: 91. Average Price: $47.

The 2019 John Jacques Auchère Sancerre is a deliciously fresh French white wine that pairs well with all things coastal — think fresh oysters, crab, and lobster. With notes of grapefruit, lemon, green apple, and pear on the nose, this medium-bodied white is a great table wine to enjoy while hosting all of your coastal dinner parties this summer. Average Score: 88. Average Price: $26.

Sauvignon Blanc has long been known as a perfect summer wine, with a light and refreshing flavor that’s perfect for cooling down after a hot day in the sun. The Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc blends tropical flavors of passion fruit and pineapple with grapefruit, lemon, and green apple for a crisp finish. Average Score: 95. Average Price: $15.

Light and refreshing, the 2020 Luna Hart Grüner Veltliner is aged first in stainless steel before being transferred into French oak barrels to age for an additional six months. This unique aging process gives the wine a golden color and balanced flavor. Carrying notes of pink grapefruit, lime, and ginger, it pairs well with root vegetables. Average Score: 91. Average Price: $35.

The 2018 Swanson Pinot Grigio is a nicely balanced white that’s perfect for summer sipping by the seaside. With notes of melon, peach, and citrus fruit, the soft acidity keeps the wine tasting fresh and crisp while maintaining bursts of the fruit flavors. This Pinot Grigio pairs well with fresh oysters on the half shell, light pasta dishes, and shellfish. Average Score: 85. Average Price: $21.

Every coastal grandmother needs a great sparkling wine to sip as an aperitivo. The 2017 Estate Brut Cuvée from Domaine Carneros carries notes of poached pear, yuzu, honeydew melon, and pie crust. This bubbly pairs especially nicely with coastal grandmother menu staples like goat cheese, toasted nuts, oysters, and shellfish. Average Score: 91. Average Price: $37.

This wine is produced in conjunction with the prestigious winemakers of Domaine Bertaud Belieu, the oldest and largest vineyard on the Saint-Tropez peninsula. The pale pink La Fête du Rosé is dry and carries light aromas of peach, lychee, and strawberry for a balanced flavor with refreshing acidity. Pairing well with pork, shellfish, and poultry, this rosé is a great wine to enjoy with a meal or on its own. Average Score: 90. Average Price: $25.

While white wines and rosés are certainly more popular in the summer months, sometimes it can get a little chilly on the coast, and we need a nice glass of red to warm up. The Mascota Vineyards Unanime is bold and rich, carrying notes of blackberry, plum, chocolate, and oak. With soft acidity, this wine is full-bodied and pairs well with lamb as well as pasta dishes. Average Score: 91. Average Price: $20.

The Frank Family Pinot Noir is another great red to warm up on chilly summer nights. Flavors of dried cherries, raspberry, and cinnamon are blended with lavender aromas and forest floor notes for a medium-bodied red. This wine pairs well with beef, veal, and poultry. Average Score: 89. Average Price: $35.