Let’s face it: Brandy isn’t exactly hot right now. The category is considered to be a bit old school, and with its equally niche subcategories, it can be downright confusing to consumers. But when it comes down to it, brandy is just distilled wine made from grapes, apples, pears, and the like. Brandy is largely classified by its base and origin: Cognac and Armagnac are aged expressions of distilled grapes from specific regions in France, while Calvados, from Normandy, is made with apples. Pisco, found in Peru and Chile, is unaged brandy made from grapes, so it’s clearer in color compared to aged versions.

With all of these different products, the world of brandy offers a lot of versatility. But similarly to the spirit itself, brandy-based cocktails tend to be overlooked. Many are pre-Prohibition drinks that are either considered dated or have been widely forgotten. And even though they don’t carry the buzz of the Martini or Negroni right now, these cocktails deserve a second look — especially during the colder months, as Cognac and Calvados are warming spirits that can evoke the flavors and feeling of fall.

From Cognac-based classics to punchy pisco drinks, here are 15 of the best brandy cocktails to try now.

Best Brandy Cocktails

The Sidecar

Invented at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1922, the Sidecar is about as old school as it gets. The simple, three-ingredient mix boasts brandy, lemon juice, and triple sec, served up with a sugar-rimmed glass. Though it might not be as hot as the Old Fashioned is right now, it’s an undisputed classic.

The Fog Cutter

The Fog Cutter is kind of an odd bird in the world of tropical cocktails. While other drinks in the category typically focus on rum — and a lot of it — the Fog Cutter plays no favorites, featuring rum alongside brandy, gin, and even sherry. (Why choose one base spirit when you can have them all, right?) So while brandy might not be the shining star of this 10-ingredient cocktail, it does play an important role in the playful and complex drink.

The Japanese Cocktail

Created in the U.S., and made with mostly French ingredients, the Japanese Cocktail’s name can sound a little out of left field. But today, the mix of brandy, orgeat, and aromatic bitters is actually rumored to be a tribute to Tateishi Onojirou Noriyuki (a.k.a. Tommy), a 17-year-old translator who accompanied the first Japanese delegation to the U.S. in 1860. The delegates’ Manhattan residence was the Metropolitan Hotel, located just a block from bartender Jerry Thomas’s bar. So when the drink made its debut in Thomas’s 1862 book “How to Mix Drinks,” the name was initially assumed to be a nod to the Japanese delegates who drank there.

The Coffee Cocktail

Another drink with a misleading name, the Coffee Cocktail doesn’t actually contain any caffeine. Instead, it’s a mix of brandy, port, nutmeg, and a whole egg. No wonder it hasn’t taken off in the era of coffee-spiked cocktails. Nevertheless, this hearty drink is still a pleasure to sip by the fire on a cold winter night.

The Angel Face

Though Cognac is the most popular brandy in America, apple-based Calvados continues to have a niche cult following thanks to its versatility and strong seasonal flavor. As it’s often enjoyed neat, there aren’t nearly as many Calvados cocktails out there, but if you’re looking to make one, the Angel Face — made with gin, Calvados, and apricot liqueur — is a good place to start.

Best Cognac Cocktails

The Vieux Carré

Often overlooked in favor of other Louisiana-born drinks like the Sazerac, the Vieux Carré is another New Orleans classic. It was invented at the Hotel Monteleone’s iconic Carousel Bar in 1938 and named after the city’s French Quarter. It’s a strong drink made with a mixture of rye, Cognac, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, and bitters, served up with a lemon twist.

The Corpse Reviver No. 1

Though the Corpse Reviver No. 2 is actually more popular in the modern cocktail landscape, there’s no denying that the Corpse Reviver No. 1 is a brandy lovers’ drink. The three-ingredient mix features not one, but two brandy components including both Cognac and Calvados, tempered by the addition of sweet vermouth.

The Between the Sheets

If you’re a fan of the classic Sidecar, try this rum-spiked riff. It’s essentially the same as the Cognac-based original, but with the addition of an ounce of rum. It also ditches the traditional sugar rim. This version is believed to be invented by Harry MacElhone in the early ‘90s at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, though some contest this theory.

The Harvard

Though the current specs of the Harvard are a bit different than when it first appeared in George Kappeler’s 1895 book “Modern American Drinks,” the general gist has largely remained the same: It’s a brandy-forward riff on a Manhattan. Modern iterations have ditched the original recipe’s seltzer and gum syrup, but the Cognac, sweet vermouth, simple syrup, and bitters remain. It’s perfect if you’re a Manhattan drinker looking to switch things up or you’re just out of rye.

The Stinger

Another pre-Prohibition drink, the Stinger is a minty, refreshing digestif made with Cognac and crème de menthe. Originating in the 1890’s, it was long known as a drink for the well-to-do. It gained further popularity in the 20th century thanks to several pop- culture references, including a mention in the 1956 film “High Society” starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, and Frank Sinatra.

The Champs-Élysées

This cocktail also goes back about a century, first appearing in the 1925 book “Drinks Long and Short,” though the Champs-Élysées did get some help maintaining modern relevance when acclaimed NYC bar Milk and Honey embraced it. The shaken drink combines Cognac, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and herbaceous green Chartreuse.

Best Pisco Cocktails

The Pisco Sour

As an unaged brandy, pisco lends itself to lighter, brighter cocktails, and there’s none more classic than the refreshing Pisco Sour. The drink was invented in the 1920s in Lima, Peru, supposedly by an American bartender. It’s a classic sour build, mixing pisco with lime, simple syrup, and an egg white.

The Pisco Punch

Though few dare to veer off of the sour path when it comes to pisco cocktails, this simple punch is just as easy to make, and offers a slightly more playful flavor profile with pineapple juice and a pineapple wedge garnish.

The Chilcano

The Mule is a consistently popular workhorse cocktail that American drinkers just can’t get enough of. If you’re one of its many fans, it’s time to try this similar Peruvian cocktail made with pisco, ginger ale, and lime juice. While the Chilcano may not be a household name yet in the States, it’s a big deal in its homeland. Since 2010, Peru has hosted a national Chilcano Week every January, giving small- to mid-sized pisco producers a platform to showcase their newest products.

El Capitán

El Capitán is another Manhattan riff, but this one offers a savory twist: It replaces the Manhattan’s traditional rye base with pisco, combining it with sweet vermouth and Angostura bitters. The final touch? A green olive garnish to highlight the pisco’s herbaceous qualities.

