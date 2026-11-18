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Amid the marathon of planning, prepping, cooking, and baking, finding the perfect wine for Thanksgiving isn’t always the top priority. If wine is on the checklist, venturing into bottle shops this time of year can be especially dizzying and sometimes even stressful. So many choices, so little time to choose, and what’s my budget?

That’s where VinePair comes in. We taste, review, and score wine year-round, so we sorted through the thousands of bottles we tried this year to curate a list of the wines we think will work the best on your Thanksgiving table. This typically means wines with high acidity, lower ABVs, and delicate flavors and aromas that wouldn’t overpower the meal you or a loved one spent hours cooking. Varieties we often gravitate to include Riesling, Cabernet Franc, and Pinot Noir, but there are also a few fun surprises that can also work shockingly well with the holiday meal.

The beauty of the U.S. is that a plethora of cultures are woven into the fabric of our very American holiday. So, besides traditional items like turkey and cranberry sauce, we often have dishes from those cultures; we always had lasagna with our turkey. So the old rules still hold, but a wide range of flavors may call for wines across the depth-and-balance spectrum.

This guide is our way of saying you got this and we got you. You will find value picks on this list, along with splurge bottles and true holiday classics. Here are the 30 best wines for Thanksgiving in 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the best Thanksgiving wines roundup, our tastings department reviewed the wines that were featured across VinePair’s buying guides throughout the year and compiled a list of the bottles that are best suited for food pairings — specifically those associated with Thanksgiving. We also considered what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S. to ensure a comprehensive selection.

What Makes a Great Thanksgiving Wine

Wines that work well for Thanksgiving typically have bright acidity, are low in alcohol (it’s a long day), and offer flavors that complement the dishes. For example, varieties like Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, and Gamay all offer bright red fruit with hints of herbs and spices, which provide a classic pairing for the holiday’s classic seasonings.

Also, don’t shy away from offering wine with a slight hint of sweetness on the Thanksgiving table. White wines like Chenin Blanc and Riesling with a touch of residual sugar can make a great complementary pairing to the sweeter dishes like cranberry sauce or a sweet potato casserole — especially one with marshmallows.

Thanksgiving is also a great time to highlight American wines. Some on this list include Merlot from New York, Sauvignon Blanc from Santa Barbara, and even a red blend from Virginia.

Overall, the most important factor is that everyone has something in their glass that they love, so choosing crowd-pleasing wines that can suit a wide variety of palates is always optimal.

The Best Easy-to-Find Thanksgiving Wine

Wente Family Vineyards Sandstone Merlot 2023

Merlot is back! This grape has gotten a lot of heat over the years, thanks to a movie that came out over 20 years ago. A lot has changed, and this Wente Sandstone proves it. It has soft, supple fruit and great acidity, giving the wine depth while remaining refreshing and versatile with food. This bottle brings plush notes of black and blue fruits with hints of mocha and clove on the nose. A great easy-to-find, crowd-pleasing wine to pick up in a pinch for the holiday.

Average price: $20

Rating: 93

The Best Budget Thanksgiving Wine

Cline Family Cellars Ancient Vines Red Blend 2023

This eclectic blend sourced from old vines in California’s Contra Costa Valley screams American history. The blend brings together grapes like Zinfandel, Carignan, Mourvèdre, and Alicante Bouchet — grapes that were essential to the California wine industry before Cabernet took over — from vines that date back over 100 years. And available for under $20, it is one of the best case buys to help stock up for the holiday season. The wine offers a soft, approachable palate filled with ripe, juicy notes of blackberries,raspberries, vanilla, and baking spices. It delivers impressive flavor intensity and balance for the price.

Average price: $16

Rating: 92

The Best Splurge Thanksgiving Wine

Nuiton-Beaunoy Pommard 2021

Pinot Noir is the undisputed champ of the Thanksgiving table. It’s typically medium-bodied, with tart red fruit notes and soft autumnal spices that can perfectly complement the classic seasonal dinner spread. This wine comes from Pommard, a village in Burgundy known for its structure and complexity. This impressive expression brings juicy cherry and raspberry notes with subtle hints of wood and spice across the silky palate. It will not only pair with the food but also enhance the whole evening.

Average price: $92

Rating: 93

The Best American Thanksgiving Wine

Gagnon-Kennedy Monte Rosso Vineyard Zinfandel 2024

This is the full-circle American wine. Zinfandel was our mainstay variety, planted long before Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine comes from the historic Monte Rosso Vineyard in Sonoma County, one of California’s most revered sites. This wine represents the past, present, and future of American wine in one bottle and deserves a place on your table. The nose welcomes you in with ripe blackberries, black cherry, graphite, and cured black olives. The palate offers a stunning balance between soft fruit, silky tannins, and a subtle oak influence that adds plush notes of vanilla and spice without overwhelming the wine.

Average price: $86

Rating: 98

The Best of the Rest

The Best Sparkling Wines for Thanksgiving

King Estate Winery Brut Cuvée 2019

A bubbly that will match the savory side of the meal. This American Sparkler features two of the Willamette Valley’s most prized grape varieties: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. It brings both crisp apple notes and savory hints of fennel and anise that will pair across those tough-to-pair seasonal squash and roasted vegetable dishes.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Little Clover Wine Company Cayuga White 2018

A uniquely American wine, this Finger Lakes bubbly is made from Cayuga White — a hybrid grape originally developed at Cornell University. It has some age, and the result is a deep golden wine that pairs with all the trimmings. The nose opens with inviting aromas of crisp apples, white pepper, and ginger.. The palate is rich with deep notes of baked apples, juicy pears, and delicate bubbles.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Champagne Louis Roederer Collection 246 NV

It never hurts to have a classic, crowd-pleasing Champagne on hand when the holiday season comes around. And this easy-to-find bottle from Louis Roederer is always a solid option to keep in mind. It brings everything you might look for in a glass of Champagne, from bright citrus and green apple notes to richer, rounder hints of roasted almonds and brioche. Energetic bubbles and a chalky minerality complete the palate.

Average price: $80

Rating: 92

Champagne Pertois-Moriset Les Jeamprins Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru 2016

Champagne is always welcome at the holiday table. If you’re looking for a bottle that can hold its own as a welcome pour or alongside an intricate cheese and charcuterie board. This bottle from Champagne Pertois-Moriset comes from a Grand Cru Chardonnay vineyard in the Cote de Blancs, and delivers a classic blanc de blancs character. It opens with bright citrus and stone fruit notes, accented with a chalky minerality. Beyond the lively bubbles, there’s a rich, creamy texture that fills the palate and lingers on the finish.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

The Best White Wines for Thanksgiving

Selbach ‘Incline’ Riesling 2023

The delicate refreshment that this wine offers is comforting alongside a dense holiday meal. It manages to deliver vibrant notes of lemon, grapefruit, honeysuckle, and crunchy green apples while still being light and easy-drinking. The excellent balance between acidity and a touch of residual sugar on the palate makes it a clear choice for holiday food pairings, and all for under $20.

Average price: $15

Rating: 92

Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Hommage à Luise Riesling 2024

This wine is so impeccably balanced that it might just convert the biggest Riesling skeptic at your holiday table. Coming from Germany’s Pfalz region, this expression is wonderfully juicy and supple, with ripe apple, orange zest, and autumn spice notes. The zippy acidity is wonderfully complemented by a kiss of sweetness on the palate — making it an ideal match for cranberry sauce or sweet potato casserole.

Average price: $23

Rating: 94

Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2024

If you want to introduce your guests to something new, but want to make sure it will still appeal to a broad range of palates, try this crisp white wine from Italy’s Marche region. A quintessential example of the Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC, this bottle delivers bright aromas of honeysuckle, lemon zest, and a note of salted almonds. The palate has a welcoming, waxy texture and a mineral-driven acidity that makes it wonderfully food-friendly.

Average price: $23

Rating: 95

Stolpman Vineyards Santa Barbara County Sauvignon Blanc 2025

It’s always nice to see a familiar friend at the holiday table, and a bright Sauvignon Blanc can be just that. For guests who usually reach for the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, try this example from Santa Barbara instead. It brings those ripe citrus and tropical fruit notes like grapefruit, guava, and passion fruit with hints of fresh herbs and minerals.

Average price: $24

Rating: 92

Inglenook Sauvignon Blanc 2023

This Sauvignon Blanc from Napa’s Inglenook has depth and balance, with enough heft to stand up to a hearty late-autumn menu. It opens with bright notes of grapefruit, lemon zest, and freshly cut grass, but the small percentage of Sémillon blended in adds an extra layer of body and texture to the palate.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

William Fèvre Chablis Champs Royaux 2024

An extremely crisp and refreshing style of Chardonnay from Chablis, this wine brings the slaking acidity often needed to wash down the mounds of rich, buttery mashed potatoes and gravy. The subtle palate offers notes of jasmine, orchard fruit, and honeydew melon that won’t shift focus from the big meal.

Average price: $49

Rating: 97

Maison Louis Latour Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Cru ‘En Caradeux’ 2023

Epic balance and a crisp mineral palate make for one of the most elegant Chardonnays you can offer at this year’s Thanksgiving table. It has enough depth to be an amazing food wine while still maintaining a nuanced, delicate profile. The wine offers layers of lemon curd, sweet oak spice, and sea salt across the beautifully textured palate.

Average price: $90

Rating: 98

Rhys Horseshoe Vineyard Chardonnay 2022

High up in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Rhys experiments with vines, soil mixtures, and locations, seeking the best sites for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. And it is proving this region is primed for age-worthy wine. It brings an epic level of precision and verve, with lively notes of beeswax, vanilla bean, saline, and lemon zest. It has a soft mouthfeel and a medium acidity that makes it comfortable and welcoming to the palate.

Average price: $125

Rating: 95

The Best Rosé Wines for Thanksgiving

Hobo Wine Company Folk Machine Gamay Noir Rosé 2025

If your Thanksgiving dinners look a bit more casual and laid-back, we highly recommend bringing a fun, easy-drinking rosé. This juicy rosé of Gamay from California certainly fits the bill. The lively, quaffable palate brings playful notes of strawberries, guava, and honeydew melon. Just a delicious, great value wine.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

Domaine Ilarria Irouleguy Rosé 2025

This deep magenta wine from the South of France plays more like a lighter-bodied red than a rosé. The robust blend of Tannat and Cabernet Franc brings a deep, savory palate of pomegranate juice, cranberries, and Concord grapes with a medley of dried herbs that emerge on the finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

The Best Red Wines for Thanksgiving

Wagner Vineyards Merlot 2022

The Wagners have been making wine in the Finger Lakes since 1979, and this Merlot is a prime example of what we call East Coast elegance. While some might imagine Merlot as a thick, jammy wine, this cool-climate expression comes in at just 12.4 percent ABV, making it wonderfully light-bodied and easy-drinking across a long, marathon meal. Vibrant notes of blueberries, plum skin, soil, and dried nori pop across the nose and palate.

Average price: $22

Rating: 95

St. Amant Winery Heritage Red 2023

Here’s another salt of the earth American wine. It’s a blend of Zinfandel, Alicante Bouschet, and Petite Sirah, a trifecta of historic California grape varieties. This bottle fulfills the requirement for a fuller-bodied red at the table, but without being overbearing. It has vibrant notes of crushed raspberries, ripe cherries, black tea, and spice.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

Zephyr Wells ‘Lowlight’ Pinot Noir 2024

Hi, and welcome to your Thanksgiving’s star chillable red wine. Chilled red on Thanksgiving is amazing. It brings an extra lift to the wine’s punchy profile. Bright acidity, juicy red fruit, and minerals? Yes please..Throw this one in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving, and it will hit just right.

Average price: $26

Rating: 94

Wölffer Estate ‘Caya’ Cabernet Franc 2021

When you pop this bottle on the big day, keep an eye on it. As conversations build and the wine flows, this Cabernet Franc will only continue to evolve and reveal more complexity over time. Tart strawberries, raspberry jam, green pepper, and herbs reveal themselves over time. An excellent example of New York Cabernet Franc.

Average price: $37

Rating: 95

DuCard Vineyards Black Bear 2024

There’s just something about East Coast wines. They have a brightness to them while still showing complexity. And to celebrate Thanksgiving while sipping a delicious wine grown at the base of the Shenandoah Mountains in Virginia is perfect. This blend brings together Merlot, Tannat, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot into an impeccably balanced wine. Aromas of wild blackberries, freshly cracked black pepper, and autumn leaves fill the nose. The palate’s juicy red and black fruit notes are framed by a subtle tannic edge that adds just enough structure to hold up to those fattier food pairings.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

Ravenswood MacMurray Ranch Zinfandel 2024

Though we tend to recommend medium-bodied reds with lower ABVs for such a big day of eating, sometimes it’s nice to have that fuller-bodied red on the table too. This Zinfandel comes in at 15 percent ABV, giving it a nice depth, but the bright fruit flavors and acidity help keep the richness in check.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

Analemma Mencia Mosier Hills Columbia Gorge 2022

If you love Pinot Noir and Gamay but want to mix it up this year, check out Mencía. Though typically found in Spain, this Analemma in the Columbia Gorge also makes a stunning expression of this light-bodied red. This bottle is filled with juicy red berry notes, with accents of herbs that are already likely on your table: dried rosemary, thyme, and sage. The low ABV of just 12.5 percent also makes it a great candidate for sipping all day long.

Average price: $53

Rating: 97

Lonesome Rock The Estate Pinot Noir 2023

This is the Pinot Noir that can stand up to dark meat and gravy. Coming from a high-elevation plot in the Willamette Valley, this classic Oregon expression brings notes of cherry cola, raspberries, vanilla, and clove. At the core of the wine is tart fruit and a supportive acidity that only adds to its food-friendly nature.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Component Wine Co. Napa Valley Merlot 2024

This is an outstanding American Merlot. It is a shining example of what the variety can achieve here in the U.S.: brambly blackberries, fresh soil, with a hint of aged balsamic. The rich, grippy mouthfeel calls for the heavier cuts of meat at the table.

Average price: $100

Rating: 96

The Best Dessert Wines for Thanksgiving

Barboursville Vineyards Paxxito 2019

Coming from the Commonwealth of Virginia, this wine harkens back to the founders. It represents this land, with an Italian family stewarding this historic place, Barboursville, near Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate. Acacia flowers and honey appear on the nose, giving to a rich palate of beeswax and dried apricots. This wine, paired with an artisan cheese plate at the end of a meal, makes a truly wonderful end to Thanksgiving night.

Average price: $40

Rating: 93

Donnafugata Ben Ryé 2022

Speaking of Italy, this is a wonderful nod to Sicily’s old wines. It pairs well with cheese or even dessert. It’s dense and layered with concentrated notes of butterscotch, tropical fruit, and peaches, but a lively acidity keeps the palate bright. You can even drizzle a bit on your ice cream or pecan pie for some added oomph.

Average price: $47

Rating: 93

Paumanok Late Harvest Riesling 2022

If you’ve never tried a late harvest Riesling, start here. This variety’s acidity is already high, and in Long Island’s cool climate, it retains even more; all of that makes for an extremely balanced, refreshing dessert wine. This is good with hard cookies like biscotti or a crumbly apple pie. It has rich notes of caramel apple, stone fruit, and spice, with a grippy edge and a great, lifting acidity.

Average price: $50

Rating: 93

FAQs

What is the most popular drink for Thanksgiving?

While there’s no one drink or alcoholic beverage associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, one might assume that wine, beer, and whiskey — specifically bourbon — are all widely consumed on Thanksgiving.

How do you pick wine for Thanksgiving?

To pick an appropriate wine or wines for Thanksgiving, consider first the type of meal you’re having. Will your spread feature turkey as the star? Or perhaps something less traditional, like chicken or a pork loin. Will there be Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce? Once you have a sense of the menu, picking a crowd-pleasing, versatile wine that goes with most things (think Pinot Noir or Chardonnay) is your best bet. You also might consider your own wine preferences or the wine preferences of your guests. If you don’t particularly love Pinot Noir, or you know Aunt Christine prefers white wine, opt instead for a dry Riesling or rosé, or even a sparkling wine.

What wine goes best with Thanksgiving turkey?

In most cases, you can’t go wrong with a Pinot Noir or a Chardonnay when you have a Thanksgiving turkey in mind. But there are plenty of options, as this list demonstrates, for wines that can pair wonderfully with turkey.

Is white or red wine better for Thanksgiving dinner?

Because of its cornucopia of flavors and sheer abundance of food, Thanksgiving is a good time to offer both white and red wine, as different styles of both can pair well with the many dishes offered on Thanksgiving.