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Year after year, it seems, certain press declares that this is finally the year rum gets its mainstream due.

Is rum’s premium moment finally here?

But the year is nearly over, and, yet again, it hasn’t really happened. At least statistically. (Rum sales were down 6.2 percent year over year.)

But here’s the thing. Among the spirits cognoscenti, rum is arguably the most beloved spirit and it’s been that way for a while. Whenever we’re talking to industry folk more well-known for their bourbon or Scotch or even tequila knowledge, inevitably there comes a point in the night when they mention:

“But you know what I really love to drink…?”

It’s rum.

High-ester Jamaican rum, rich and robust Guyanese rum, well-aged Barbados rum, light Cubans, burnt rubber Fijians, and even the grassy agricoles of Martinique.

Is there a spirit that differs more between the general perception and the actual reality of the category? Whereas most people think of rum as overly sweet, sometimes spiced frat house fuel, the connoisseurs know it offers so much more, some of the widest breadth of flavor of any spirit. And that’s before you’ve turned it into Daiquiris, Mai Tais, Ti’ punch, and Jungle Birds.

Indeed, this year’s tasting included funky, high-ester pot still rums and more mild ones distilled on columns, it included molasses-based rums and those produced from sugarcane, dark and white rums, and, yeah, sure, plenty of flavored and spiced rums (one of which actually made our list). Let’s just admit it, rum is a niche category, a cult category, and it will probably always be — and that’s all right. That just means there’s more of it for us to enjoy at a reasonable price.

Here are the 30 best rums for 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this rum roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each rum.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best rums to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this roundup, we tasted over 70 new submissions and also retasted more than a dozen bottles that were sent to VinePair throughout the course of the prior 12 months and that we were able to confirm are still available in retail channels.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best rums to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring bottles of rum we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best examples of rum across every price and for every scenario — because while price is completely objective, “affordability” is not.

The 30 Best Rums to Drink in 2026

The Best Rum for Cocktails

Probitas Green Blended Dark Rum

A new dark version of the beloved white mixing rum, Probitas Green also combines various Foursquare Rum and Hampden Estate distillates, some aged, that are then further colored (and made “dark”) with caramelized sugar produced by Foursquare. There are notes of caramel, brown butter, coconut, and tropical fruit; it’s intense but surprisingly drinkable for the higher proof (57 percent ABV). Just like its lighter-colored brethren, it too would be great in cocktails, especially those of the tropical variety like the Mai Tai, Painkiller, or even the Hurricane.

Average price: $33

Rating: 94

The Best Rum to Seek Out and Splurge On

Hampden Estate Fifteen

The iconic Jamaican distillery’s oldest ever expression, no surprise, this is Hampden on steroids. Pot still rum aged in a tropical climate under hot and humid conditions for 15 years, reportedly 75 percent of the liquid was lost to angel’s share. This is an extremely concentrated rum, with massive flavor and aroma. The nose is packed with fruity, tropical esters (pineapple, bananas, mango) and burnt sugar, though it’s a bit nutty with some oxidized notes as well. The palate is creamy and oily in mouthfeel, with more tropical fruits, baking spices, and gasoline. When rum nerds go on and on about how the best rum is so much more flavorful than bourbon or Scotch, this is what they mean.

Average price: $675

Rating: 97

The Best of the Rest

The Best Rums Under $50

Don Q Reserva

This blend of Puerto Rican rums is aged for at least five years in ex-bourbon barrels. At 80 proof the flavor is pretty mild and nuanced, but it is there: caramel, vanilla, and dark, dried fruit. At such an appealing price, how much more do you need?

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

Camikara 3 year old Rum

This is India’s first pure cane juice rum, produced by the distiller better known for their acclaimed Indri whisky. The nose offers peaches and cream, while the palate offers more barrel character with hints of tobacco, leather, and smoke.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Transcontinental Rum Line High Seas

This blend of Panamanian, Jamaican, and Martinique distillates is one of the best mixing rums out there these days. It’s savory, vegetal, and lightly sweet, with bursts of tropical fruit, spices, and coffee. Expressive but never overwhelming, higher proof (90) but not boozy, it offers plenty of personality without threatening to steal the show, making it ideal in any and all rum cocktails, from the classics to more modern creations.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

Saint Benevolence Clairin

Clairin is an unrefined, unaged sugarcane spirit predecessor to rum that has long been made in Haiti. Produced from hand-harvested and pressed sugarcane fermented with wild yeast, there’s a funky, almost composted-fruit quality on the nose that we swear works. With notes of overripe bananas, horseradish, and gravel, this one certainly tastes a lot better than the tasting notes would have you believe. Well worth trying.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

Angostura 7-Year-Old

Obviously more well-known for its bitters in the U.S., this Trinidad and Tobago distillery also produces damn fine rum. One of the older offerings in the portfolio, this seven year is column-distilled and matured in ex-bourbon barrels. Despite the aging, this is a very mild rum with molasses and vanilla notes and a slight woody finish.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

Oxbow Small Batch White Rum

This Louisiana rum is made from locally-sourced sugarcane molasses. For an unaged, white rum, there is a ton of flavor and complexity. There’s a light banana funk on the nose while the palate is citrusy and tropical, with some slight grassy notes, pepperiness, and acidity. It would soar in a classic Daiquiri.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Tamworth Distilling Siege of Wolves Spiced Rum

A higher-quality spiced rum, this New Hampshire offering is infused with roasted chicory, oolong tea, star anise, birch oil, and bitter almond, and sweetened with natural maple syrup. It has a real medicinal quality and an almost Chartreuse-like herbal note that is very enjoyable. It would definitely upgrade your rum and Coke.

Average price: $39

Rating: 89

Planteray Mister Fogg Navy Rum No. 2

This blend of rums from Barbados, Trinidad, Mauritius, and Jamaica is aged in ex-bourbon barrels before being transported to the southwest of France via ships. In Cognac, the blend further ages in oak barrels and large, open-air wooden vats. On the nose, there is a ton of dried fruit while the palate is more caramel and chocolate-rich, with a spicy, oaky finish. Well-priced and high proof (55.7 percent ABV), it’s admittedly a tad harsh for neat-sipping, though so packed with flavor it’s great for amping up rum cocktail standards and ideal for boozier tiki drinks.

Average price: $40

Rating: 92

Ron del Barrilito Three Star Rum

Despite being the oldest rum brand in Puerto Rico and beloved by locals there, Ron del Barrillito still flies somewhat under the radar stateside, with a cult following of connoisseurs. The Three Star Rum is aged six to 10 years in former oloroso sherry casks, with some distillate infused with dried fruits and spices and added to the barrel prior to aging. The result is a rounded, approachable profile that leans classic in style and would work wonders in cocktails.

Average price: $43

Rating: 91

Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado

This Dominican rum is double-aged in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, both of which battle it out for flavor supremacy. There’s a mix of toffee and red fruits on the palate, though the minimal proof (40 percent ABV) keeps the flavors a bit more muted than we’d like. Nevertheless, this is delicate and good.

Average price: $43

Rating: 91

Ron Colón Dark Aged Rum

This Spanish style column-distilled rum is certainly mild in flavor as is to be expected. And yet, with the addition of some Jamaican pot-distilled rum, there is some underlying funk and flavor. Designed by bartenders for cocktails, it is a hair overpriced for what you get, but will certainly do the trick.

Average price: $45

Rating: 89

Palm Republic Silver Rum

This blend of rums from Jamaica and the U.S. Virgins Islands is aged in the U.S. There’s a slight fruity funk on the nose with notes of banana, vanilla, and baking spices on the palate. It would be great in Daiquiris.

Average price: $45

Rating: 91

Nankai Shochu Acou Rum

This Japanese rum, produced by shochu makers, uses high-test molasses made from locally harvested kokuto sugarcane. The nose is quite citrusy, while the palate leans toward pineapple and herbal tea with an interesting minty-anise note on the finish.

Average price: $45

Rating: 91

Crossfire Hurricane Reserve

You may roll your eyes at the concept — Rolling Stones’ branding — but this is pretty solid rum. And considering its contents, we’re not really surprised. It’s a blend of some legendary Jamaican rums (Worthy Park Estate, Hampden Estate, Clarendon Distillery, and Long Pond) put together by acclaimed rum expert Ian Burrell. This edition is said to include older, funkier barrels, but if you’re a hogo nut, you won’t quite get that here. Instead, it’s a barrel-note-influenced rum (caramel, vanilla, etc.) backed with some fruity esters and tropical spices. It’s not quite a sipping rum, but it would work well in a rum Old-Fashioned.

Average price: $45

Rating: 90

Rhum J.M Terroir Volcanique

Meant to capture the terroir of the nearby Martinique volcano Mount Pelée, the distillate is aged in barrels the on-site cooperage has toasted twice — “intense” and then “extreme” according to the brand. The result is a rum with a rocky, granite nose and a hint of woodiness, while the mostly dry palate is spicy and complex, leading toward a burnt, smoky finish. Quite unique, this will not be for everyone.

Average price: $46

Rating: 91

Saint Rhum Rhum Agricole

This rhum agricole is distilled in copper Creole column stills from fresh-pressed sugarcane hand-harvested locally in Marie-Galante, a limestone-rich island located in the French Caribbean. It was first released in limited batches last year, but is slightly more widely available this year. There is the expected green banana-grassy funk on the nose, but the palate moves into a more delicate sweetness backed by some vegetal notes (green pepper) and minerality. A stellar example of the category if you’re interested in finally dipping your toes into agricole.

Average price: $49

Rating: 94

Chairman’s Reserve Rum Legacy

This St. Lucian offering is a blend of pot and column still rums, from both molasses and sugarcane juice, aged for 5 to 8 years in ex-bourbon barrels. The nose is heavy on tropical fruits doused in vanilla cream, with a palate leaning toward pineapple, caramel, and baking spices. A solid aged rum at a solid price.

Average price: $50

Rating: 92

The Best Rums Under $100

Savanna Distillery Lontan 57.5

This unaged white rum from Réunion Island is produced from long-fermented molasses, giving it extreme ester notes. There’s a ton of pink bubblegum on the palate with notes of Sharpie and dirty Martini. Somehow almost fizzy in texture, like Pop Rocks, its intensity will be overwhelming if not challenging for some drinkers, but we found it quite remarkable.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

The Rums of Mexico Panela

Master distiller Orlando Vásquez takes fresh sugarcane juice, boils it down, and then molds it into panela sugar cones. He then rehydrates them with spring water before fermentation and distills on a copper still over live fire. What is created is a very sui generis rum, grassy and tropical, with an overwhelming note of Gerber baby food.

Average price: $57

Rating: 93

Ron Caribe 15 Year Rum Extra Añejo

One of three Mexican rums on our top 30, this is probably the most accessible. This Yucatan “extra añejo” is made from 100 percent sugarcane juice and then aged in ex-bourbon barrels. There are notes of honey, vanilla, and tropical fruits, but it’s not too sweet, balanced by tannic barrel notes and a certain nuttiness. There’s a bit of a synthetic note we couldn’t fully get over, but this rum is still never not enjoyable.

Average price: $58

Rating: 91

Worthy Park Cane Juice Rum (Skurnik Selection 2026)

This unaged rum, distilled from 100 percent cane juice from estate-grown sugarcane, was selected and bottled exclusively for Skurnik Wines & Spirits. With Worthy Park’s highest ester mark — typically only added to blends in small amounts — there is a lot going on here. The nose is earthy and grassy with hints of orchard fruit, while the palate leans more tropical, with notes of pineapple, mango, lemon twist, and baking spices. A total delight fit for neat sipping or funkier cocktails.

Average price: $60

Rating: 93

Alambique Serrano 3 Años Oaxacan Rum

Distilled from Java varietal cane juice and aged just over three years in new French oak, this blend of pot and Krassel column distillates arrives at 46.7 percent ABV. This Mexican rum is distinctly spiced, with ginger and nutmeg, and a love-it-or-hate it Robitussin note on the finish (we loved it).

Average price: $62

Rating: 92

Naga Siam Edition 10 Year

This Thai rum is molasses-based and aged for a decade in ex-bourbon barrels. The nose offers wisps of smoke and some brine, though the palate is fruity and spicy, with notes of caramel apples, grilled pineapple, and cinnamon sugar.

Average price: $75

Rating: 90

The Best Rums Over $100

Habitation Velier Renegade Old Bacolet

Renegade Rum may have been a bit too ambitious to last — distilling rum from the sugarcane of 12 distinct local Grenadian farms — but luckily some of its beautiful distillate is still around to enjoy. Such is the case with this unaged, single farm rum packaged by the noted independent bottler. The nose is very tropical and grassy with savory, briny accents as well. The palate is heavy on the minerality with more maritime notes and tropical spices. Renegade is a project that should have worked and it’s not too late to revive it!

Average price: $115

Rating: 93

Père Labat Single Plot Blanc “Les Mangles”

Single estate? Single barrel? How ’bout single plot? This Guadeloupe rum was created from sugarcane coming from a single plot of land in the north end of the Poisson Estate, where the sugarcane is shielded from the elements thanks to the landscape, allowing for a microclimate that is sunnier and less windy than the rest of the farm. Hand-harvested, with 80 hour fermentation, and double pot distilled, then bottled at a whopping 70.7 percent ABV, this rum really tastes “of the land.” Briny, vegetal, citrusy, minty, and with a massive public swimming pool note, its drinkability is remarkable considering the proof. NB: There are only 1,200 bottles available.

Average price: $124

Rating: 93

Providence 3 Year 2020

If the iconic agricoles of Haiti can be a little too challenging for newbies, here might be a better rum to try from the Caribbean nation. Distilled from fresh-pressed Cristalline sugarcane juice as well as dunder, then aged in new American oak casks, this Haitian rum has a sophistication that is surprising for its scant three years of life. The nose is sweet with notes of butterscotch, tropical fruits, and candied citrus. The palate leans more vanilla-y, with honey, herbs, and tiki spices. Overall, there’s an earthy, almost savory burnt sugar note that is lovely.

Average price: $128

Rating: 94

Holmes Cay Rum The Fiji 2004 Pot Still 21 Year

This U.S.-based independent bottler offers some of the finest rums in the world and this may be their best ever. Originally distilled at Fiji’s South Pacific Distillery from locally-produced molasses, this single cask was tropically aged for 12 years, then aged for five more in the U.K. before finishing for four more years in the U.S. Bottled at 58 percent ABV there is incredible intensity in aroma and flavor. The archetypical Fijian burnt rubber notes have aged off into ones more citrusy, bolstered by some spiciness, crème brûlée sweetness, and tons of drying barrel notes.

Average price: $280

Rating: 95

Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1999

Another year, another world class edition of the Hearts Collection. (Although, maybe never again?) This 9th release is a re-release of the same 1999 that was first released in 2021. Now five years older — and at 26 total years of maturity — it has been elevated even further. There is the expected Jamaican pot still notes on the nose, funky and a bit savory. The palate offers banana, pineapple, cinnamon spice, and a sort of burnt tire funk. One of the better editions from this stellar collection and well worth adding to yours.

Average price: $500

Rating: 96

FAQ

What is the smoothest rum?

Some brands of rum are better suited for sipping and enjoying neat or on the rocks. These tend to be smoother expressions or ones more packed with complexity and flavor. Examples from this list include Don Q Reserva and Barrilito Ron del Barrilito Three Star as well as higher-end stuff like Hampden Estate Fifteen and Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1999.

Is rum stronger than vodka?

Most vodkas clock in around 40 percent ABV while many of the types of rum brands that appear on this list come in higher — Père Labat, for example, arrives at over 70 percent ABV.

Which rum is best with Coke?

Depending on your taste preferences — do you like spiced rum? Dark rum? White rum? — most rums will pair well with Coke. Among all the rum names out there, though, the Tamworth Siege of Wolves Spiced Rum is a splendid choice.