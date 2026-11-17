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In response to the rising cost of going out, Americans are making a pivot to hosting more laid-back, at-home gatherings. For booze brands, the trend opens the door to new marketing opportunities focused on night-in occasions. But a different industry is also poised to skyrocket with the rise of at-home socializing: board games.

The board game sector is already booming in response to consumers’ push to no-screen occasions, and its growth is primed to continue: A backgammon-themed bar even opened in New York City this year. Amid the category’s growing popularity, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to gather friends and family for a heated game night, whether you decide to revisit an all-time classic or try out a fun new discovery. And some games are even particularly well suited to match the beverage in your glass, from cocktail-themed Mahjong sets to backgammon boards inspired by Cabernet.

If you’re looking for a fun activity to introduce to your holiday party or trying to find a gift for your game-loving friend, we rounded up the seven best sets to buy this holiday for both the booze connoisseurs and the casual gamers in your life.

The Cocktail Club 2.0 Edition by Charleston Mahjong Club

If there’s one game leading the recent board game revival, it’s Mahjong. Originating in 1800s China, Mahjong is a four-player game that involves each contestant strategically shuffling tiles around to build their ideal hand. Charleston Mahjong Club, a popular tile maker known for its flashy icons, even has a set designed with drinks enthusiasts in mind. In the The Cocktail Club 2.0 set, players can find tiles etched with images of cocktail umbrellas, shakers, Champagne bottles, and citrus wheel garnishes. In between rounds, we recommend sipping on a Mai Tai: The drink’s pastel orange hue and bright flavor profile complement the set’s lively, vibrant color scheme. Mahjong and a Mai Tais — who’s in?

Wingspan Pocket

Wingspan Pocket is the follow-up to the fan-favorite Wingspan, a bird-themed, card-based test of wits that first hit markets in 2019 and rode the Covid board game wave. The more compact version debuted this July and has already been a hit among devotees. Wingspan Pocket is a roughly 25-minute double-sided card game. One to five players draw, flip, and keep cards with the objective of amassing a flock of six birds. While building your flock, enjoying an Aviation perfectly fits the flying theme.

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Silver Oak x Throwing Doubles Backgammon Board

Inspired by the classic game, famed California winery Silver Oak collaborated with luxury, bespoke backgammon maker Throwing Doubles on a special playing board. The limited-edition game set is made with leather, decorated with red wine-colored features, and embossed with the Silver Oak logo. Each set comes with a bottle of 2022 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. While drinking red wine and playing backgammon calls for a cozy night in, the set’s compact, portable nature makes it ideal for on-the-go excursions as well.

Sanibel

Sanibel, which came out earlier this year, is a tile-placement game that invites players to imagine themselves taking a walk along the Florida shoreline, collecting seashells along the way. The board’s design resembles a horseshoe-shaped coast, decorated with everything from beach chairs to a lighthouse. Since its release, game enthusiasts have prized Sanibel for its easygoing nature — players place and select tiles each turn — that mimics a true beach walk. The 45-minute game is designed for families, with the advertised age as 10 and above. But for those of drinking age, we suggest pairing the game with a Daiquiri to go with the fresh, beachy vibe.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers — Trick-Taking Game

For fantasy fans, The Lord of the Rings universe came out with The Two Towers — Trick-Taking Game earlier this year. The game sports an intricate, medieval design and recounts the story of chapters 19 to 36 of J.R.R. Tolkien’s book that inspired the film series. To play, one to four participants assume the role of different characters, each one tasked with their own set of objectives to complete. As for what to drink, double down on the Lord of the Rings theme with a juniper-forward Gin & Tonic to elicit earthy, foresty flavors.

MONOPOLY: Bib & Tucker Collector’s Edition

Bib & Tucker, a small-batch distillery based in Tennessee, recently partnered with Monopoly for a special edition set of the classic board game. The Wild West-inspired board and set pieces include designs of saloons, trains, cowboys, and, of course, whiskey casks. Gameplay — roll the dice, risk capital to buy land, and build properties around the board — remains the same. Given the set’s whiskey theme, it’s best to pair it with an Old Fashioned.

Market Fresh

Inspired by the wholesome, pastoral world of farmers markets, the tile-placement game Market Fresh invites one to four players to act as a vendor and collect crates of produce to put them up for sale in their foodstand. Each crate placed on a player’s stall equates to a certain number of points. An entire game of Market Fresh takes roughly an hour, perfect for at-home gatherings among friends with a penchant for local, seasonal fruits and vegetables. As for what to drink, consider an Appletini, Tomato Martini, Cucumber Gimlet, or any cocktail that celebrates in-season produce.