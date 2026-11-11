The 50 Best Wines of 2026

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As the tastings department prepares to wrap up another busy year of exploring, analyzing, and enjoying wine here at VinePair HQ, we’re taking a moment to reflect on the best bottles that 2026 had to offer. As is true each year, we had a dazzlingly diverse set of wines to consider, spanning upstart projects in the Santa Cruz Mountains to legacy producers working with grand cru sites in Burgundy. We appreciate what each bottle brings to the table, whether it be helping a beginner discover the beauty of a great Oregon Chardonnay or providing the seasoned enthusiast with something new to explore — say, a Palomino blend from Andalucia or a Mencia from the Columbia Gorge.

Though the wine world’s unfathomable range is the true theme across this list, some small trends did emerge as we tasted through hundreds of bottles to compile the top 50. We were particularly impressed by a few wonderfully perfumed, finessed expressions of Nebbiolo, some coming from new and exciting voices in Piedmont. We were also wowed by several cool-climate Blaufränkisch bottlings from Germany and Slovenia, each offering a compelling mixture of juicy berry fruit and spice. And though we tried some truly standout Cabernets and Merlots from California this year, some of the lesser-known grapes caught our attention, including a Syrah from the Sierra Foothills and a Chenin Blanc from Mendocino.

As always, every bottle we tasted in 2026 was considered for review, our buying guides, as well as this, our annual ranking of the 50 best wines of the year. Here are the top 50 wines of 2026, tasted and reviewed by VinePair’s tasting panel.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

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As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

For the 50 best wines of the year roundup, our tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. We compiled an initial long list of our favorite wines from 2026, and evaluated each wine individually. Over the course of the tasting, and following much deliberation, we pared it down to the 50 best.

Though each wine received a score, the bottles are not listed directly in the order from lowest to highest score. The list was instead compiled by assessing what each wine brought to the table based on quality, value, regional diversity, and availability in the U.S.

The 50 Best Wines of 2026

50. Maison Stéphan ‘Le Grand Blanc’ 2024

This quintessential white Rhône blend brings together the region’s best-known white grape varieties, Roussanne, Marsanne, and Viognier. The blend introduces different layers of flavor, with fresh citrus and white flower notes meeting rich, juicy peach and apricot flavors. It’s fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks, so although the palate is packed with intense stone fruit flavors, it still maintains considerable freshness.

Average price: $35

Rating: 93

49. Paloma Vineyard Merlot 2021

Paloma is a family-run project that sits high up on a tree-lined ridge of Napa’s Spring Mountain. The cool, high-elevation vineyard sites lend the fruit a distinct character, allowing the Merlot to express its ripe, fruit-forward side without being jammy or overbearing. This bottling offers a mix of blueberries, aged balsamic, fresh soil, and pepper. The palate brings soft, plush plum and mixed berry notes framed by a present but subtle acidity.

Average price: $72

Rating: 96

48. Martissima Ribolla Gialla 2024

Winemaker Marta Venica grew up in the wine industry — learning from her father, Giorgio Venica, of Friuli’s famed Venica & Venica estate, helping out at the winery at home before going on to work harvest across other regions from the Nahe in Germany to Champagne and even Patagonia. In 2019 she launched her own project, embracing her roots in Friuli and solely focusing on Collio’s native grapes. This is her take on Ribolla Gialla. Typically known for making robust skin-contact wines, this version is notably fresh and easy-drinking. It has vibrant citrus notes with hints of spiced marmalade, white pepper, and a slightly waxy, rounded texture that adds complexity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 93

47. Right Turn Wine Co. Santa Barbara Pinot Noir 2022

Right Turn Wine Co. is a collaboration between longtime friends Ross Reedy and Tyler Hayes, who craft wine from the diverse landscapes of California with minimal intervention. This Pinot Noir comes from the breezy, ocean-influenced vineyards of Santa Barbara. The profile is dominated by vibrant red fruit notes like juicy cherries, wild strawberries, and tart raspberries with hints of blood orange, baking spices, and herbs. The dense, ripe fruit notes are expertly balanced by refreshing acidity and fine tannins.

Average price: $45

Rating: 95

46. Entelecheia Wine Cellars Northern Lights 2024

Inspired by the approachable crémant wines of France, this bottle from winemaker Matthew Denci brings a Finger Lakes spin to traditional method bubbly. It combines 72 percent Riesling, sourced from an old-vine block from local producer Sheldrake Point, with 28 percent Pinot Noir sourced from Serenity Vineyards near Geneva. An approachable, welcoming sparkling wine, it delivers notes of wild strawberries, fresh citrus, and candied orange peel. It was fermented in old oak barrels and spent one year on the lees, adding plush, creamy texture to the palate.

Average price: $30

Rating: 92

45. Domaine de Montaillant ‘Montaillant’ Chardonnay 2022

Though the Loire is known for offering a diverse set of white wines, from the Melon de Bourgogne of Muscadet to the Sauvignon Blancs of Sancerre and Chenins of Vouvray, it’s not every day you come across a Loire Valley Chardonnay. This rare Chardonnay bottling comes from the clay-limestone soils of the Côtes de la Charité subregion, where Domaine de Montaillant organically farms about 15 acres of vines. This distinctly cool and crisp style of Chardonnay delivers subtle orchard fruit notes and a quenching, saline-driven acidity.

Average price: $37

Rating: 93

44. Dancing Sonoma ‘Old Vine’ Zinfandel 2024

Dancing is a project from a mother-daughter duo restoring a vineyard in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley with a specific focus on Zinfandel. This bottling is made with the estate’s oldest, gnarliest vines, many of which are 50-plus-years-old. The result is a deeply expressive Zin with rich blackberry and cherry notes complemented by savory hints of anise and black pepper.

Average price: $54

Rating: 96

43. Turley Sauvignon Blanc ‘Estate’ 2024

Though Napa’s Turley Wine Cellars is famed for its Zinfandels, don’t overlook its white wines. Made with dry-farmed, head-trained vines grown on the estate’s organic St. Helena vineyard, this Sauvignon Blanc is wonderfully crisp and aromatic. It has an elegant profile of honeydew melon, green apple, and dried herbs. Crafted with a love for oyster and wine pairings in mind, it has a focused, mineral-driven acidity that lingers on the finish.

Average price: $43

Rating: 95

42. Famille Descombe Chablis Les Oiseaux 2023

The Descombe family’s history with wine dates back over a century, getting its start in Beaujolais in 1905. Five generations later, the family expanded production to Chablis, organically farming a diverse set of hillside and valley-floor vineyard sites. This fresh expression, aged in stainless steel tanks, brings bright floral aromas alongside notes of freshly squeezed lemons and green apples. The palate has an intense oyster-shell minerality balanced by the soft, welcoming layer of fruit.

Average price: $43

Rating: 97

41. Agricola Calcarea Porfia Blanco 2025

Winemaker Juan Jurado is part of the exciting movement in southern Spain’s Andalucia region, where more producers are embracing unfortified expressions of local varieties typically used to make sherry. Jurardo launched Agrícola Calcárea in 2022 to showcase the area’s distinct grape varieties and soil types. The Porfia Blanco expression brings together Palomino, Canocazo, Muscat de Alexandria, and other native varieties in a layered, complex white blend. The palate alternates between tangy citrus to salty seawater, all wrapped in a creamy, rounded mouthfeel.

Average price: $24

Rating: 93

40. Bricoleur Vineyards Kick Ranch GSM 2023

This harmonious blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre comes from Kick Ranch Vineyards in Sonoma’s Fountaingrove AVA. Similar to the famed GSM blends of France’ Rhône Valley, this is a crowd-pleasing, medium-bodied red. Its ample red fruit notes of raspberry and strawberry welcome you in, but the touches of white pepper, graphite, and earth add a compelling, complex edge.

Average price: $70

Rating: 94

39. Jean-Claude Lapalu ‘Eau Forte’ 2024

Jean-Claude Lapalu is a third generation winegrower in Beaujolais. His family had historically sold their grapes to a co-op, but in 1993 Jean-Claude began making wine from his vineyards and labeling it under his name, eventually joining the movement of producers leading the movement toward organic agriculture and minimal intervention winemaking in the region. Many of Lapalu’s bottlings come from the Brouilly and Côte de Brouilly crus, but this cuvée is sourced from a single parcel on the border of the Bouilly designation. It brings Gamay’s signature fruit-forward character, with lively strawberry and blueberry notes, complemented by savory notes of smoke and fresh green herbs like mint. It’s light, juicy, and easy drinking, but with an extra bit of depth and structure that holds it all together.

Average price: $26

Rating: 93

38. Champagne Henriot Brut Souverain NV

Champagne Henriot’s Brut Souverain bottling brings together wines from 29 different crus across Champagne. The multi-vintage blend includes around 50 percent Pinot Noir, 45 percent Chardonnay, and 5 percent Pinot Meunier, with about 30 to 50 percent of the wine coming from the house’s reserve blend. It’s a classic expression that brings together fresh citrus and orchard fruit notes with creamy lemon curd and flaky croissant flavors. Lively bubbles and a crisp minerality are present throughout.

Average price: $65

Rating: 93

37. Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Hommage à Luise Riesling 2024

Dr. Bürklin-Wolf is a legendary winery in Germany’s Pfalz region; the family-owned estate boasts a 400 year history in the region. It works with just over 200 acres of vines, farming organically and biodynamically, with a number of distinct vineyards — including the cool-climate site on the edge of a forest in Wachenheim where this particular Riesling is sourced from. It brings ripe red apple, grapefruit, and autumn spice notes across the nose and palate. With bright acidity, a welcoming touch of residual sugar, and ample, juicy fruit, this bottling is a wonderful example of a perfectly-balanced Riesling.

Average price: $23

Rating: 94

36. Damiani Wine Cellars Chardonnay Standing Stone Farms 2024

Sourced from the esteemed Standing Stone Farms on the east side of Seneca Lake, this Chardonnay showcases the crisp, cool-climate terroir of the Finger Lakes. The wine is made with grapes sourced from a specific block of plantings from the 1970s, known for growing ripe, full-flavored fruit that retains acidity. This comes across clearly on the palate, with a core of mineral-driven acidity, supplemented by notes of fresh citrus, ripe orchard fruit, and a hint of salty butter.

Average price: $33

Rating: 94

35. Roterfaden Schwabischer Landwein ‘L’ 2022

Located in southwest Germany on the Enz River, Roterfaden focuses on fresh, aromatic expressions of Lemberger, the grape variety more commonly known as Blaufränkisch. This wine showcases the area’s cool climate with its lean profile, coming in at just 10.5 percent ABV, and tart red fruit character. The notes of cranberries and pomegranate seeds come along with a spicy kick of white pepper. Enjoy this finessed red with a slight chill.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

34. Rocamadre Malbec Paraje Altamira 2024

Coming from the Altamira area in the foothills of the Andes Mountains, 3,600 feet above sea level in Argentina’s Uco Valley, this Malbec doesn’t quite reflect the grape variety’s typical full-bodied, inky profile. Rather, it’s remarkably high-toned and earthy, with notes of mushrooms and aged balsamic engulfed in juicy, red berry fruit.

Average price: $29

Rating: 94

33. Desire Lines Wine Co. Shake Ridge Ranch Syrah 2024

When Cody and Emily Rasmussen aren’t working their day jobs — as director of winemaking operations at Bedrock Wine Co. and as a winery consultant and executive director of California’s Historic Vineyard Society, respectively — they work on their label Desire Lines Wine Co. The pair started the project in 2018 to showcase unique vineyard sites across California. This Syrah comes from the Shake Ridge Ranch in the Sierra Foothills, defined by its diverse soils and harsh diurnal temperature swings. The resulting wine is densely aromatic with wildflowers, earth, black peppercorns, and ripe blackberries emerging across the nose and palate. It’s a concentrated wine, but the deep fruit notes are lifted by a bright acidity.

Average price: $40

Rating: 94

32. Henri Dufrères Bourgogne Blanc 2025

With the ever-rising prices of Burgundy wines, it can be difficult to find value even in the entry-level “Bourgogne” offerings. That’s why it’s so refreshing to come across a true deal in the region. This bottling from southern Burgundy’s sunny Mâcon area is fresh and ready to drink now with light citrus notes and a chalky minerality. An approachable, but still delicious, weeknight Burgundy pour.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

31. Arnaldo Caprai Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2022

Caprai is one of the leading estates in Umbria’s Montefalco region, with a history dating back to 1971. The winery focuses on the local Sagrantino grape, a hearty variety known for its bold fruit character and intense structure. This Riserva bottling brings together Sangiovese, Sagrantino, and Merlot, aged for 20 months in French oak. The Sangiovese leads the blend, introducing bright cherry notes, but the 15 percent Sagrantino adds dense notes of plums and dried figs. Woodsy, herbaceous notes fill out the palate, along with grippy tannins that suggest the wine could go on aging for decades.

Average price: $69

Rating: 94

30. Champagne André Heucq Parcellaire Les Roches 2017

Champagne André Heucq is a fourth-generation, family-run winery located in the Marne Valley that primarily focuses on single-varietal expressions of the region’s often underappreciated third grape: Pinot Meunier. This 100 percent Pinot Meunier cuvée comes from a single parcel, matured in oak barrels, and aged on the lees for 36 months. The result is a wonderfully rich Champagne with notes of baked, spiced peaches in a pile of fresh cream. Though there’s a great concentration of flavor, the energetic bubbles and linear acidity keep the palate bright and balanced.

Average price: $107

Rating: 94

29. Vino Gross Hišno Vino Blanc 2023

Michael Gross is a fifth generation winemaker working in the steep, high-elevation hills of Slovenia’s Haloze region. The winery’s entry-level house white blend “Hišno Vino” brings together Welschriesling, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Furmint in a crisp, textured wine with bright flavors of orange, honeysuckle, beeswax, and sea salt. The wine has an appealing creaminess that coats the palate along with more ripe citrus and mineral notes.

Average price: $26

Rating: 94

28. Slater Run Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2025

The Slater family has a long history (300 years!) of farming along Goose Creek in Virginia, and in 2010 it planted grapevines, adding wine to the family’s production. Sauvignon Blanc is the latest variety Slater Run added to its lineup, first planting half an acre of the estate’s Silo Vineyard to the grape in 2016. And this stunning expression makes a great case for Sauvignon Blanc in Virginia: it’s zippy and aromatic with crisp green apple, tart grapefruit, and fresh green herbs jumping across the nose and palate. A precise, focused acidity brings a beautiful balance to the palate.

Average price: $40

Rating: 95

27. Curto Marco di Curto Barolo Arborina 2021

With a rich family history in the Barolo area, winemaker Nadia Curto carries on the tradition of the region, working with local grapes and using sustainable farming methods. This spontaneously fermented wine, aged in stainless steel tanks and used barriques, shows an elegant, fresh side of Nebbiolo. It offers high-toned notes of orange peel, cherries, and wild strawberries with enticing hints of dried rose petals, leather, and spice.

Average price: $65

Rating: 94

26. Trefethen Merlot Napa Valley 2022

Founded in 1968, Trefethen Family Vineyards has a long history of crafting sustainably farmed, estate-grown wines in Napa Valley. Coming from the Oak Knoll District, this Merlot has a welcoming nose with aromas of plum, black cherry, and spice. The palate brings Merlot’s signature plush fruit notes alongside savory hints of black pepper and herbs, all framed by silky tannins. A wonderfully approachable, balanced expression of California Merlot.

Average price: $50

Rating: 94

25. Sanctum Bubamara 2022

You may have heard of Austria’s Styria region, but did you know that the region expands beyond the border into Slovenia, where it’s known as Štajerska. It offers the same compelling landscape replete with green, rolling hills with steep slopes and lush forests. In this bucolic region, Sanctum crafts cool-climate expressions of grapes like Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Blaufränkisch, and even Syrah. The Bubamara bottling brings together Blaufränkisch and Syrah in a beautifully aromatic blend filled with dense blackberry and black pepper notes. The juicy, concentrated berry fruit on the palate is lifted by a bright, mineral-driven acidity.

Average price: $24

Rating: 94

24. Cantine Barbera Ammàno Zibibbo #11 Vino Bianco 2023

This bottle is for those who love wildly aromatic wines. Zibibbo is the local name for the Muscat of Alexandria grape in Sicily, a variety known for its intensely perfumed profile. This expression is made with one week of skin contact, giving it a slightly golden color. It jumps out of the glass with aromas of honeysuckle, dried herbs, roasted pistachios, and rose petals. The palate is grippy and introduces even more herbaceous notes, alongside citrus and beeswax.

Average price: $44

Rating: 95

23. T. Berkley Wines Norgard Chenin Blanc 2024

Founded in 2016, T. Berkley Wines is a project focused on working with the grapes of the Loire Valley in California. This Chenin Blanc comes from the organically farmed Norgard Vineyard in Mendocino County. Though it comes in at a hearty 14 percent ABV, this wine presents on the palate as a remarkably balanced, classic expression of Chenin Blanc. It offers soft aromas of white flowers, honey, and baked apples, and a waxy palate rich with more orchard fruit flavors and a hint of vanilla.

Average price: $35

Rating: 94

22. San Barnaba Langhe Nebbiolo 2025

San Barnaba is one of the new voices in Piedmont, founded in 2022 by three friends: brothers Roberto and Giovanni Pasquero and their friend and winemaker Francesco Rocca. Roberto and Giovanni both have experience working in real estate in the area, giving them a unique perspective on the vineyard sites available across Piedmont, and Rocca comes from a legacy winemaking family in the region. This Langhe Nebbiolo comes from a site across from Barbaresco’s esteemed Faset cru, which is prized for its perfumed aromatics and firm structure. This comes across in the wine, which delivers Nebbiolo’s signature crunchy red fruit notes of cherries and strawberry tops alongside stemmy, savory tannins that fill the palate. This wine calls for a creamy, truffle-covered pasta dish.

Average price: $48

Rating: 95

21. Champagne Pertois-Moriset Les Jeamprins Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru 2016

Champagne Pertois-Moriset is a family-owned winery located in Mesnil-Sur-Oger that dates back to 1951. The third generation now works with the family’s vineyards, with 50 acres spread across two terroirs. This bottling comes from a single parcel in the Cote de Blancs, where the estate farms a vineyard of 100 percent Grand Cru Chardonnay. It brings classic blanc de blancs character, with chalky, mineral notes combining with hints of lemon, grapefruit, and nectarine. The palate comes together with a dense, creamy texture that lingers on the finish.

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

20. Forlorn Hope Chardonnay 2021

Matthew and Mara Rorick started Forlorn Hope in California’s Sierra Foothills in 2005, but this bottling is the first time the pair released a Chardonnay made entirely from the original, own-rooted vines planted on their ranch 50 years ago. The organically farmed vineyard is situated on limestone soils at an elevation of 2,000 feet, lending the wine a distinct aromatic profile and piercing acidity. Aged in neutral barriques for three years before bottling, this complex Chardonnay is already aging beautifully. It balances notes of juicy citrus and yellow flowers with rich notes of graham crackers, caramel candies, and spice.

Average price: $38

Rating: 95

19. Kobal ‘Roots’ Blaufränkisch 2025

The Kobal winery is a small family estate in the heart of Slovenia’s Haloze region led by founder and winemaker Bojan Kobal, who deeply appreciates the region’s terroir and loves experimenting with wild fermentations. This stunning cool-climate Blaufränkisch benefits from the region’s elevation, presenting a perfumed nose. It opens with enticing aromas of autumnal spices like clove and cinnamon, leading into a juicy palate of black cherry and dried cranberries. Medium-bodied on the palate, the rich fruit core is framed by firm tannins and a bright acidity, making it a wonderfully balanced, food-friendly bottle.

Average price: $21

Rating: 95

18. Val di Suga Brunello di Montalcino 2020

This is an exemplary expression of Sangiovese from Brunello di Montalcino. For this bottling, Val di Suga brings together three historic vineyard sites, each showcasing the best of the area’s different terroirs, with varying soil types and elevations. The nose is wildly complex with notes of truffle, leather, and mushroom, and the palate is lifted and elegant with vibrant raspberry and cherry notes. A really classic expression of this iconic Italian wine.

Average price: $75

Rating: 95

17. Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023

Fairsing’s 200 acre estate of vineyards and forest sits in the heart of the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Here, proprietors Mary Ann and Mike McNally focus on crafting excellent Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the estate. They also spend time reforesting the land, keeping bees, and maintaining the biodiversity of the estate. The Pinot Noir delivers a classic Oregon profile of rich red fruit, cherry cola, vanilla, and spice. It has a bright acidity that lifts the juicy red fruit on the palate.

Average price: $52

Rating: 97

16. Matthieu Barret Cornas ‘Brise Cailloux’ 2023

As a seventh generation vigneron in Cornas, Matthiew Barret comes from a long line of winegrowers, but rather than continuing to sell grapes to local producers, he decided to bottle wines from the estate, launching his first vintage in 2000. Though Cornas is one of the most respected villages in the Northern Rhône, Mattieu Barret’s bottlings convey a playful message, whether through the friendly teddy bears on some of his labels or the psychedelic fonts on others, like this Brise Cailloux bottling. This wine showcases the deep, fruit-forward side of Syrah, with concentrated notes of cherries in syrup, black cherry, and blackberry notes. Syrah’s more savory side emerges on the finish, with notes of cooking herbs like thyme — still on the stem — bay leaf, and tree bark.

Average price: $71

Rating: 97

15. Maison Louis Latour Château Corton Grancey Grand Cru 2022

Maison Louis Latour has a big presence in Burgundy; the domaine covers over 120 acres, and the estate holds the largest collection of Grand Cru vineyards across the region. This particular bottling comes from 40-year-old Pinot Noir vines in the Château Corton Grancey Grand Cru. This stellar expression of the Corton hillside brings earthy, savory aromas of earth and fall spices, with clove, anise, and cinnamon filling the nose. The palate marries those spice notes with ripe red fruit and silky tannins.

Average price: $200

Rating: 98

14. CHO Wines Spirit Hill Vineyard Chardonnay 2024

When Dave and Lois Cho moved to Oregon to start CHO wines in 2020, Dave became the first Korean-American winemaker in Oregon. The upstart project has come a long way from its early pandemic days, crafting a wide range of wines from AVAs across the state, including a number of single vineyard offerings. This stellar Chardonnay comes from the Spirit Hill Vineyard, located on a 700-foot high slope in the Van Duzer Corridor. It offers a compelling tension shown in the best Chardonnays, juxtaposing blazing acidity with a rounded, nutty richness.

Average price: $95

Rating: 97

13. Champagne Ullens ‘M’ Chardonnay Champagne Extra Brut 2018

Unlike the typical story in Champagne, where the winemakers have generations of history in the region, Champagne Ullens was founded in 2012 by Belgian-born architect Maxime Ullens and his wife, Anna, when the two purchased Domaine de Marzilly in the Montagne de Reims. The estate has made a splash with its meticulous organic farming and its tendency to hold on to wines for a bit longer before release, only putting them on the market after sufficient aging. This 100 percent Chardonnay comes from a lieu-dit Marzilly, fermented in oak barrels and aged on the lees for 12 months, the wine then spends over 70 months in the cellar prior to release. The result is a beautifully aromatic wine, with delicate notes of white flowers and wild strawberry tops on the nose. The palate brings nuanced layers of lemon curd, brioche, and chalk.

Average price: $125

Rating: 96

12. Frog’s Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Founded by winemaker John Williams in 1981, Frog’s Leap has been a leader in working organic agriculture and dry-farming practices in Napa Valley for decades. When wine pros wax poetic about the refined, old-school style of Napa Cab, we’re pretty sure this is what they are talking about. This expression from the winery’s estate in the esteemed Rutherford AVA showcases incredible balance, coming in at just 13.8 percent ABV. It offers savory notes of cedar, anise, and smoke alongside wild berries and ripe plums.

Average price: $75

Rating: 97

11. Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2024

Umani Ronchi is an iconic producer in Italy’s Marche region, and the winery has been producing this Casal di Serra bottling of Verdicchio since the 1980s. It was originally crafted with select grapes from the Montecarotto Vineyard, but another three plots have been added to the blend since. This remains a quintessential example of the Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC, with fresh notes of lemon zest, green almonds, and honeysuckle. The palate is soft and inviting, with a waxy texture and a pleasant acidity.

Average price: $23

Rating: 95

10. Farm Cottage Wines Trout Gulch Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024

Ryan Alfaro grew up in the wine industry in California, and picked up his interest in winemaking from helping out at his parents’ winery. He started his own label Farm Cottage in 2019, seeking to craft cool-climate, site-driven wines in the Santa Cruz Mountains. This bottling comes from the Trout Gulch Vineyard, a high-elevation site located 750 feet above sea level, but close enough to Monterey Bay to receive some cooling influence. Originally planted in 1980, the vines are dry-farmed in well-draining sandy loam soil. Made with 100 percent whole cluster fermentation, this Pinot Noir balances classic red fruit notes with savory spice and a firm tannic structure. As it opens, it reveals nuanced aromas and flavors of raspberries, strawberries, and potpourri.

Average price: $55

Rating: 95

9. Le Fontane Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2022

Not to be confused with the deep magenta rosé from Abruzzo, Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico is a prestigious designation in Sicily made with a blend of local grapes Frappato and Nero d’Avola. This stunning example of the style comes from Le Fontane, a new project founded in 2022 by Paolo and Giovanni Occhipinti, sons of Giusto Ochipinti of Sicily’s iconic COS. It’s a 50-50 blend of the two varieties, and lives up to the name “Cerasuolo,” meaning cherry. The nose opens with aromas of aged balsamic drizzled over strawberries, giving way to an inviting, juicy palate filled with concentrated cherry, raspberry, and fig notes. It presents a wonderful balance between soft, ripe fruit, subtle structure, and savory, herbaceous notes.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

8. Joseph-Jibril Cabernet Franc Black Ridge Vineyard 2024

Joseph-Jibril is a Sonoma-based project that winemaking buddies Jaam Moynihan and Robert Huff started together in 2021. Their goal was to make crushable, easy-to-love wines that were approachable for all wine drinkers, but that doesn’t mean they lack complexity. This Cabernet Franc from the Black Ridge Vineyard in the Santa Cruz Mountains is a great example of this philosophy: it’s fresh and light-footed, at 13.3 percent ABV, but also delivers an earthy, savory side that will appeal to the most devout Cab Franc lover. It opens with notes of black cherry, raspberry, and hibiscus with pops of green bell pepper, crisp autumn leaves, and strawberry tops.

Average price: $35

Rating: 95

7. Domaine Les Astrelles Bourgogne Aligoté ‘Les Lares’ 2023

Located in the historic Gevrey-Chambertin village, Domaine Les Astrelles is primarily known for its red wines. But as prices continue to skyrocket throughout the region, we’ve been compelled by the slightly more accessible Aligoté bottlings coming out of Burgundy. This stunning expression is sourced from a plot of 40-year-old vines and aged for 15 months in a combination of barrels and ceramic vessels. The wine opens with a touch of smoky reduction and flinty minerals. The palate brings lemon in just about every form, from aromatic zest and freshly squeezed juice to creamy lemon curd and a freshly baked citrus tart.

Average price: $47

Rating: 95

6. Analemma Mosier Hills Columbia Gorge Mencía 2022

Best known for its role in the fresh, light-bodied red wines of Spain’s Bierzo, Mencía is rarely found outside of its home in northwestern Spain and Portugal. But across the globe in the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia Gorge AVA, the organic and biodynamic Analemma Winery also works with this variety — and with great success. This expression of Mencía is brimming with juicy red berry notes, accompanied by hints of dried rosemary, thyme, and rose petals. It lands light on the palate with an ABV of just 12.5 percent, and offers a silky texture that perfectly weaves together the floral, fruit, and spice notes.

Average price: $53

Rating: 97

5. Abbott Claim Eola-Amity Hills Chardonnay 2023

Though Oregon’s Willamette Valley first hung its hat on Pinot Noir, its Chardonnay has proven to be the breakout success of the region in recent years. And it’s no secret that we can’t get enough of it. Abbot Claim is one of the producers making standout expressions of Chardonnay in the state, including this bottle from the esteemed Eola-Amity Hills AVA. This wine is aged on the lees for 12 months in French oak barrels (35 percent new) followed by six months in stainless steel. This brings a great roundness and texture to the wine while maintaining freshness: invigorating notes of flint, fresh green herbs, citrus, and salted, whipped butter all make an appearance across the nose and palate.

Average price: $85

Rating: 97

4. Domaine Delagrange Volnay ‘Vieilles Vignes’ 2023

With a history in the region dating back to 1947, the Delagrange family has crafted wines in Burgundy for six — soon to be seven — generations, making classic expressions across the region’s legendary terroirs. This bottling is sourced from a plot of old vines, averaging 55-years-old, in Volnay, a village known for its delicate, finessed wines. This wine really captures that beloved style, with perfumed aromas of cinnamon, clove, mushroom, and a bit of sweet barbecue spice. The palate brings a mix of blueberry and strawberry notes, complemented by an earthy edge.

Average price: $84

Rating: 98

3. Zuccardi Finca Los Membrillos Sémillon 2023

Sémillon probably isn’t the first grape that comes to mind when thinking of wines from Argentina, but the variety actually has a rich history in the country. And this single-vineyard expression from Zuccardi certainly makes a case for why you should seek out Sémillon from Argentina’s high-elevation vineyards. The wine is sourced from Finca Los Membrillos, a site located 3,478 feet up in the Uco Valley. It’s fermented with native yeasts and aged in untoasted French oak barrels for two years. The result is a wildly salty, unctuous wine with a mix of bright citrus notes like lime zest and richer, rounded flavors of lemon curd and cream.

Average price: $134

Rating: 96

2. Far Mountain Montecillo Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Far Mountain Wines was founded in 2018 by Chilean winemaker Rodrigo Soto and his wife, Mai Errazuriz, with the belief that the remote, mountainous terrain of Sonoma holds some of the greatest potential for wines in California. As such, the pair focuses on dramatic, mountaintop sites like the historic Montecillo Vineyard, sitting 1,800 feet high in the Moon Mountain AVA on rocky, volcanic soils. This organic, dry-farmed site yields a powerful yet refined expression of Cabernet Sauvignon. Spiced plums, Alpine herbs, and cassis jump out across the nose and palate, with a firm structure that keeps the supple fruit in check. An impressive site-specific example of California Cab that reflects the strong potential that Soto and Errazuriz see in Sonoma’s mountainous terroirs.

Average price: $110

Rating: 98

1. Davide Fregonese ‘Prapò’ Barolo 2019

Born and raised in northern Italy, Davide Fregonese spent 25 years working in finance and engineering before returning to his roots in Piedmont to pursue his love of wine. His dream of making wine in Barolo took form when two small plots became available in Serralunga d’Alba, one of the region’s most esteemed villages. This bottling comes from the Prapò vineyard, a plot with south-eastern exposures on limestone soils. The precision and elegance of the wine is evident from the moment the bright garnet liquid hits your glass: Distinct, perfumed notes of truffle, soil, mushrooms, orange zest, and rose petals float up and announce that this is a pure expression of Nebbiolo from one of its greatest terroirs. The savory notes carry over to the palate where they meet with raspberry, strawberry, and cherry flavors, reflecting the grape’s signature tart red fruit character. It also showcases Nebbiolo’s powerful structure, with grippy tannins and bright acidity that hint this wine can go on aging for years — or at least nudge you to cook up an excellent pasta to accompany it.

Average price: $92

Rating: 98