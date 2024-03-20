For a grape that’s so universally loved, Sauvignon Blanc has a surprising number of faces. It can be crisp and mineral-driven or juicy with ripe tropical notes. It can be green and grassy or even round and textured.

Even with all these different expressions, Sauvignon Blanc manages to be relatively predictable — which is probably why so many people tend to gravitate toward it — as the wine often reflects the place it comes from. While there are always exceptions, you’d be safe betting that a bottle from the Loire Valley will lean into its citrus and saline characteristics, whereas a wine from Marlborough, New Zealand, will show off the grape’s more exuberant side with passion fruit and jalapeño notes. Similarly, the steep slopes of Italy’s Alto Adige bring out a certain freshness, and the U.S. offers some complex, richer versions of the variety. With all of these options, there’s definitely a Sauvignon Blanc for every type of wine lover out there.

We tasted through the full spectrum of Savvy B’s and rounded up our favorites from each category. Here are the top 30 Sauvignon Blancs for 2024.

Best Sauvignon Blancs Under $25

Comtesse Marion Sauvignon Blanc 2023

This is a Sauvignon Blanc with some Mediterranean flair. The grapes are sourced from the pastoral hills near the village of Vias along France’s southern coast and the abundant sunshine comes across in this mouthwateringly juicy wine. It jumps out of the glass with intense passion fruit character and hints of jalapeño. The palate has bright citrus and ripe tropical fruit notes. If you like your Sauvignon Blanc on the bolder side, this is a wonderful bottle to try for a great price.

Average price: $15

Rating: 90

Walnut Block Collectables Sauvignon Blanc 2023

The brothers behind Walnut Block, Clyde and Nigel Sowman, believe that a great vineyard site is the key to great wine. The two work with a 42- acre vineyard in the Wairau Valley plains of New Zealand’s renowned Marlborough region. This site is located on a dry ancient riverbed with a mixture of stony soils, alluvial sand, and clay leading to incredibly complex wines. This comes across in this beautifully aromatic Sauvignon Blanc. It gives lemon oil on the nose and the palate brings more lemon, lime, and tropical fruits. While some Marlborough wines can land on an overpowering tangy note, this wine offers perfect balance between the tart fruit and rounded texture.

Average price: $16

Rating: 92

Frenzy Mount Richmond Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2023

This wine displays the classic, brazen New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc style, while still exercising balance and restraint. The grapes are sourced exclusively from the family-owned Mount Richmond Estate, in Marlborough’s Upper Wairau Valley. The vineyard enjoys a cool maritime climate, and its position between the Richmond mountain range and Wither Hills helps protect the grapes from harsh weather. The nose evokes freshly squeezed grapefruit and the palate brings more tropical fruits with ripe pineapple, tart passion fruit, and hints of herbs.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2022

This bottle from France’s Loire Valley is one of the best Sauvignon Blanc values out there. It’s not labeled under a specific appellation like the prestigious Sancerre or Pouilly-Fumé, but instead is sourced from sustainable and organic vineyards across the central Loire, so it overdelivers for the price. The wine is a perfect balance between punchy fruit and soft herbaceous notes. There’s crispy green apple, freshly cut grass, and juicy grapefruit lifted by chalky minerality and bright acidity. Buy a case and make this your house white.

Average price: $18

Rating: 91

Rongopai Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022

This bottle offers some of the classic Marlborough Savvy B characteristics, like tangy gooseberry, fresh citrus, and herbs, while still maintaining balance. The depth on the palate helps hold up to the blazing acidity, so it’s pleasant — and not overwhelming — on the palate.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Sophie Bertin Sauvignon Blanc 2022

This wine is a collaboration between Sancerre-based wine-grower and merchant Eric Louis and winemaker Sophie Bertin. Sourced from just outside Sancerre, this is another great value Sauvignon Blanc, especially for those who seek out the more mineral-driven side of the grape. The palate has soft notes of grapefruit, lime, and green apple with chalky minerality and a chiseled acidity.

Average price: $18

Rating: 89

Whitehaven Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

This bottle screams weeknight Savvy B. It’s a staple for fans of the classic New Zealand style. It has notes of juicy peach and tart citrus, lifted by Sauvignon Blanc’s signature zingy acidity. This bottle is the perfect accompaniment to fresh seafood in citrus-based sauces or even a summer salad.

Average price: $18

Rating 89

Pullus Sauvignon Blanc 2022

A refreshing Sauvignon Blanc from one of the oldest cellars in Europe? Sign us up. The Ptujska Klet winery, based in Ptuj, Slovenia, has been storing and aging wine here since 1239. But now above the historic tunnels there’s a modern winery that focuses on producing fresh, cool-climate wines under the Pullus label. This crisp expression is bursting with fresh citrus notes of Meyer lemon and grapefruit, with a pithy finish that adds complexity. And for the price point, this wine’s acidity and balance are impressive.

Average price: $19

Rating: 90

Cantina Puiatti Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Although Italy’s northeastern region of Friuli is home to some unique indigenous grape varieties like Ribolla Gialla and Friulano, the region also produces some incredible expressions of international varieties like Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes using them all in a blend. The region is influenced by the cool breezes coming off of the Adriatic Sea, which is reflected by the great freshness in this wine. There are aromas of citrus peel and herbs and the palate is subtle with notes of honeydew melon and grapefruit. A bright and quaffable expression of Sauvignon Blanc.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

Kobal Sauvignon 2023

The rolling hills of Haloze in Slovenia produce beautifully balanced wines, and the Kobal winery consistently captures the energy and sunshine of these steep-sloped vineyards. There’s juicy grapefruit, a hint of passion fruit, and a bright minerality in this Sauvignon (in Slovenia, they tend to drop the “blanc”). The wine goes through 36 hours of skin maceration and lees aging, which adds depth and complexity on the palate.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

Abbazia di Novacella Sauvignon 2023

This iconic Alto Adige estate continues to make fresh and expressive wines that are hard to pass up. The Sauvignon Blanc has a nose of fresh-cut grass and citrus. The palate lands soft with mellow notes of peach, grapefruit, and herbs with an interesting olive oil-like mouthfeel.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

Cantina Valle Isarco Sauvignon 2022

This bottle from Alto Adige demonstrates wonderful intensity on both the nose and palate. Aromas of guava and citrus jump out of the glass with a slight musky note that adds complexity. The palate brings more tropical fruit and minerality. Each aspect of this wine is in full swing — the acidity, alcohol, and flavor profile — so none seem out of balance.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

Craggy Range Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Though it sounds similar to New Zealand’s Sauvignon Blanc capital of Marlborough, the small town of Martinborough is actually across the water, on the country’s North Island. It has a relatively cool climate, leading to crisp wines. This Sauvignon Blanc has a subtle nose with mellow notes of fuzzy peaches and lemon zest. The palate brings refreshing acidity that makes this one go down almost too easily.

Average price: $22

Rating: 89

Hosmer Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Yes, the Finger Lakes are renowned for their Rieslings, but wineries like Hosmer are making distinct expressions of Sauvignon Blanc as well. This wine comes from a vineyard block planted to Sauvignon Blanc on an eastern facing slope overlooking Cayuga Lake. The wine has notes of ripe apples, summer melon, and pineapple with a hint of hay. It has fresh acidity but a bit of a round lemon oil note on the finish. This bottle would be perfect for a casual summer night on the lake.

Average price: $22

Rating: 90

Te Mata Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Marlborough isn’t the only region in New Zealand making great Sauvignon Blanc. Hawke’s Bay, on the east coast of the North Island, is also producing some delicious expressions, with the warm climate lending itself to ripe and vibrant characteristics. This bottle from Te Mata Estate has notes of juicy citrus and guava with hints of lemongrass. It maintains the signature New Zealand style without being overwhelmingly tart or punchy.

Average price: $24

Rating: 90

Best Sauvignon Blancs Under $50

Lieu Dit Santa Ynez Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Lieu Dit is a project based in Santa Barbara that aims to show off the region’s unique microclimates and marine soils through grape varieties that are native to France’s Loire Valley. That tribute is evident in this Sauvignon Blanc that gives total Sancerre vibes. There are hints of lemon and lime, but this quaffable wine is all about the refreshing acidity and saline minerality.

Average price: $26

Rating: 90

BloodRoot North Coast Sauvignon Blanc 2022

BloodRoot is a collaboration between respected California winemakers with access to great vineyards, who come together to make value-minded wines. And they certainly overdeliver for the price. This Sauvignon Blanc from the North Coast brings all of the citrus vibes. There’s grapefruit on the nose and the palate brings lemon, lime, and a slight pithy note on the finish. It’s really refreshing and perfect for summer sipping.

Average price: $28

Rating: 90

Domaine Alain Cailbourdin Pouilly-Fumé ‘Les Cris’ 2022

Alain Cailbourdin first worked a harvest in the Loire’s Pouilly-Fumé while attending university, and he was so taken by the region that in 1980 he purchased his first two hectares of Sauvignon Blanc vines to establish his own estate. The domain now has vineyards located in some of the choicest sites of the area, with a heavy concentration of the famous limestone and flint-heavy soils that are credited with the wines’ distinct minerality. The terroir really comes through in this wine, offering intense chalky notes with subtle hints of melon, citrus, and just-ripe peaches.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Kornell Cosmas Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Alto Adige is Italy’s northernmost wine region, boasting gorgeous high-altitude vineyard sites nestled between the Alps and the Dolomite mountain ranges. For this wine from the Kornell Estate, the grapes are sourced from vineyards located at 885 to 2,300 feet above sea level, but don’t take that elevation to mean that the wines are extremely lean, as their aspect also helps them soak up a lot of sunshine. This allows the grapes to develop complex flavor characteristics while retaining freshness, which is evident in this wonderfully expressive wine. It’s strikingly aromatic on the nose with notes of grapefruit and orange zest. The palate has great concentration of fruit, balanced by crisp acidity and a slightly savory finish.

Average price: $30

Rating: 91

Trione River Road Ranch Sauvignon Blanc 2023

This bottling comes from the River Road Ranch vineyard in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley. The site is known for its well-draining soil, lending to stressed-out vines that focus their energy into the grapes, resulting in more intensity and concentration. This comes across in the bright notes in this bottle. There’s orange zest and passion fruit on the nose, with tart, underripe tropical fruit like mango and pineapple on the palate. The deep fruit notes are lifted by a bright acidity.

Average price: $30

Rating: 90

Outward Wines Presqu’ile Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Outward Wines focuses on producing small-lot, site-specific wines from California’s Central Coast from organic or biodynamically farmed vineyards. This Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from the Presqu’ile Vineyard in Santa Barbara’s Santa Maria Valley AVA, a cool-climate area known for having a strong ocean influence. It has bright notes of tropical fruit, lemon oil, and white flowers. It’s fermented in neutral barrels and aged on its lees for seven months, which adds a nice roundness on the palate that balances the zingy acidity.

Average price: $32

Rating: 93

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2023

The Cloudy Bay winery is part of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc history, receiving worldwide recognition for its distinct flavor profile. Many of the modern Savvy Bs use this bottle as a reference point for the region, and we can see why. It has the variety’s classic greenness on the nose with notes of green pepper and grass, alongside tropical fruit and gooseberry. If you love that herbaceous, fruit-forward Sauvignon Blanc style, this is a classic to try.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Isa Wines ‘Claire Annelise’ Sauvignon Blanc 2022

This bottle is definitely for the natural wine lover. Isabella Morano, the founder and winemaker behind Isa Wines, admits she’s a “gigantic Sauvignon Blanc enthusiast,” and it comes across in her thoughtful site-specific expressions. The Claire Annelise bottling comes from the Mee Vineyard in Mendocino. It’s fermented in stainless steel then transferred to neutral barrels to undergo malolactic fermentation. This leads to intriguing notes of fresh biscuits and caramelized apples, supported by a creamy texture. There’s also some of that signature Sauvignon Blanc citrus, with hints of orange zest throughout.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Division Winemaking Company ‘Environs’ Sauvignon Blanc 2021

For those who enjoy the richer, rounder side of Sauvignon Blanc, this elegant single-vineyard bottling from the Eola-Amity Hills AVA of Oregon’s Willamette Valley delivers incredible complexity and depth. The wine was aged for 12 months on the lees in French oak and acacia barrels, which gives great texture on the palate and balances the variety’s naturally high acidity. There’s supporting notes of juicy citrus and minerals, but the star here is the unctuous mouthfeel and long finish.

Average price: $38

Rating: 92

Domaine de Congy Pouilly-Fumé 2022

The Pouilly-Fumé appellation in France’s Loire Valley is revered for its flint-like minerality, and this bottle seriously delivers on those notes. The wine’s crisp character is balanced by a slightly creamy texture on the finish. If you’re a fan of Sancerre, it’s time to give its neighbors a chance, too.

Average price: $38

Rating: 90

Gump Hof Markus Prackwieser ‘Praesulis’ Sauvignon Blanc 2021

The Prackwieser family has over 200 years of history with the Gump Hof estate, with Markus taking over from his father in 2000 as the latest generation. The winery’s vineyards lie at a high altitude, feature an intimidatingly steep incline, and are perfectly positioned between the cooling winds from the Dolomites and the Mediterranean sunshine, leading to great balance in the wines. This Sauvignon Blanc has a delightfully expressive nose with notes of lemon oil and orange blossom. The palate brings hints of grapefruit and herbs wrapped in a rounded texture, reminiscent of olive oil.

Average price: $38

Rating: 93

Chateau Montelena Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Sure, Chateau Montelena made its name on Chardonnay, but for those who love crisp, mineral-driven wines, it’s time to check out the esteemed Napa winery’s Sauvignon Blanc. The nose brings notes of honeydew melon, kiwi, and lemongrass. The palate has an intense chalky minerality that adds great tension to the wine.

Average price: $45

Rating: 90

Best Sauvignon Blancs Over $50

Merry Edwards Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Merry Edwards is an icon of Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc. While most California producers focus their attention elsewhere, this variety gets the star treatment in this bottling. The thoughtfully farmed grapes are hand-picked, barrel fermented, and aged on the lees for five months in 18 percent new French oak, adding great complexity and a creamy texture to the wine. There are notes of bright lemon zest as well as rich lemon curd with hints of white flowers, pineapple, and lime.

Average price: $50

Rating: 91

Mayacamas Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Mayacamas’s unique location high on the slopes of Mount Veeder comes through in this wonderfully bright wine. This is a full-on citrus bomb with zesty notes of fresh lime, grapefruit, and lemon coming through on the nose and the palate. Its natural acidity and saline minerality lift up the concentrated fruit and result in a beautifully balanced wine.

Average price: $65

Rating: 94

Heitz Cellar Lot C-91 Blanc 2021

Heitz is known for its classic expressions of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, but don’t sleep on the Sauvignon Blanc. This bottling is a blend of different sites sourced exclusively from the legacy vineyards of Heitz Cellar. Bringing together fruit from the mountains to the valley floor leads to a dynamic and compelling wine. The nose is extremely fragrant with notes of tropical fruit, waxy apples, and savory hints of mint and aloe. The palate offers an interesting texture, with the perfect balance between fruit and acidity that leads to a long finish.

Average price: $75

Rating: 94

FAQs

Which country makes the best Sauvignon Blanc?

Originally from France, Sauvignon Blanc now grows all over the world. The most notable regions for Sauvignon Blanc are California, New Zealand, Chile, Italy, Bordeaux, the Loire Valley, and South Africa.

Why is New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc so popular?

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc has notes of tropical fruit, grapefruit, grass, and lime that make the wine easy to sip and appealing to a wide range of tastes. It also pairs well with popular dishes such as seafood and fresh vegetables.

Is Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc?

Sancerre is a region of France that showcases a crisp expression of Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Sauvignon Blanc wines from this region have notes of tart lemon, wet stone, and green apple and are known for their light flavor profile and minerality.

What’s the correct serving temperature for Sauvignon Blanc?

The best serving temperature for Sauvignon Blanc is between 45 and 49 degrees Fahrenheit. A general rule of thumb is that the lighter a wine is in color and flavor, the colder it should be served. We recommend chilling Sauvignon Blanc in the fridge for roughly an hour and a half and letting it come up to temp on the kitchen counter for 20 minutes before serving.

