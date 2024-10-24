The 30 Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2024

Produced using at least 51 percent of its eponymous grain, rye whiskey is no doubt associated by cocktail aficionados with classics like the Manhattan and Sazerac. Those drinks simply wouldn’t be the same without the American-born, herbaceous, savory whiskey. It’s also true that without those drinks, as well as the cocktail renaissance of the turn of this century, rye whiskey could easily have become irrelevant, all but lost to the pages of history.

Those who prefer their whiskey neat might sooner equate rye to bourbon, considering it a spicy alternative to America’s so-called native spirit. That’s also hard to argue with. But more importantly, it’s the combination of those two stories — the intertwining of a craft cocktail movement along with a bourbon sales boom and subsequent renaissance of American distilling — that’s served a rye whiskey landscape richer in options than ever before.

For regular drinkers looking to find a bargain or invest in a special bottle, this status quo is both a blessing and a curse. More options equals both more opportunities but also more confusion. Which is why, every year, VinePair takes care of the heavy lifting to present these, the 30 best rye whiskeys to buy and drink right now.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

For this rye whiskey roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each whiskey. Unless there was something notably off or worrying about a whiskey’s appearance — and on this occasion we encountered no such examples — we did not evaluate the products from a visual perspective.

How We Compiled the List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best rye whiskeys to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this rye whiskey roundup, we tasted 81 new submissions and also re-tasted more than a dozen bottles that were either sent to VinePair throughout the year for consideration or that had ranked highly in prior iterations of this list.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based upon the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 30 best rye whiskeys to buy right now. It’s important to note that these are not the 30 highest-scoring ryes we tasted this year. Instead, this list showcases the best bottles across every price and for every scenario — because while price is completely objective, “affordability” is not.

The 30 Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2024

The Best All-Rounder Rye Whiskey: Wilderness Trail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Being an “all-rounder,” and indeed being best in that field, might be the hardest distinction for a producer to achieve. In an aged spirits category like rye, the whiskey must be good enough to sip but also affordable enough to mix and distinct enough to shine in cocktails.

Wilderness Trail’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey ticks all of those boxes, suggesting that a good formula for all-rounder success might be a recipe of 56 percent rye, 33 percent corn, and 11 percent malted barley, all aged for at least four years and bottled at 50 percent ABV. Then again, even if they employed that exact formula, it’s unlikely most distillers would be able to produce a rye as distinct and enjoyable as Wilderness Trail’s.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Pat Heist and Shane Baker, Wilderness Trail has consistently impressed us with the wonders it works with the rye grain, whether in its rye whiskey or high-rye bourbon. Heist and co. amplify the grain’s mentholated, herbaceous character to levels rarely seen in the category — certainly not in Kentucky-style ryes, where the grain accounts for little over 50 percent of the mash bill. This bottle therefore occupies a unique place in the rye realm, giving much more prominence to its hero ingredient than typical Kentucky releases, but not committing to spice quite as much as the 95 percent rye, 5 percent malted barley recipe made famous by Indiana’s MGP distillery. (MGP recently rebranded the name of that facility to the Ross & Squibb distillery; for the purposes of this roundup, we’re going to stick with the familiar MGP moniker.)

One final string to Wilderness Trail’s bow: This rye whiskey is affordable enough to mix in cocktails at home. A $55, 750-milliliter bottle yields a dozen 2-ounce pours. Assuming you spend around $10 on a 375-milliliter bottle of sweet vermouth, and have bitters and cocktail cherries on hand, that’s $65 for 12 Manhattans, or just over $5 per cocktail — a fraction of what it’ll run you at a bar nowadays.

Average price: $55

Rating: 94

The Best Rye Whiskey for Cocktails: Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky

Rye whiskey owes most of its modern-day popularity to mixed drinks and the cocktail renaissance of the late ’90s and early 2000s. At the time, only a few of the nation’s historic labels remained in production, and most that were still being made had relocated from their original homes on the Eastern Seaboard. Pennsylvania-born Rittenhouse Rye is one such example. Having been acquired by Kentucky’s Heaven Hill in 1993, this brand was at the center of the craft cocktail movement, on hand as bartenders rediscovered and embraced classic rye cocktails.

While believed to contain only the legal minimum amount of rye in its mash bill, Rittenhouse Rye doesn’t shy away from spice in its profile, particularly on the palate and finish where herbaceous caraway notes marry nicely with its fruity core. That this bottle is more rye-forward on the palate than nose isn’t an issue when it comes to mixing with other aromatic ingredients in cocktails. As a bottled-in-bond product, it’s also versatile enough to hold its own in both spirit-forward stirred drinks and shaken concoctions.

Endorsements from professional bartenders continue to this day, even as the category has blossomed and competition abounds. Finally, Rittenhouse’s price (just over $25) and nationwide availability at retailers large and small cement its credentials as the cocktail rye.

Average price: $27

Rating: 89

The Best Rye Whiskey to Seek Out and Splurge On: Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph

If we had indeed chosen to populate this list entirely with the highest-scoring rye whiskeys from our tasting, that would have weighted the inclusions in favor of limited-release, higher-aged, more expensive bottles. That doesn’t make sense for a buying guide, especially given the state of finding allocated American whiskeys and the price gouging that often accompany such releases.

But that’s also not to say that there aren’t bottles that reward heavy hunting and — if your budget allows — paying a slight markup. No rye whiskey stood out in that field more this year than Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep Triumph.

Released in June 2024, Triumph is the second rye to feature in Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep series, which debuted in 2015. Bottled at 52 percent ABV with a 10-year statement, it is the oldest age-stated rye whiskey in Wild Turkey’s history.

While produced in Kentucky and in the Kentucky style, an array of different spices drives the nose, closer in profile to baking and cooking spices and black pepper than the herbal, dill-heavy rye whiskeys made outside the Bluegrass state. Dried dark fruits arrive on the palate, followed by sweet notes of vanilla and pralines, which lead to a cocoa-rich finish.

What’s perhaps most impressive about Master’s Keep Triumph is the restraint shown by master distiller Eddie Russell and his team. In a virtual Q&A media session tied to the release, Russell revealed that the whiskey included here ranged between 10 and 12 years old, and that he actually wasn’t happy with Wild Turkey rye as it passed that age. Coupled with its relatively modest 52 percent ABV, it’s refreshing to see a producer guided by the whiskey rather than defaulting to lofty age statements and cask strength for one of its most anticipated releases on the calendar.

Average Price: $275

Rating: 95

The Spiciest Rye Whiskey: Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

While it’s fair to describe rye as bourbon’s spicier sibling, that generalization benefits from further context, specifically the myriad forms that spice presents itself in this style of whiskey. Ask most aficionados or pros what they mean by the term, and none will equate it to heat of the Scoville variety. Instead, the descriptor typically encapsulates savory cooking spices, like caraway and black pepper, as well as sweet baking spices such as cinnamon and cloves. Perhaps confusingly, spice has also become a synonym that represents the fresh, herbal notes — think: dill and mint — that appear in abundance in the whiskey produced by Indiana’s MGP.

Those whiskeys themselves appear in abundance on liquor store shelves, via MGP’s own Rossville Union brand, as well as the scores of labels that opt to source that liquid. Among the most notable and widely available — though by no means the only — are Bulleit, Redemption, and Templeton. These are quality, often very reasonably priced products that showcase the hallmark dill and mint herbaceous notes.

If you’re looking for a rye whiskey that isn’t sourced but does offer that MGP-style character, along with the aforementioned savory cooking spices, seek out Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Bottled at 95 proof and composed of 4- to 6 -year-old whiskey, this release employs the 95 percent rye, 5 percent malted barley recipe made famous by MGP. But rather than Indiana, it was distilled in Owensboro, Ky., at the Green River facility. Its lively nose serves orange peel on top of the heady spice, while an intense palate makes it a great option for Manhattans.

Average price: $35

Rating: 91

The Best of the Rest

The Best Rye Whiskeys Under $50

Old Overholt Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

With herbal notes building on a caramel core, this 4-year-old, 100-proof bottled-in-bond expression punches above its price tag and represents the most versatile option among Old Overholt’s budget-friendly line of Kentucky-style ryes.

Average price: $26

Rating: 88

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey

Similar in some respects to Heaven Hill’s Rittenhouse Rye, this New Orleans-associated brand is produced at the Sazerac-owned Buffalo Trace distillery in Kentucky. It, too, was a mainstay of the cocktail renaissance, and remains a common fixture in wells at professional bars across the country.

Average price: $28

Rating: 89

Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Produced from a Kentucky-style 53 percent rye mash bill, this whiskey offers gentle spice and enjoyable balance on its nose and palate. The spice that is present lands in the baking category, while further notes of ripe banana and chocolate chips on the palate will please those with a sweet tooth.

Average price: $35

Rating: 90

Pinhook Straight Rye Whiskey 2024 Release

Pinhook has always liked focusing on single vintages, whether via its Vertical Series or more recently in its core bourbon and rye lines, each produced using proprietary mash bills at Kentucky’s Castle & Key distillery. The 2024 vintage of Pinhook’s straight rye arrives at an approachable 45 percent ABV, brimming with attractive brown sugar, orange crème brûlée, and vanilla notes.

Average price: $43

Rating: 90

High Wire Distilling New Southern Revival Rye Whiskey

From Charleston, S.C., High Wire’s New Southern Revival is made from 100 percent locally sourced Wrens Abruzzi rye, a variety that’s been grown in the state for centuries. Notes of caraway, licorice, and subtle pipe tobacco define its rye-forward profile. At 45 percent ABV and $45, this is a great weeknight sipping whiskey.

Average price: $46

Rating: 90

The Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Tattersall Distilling 5 Year Rye Whiskey

This Minneapolis release is made from a mash bill of unmalted (85 percent) and malted (15 percent) rye and bottled at 5 years old and 50 percent ABV. It’s a fairly bold dram, especially considering its age, with brown sugar richness on the nose and peppery tart cherries on the palate. Mix this one in a Sazerac.

Average price: $50

Rating: 90

Cedar Ridge Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Rye

From Iowa, Cedar Ridge’s Bottled-in-Bond rye employs a distinct mash bill of 85 percent rye, 12 percent corn, and 3 percent malted barley. The hero grain arrives with more of an herbaceous and tart cherry character on the nose, while savory spices like caraway spring to life on the palate. This is a solid craft offering.

Average price: $50

Rating: 90

Milam & Greene Whiskey Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Casks

This intriguing port-cask-finished release from independent bottler Milam & Greene kicks off with a distinct note of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Distilled in Indiana and later batched and finished at the company’s Texas warehouse, the port-cask influence is unmistakable. However, it doesn’t overshadow its appealing rye spice or the whiskey’s dry, textured grip.

Average price: $52

Rating: 92

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

This rye’s sweet aromas of caramel and banana are somewhat surprising, given its 95 percent rye mash bill. The expected spice instead arrives on its lively palate, in perfect harmony with sweet notes of honey, coconut, and more caramel. This whiskey holds up when sipped neat, while adding a few drops of water to dilute its 95 proof points reveals appealing fruity character.

Average price: $54

Rating: 91

Bluebird Distilling Straight Rye Whiskey

Distilled at the producer’s Phoenixville, Pa., facility, this is a 100 percent rye craft release. It’s bottled without an age statement at 46 percent ABV and opens with a bright and mentholated profile that soon shifts to underripe stone fruits. Black pepper and tart cherries round out a pleasant and spicy finish.

Average price: $55

Rating: 90

Buzzard’s Roost Char #1 Rye

This Indiana-sourced whiskey, made from 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley, spends four years aging in Buzzard’s Roost’s signature “Char #1” casks. The brand claims these barrels infuse the whiskey with cherry and dark fruit characteristics, and those notes are evident on both the nose and palate, mingling with fresh mint aromas and cherrywood flavors.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

Elijah Craig Toasted Rye

Launched this year, Elijah Craig Toasted Rye sees the brand’s “fully matured” straight rye whiskey finished for an undisclosed period in a new, custom-toasted barrel. An archetypal Kentucky-style release, it fully comes into its own on the finish, which is minty, sweet, and ever-so-slightly spiced. Time will tell if this expression commands the same respect and following that Elijah Craig achieved with its Toasted Barrel bourbon line, which was introduced in 2020 and has since become a permanent fixture.

Average price: $55

Rating: 90

Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Rye

Following more than 50 years of abandonment, distilling recommenced at Lexington, Ky.’s newly renovated, historic James E. Pepper Distillery in late 2017. The batch sampled for this roundup went into barrel in the spring 2019 distilling season, and was produced using 100 percent rye. Complex and balanced, umami notes meet BBQ sweetness on the nose, while peppermint pairs with floral honey on the palate.

Average price: $55

Rating: 92

Tamworth Distilling Chocorua Straight Rye Whiskey

From New Hampshire’s Tamworth Distilling, Chocorua is a 100 percent rye made from a single crop of organic Maine-grown rye. On its nose and palate, bright, tart cherry notes are offset by fiery black pepper, with hints of caramel lurking below that provide some welcome sweetness.

Average price: $55

Rating: 90

Frey Ranch Bottled-in-Bond Straight Rye

Frey Ranch, VinePair’s 2023 Next Wave Awards spirits brand of the year, is a Nevada-based distillery that crafts truly grain-to-glass releases. Where its cask-strength, single-barrel rye might be slightly more enticing to whiskey geeks, the brand’s Bottled-in-Bond rye offers more mass- market appeal while also arriving with unique and distinct character. Its 100 percent winter cereal rye base delivers a rich yet refreshing spice, with notable intensity all around.

Average price: $60

Rating: 94

Old Potrero Toasted Barrel 6-Year-Old Rye Whiskey

Bottles like this prove that factors beyond time in barrel can play just as important a role in the complexity and quality of a whiskey. And all of those aspects feel carefully considered here, from the mash bill (100 percent malted rye) to the aging vessels (toasted American white oak), and final bottling decisions (51.2 percent ABV without chill-filtration). The result is a malty whiskey that doesn’t immediately show much spice but does then come alive on the palate, with notes of light cherry, candied orange peel, and a toasty finish.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Knob Creek 10-Year-Old Rye

On the opposite side of the age-statement debate, there’s no denying the pleasure that comes with finding an American whiskey that spent 10-plus years in cask and retails for much closer to $50 than $100. Such is the case with this new addition to Knob Creek’s permanent lineup. That time in cask, as well as the Kentucky-style mash bill (believed to contain 55 percent rye), means that complex oak more than spice is the initial defining character. Rye arrives on the palate but it’s quickly balanced by tannic, drying barrel notes, with a heavy serving of oaky baking spices rounding out the finish.

Average price: $65

Rating: 92

Willett Family Estate Small Batch Straight Rye Whiskey

Bottled at cask strength (which varies by batch) after a minimum of four years in barrel, Willett’s straight rye whiskey combines a blend of two mash bills: 74 percent rye, 11 percent corn, and 15 percent malted barley (90 percent of the blend); and 51 percent rye, 34 percent corn, and 10 percent malted barley (10 percent of the blend). Vanilla- and caramel-heavy on the nose, rye announces itself on the palate in the form of chocolate mints, which give way to a cherried, barrel-spiced finish. This is a great sipper that drinks above its age and below its proof.

Average price: $67

Rating: 92

Nashville Barrel Company Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey

This is a great example of why it’s too reductive to disregard sourced whiskey — MGP or otherwise. While this was indeed distilled in Lawrenceburg, Ind., it proved to be unlike any other MGP-produced whiskey in our tasting. That might be because of its minimum seven years spent in barrel; it could have more to do with the very specific 56.13 percent ABV bottling strength; or it might be a combination of both, as well as other factors. What’s most important is the whiskey in the bottle, which has deep notes of maple, mesquite, brown sugar, and cloves, as well as a lengthy, fresh fennel and caraway finish.

Average price: $75

Rating: 93

New Riff Distilling 6 Year Sherry Cask Finished Malted Rye Whiskey

New Riff touts this limited release as “a malt whiskey first, and a rye whiskey second.” Indeed, its heavily malted profile and oloroso and Pedro Ximenez cask finish will quickly win favor with Scotch and American single malt drinkers. Yet the distinct character of rye grain (100 percent malted) isn’t entirely lost or forgotten, presenting itself as tart dark berries on the nose, and drying, savory spice on the palate. With endless flavors and evolution to appreciate, the whiskey’s 56.35 percent ABV almost barely registers.

Average price: $80

Rating: 94

High West Bottled-in-Bond Rye Whiskey

Released in the first quarter of 2024, this expression marks Utah-based High West’s first-ever bottled-in-bond product. Pulled from barrel at almost 5 years old, it’s made from a 100 percent rye mash (80 percent unmalted, 20 percent malted). The profile is a departure from prior High West offerings, which were notably mint- and dill-forward due to their inclusion of sourced whiskey. This rye is instead savory- and baking-spiced on the nose, while some herbs do join the party on its textured, fruity, almost buttery palate. This release signals good — perhaps even great — things to come from the brand’s fully in-house distillate.

Average price: $80

Rating: 92

Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye

The Russell’s Reserve line from Wild Turkey is a tribute to the legendary father-and-son team, Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who together boast over a century of experience at the distillery. Bottled at 104 proof, this expression delivers more intensity than the 6-year-old version, which comes in at 90 proof. While all single barrel whiskeys will vary from batch to batch, the expression we sampled offered a well-balanced mix of sweetness and spice, with an overall fruit-forward character that’s something of a hallmark for this line and brand.

Average price: $80

Rating: 92

Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks

While we sample products non-blind at VinePair, it’s safe to say this distinctive Indiana-distilled rye would easily stand out in a blind tasting among dozens of other whiskeys. Finished by Angel’s Envy in Caribbean rum casks, it opens with bold notes of maple, brown sugar, cloves, cinnamon, and a medley of baking spices. The palate carries these flavors with even greater intensity, so if you’re a fan of fall desserts and heavily scented candles, this whiskey will be right up your alley.

Average price: $90

Rating: 91

The Best Rye Whiskeys Over $100

Old Elk Rum Cask Finish Rye Whiskey

For this release, Old Elk’s Indiana-sourced 95 percent rye was finished for two to five months in 14-year-old Barbados rum casks. Finishing whiskey (or any spirit) in rum casks is always a risky undertaking, with the cane distillate often overpowering the final product. Not here, though. The influence is instead subtle, with allspice and tropical fruit adding to, and even improving, the fresh rye spice of the whiskey. This is admittedly a little expensive for 5-year-old sourced whiskey, but the proprietary finishing does make up for that with its unique character.

Average price: $100

Rating: 92

Lost Lantern Far-Flung Rye

Bottled at a cask-strength 60.8 percent ABV, this release from independent bottler Lost Lantern combines rye whiskeys from Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin. (In the case of Indiana, it’s worth noting that the source is the Starlight Distillery and not MGP.) Ranging in age from four to nine years, the multi-state, Midwest blend shows lots of complexity on the nose, with dark sugar and baking spice aromas dancing with fresh green notes. The high alcohol content never overpowers the nose or palate, the latter of which is chocolate- and malt-rich, akin to booze-soaked Whoppers.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Michter’s 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (2024)

This single barrel (generally) annual release is one that’s typically worth searching for, though that pursuit can often lead to hefty markups. Whether or not you can stomach those will depend on each individual’s budget, but we can confirm that 2024’s iteration lives up to the high standards Michter’s has set with this line. More floral and fresh-fruit-forward than last year’s release, this is a harmonious rye whiskey whose complexity and nuance are a fitting tribute to the decade it spent in barrel.

Average price: $200

Rating: 92

FAQ

Is rye whiskey smoother than bourbon?

Since rye is best known for its toasty notes of black pepper, it’s often thought of as less soft and less “smooth” than bourbon, which uses a higher proportion of corn (and often wheat) in its mash bill.

What is the highest-rated rye whiskey?

While it may very well prove hard to come by — especially at MSRP — Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph is our highest-rated rye whiskey.

What is a good affordable rye whiskey?

Old Overholt Bonded Straight Rye Whiskey is one of the best affordable rye whiskeys on the market.