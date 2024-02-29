The 30 Best Bourbons for 2024

While agave-based distillates remain waiting in the wings, America’s “native spirit” continues to sit comfortably on the United States’ spirits throne. The bourbon industry administered a $9 billion injection into Kentucky’s economy alone in 2023, and by no means is the Bluegrass State the only major player in the game.

Interestingly, though bourbon’s dominance persists, the narratives surrounding the spirit are in a state of flux. The oft-cited claim that Kentucky makes “95 percent of the world’s supply of bourbon” seems even more absurd with every passing year. Meanwhile, craft producers have become a force to be reckoned with, highlighted by the staggering $420 million Gruppo Campari recently paid for a 70 percent stake in Wilderness Trail, valuing the brand and distillery at $600 million a mere 10 years after its inception. And even the fiercest skeptics are changing their attitudes to once-maligned contract distilling, prompted in part by the increasing transparency of those employing the services of third-party producers.

Take none of this as an insinuation that legacy producers are resting on their laurels. In fact, as craft distillers continue to play catch up, the biggest names in bourbon have forged ahead, introducing the most exciting innovations in recent years. While we’re guilty of stating this in practically every iteration of this annual list, it certainly seems there’s never been a better time to be a bourbon drinker.

Before we explore the specific bottles offering proof of that statement, a few notes on how we compiled this list. VinePair tasters personally sampled 141 expressions that were submitted (free of charge) by producers and distributors, as well as PR firms working on their behalf. Additionally, we considered over a dozen samples that were voluntarily sent to our office over the last year and drew upon our experience with certain products and lines that we’ve tasted every year this list has been published. In every instance, products were tasted non-blind following our belief that price plays a major role in drinkers’ purchasing decisions, and should therefore be taken into account when evaluating wine and spirits.

While price is completely objective, we understand that “affordability” is not. So this list is not composed solely of the 30 highest-scoring bottles we sampled. It’s a comprehensive editorial roundup showcasing the best bottles at every price.

With all that said, here are 30 of the best bourbons at every price point for 2024.

The Best Bourbons Under $25

Benchmark Bonded

For the same sum as a cocktail in most major cities these days, on offer here is a 4-year-old, 100-proof bourbon produced by Sazerac Brands. Numerical attributes aside, the bottle’s contents are pretty damn tasty, too, with Benchmark Bonded delivering a textbook profile of oaky vanilla sweetness, along with some pleasing berry compote and orchard fruit notes.

Average price: $20

Rating: 87

Early Times Bottled-in-Bond

Another budget-friendly bonded bourbon, Sazerac acquired Early Times from Brown-Forman in 2020, with a new chapter of distillation and aging beginning at the company’s 1792 Distillery in summer 2021. Bottles produced there aren’t yet available, but its new owner has made public assurances that its profile won’t change. So continue to expect rich cherry and barrel spice aromas, followed by a surprisingly light but nevertheless enjoyable palate. Though technically priced at $25, we’re including it in the sub-$25 category given its 1-liter packaging.

Average price: $25

Rating: 88

The Best Bourbons Under $50

Wild Turkey 101

Whether you view it as the best- or worst-kept secret in bourbon, and despite the increasing attention given to new releases from sibling brand Russell’s Reserve, Wild Turkey 101 remains a trusty stalwart. Its eponymous bottling proof amplifies signature notes of vanilla, toffee, and baking spice, while subtle vegetal undertones provide enough character to sip neat, on the rocks, with a splash of soda, or mixed in cocktails.

Average price: $25

Rating: 88

Larceny Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

Heaven Hill’s entry-level wheated bourbon is immediately approachable with sweet vanilla custard aromas. Larceny’s subtly spiced palate is similarly more suited to beginners than its supercharged, cask-strength sibling, which changes from batch to batch across the line’s three annual releases, much like stablemate Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Where those expressions offer an exploration of proof and batch variance, regular Larceny Small Batch succeeds via satisfying dependability.

Average price: $25

Rating: 88

George Dickel Bourbon Whisky Aged 8 Years

Introduced in 2021, this release uses the same mash bill, yeast, and filtration process as George Dickel’s Tennessee whisky, but the brand opts to label it as bourbon, feeling the liquid closer resembles the style. Semantics aside, this 8-year, 90-proof bottling offers great value, with bright and attractive berry aromas, and a comforting toasty palate.

Average price: $33

Rating: 88

Knob Creek 9-Year-Old Bourbon Whiskey

Older Knob Creek bottlings, and indeed most of James B. Beam’s bourbons, exhibit distinctive and prominent peanut and caramel notes. This instead leans unexpectedly into bright red fruit and delicate baking spices. Both price and age work in its favor from a value perspective, and its 50 percent ABV content ensures plenty of depth on the palate.

Average price: $37

Rating: 89

Maker’s Mark 46 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky

Maker’s Mark made a big splash in 2023 with the introduction of its first-ever age-stated bourbon, which proved a big hit among tasters (ourselves included). Demand has already well-outstripped supply, bringing with it a familiar story of price gouging (not the distillery’s fault). That leads us to instead recommend the ever-reliable Maker’s 46, which was designed to amp up the brand’s signature wheated profile, and comfortably succeeds in doing so.

Average price: $42

Rating: 91

Town Branch True Cask Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Batch #005)

For a second year running, Town Branch impressed us with its somewhat tame (54.3 percent ABV) cask-strength True Cask release. A blend of the brand’s high-malt and high-corn mash bills, its profile is bolder and more assertive — rich in toffee and berry compote — than the bright cherry-laden Batch #004. By no means is it less enjoyable.

Average price: $44

Rating: 91

New Riff Distilling Bottled In Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon (Fall 2019)

Among those craft brands taking the big strides mentioned in the intro, New Riff’s experimental releases are a worthwhile exploration for any bourbon enthusiast. But they shouldn’t distract too much from the distillery’s consistently impressive, flagship Bottled In Bond line. This iteration melds red and dark berry aromas and follows them up with tingling baking spices and just a hint of apricot puree on its weighty, well-balanced palate.

Average price: $49

Rating: 91

The Best Bourbons Under $100

Shelter Distilling Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon

With a hyper-focus on ingredients and process, Shelter Distilling crafts this memorable bourbon from a California Blue Corn-dominant mash bill, and using double pot still distillation and slow proofing. Rich Demerara sweetness leads to light sponge cake on the nose, with fruit arriving quietly in the form of tinned peaches. Subsequent servings of maple and vanilla on the palate make it a pastry lover’s dream.

Average price: $50

Rating: 91

Smooth Ambler Old Scout 7 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This standout bourbon immediately captivates with its atypical profile. The rye that makes up 36 percent of the mash bill surely plays an important role, with spice, cherry, apple, and cigar box notes prominent throughout. It’s a little unclear whether this is fully sourced or blended with proprietary distillate, though Smooth Ambler is very open about the fact it does buy and bottle bourbon it deems to be remarkable (as well as its origin: Indiana). And honestly, who cares about the source or blend when the results are this enjoyable?

Average price: $51

Rating: 90

Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon

Four Roses employs six of its 10 house recipes for this stellar offering, which is classically bourbon in profile, and suffers no shortage of vanilla, caramel, and rich oak notes. It continues to evolve with each sniff and sip — a scent of jasmine tea bringing nuance to the nose and ripe berries and rich spice adding depth to the palate.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Wilderness Trail High Rye Bourbon Bottled in Bond

Long before the big-money acquisition, Wilderness Trail gained recognition for its scientific, data-driven approach to production. But it was the products of that approach that truly impressed whiskey drinkers, including this stunning high-rye bourbon. The flavoring grain makes its presence known via herbaceous, minty notes, and a slightly spicy kick on the finish. It never threatens to dominate, though, and instead blends seamlessly with its sweet and oaky baseline.

Average price: $53

Rating: 94

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

Crafted for those who embrace the heady influence of wood, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked experiences a second maturation period in heavily toasted barrels. The process amplifies sweet notes of vanilla, honey, and butterscotch. And while undoubtedly rich, it never feels overbearing or flabby on the palate. This might not be the bottle to gift the cask-strength drinker in your life, nor those who seek out the latest, esoteric releases. But there’s no denying its mass appeal.

Average price: $60

Rating: 92

Rabbit Hole Distillery ‘Heigold’ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Rabbit Hole’s high-rye bourbon, “Heigold” is pleasing on the nose, with bright bursts of red berries followed by graham crackers and a small dollop of honey. The palate continues in a similar fashion, with the addition of some lightly tannic oak complexity. Rabbit Hole isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel with this release, but it ticks all of the right boxes, especially for its price point.

Average price: $60

Rating: 90

1792 Full Proof

Bottled at 62.5 percent ABV, this Sazerac release is by no means a subtle or delicate bourbon. Neither is it defined by overwhelming heat, though. An intriguing range of aromas and flavors instead steals the show, with a blend of umami and sweetness kicking things off. Tangy fruits then take center stage, followed by rich blackberry compote, with decadent Black Forest Cake rounding out the finish. Save for some tannins that challenge that crescendo, this would be a truly standout bourbon.

Average price: $60

Rating: 91

Five & 20 Spirits Deep Water Bourbon

At 7 years old and with a price tag of $70, some might find this New York release to be a little too expensive. It’s an outlier in other wholly positive respects, though, including its 95 percent New York corn and 5 percent malted barley mash bill. All that corn translates to a plethora of sweet aromas and flavors, with just the right amount of charred oak bringing balance.

Average price: $70

Rating: 91

Milam & Greene Very Small Batch (Batch 2)

Released in fall 2023, this blend of Kentucky and Tennessee straight bourbon whiskeys was finished with charred French oak staves. Their inclusion brings complex but welcome woody aromas that complement its otherwise stone-fruit and vanilla-rich nose. On the palate, the staves add layers of texture that similarly match its intense range of flavors. Superstar blender Heather Greene has crafted a remarkable sipper here.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch C923

The final release in the 2023 Elijah Craig Barrel Proof line arrived at 13 years and 7 months — the oldest of the three expressions put out by parent company Heaven Hill since it dropped the series’ standard 12-year labeling statement. Though this year’s first release (A124) is already on shelves, we prefer the caramel, oak, and black pepper depth of C923, as well as its whispers of citrus fruit. (We can’t guarantee it, but there should still be some bottles available for the near future, at least.)

Average price: $75

Rating: 94

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey Toasted American Oak Bourbon (Batch No. 2)

A blend of 4- and 5-year whiskeys, both with rye as their predominant flavoring grain, this bourbon serves up all of the rich, approachable characteristics we’ve come to expect from labels bearing the term “toasted.” Think crème brûlée and candied citrus peels, along with alluring vanilla and heavy helpings of butterscotch. As for the 52.5 percent ABV content, it barely registers on the palate.

Average price: $75

Rating: 91

Frey Ranch Distillery Farm Strength Uncut (Batch 10)

From VinePair’s 2023 spirits brand of the year, this cask-strength, farm-to-glass bourbon arrives at 61.14 percent ABV, with a distinctively grain-forward profile. That combination seems like it shouldn’t work on paper, and it’s the same story in real life at first. But with time in glass, and upon reflection, it’s apparent that this is what this bourbon is all about: elevating and highlighting its base ingredients and veering clear of the beaten path of simple oak sweetness. While challenging at first, the experience proves ultimately rewarding, especially with a few drops of water.

Average price: $79

Rating: 93

Doc Swinson’s Whiskey Exploratory Cask Pineau

For this “Exploratory Cask” release, two Indiana-sourced, high-rye bourbons first age separately for a little over five years before they’re carefully married and transferred to 350-liter ex-Pineau des Charantes casks for a final nine months to 1 year. The resulting blend delivers one of the most harmonious and distinctive bourbons we encountered this year, somehow highlighting both its base ingredients and every stage of maturation. Most notable are those notes imparted by the Pineau casks, including stone and dried fruits, honeysuckle, French oak, and honey. This is a must-buy.

Average price: $80

Rating: 93

Barrell Bourbon New Year 2024

For this release, accomplished blender Barrell Bourbon took the courageous decision to marry bourbons (aged 5- to 15-years-old) from eight different states. It’s a risk that ultimately pays off — and triumphantly so — further enhancing the producer’s reputation as a master in the blending space. Check out our extended review for a dizzying array of tasting notes.

Average price: $85

Rating: 93

Booker’s Bourbon Mighty Fine Batch 2023-03

The third Booker’s release from 2023 is well deserving of its “Mighty Fine” name, though that’s a reference to one of Booker Noe’s signature phrases, rather than an indication of the brand’s take on its quality. Arriving at a typically punchy 63.3 percent ABV, it serves generous helpings of caramel, popcorn, peanut butter, and warming spice. Snap this one up while you still can — it’s one of the best Booker’s releases we’ve tasted in a long time.

Average price: $90

Rating: 93

Old Elk Cognac Cask Finish Bourbon

The combination of Old Elk’s high-malt (34 percent) mash bill and a 10-month Cognac cask finish yields some unexpected but very welcome results here. This is not an overly bold bourbon, nor does it display the sweetness or obvious influence imparted by other finishing casks. Instead, the enjoyment lies in its subtlety: a perfumed bouquet that rewards multiple returns to the glass, and a lightly tannic texture that goes toe to toe with sweet flavors and results in a lengthy, toasty finish.

Average price: $90

Rating: 92

The Best Bourbons Over $100

Blue Run Spirits Reflection II

For this release, Blue Run’s whiskey director Shaylyn Gammon sought out barrels whose contents displayed prominent floral notes — a complete change of direction from Reflection I, which emphasized oak and sweetness. That’s not to say those characteristics aren’t present in this wonderful sipping bourbon, but it’s the bright floral fruitiness that sets it apart, and ultimately makes drinking this such an enjoyable experience.

Average price: $100

Rating: 93

Old Forester 1924 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The newest edition to Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series was an early gift to kick off 2024, though eagle-eyed internet sleuths had been awaiting its arrival for some time. At 10 years old, the 50 percent ABV release is the oldest in the series by some margin, and it particularly excels on the nose. The palate is enjoyable and suffers no lack of flavors, but you have to search for them a little more than the bouquet suggests. Ultimately, it’s a successful debut and a promising sign of what’s to come.

Average price: $115

Rating: 92

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #11

A blend of Kentucky straight bourbons, the 11th edition of Bardstown’s Discovery Series is notable for being the first to include the producer’s distillate. That whiskey makes up just 6 percent of the blend, and at 6 years old, it’s at least four years younger than the bourbon’s other two components. Its very inclusion marks a milestone for the series, though, and it certainly hasn’t compromised the quality of this consistently high-quality line. This is another release that makes us very excited to see what the future brings.

Average price: $140

Rating: 93

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Bourbon

During an exclusive first taste of this annual spring release, Heaven Hill master distiller Conor O’Driscoll told VinePair that he selected the batch’s 133 barrels to showcase depth of age, while also trying to avoid overly oaked characteristics. At 18 years and 120 proof, that’s an ambitious aim, but O’Driscoll and team knocked it out of the park with a release that’s remarkably fresh, impeccably balanced, and jaw-droppingly complex.

Average price: $300

Rating: 97

Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson F

The second Russell’s Single Rickhouse release arrived in late 2023 and proved to be an upgrade on the series’ very well-received debut. Aged for a minimum of 10 years, and bottled at an unusually high 58.8 percent ABV for the brand, it’s a bold and complex bourbon that’s sure to equally delight fans of oak, fruit, and spice. The price point might prove too high for some budgets, but it may also deter over-inflation among retailers and on the secondary market, where it’s sure to be a fixture.

Average price: $300

Rating: 96

FAQ

What’s the top-rated bourbon?

The top-rated bourbon is Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old, a 2024 limited release that remains surprisingly fresh despite its age and never feels overly oaky or tannic.

What are the smoothest bourbons?

Wheated bourbons are typically considered to be the smoothest, most easy-drinking bourbons on the market. Some popular examples include Maker’s Mark and the ultimate unicorn, Pappy Van Winkle.

What is the holy grail of bourbon?

Many whiskey drinkers consider the Pappy Van Winkle line to be the holy grail of bourbon. In recent years, encountering a bottle for sale in retail stores has become all but impossible, and those that are available are generally offered with huge markups. Pappy gained notoriety and acclaim thanks in part to its wheated mash bill.

VinePair’s Tasting Methodology: How We Rate

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts numerous tastings for our popular Buy This Booze column and wine and spirits reviews. Our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

In alignment with our reviews mission, we believe in purposefully tasting all products as our readers typically would, with full knowledge of the producer, the region, and — importantly — the price. Tastings are therefore not typically conducted blind.

For Buy This Booze roundups, we usually include a maximum of one expression per brand, though we do allow multiple products from the same production facility (i.e., released under different labels).

For this bourbon whiskey roundup, we considered several different factors before finalizing the list. Our overall aim was to provide a complete overview of the myriad styles and expressions of America’s native spirit. Price points span from entry-level “approachable” bottles to ultra-premium releases. We are confident that every bottle that made this final ranking delivers on flavor, balance, depth, and complexity for each of their respective price points.