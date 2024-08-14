The industry loves to debate about the drink of the summer each year, but what if the drink of the summer is different for everyone? When the weather is at its hottest, some people may want something fizzy and refreshing, and others may prefer something a little stronger. While clear spirits like gin and tequila might feel like the most obvious choices for summertime sipping, rum and bourbon also have their place, as do lighter, low-ABV options like vermouth and Pimm’s.

With so many options, it’s easy to default to the same beverage every time. But sometimes, you have to plunge into the deep cuts instead of playing the hits. For a little inspiration, we asked bartenders to recommend their favorite underrated summer cocktail. Their responses ranged from the classic rum Daiquiri to some less expected options. Whatever your summer drinking style, there’s a cocktail for you below.

The most underrated summer cocktails, according to bartenders:

Eastside

White vermouth and soda

Caipirinha

Limoncello Spritz

Ranch Water

Daiquiri

Southside

The Saturn

The Bicicletta

Mojito

Old Hickory

Pimm’s Cup

Mexican Martini

Hugo Spritz

French 75

Ice Pick

Tongue Twister

Lion’s Tail

Americano

Tom Collins

“The ever-so-classic Eastside! What better way to refresh your palate than with cucumber, mint, lime, and gin? It’s basically renegade spa water in a Martini glass, and I love it for summer.” —Albert Beltran, bar manager, Wayfare Tavern, San Francisco

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Whenever you’re at a loss for what to drink and just want something light and refreshing, look no further than a white vermouth and soda. I have a lot of brands I love, but specifically in the warmer months, I love Jacopo Poli’s Bianco; [it’s] bright and tart with what always feels like tropical fruit notes to me. Serve that in a tall, cold glass with a lemon slice, wedge, wheel, or peel (seriously, they all work) and you’re good to go!”—John Ware, bar director, Forsythia, NYC

“Put your faith in the cultures that have perfected summer. Summer in Brazil never quits, so it’s a Caipirinha all the way. Fresh lime, sugar cane, sugar, and ice, and you dump it dirty, which always feels wrong in the best way. Lime wedges also count towards your ‘five-a-day’; I think I read that somewhere.” —Diana Benanti, general manager, Bar Parisette, Chicago

“The most underrated cocktail of the summer is the Limoncello Spritz as it’s perfectly refreshing and easy to make at home. Ours at il Casale is a nod to our family’s Italian roots and is homemade with lemons from Sorrento. We garnish it with fresh thyme sprigs and a candied lemon peel made from the same Sorrento lemons.” —Damian deMagistris, co-owner & director of operations, il Casale, Belmont, Mass.

“In my opinion, the Ranch Water is an underrated cocktail for summer, likely due to the classic Margarita getting the limelight. While I do love a Margarita, I find that the carbonation of a Ranch Water and its [lack of] sweetness is refreshing for the season. Swapping the tequila for mezcal is equally delicious and a great option for those looking for something a bit more complex.” —Isai Xolalpa, director of bars and lounges, W Philadelphia, Philadelphia

“A classic Daiquiri. It’s had a resurgence recently, but still too many people hear Daiquiri and immediately think of a blended, red sugar bomb that vaguely resembles [something] strawberry. But a classic Daiquiri with simply rum, lime, and sugar might just be the greatest treat all summer.” —Kate Wise, bar lead, Juniper Bar + Restaurant, Hotel Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

“The Southside is a sophisticated cocktail with a dark history. It’s a Chicago-native cocktail rumored to be the preferred cocktail of Al Capone, who dominated Chicago’s South Side with his gang. Basically, the cocktail is a Gin Mojito. Most people don’t think of gin in Mojitos, but the Southside is a perfect summer cocktail to enjoy.” —Ruben Delgado, director of outlets and events, Sugar Palm (Viceroy Santa Monica), Santa Monica, Calif.

“In my opinion, the most underrated summer cocktail is the classic rum Daiquiri. I’m not talking about the frozen sugary pool drink, although I’ve had my fair share of those. I’m actually referring to the classic concoction of just rum, fresh lime juice, and sugar. When shaken to perfection with a decent rum, this cocktail screams ‘summer sunset with friends.’” —Rob McShea, beverage director, Cococabana at The Brick Hotel, Oceanside, Calif.

“The Saturn. This tiki-style gin drink offers a delightful blend of tropical flavors, ideal for warm weather and summer vibes. While rum is often the go-to for tiki cocktails, gin adds a lovely layer of botanical notes that complement the tropical sweetness of passion fruit and the nutty richness of orgeat syrup. The addition of falernum introduces a subtle spiciness, making this cocktail a complex yet refreshing choice for summer.” —Thi Nguyen, Bar Director, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

“The Bicicletta is a daytime favorite of mine that’s easily enjoyed with lunch on the patio, basking in the sun. I prefer mine with Vermentino which allows for notes of green apple and almond.” —Alicia Perry, beverage director, CH Projects, San Diego

“I’d say the most underrated summer cocktail is a classic Daiquiri. It’s so simple, so delicious, and so refreshing. You can enjoy it in its simplest form, or do a fun seasonal riff!” —Hailey Cook, bar manager, Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge, Bend, Ore.

“The most underrated summer cocktail is the Mojito. It is so refreshing, delicious, and easy to make. My little trick that, in my opinion, always makes it even better: a little dash of Angostura bitters and making a mint simple syrup with the leftover leaves and stems! It is extra Mojito-ey.” —Christine Wiseman, Beverage Director, LilliStar, NYC

With lower-ABV and non-alcoholic cocktails becoming essential for menus these days, the New Orleans-classic Old Hickory is a drink that should be on everyone’s radar. This 50/50 blend of sweet and dry vermouth packs a ton of flavor and texture into a sessionable, stirred concept. It is infinitely riffable; one can orient it around local fortified wines, or make it extra fussy by sourcing and blending esoteric bottles.” —Thomas Mahne, bar manager, Cambridge Hospitality Group, Cambridge, Mass.

“The Pimm’s Cup is absolutely the most underrated summer cocktail. Originating from England, it’s made with Pimm’s No. 1, lemon juice, and ginger ale and garnished with a variety of fresh fruits and herbs like cucumber, strawberries, oranges, and mint. It’s refreshing, light, and perfect for hot weather, yet it often gets overshadowed by more well-known summer drinks like Mojitos or Margaritas.” —Ariana Haut, bartender, Summer Shack Back Bay, Boston

“The Mexican Martini is the most underrated summer cocktail because it’s still fairly unknown, but it was actually invented here in Austin. It’s so refreshing, as if a Margarita and a Martini had a baby. It’s 2 ounces of fine tequila, olive juice, orange juice, and lime juice topped with a salt rim and olives. Served up in a Martini glass, of course.” —Markisha Barber, manager, La Piscina, Austin, Texas

“For sure, a Hugo Spritz, which is made with St-Germain, sparkling water, sparkling wine, and mint. The St-Germain and its notes of elderflower, peach, pear, and grapefruit pair nicely with the mint and wine for a tasty, refreshing drink. It’s a nice alternative to an Aperol Spritz, which tends to be a bit bitter. To each their own, but this is my go-to.”—Joshua Viele, bartender, Cobble Fish, NYC

“When I think of summer, I think Champagne, Margaritas, Gimlets, Daiquiris, or an Aperol Spritz. But why not a French 75? It’s such a versatile and easy cocktail to make. If you don’t like gin, then make it with tequila, vodka, rum, or mezcal.” —Eric Torres, general manager, Claro, NYC

“No one talks about Ice Picks anymore! When I was little and my dad was the age I am now, his go-to in the summer was always an Ice Pick: vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and iced tea. It’s simple, refreshing, and affordable. Perfect for the pool or a larger-format Big Gulp on the beach. They’re so popular now in RTD format, but it’s just as easy to make them at home.” —Jillian Moore, head bartender, My Loup, Philadelphia

“Tongue Twister. It’s an equal-parts combo of four of my absolute favorite things: mezcal, Chartreuse, falernum, and lime. It’s a Last Word riff that deserves as much spotlight as any other summer crusher that comes to mind. Created by Tony Roehr from Raised by Wolves, I can’t think of a more perfect and refreshing herbal concoction to beat the heat!” —Jacoby Morciglio, bar manager, Adrift Tiki Bar, Denver

“One of the near-forgotten classics that perfectly encapsulates the essence of summer is the Lion’s Tail. This cocktail begins in familiar territory with bourbon, lime, and bitters, but adds just the proper amount of sunshine with the addition of allspice dram. This combination is ideal to enjoy poolside, on a patio, or at a backyard barbecue.” —Jason Marshall, bars manager and curator, The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, Ore.

“In the summertime, I sing the praises of the Americano. Overshadowed by its big sibling, the Negroni, an Americano omits the gin in favor of soda water. Lower in ABV, the Americano becomes something we can reach for a few of in the heat without worrying about overindulging. Refreshing and bittersweet, I tend to sub out my Campari for any other red bitter, often Bordiga’s or Contratto’s.”—Keenan Davis, bar director, Che Fico and Che Fico Parco Menlo, San Francisco

“The most underrated summer cocktail is the Tom Collins. Classic and easy-drinking, the feeling a TC gives you is a mini-vacation in a glass. Try it with a basil garnish for added freshness.” —Stephen Rowe, co-owner, Dario, Minneapolis, Minn.

Photo credit: svetlana_cherruty – stock.adobe.com