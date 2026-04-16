Cocktail culture is as susceptible to trend cycles as any other industry. A peek into any modern bar will reveal tables full of rich Espresso Martinis sitting alongside fizzy Aperol Spritzes and creamy pints of Guinness. Meanwhile, more niche fads emerge each day, from fluffy, cold foam-topped creations to intensely savory, briny, and even fish-filled Martini riffs.

While the new kids on the block are undeniable, there was a time when “Sex and the City” fans could be spotted by their Cosmopolitans and fluorescent green Appletinis reigned supreme. But the past always has a way of coming back. These old-school, brightly colored drinks could make their return sooner than expected, and they’re not the only ones. In that spirit, we asked bartenders which old cocktail trends they’d like to see in the battle back to the top. From flavored brandy to blue bevs, here are the top contenders from 17 bartenders across the country. And yes, I’m rooting for the Appletini — sue me!

The old cocktail trends that should come back, according to bartenders:

Blue cocktails

Flavored brandy

Vermouth in Martinis

A glass of water on the side

Dive bars

Housemade sodas

Pre-Prohibition and early craft cocktails

Bacon

Three-ingredient classics

Quick drinks for busy nights

Cocktails served with a snack

Sour cocktails

Highballs

Bars that provide a third space

Excitement around craft cocktails

50/50 frozen cocktails

Cocktails under $20

Finding forgotten classics in old books

“I’d love to see blue cocktails make a comeback. There’s nothing wrong with the cocktail world today — it’s thoughtful and refined — but sometimes you just want a drink that feels like the ’90s in a glass. A time when cocktails didn’t take themselves too seriously.” —John Bruno, bartender, Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville

“Not simply because I live in Wisconsin — a.k.a. BrandyLand, USA — but it’s been my source of pride and indirect education to feature different versions of brandy on a lot of our menus. We have drinks with coffee brandy, apricot brandy, pear brandy, and much more. It’s often overlooked and unappreciated on many menus I’ve seen across the country. In Wisconsin, mostly everyone serves a true brandy for their Old Fashioneds. But there’s more to flavored brandy we should be discovering. If someone were to ask me what spirit they should have in their home bar to go along with the de rigueur classic spirits, I would say ginger brandy. It’s versatility is undervalued. You can add it to clear spirits or dark spirits. Same as most brandies. And here’s a bonus high five: They’re not that expensive.” —Brian Bartels, co-owner, Oz by Oz, Madison, Wis.

“At Lucky Betty’s, we love making all cocktails, but the old cocktail trend we’d most like to see come back is vermouth in Martinis! Even if it’s just the smallest amount — I happen to have a very special technique to make sure I add just a drop of vermouth, but you’ll just have to come in to see it. Otherwise, it’s a pretty glass of chilled vodka, which is fine if that’s what you fancy, but it’s not a proper Martini — nor a potion which, let’s face it, is really what cocktails are. I think that’s why I like making them so much.” —Daiva Deupree, owner and operator, Lucky Betty’s, Camden, Maine

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“I hope that the trend of giving customers a glass of water with every cocktail comes back. The cocktail tastes better to me when I can stay hydrated as I drink it, and it helps slow things down so I can stay out longer and order maybe one or two more cocktails.” —Zak Pashak, owner, Cannons, Detroit

“I have always loved dive bars. In today’s world, everyone wants to be a mixology bar or a speakeasy and elevate everything, which is great. But there’s something about a bar where a beer and a shot is the signature item and the walls tell a story. It’s cozy, familiar, easy, and most of all, fun!” —John David Hammond, general manager, Acre and Bow and Arrow, Auburn, Ala.

“One cocktail trend from the past that I would love to see come back is house sodas for non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails. An in-house, fresh, carbonated soda fountain program. You used to be able to go to a soda bar and they had anywhere from 10 to 100 sodas made fresh in-house. Like in “Willy Wonka.” I would love to see that come back.” —JR Mocanu, co-owner, Public Parking, Madison, Wis.

“While the current trend of big and bold flavor pairings and presentation is exciting, I personally love the delicate simplicity of pre-Prohibition and early craft cocktails, and I would be excited to see more emphasis on self-imposed restraint. More is certainly more, but, as classics like a properly crafted Old Fashioned, Negroni, or the more modern Penicillin show, if executed properly, less can be even more.” —Ryan Carr, bar manager, Holy Moly Bar, Tacoma, Wash.

“When I started, the trends were foams and barrel-aged Negronis. I wasn’t really into any of that. But there’s one that brings back memories: bacon in cocktails. Bacon Maple Old Fashioneds. I remember my big brother making bacon bitters at work. Now, I catch myself wondering what they tasted like and what I could do if I had the patience to make my own. Salty, smoky notes in cocktails sound pretty good to me, and there’s something about bacon in drinks that’s just fun.” —Rubén Rolón, bar director, Bar Colette, Dallas

“One trend I hope comes back is sub $10 three-ingredient classic cocktails. Think Daiquiri, Negroni, Old Fashioned. It was common to see that pre-pandemic, especially during happy hour. I know inflation is rough, but paying $20 for something we as bartenders can make at home for less than a dollar is rougher.” —Tracy Eustaquio, lead bartender, Pascual, Washington, D.C.

“I think we’re overdue for drinks that prioritize the night over the recipe. There’s a time and place for precision, but a packed bar usually isn’t it. The best drinks are the ones that keep things moving.” —Lucas Walters, partner, The Commodore Bars, New York City

“I’ve been noticing a resurgence of cocktails served with a small, thoughtful snack. Dedicating a section of the menu to elevated cocktails paired with a fun or purposeful garnish adds a playful touch while still feeling intentional. It’s a smart way to stand out and one that clearly resonates with guests, myself included.” —Kayla Dowell, bar manager, Real Charmer, Los Angeles

“I would love to see sours make a comeback. Not with egg white, but the old-school, on-the-rocks sour with just booze, citrus, and sweetener. Especially with the warm weather, a Disaronno Sour sounds killer. Simple, easy to make, but also delicious.” —Josh Brawner, assistant general manager, Bowen House, Dallas

“I’m ready for the highball to take center stage again — clean, focused, and unapologetically refreshing. The highball is one of the best ways to showcase underutilized spirits, letting them shine with just the right lift of crisp carbonation. It’s a format that rewards balance and restraint while still feeling endlessly versatile. In a world of overbuilt drinks, there’s something powerful about getting back to simple, sparkling precision.” —Emelio Sansone, executive chef, Tin Lizzie Lounge, Seattle

“Bars that focus on protecting their community have always been my favorite. I love seeing hospitality trending towards inclusivity over exclusivity. Holding space for the community as a ‘third space’ is part of the inception of bars and is especially important now when the value of socializing in person has never been higher.” —Wes Meyn, bartender, Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

“What I miss about pre-2010-ish is that there was a general sense of excitement around craft cocktail bars. Bartenders were excited to discover new drinks or bottles and share those with their guests, and the guests were excited to be in new kinds of bars and have new kinds of drinks and experiences. About 10 years ago, I started to notice that chain restaurants, neighborhood bars, and everywhere in between started using the same language on their cocktail menus — a language co-opted from craft cocktail culture but without the training, attention to detail, or frankly the care. This flattened the cultural experience so that guests have a difficult time discerning what is real or what is a simulacrum. There’s a lot about those early days that should’ve been discarded as pretentious or problematic, but I do miss that initial excitement and sense of adventure around nerdy bars.” —Chris Keil, owner, Proof, Tacoma, Wash.

“I’m not particularly old school or sentimental, but I’ll say this much: I’d love to see more 50/50 frozens (à la Miami Vice), more pandan in recipes because it’s still a transcendent flavor, and most of all, cocktails under $20.” —Logan Rodriguez, beverage director, Oddball, NYC

“I hope bartenders bring back the obsession with finding forgotten classics from old cocktail books. There was something magical about hunting through Jerry Thomas or Harry Craddock for drinks that had been completely lost to time, and it was honestly one of the best learning tools a young bartender could have. Reverse-engineering those old specs forces you to understand why a drink works, not just how to make it.” —Dante Datta, partner and beverage director, Tapori and Daru, Washington, D.C.