Whether it’s a bartender’s post-shift, wind-down drink, or a dive-bar-dwellers go-to to kick-start an evening, there’s a humble, “no BS” vibe to a beer and a shot that’s earned the pairing a level of respect from drinkers of all classes and creeds.

While ordering two drinks at once can be a one-way ticket to over-intoxication, many beer-and- shot combos are timeless staples unique to different countries around the world that usually add up to more than the sum of their parts. In some places, these duos also function as a way for drinkers to embrace their local drinking culture and exhibit regional pride.

To understand how traditional beer and shot combos vary from place to place, we put together the following list of regional pairings from across the globe, exploring their respective origin stories and explaining how to drink them. Some are meant to be enjoyed side by side. Others are designed to be sipped slowly. In some cases, the shot drops into the beer — glassware and all — and is chugged as quickly as possible.

From Somaek and Sake Bombs to the Dutch Kopstoot and the almighty Boilermaker, here are 10 traditional beer-and-shot combos and the places they hail from.

Beer-and-Shot Combos

Boilermaker

U.S. (and the rest of the world)

Any beer and a shot of whiskey

Arguably the most ubiquitous — and most nebulous — beer-and-shot combo in the world, the Boilermaker pairs any beer (usually a lager) with a shot of whiskey. Two competing theories trace the combo to 1800s steam engine workers — one in the U.K., the other in the U.S. There’s also a debate on how the combo should be consumed. Some down the shot and chase it with the brew. Others sip the two intermittently, and some insist on dumping the shot into the beer and drinking them together.

Citywide Special

Philadelphia

A can of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jim Beam bourbon

Often shortened to just “the Citywide” or “the Special,” the official beer and shot combo of the City of Brotherly Love is widely believed to have originated at Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, a cash-only bar located on Philly’s South Street. Though the bar opened in 1969, most accounts claim that the drink deal debuted in the ‘90s when Bob & Barbara’s started selling cans of PBR alongside shots of Jim Beam for $3 a pop. Nowadays, bars all over the city offer their own versions of the Citywide Special — hence the name — ranging from Tecates and shots of tequila to cans of Hamm’s and Kamikaze shots. At Bob & Barbara’s, it’s still PBR and Jim Beam — just now $5 instead of $3.

Chicago Handshake

Chicago

An Old Style beer and a shot of Jeppson’s Malört

The Chicago Handshake combines two time-honored city staples: the notorious Swedish-style wormwood and anise liqueur, Jeppson’s Malört, and G. Heileman Brewing Company’s (now Pabst’s) Old Style beer. The latter beverage was actually born in Wisconsin, but it was essentially adopted by Chicago in the 1950s after Old Style became the official sponsor of the Chicago Cubs. While its exact origin is unclear, the combo became a recognized Chicago ritual in the 2000s. In 2024, White Claw and Jeppson’s Malört introduced “the Chiclawgo Handshake,” which swaps the Old Style with a can of Ruby Grapefruit White Claw.

Half and Half

Scotland

A half-pint of lager and a one-ounce shot of blended Scotch

Known as a “Hauf an’ Hauf” in its homeland — and pronounced “hoff n’ hoff” — the Half and Half is fairly self-explanatory: a half-pint of beer and a small, one-ounce shot of Scotch. Why the shot aspect is referred to as a “half” might seem confusing, but it likely stems from the Scottish term “a wee hauf,” which equates to half of a half-gill. Before the U.K.’s Weights and Measures Act of 1824, a gill equated to roughly four ounces, thus explaining the one-ish-ounce pour. Traditionally, a Half and Half consists of lager (often Tennent’s) paired with a blended Scotch like Johnnie Walker, Famous Grouse, or Cutty Sark. And unlike a Boilermaker, which is generally a shortcut to inebriation, a Half and Half is designed to be enjoyed over time — a casual beverage pairing to sip over a long conversation at the local tavern.

Kopstoot

Netherlands

A lager or pilsner and a shot of genever

The Koopstoot (pronounced “cop-stoat”) translates to “headbutt,” which is likely a nod to its hard-hitting effects. The order traditionally pairs a pint of either pilsner or light lager with an ice-cold shot of genever, a Dutch liquor made from a grain-based mash (of malted barley, rye, and corn) that’s redistilled with juniper. The spirit is often considered the grandfather of gin. To enjoy Koopstoot in traditional Dutch fashion, the genever should be served in a small tulip-shaped glass. Upon receiving the pairing, the drinker should place their hands behind their back and bend down to take the first sip of genever hands-free. Then, the drinker can alternate between sips of beer and the spirit as they please.

Lüttje Lage

Germany

A small pour of sour wheat beer and a shot of Korn

Born in the north-central German city of Hanover, the Lüttje Lage is a combo of a pale, lightly hopped, top-fermenting Weissbier and a shot of Kornbrand, a grain-based schnapps with a subtly sweet, somewhat neutral taste. The original beer used in the pairing was invented in 1526 by brewmaster Cord Broyhan, and is now sadly extinct. However, similar commercial examples still around today include Gilde Lüttje Lage, Herrenhauser, and Hanoversch — all of which come in at roughly 2 to 4 percent ABV. To properly down a Lüttje Lage, the drinker should hold both the shot and beer glasses in the same hand and tilt them back so that the shot steadily pours into the beer, and then into the drinker’s mouth. It takes a bit of practice, but thankfully Lüttje Lage bibs exist for those just getting the hang of it.

Beer and Shot Combos (Mixed Together)

Dublin Drop

U.S.

A pint of Guinness and a shot of equal-parts Irish cream liqueur and Irish whiskey

The Dublin Drop goes by many names — some more controversial than others — but there’s nothing actually Irish about the mixed drink other than its ingredients. On St. Patrick’s Day in 1977, bartender Charles Burke Cronin Oat was behind the stick at Wilson’s Saloon in Connecticut when he invented a layered shot composed of Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa, and Jameson Irish Whiskey that he dubbed “the IRA.” Two years later, he dropped one of these shots into a half-drank pint of Guinness, thus creating the drink we know today (although most bartenders omit the Kahlúa). Given that Irish cream liqueur curdles on contact with stout, the Dublin Drop must be consumed quickly. Although it’s commonly made with Guinness, Jameson, and Baileys, technically any combo of Irish stout, Irish whiskey, and Irish cream liqueur will suffice.

Sake Bomb

U.S.

A Japanese lager, like Sapporo, Asahi, or Kirin, and a shot of sake

Another uniquely American beer cocktail with non-American ingredients, the Sake Bomb is a party-style combo of cheap sake and cheap beer. Although its origins remain unconfirmed, many sources suggest it was invented by American soldiers occupying Japan in the years following World War II. Today, the Sake Bomb persists in U.S. karaoke bars, college bars, and all-you-can-eat sushi spots. To make one, balance a small glass of sake atop two chop sticks laying parallel across the top of a beer-filled pint glass. Then slam the table, jostling the chopsticks — or sending them flying — causing the glass to fall into the beer. After that, it’s time to chug.

Somaek

South Korea

A pale lager and a shot of soju

The name Somaek abbreviates two Korean words that also happen to be the drink’s ingredients: soju and maekju (beer). Like many other beer-and-shot cocktails, the origins of the Somaek are pretty murky. Some believe it was invented by South Korean businessmen who began mixing beer with soju as a stiff beverage to help them wind down after a long work week. Others say American military officials were responsible for the combo, seeking a way to strengthen South Korea’s light local beers. Either way, it has become a popular beverage in both its alleged homeland and Korean restaurants around the world, often enjoyed alongside Korean barbecue and fried, fatty dishes. There are no strict rules dictating how to prepare a Somaek, but a three-to-seven proportion of soju to beer is typically considered the “golden ratio.”

Yorsh

Russia

A pale lager and a shot of vodka

Flavorwise, the Yorsh doesn’t offer much to write home about. At its core, it’s a pint of lager bolstered by a shot of vodka, but in Russia, it’s seen as one of only a few acceptable ways to drink the spirit other than a neat pour. The drink’s origins and etymology are debatable. However, it’s been said that the combo gets its name from “ёрш,” a small, spiky freshwater fish that supposedly pairs well with it. The Yorsh is meant to be downed in one go, but be warned: It’s not for the faint of heart.

*Image retrieved from Brent Hofacker via stock.adobe.com