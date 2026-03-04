The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s most popular cocktails and has been since it was created in the 19th century. The cocktail has inspired numerous riffs, some of which are now classics in their own right, like the agave-based Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the rum-based Caribbean Old Fashioned, or the fat-washed Benton’s. But when made in its original form, the cocktail is essentially just bourbon, sugar, and bitters, meaning your choice of whiskey has a strong influence over the final product.

A good Old Fashioned bourbon should be complex, not too sweet, and bottled at a high enough proof to withstand time spent over ice. And while the base whiskey is a key element, that doesn’t mean you need to (nor should you) use your best or most expensive spirit to make a good one. Throughout the bourbon category, there are dozens of bottles perfect for powering the Old Fashioned at wallet-friendly prices.

To help you narrow them down, we’ve sorted through a plethora of bourbons on the market to identify some of the very best to use in your Old Fashioneds. From port wine-finished expressions inspired by Scotch whisky to 101-proof bottlings beloved by bartenders, here are 10 of the best bourbons for Old Fashioneds.

Wild Turkey 101 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Distilled from a high-rye mash bill at the brand’s Lawrenceburg, Ky., distillery, Wild Turkey 101 is many bartenders’ preferred bourbon for cocktails. It’s bottled at a sturdy 50.5 percent ABV and holds up nicely in an Old Fashioned, with sourdough and delicate spice notes countering the drink’s sweetness. Complete with a refreshing hint of mint on the finish and available for less than $30, it’s a bourbon deserving of a permanent spot on your bar cart.

Rating: 88

Average Price: $23

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Beloved for its well-rounded and rich profile, Buffalo Trace is a bourbon that feels right at home as the base of an Old Fashioned. The whiskey is made from the distillery’s low-rye Mash Bill #1, which is thought to contain less than 10 percent rye. As such, it’s on the sweeter end of the spectrum but still offers enough depth to shine in mixed drinks. The nose presents fruity and floral aromas before a palate bursting with baking spice, dried fruit, oak, and black pepper takes over. Bottled at 45 percent ABV, Buffalo Trace is approachable, consistent, and a top choice for several bartenders when it comes time to make the classic cocktail.

Rating: 91

Average Price: $30

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Talk about a serious, bang-for-your-buck bourbon. This Heaven Hill-distilled bourbon is said to be between 8 and 12 years old, offering layered complexity not often found in whiskeys at this price point. The 47 percent- ABV bourbon delivers notes of herbs, spices, vanilla, and fruit cocktail with pops of smoke and a luscious, toasted coconut finish.

Rating: 93

Average Price: $32

Four Roses Small Batch

Founded in 1888, Four Roses is one of the world’s most beloved legacy bourbon brands, and its Small Batch offering should be a mainstay in your Old Fashioned repertoire. It’s made from a blend of four of the distillery’s base recipes — OBSK, OBSO, OESK, and OESO — each of which is made with a different mash bill and yeast strain. The resulting bourbon is medium-bodied and very lively, imbuing Old Fashioneds with robust caramel and butterscotch sweetness and a slightly spicy finish.

Rating: 93

Average Price: $36

Knob Creek Small Batch 9 Year Old

While some of Knob Creek’s older expressions are perfectly tailored for sipping neat, its 9-year-old bottling is a knockout in cocktails — especially Old Fashioneds. The edition offers the category’s characteristic vanilla, oak, and caramel notes with an undercurrent of bright red fruit and baking spice. Packaged at 100 proof, the whiskey has a medium- to full-bodied mouthfeel, meaning it won’t lose any of its nuance as your Old Fashioned begins to dilute.

Rating: 89

Average Price: $37

Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon

Distilled by the same father-and-son team behind Wild Turkey, Russell’s Reserve was launched by Jimmy and Eddie Russell in 2001. Its flagship bourbon, Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old, is bottled at 45 percent ABV and drinks as though it was created specifically for Old Fashioneds, with notes of dried orange peel, vanilla bean, and cinnamon leading the charge.

Rating: 93

Average Price: $39

Maker’s Mark 46

Maker’s Mark is a solid whiskey to stir into Old Fashioneds, but if you’re looking to take things up a notch, reach for Maker’s Mark 46. Released in 2010 just before Bill Samuels Jr. stepped down from his longtime position as president and CEO of the historic brand, Makers Mark 46 has famously been described as “Maker’s on steroids.” The 94-proof whiskey undergoes the brand’s proprietary stave finishing process, which dials up the elements of baking spice, caramel, and vanilla.

Rating: 91

Average Price: $40

Pinhook Kentucky Straight Bourbon (2024 Vintage)

This 3-year-old bourbon hails from Kentucky where it was distilled at the famous Castle & Key distillery. While Pinhook is perhaps best known for its Vertical Series, this bourbon from the 2024 vintage is worth checking out for its impressive ability to hold up in cocktails. The bourbon is bottled at 49 percent ABV and offers robust notes of cacao, dark berries, and burnt brown sugar that make for an interesting, almost dessert-like Old Fashioned.

Rating: 91

Average Price: $43

Angel’s Envy Port Wine Finished

Angel’s Envy was founded in 2011 by Wes Henderson and his master distiller father Lincoln Henderson, who came out of retirement to start the brand. From the beginning, the Louisville-based producer has done things a little differently: It’s one of the first American whiskey brands to adopt the Scotch tradition of secondary maturation. Its flagship release is finished in port wine barrels and demonstrates how well a finished spirit can taste in an Old Fashioned. The port wine barrels imbue the 43.3 percent-ABV whiskey with deep red fruit notes, which serve as an ideal complement for its hints of punchy black pepper and charred oak. Together, those flavors make for a powerful Old Fashioned base, giving the cocktail a robust, slightly sweet foundation.

Rating: 92

Average Price: $52

Smooth Ambler Old Scout 7 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey

While based in Maxwelton, W. Va., Smooth Ambler is transparent about its sourcing practices, with the whiskey used to craft this bourbon hailing from Indiana (MGP). Distilled from a mash bill featuring 36 percent rye, the bourbon delivers punchy, cigar-box and rye spice notes balanced by an almost cereal-milk-like quality. Expect pops of sweet malt, vanilla, baking spice, and subtle cereal grains — a combination that creates an Old Fashioned reminiscent of childhood mornings spent watching cartoons.

Rating: 90

Average Price: $65