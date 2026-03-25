The Old Fashioned is one of the world’s oldest cocktails. It was originally stirred up sometime around 1806 and referred to as the Whiskey Cocktail. Made from a simple combination of whiskey, sugar, and bitters, the drink was immensely popular and gave rise to an influx of riffs that introduced new ingredients and ratios. The recipe for a Whiskey Cocktail quickly came to be something different from bar to bar, prompting drinkers to order theirs “the old-fashioned way” for some consistency. By 1895, the Old Fashioned was the recognizable name for the drink.

But having a more official name and spec didn’t stop multiple iterations from emerging. Nowadays, alongside the classic bourbon (or rye) Old Fashioned, variations like the bacon fat-washed Benton’s Old Fashioned or the tequila– and mezcal-based Oaxaca Old Fashioned are just as beloved as the original. And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the various whiskey preferences, sugar types, and bitters brands bartenders prefer to use while making the cocktail, whether at the bar or at home.

To perfect our at-home Old Fashioned recipes, we chatted with bartenders from around the world to learn more about their preferences when it comes to the classic. From traditional recipes featuring bourbon, Demerara sugar, and Angostura bitters with an abundance of cocktail cherries to specs starting with rum in place of whiskey, here’s how 14 top bartenders enjoy their Old Fashioneds at home.

Ed. note: Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Marshall Minaya

Partner & beverage director, Madame George, Lolita, and Valerie, New York City

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It’s not super regular for me to have a cocktail at home, but that doesn’t mean I’m not prepared! Occasionally, my wife and I enjoy a couch cocktail after the little one goes to sleep — deserved, of course. I usually go for the bottle of gin in my freezer, but my wife more regularly prefers an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan.

For my at-home Old Fashioned, I tend to grab whatever Widow Jane bottle I have the pleasure of pouring at that time. Though bourbon is usually the spirit of choice for an Old Fashioned, the Applewood Rye from Widow Jane is a great bottle to have stocked at home for an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. It’s one of my favorite bottles to use at home because of the subtle yet present applewood staves that are macerated into the spirit. At just over 46 percent ABV, the whiskey holds up well in an Old Fashioned, and aromatic bitters perfectly complement the applewood and orange notes, which are further enhanced by a fresh orange peel expression.

I was taught to make Old Fashioneds many years ago with a muddled sugar cube, and it’s a way that I’ve always enjoyed. I’m a big fan of keeping Demerara sugar cubes at the house for cocktails, but beyond that, there’s not much to change in your Old Fashioned spec. I occasionally throw in some cherry birch bitters or ginger bitters, but it depends. Either way, that little scoop of sugar at the end of your cocktail is a lasting treat.

Ingredients

1 Demerara sugar cube

2 heavy dashes of Angostura bitters

2 ounces whiskey (such as Widow Jane Applewood Rye)

Garnish: lemon and orange twist

Directions

Add sugar cube and bitters to a chilled double rocks glass and muddle. Add whiskey and stir. Add one large, 2-inch cube of ice, garnish with a lemon and orange twist, and serve.

Federico Lombardi

Head bartender, Paradiso, Barcelona

I love an Old Fashioned when it reaches perfect harmony. When you sip it, you should feel the balance between dilution, sugar, and the whiskey. If the whiskey dominates too much, the drink becomes aggressive, but when everything works together, it feels like an orchestra where every element contributes to the final harmony.

At home, I usually reach for a bourbon — I’m a big fan of Woodford Reserve. I think it’s such an elegant bourbon, with a rich, complex taste, and a beautiful balance between sweetness and depth. It works perfectly in an Old Fashioned because it keeps the drink structured but still smooth and enjoyable. I prefer using simple syrup as it already contains a small amount of water. That little bit of dilution helps the ingredients combine more easily in the mixing glass, allowing the whiskey, bitters, and sugar to integrate more smoothly and create better balance.

For me the best moment to enjoy one is late at night after a good dinner. It’s the perfect nightcap. You can enjoy it with friends after a gathering, or even alone. It’s a very meditative cocktail — something you sip slowly while you relax and finish the evening.

Ingredients

2 bar spoons simple syrup (1:1)

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 splash soda water

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Garnish: orange peel, Maraschino cherry

Directions

Add simple syrup, Angostura, and soda water in a mixing glass and stir. Pour bourbon and a handful of ice cubes into the mixing glass and stir until properly chilled and diluted. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Express the oils from the orange peel and garnish with the rind and a Maraschino cherry.

Amy Racine

Beverage director & partner, JF Restaurants

Old Fashioneds are something I’m usually making at the end of the night instead of dessert or with dessert. If I want something sweet and it’s been a long day, I think it’s a great go-to, which is also why I’m typically reaching for bourbon. I’m always trying something different and I like to keep it rotating between brands, but I will say that I prefer bourbon for its sweeter flavors rather than the spicier rye.

For sugar, I prefer Demerara for its darker, malty flavor, but if I’m ever in a pinch, I just use the syrup inside of the cherry jar. Other than that, I prefer classic specs because I think it’s already perfect. I know there’s been a lot of experimentation on different types of bitters, sweeteners, or even base spirits, but I think the original is tried and true. I just like doing extra cherries because it’s a nostalgic thing to me — my grandpa always put extra cherries in his bourbon drinks, so I must also.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

¼ ounce Demerara syrup (2:1)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Garnish: Cocktail cherries

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until the glass is frosty. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Alternatively, place all ingredients into a rocks glass and stir before adding ice. Garnish with cocktail cherries.

Tristan Brunel

Head of bars, The Ned NoMad, NYC

My go-to at-home Old Fashioned is a version of a “Prohibition-style” Old Fashioned. This style is a straightforward variation that highlights the whiskey base. Personally, I prefer rye whiskey as my base spirit for an Old Fashioned, as it adds a bit of spice and depth. Rittenhouse is my favorite due to its high corn content, which adds the touch of sweetness expected of bourbon, but with all the depth of rye. Being a bonded whiskey, I feel it also stands up well to dilution as the cocktail is enjoyed.

For bitters, I go with a few dashes of Angostura bitters and two dashes of Regan’s Orange Bitters. My sugar of choice is a “gum syrup,” preferably from Small Hand Foods. The gum Arabic in the sugar gives a bit of body to the cocktail, and the sugar content means that only about 1/4 ounce is necessary to round out the other flavors and balance the cocktail.

I landed on this spec as I’ve made countless versions for guests, and this variation became the most loved over the years behind the bar. It instantly became my favorite because of its simplicity and attention to the base spirit’s strength. It’s a drink I make at home rarely, but it always hits the spot as a celebratory cocktail after a long day or as an aperitif before a hearty dinner in the cooler months.

Ingredients

2 ounces Rittenhouse Rye

¼ ounce Small Hand Foods Gum Syrup

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Lawson Ballinger

Lead bartender, Four Walls at The Joseph Nashville, Nashville

My preferred approach to making Old Fashioneds is actually a blend of both bourbon and rye. Combining the two allows for more precise control over the palate, balancing richness with spice while leaving room for additional layers of complexity without overpowering the whiskey itself.

At Four Walls, our house bourbon blend is something of a closely guarded secret, but a favorite blend I make at home is 1.5 ounces of Nelson’s Sherry Cask Finish with 1 ounce of Willett Estate 4 Year Rye. It is admittedly a more expensive combination, but it produces a remarkably expressive Old Fashioned.

If I had to choose a single bottle, however, I would reach for Elijah Craig Bourbon and use 2.5 ounces over the classic 2 ounces — I’m a rule breaker when it comes to the Old Fashioned, and we need some strength in this drink to counter the additional flavors from the sugar source. It’s very reasonably priced and has an exceptionally balanced profile, with enough spice to counter sweetness while still maintaining the round richness that works beautifully in an Old Fashioned.

Demerara sugar is my preference, paired with small accents of Lillet Blanc and Luxardo Maraschino liqueur. This combination helps balance the larger whiskey base while contributing to a pleasant viscosity and layered sweetness that adds depth without becoming cloying. This spec developed through experimentation with bourbon blending and a broader exploration of how flavor, structure, and mouthfeel interact in spirit-forward cocktails. Texture and body are often overlooked, but they are just as important as flavor when building a balanced drink.

This approach adds nuance and dimension to a classic cocktail while still respecting its foundation. At Four Walls, we aim to honor the drinks that defined cocktail culture while also allowing them to evolve. The goal is to present familiar classics like the Old Fashioned in a way that feels thoughtful, modern, and worthy of appreciation even among the most discerning guests in the industry.

Lauren Rojas

Head bartenders, Jac’s on Bond, NYC

At home, I keep my Old Fashioned pretty classic. I use Demerara syrup, both Angostura and orange bitters, and then switch up the base depending on my mood.

For bourbon, I usually go for Angel’s Envy or Woodford Reserve, but sometimes I’ll make it with rum instead. Paranubes Rum is a recent favorite. It’s an Oaxacan rum made in the mountains from fresh sugar cane juice, so it has this grassy, funky character that makes a super-aromatic Old Fashioned. I also like Ten to One Dark Rum, which leans richer and more molasses-driven. Also, if I’m doing rum, I’d switch the bitters to Tiki bitters — Bittermens Elemakule Tiki Bitters, to be exact. Build-wise, I always serve it with a large cube and a long, hearty orange peel expressed over the top.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon or rum

¼ ounce Demerara syrup

2-3 dashes of Angostura and orange bitters if using bourbon. (2-3 dashes of Tiki bitters if using rum)

Garnish: orange peel

Directions

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Stir for 30 seconds. Express orange peel and enjoy.

Nihat Çam

Director of bars, The Tampa EDITION, Tampa, Fla.

At home, I like to keep my Old Fashioned simple but with a bit of personality. The one I make at home should reflect some comfort, preferences, and intention at the same time. Instead of whiskey, I often reach for Ilegal Mezcal Reposado, which brings a very gentle smokiness and soft agave character that still respects the structure of the classic cocktail.

For sweetness, I use Filthy Agave Nectar, which keeps the drink clean and balanced without masking the spirit — it works great with reposado mezcal. A few dashes of Angostura bitters tie everything together before it’s served over a large cube with a fresh orange peel. It’s familiar, comforting, and just a little unexpected. It is still an Old Fashioned at heart, simply expressed through the lens of agave.

Ingredients

2 ounce Ilegal Reposado

1 bar spoon Filthy Agave Nectar

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: orange peel

Directions

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass and stir. Add a large ice cube, garnish, and enjoy.

Aurélie Panhelleux

Bar manager, CopperBay Lancaster, Paris

To me, an Old Fashioned is a comfort drink to enjoy either after a long week or during chilly weather. While I sometimes love a classic with a little twist, when it comes to whiskey drinks, I have to say that I stay very classic — it’s my guilty pleasure.

I love a good rye, such as a classic Sazerac, Rittenhouse, or WhistlePig at the bar. I love the peppery flavor profile it brings to the drink. I always go with a sugar cube and a hint of soda water to dilute it. Having the right dilution is key with high-quality ingredients always.

CJ Lapid

Head bartender, Pinky Swear, NYC

The Old Fashioned was one of the cocktails that first sparked my interest in bartending. There’s something about its simplicity that makes it timeless. When I make one at home, I usually reach for rye instead of bourbon. Rye brings a natural spice that really shines in a minimalist cocktail like the Old Fashioned. Because the drink has so few ingredients, the character of the whiskey matters a lot. With rye, you get peppery, slightly dry notes that balance the sweetness of the sugar and the aromatics of the bitters, giving the drink a bit more structure. I also like using Demerara instead of sugar cubes or simple syrup. It adds a subtle caramel richness that pairs beautifully with rye.

Ingredients

2.5 ounces Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey

¼ ounce Demerara syrup

6 dashes Angostura bitters

3 dashes orange bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube and serve.

Rio Azmee

Partner & creative director, Stone & Soil, NYC

At home, I tend to reach for a rye when making an Old Fashioned — specifically Michter’s Rye. I love the spice and structure rye brings to the drink. The peppery notes and subtle herbal character hold their ground beautifully when paired with bitters and sugar. It keeps the cocktail lively and balanced rather than leaning too sweet.

For the sugar component, I prefer using a classic sugar cube instead of syrup. There’s something about the ritual of dissolving the cube with bitters that feels timeless and intentional. As it slowly integrates into the drink, it creates a slightly evolving texture and sweetness that I really enjoy. This spec came from years of making Old Fashioned behind the bar and realizing that the most satisfying versions are often the simplest ones. When you have a great rye, you don’t need to overcomplicate the drink, just frame the spirit and let it shine.

At home, I usually make this late in the evening when everything has slowed down a bit. It’s the kind of drink I enjoy while unwinding after service or sitting with friends, something to sip slowly rather than rush. The spice of the rye, the aromatic depth of Angostura, and the gradual sweetness from the sugar cube create a drink that feels both classic and deeply satisfying.

Ingredients

1 sugar cube

2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

2 ounces Michter’s Rye

Directions:

Place the sugar cube in a rocks glass and saturate it with the bitters. Add a small splash of water and gently muddle until dissolved. Add rye and a large ice cube. Stir until properly chilled and diluted.

Beck Hargrave

Bartender, Oiji Mi, NYC

I think it’s typically a good idea to not take your work home with you. Let the bar be the bar, your home the home, never the two shall meet. That being said, I like the idea of having something on hand that’s easy to throw together after a long shift or something that limits the amount of workload while entertaining company. That means that Old Fashioneds at my house are pre-batched and kept in the freezer.

For an everyday drinker, I usually reach for a rye whiskey base, something a little higher ABV but still affordable, like Rittenhouse. Add a 2:1 Demerara syrup, as well as Angostura and orange bitters. Predilute the entire concoction 15 to 20 percent with filtered or bottled water to taste and place it in the freezer.

Tony Smith

Director of food and beverage, Camp Lucy, Dripping Springs, Texas

For years I’ve refined my signature Old Fashioned, the “Speakeasy,” praised by guests, celebrities, and mixology judges as a blue-ribbon classic. It features Milam and Greene Provisions Bourbon, an 80-proof whiskey with surprising body. It’s smooth, layered, balanced, and drinkable.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

¾ ounce Benedictine

¼ ounce Demerara syrup

3 dashes of Peychaud’s, Angostura, and cherry bitters (1 dash each)

Garnish: orange peel, Luxardo cherry

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel and a Luxardo cherry.

Amanda Norton

Beverage & operations director, Good Days, NYC

I like a split base of rye and bourbon because it gives the drink both structure and softness — I usually reach for Rittenhouse Rye and Four Roses Yellow Label Bourbon. The rye is higher proof, bringing spice and backbone while the lower-proof bourbon adds a rounder, slightly floral sweetness that keeps the drink from leaning too sharp or austere.

For sugar, I prefer using a 2:1 syrup rather than a cube. The muscovado brings a deep molasses note that gives the drink some bass, while the gum syrup adds texture and helps the cocktail feel round and silky. The combination keeps the drink rich without becoming cloying. I landed on this spec because I love drinks that feel layered rather than just sweet and boozy. The Artemisia Farm Salt & Sorghum Bitters adds a slight savory, yet sweet element and highlights the whiskey instead of covering it up, while the Angostura gives it the classic depth you find in an Old Fashioned.

Ingredients

1 ounce Rittenhouse Rye

1 ounce Four Roses Bourbon

¼ ounce muscovado syrup (unrefined brown sugar)

¼ ounce gum/gomme syrup

2 dashes Artemisia Farm Salt & Sorghum Bitters

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: orange twist & cocktail cherry

Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express and garnish with an orange peel. Skewer a cocktail cherry and place on top before enjoying.

Bowen Kirwood

Bar director, Tin’s (Opening Spring 2026), NYC

When I make something at home, I’ll reach for whatever’s in the liquor cabinet and throw together something that resembles an Old Fashioned: a higher-proof spirit, a syrup sweetener, some bitters, stirred together with a citrus peel. Simple. I don’t overthink it when I’m making something for myself, but when I’m entertaining, I’ll put in a little more effort.

That’s why I keep a bottle of Old Grand-Dad Bonded in the cabinet as it has a nutty, rich character that I keep coming back to, and, at 100 proof, it holds its own against everything else in the glass. I also keep a small bottle of Demerara syrup tucked in the fridge, but if it’s been sitting a while and it’s not looking great, I’ll quickly make a fresh batch: two parts Demerara sugar dissolved in one part hot water. The sugar is made from evaporated cane juice, which gives it that deep amber color and a subtle molasses richness — it’s a noticeable step up from standard simple syrup in an Old Fashioned, in my opinion. As for bitters, I use Angostura, the industry standard, for good reason. Two to four dashes are all you need, though it’s a fun area to experiment.

Regan’s Orange Bitters and Bitter Truth Decanter Bitters are also fair game. Once everything is stirred over ice and it gets strained into a rocks glass over a big cube (if you have one), I’ll express a citrus peel over the top with whatever I have around, which is usually a lemon. If there’s an orange nearby, I’ll use both. And that’s it for a non-fussy Old Fashioned at home for me.