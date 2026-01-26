When weighing your options for where to grab a bite to eat, the cocktail (or dive) bar isn’t typically the first place that comes to mind. Historically, these watering holes haven’t been viewed as dining outposts; they’ve simply been places for patrons to unwind, socialize with friends and loved ones, and enjoy a well-made drink. Perhaps the bar served bowls of nuts or popcorn — maybe even nachos — but the snacks on offer in the early aughts were nothing compared to the range of light bites on-menu at bars today.

In New York City, delicious bar food abounds, with some of the very best hailing from the town’s top drinking destinations. It’s something that comes in handy — while slurping down some of the best drinks the five boroughs have to offer, one’s bound to get a little hungry. That’s why we parsed through the plethora of mouthwatering, sharable dishes available in NYC today to identify 13 of our favorites.

Bolstered by recommendations from some of the city’s finest bartenders, here are the 13 best bar snacks money can buy in the Big Apple.

Bar Contra: Chicken Wings

When Contra made its debut in 2013, it almost immediately gained recognition for its affordable, unpretentious tasting menu that earned chefs and co-owners Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra a Michelin star in 2017. The restaurant closed its doors in 2023, though it reemerged in 2024 in the form of Bar Contra, a revitalized cocktail bar featuring a drinks menu by Dave Arnold alongside bar snacks from Stone and von Hauske Valtierra. You won’t want to miss your opportunity to order the chicken wings, which come stuffed with pork sausage, Stilton, and scallions. The wings are bigger than those served at your average sports bar and require a fork and knife to dig into, but it’s worth the effort. Complete with crispy skin, the dish is a textural dream, offering a medley of funky, smoky, and meaty flavors.

Bar Goto: Kombu Celery

Opened in 2015 by Pegu Club alum Kenta Goto, Bar Goto is a cozy, intimate cocktail bar on the Lower East Side that seats only 40 guests at a time. The izakaya’s food menu, developed by Chef Kiyo Shinoki, mainly consists of elevated Japanese comfort dishes, which perfectly complement Goto’s Asian-influenced drinks. You won’t want to miss out on the Kombu Celery that sees shaved celery sticks dressed with sesame oil, dried red shiso, and kombu, a type of Japanese kelp that imbues the dish with some serious umami. Crunchy, salty, and savory, the Kombu Celery is a damn-near perfect bar snack.

Bar Madonna: Smashed Meatball Parm

In the realm of “smashed” sandwiches, burgers tend to get most of the love. That said, Brooklyn’s Bar Madonna demonstrates time and time again that the smashed meatball parm deserves our attention. Established in 2024 by Eric Madonna and Ray Rando — with the kitchen led by executive chef Rob Zwirz — Bar Madonna takes inspiration from the Italian-American restaurants the partners worked at before opening their own spot. As such, the Smashed Meatball Parm feels right at home on the menu, fusing all the best aspects of the two country’s classic dishes in one sandwich.The smashed meatball is juicy and bursting with herbaceous flavor that’s complemented by the warm tomato sauce slathering the sandwich. Complete with a layer of Parmesan crisps and an expertly toasted bun, it’s a sandwich you will not want to miss.

Bar Snack: Spice Bag

Bar Snack, led by Iain Griffiths and Oliver Cleary, might be named for the diminutive snaquiri, but there’s no shortage of tasty nibbles on the menu. One of the best is the Spice Bag, a Chinese-Irish fusion dish beloved throughout the Emerald Isle. Typically sold at Chinese takeaways and pubs, spice bags contain a medley of fried potatoes, chicken, and vegetables, all topped with a mixture of seasonings like Chinese five spice, garlic powder, curry powder, salt, pepper, and more. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the curry sauce. Bar Snack’s Spice Bag overflows with crispy fried chicken and french fries, with a good ratio of peppers and onions to balance things out. Enjoy it with a Guinness, and don’t be stingy with the curry sauce.

Clemente Bar: Black Truffle Tarte Flambée

Located in what was formerly a private dining room above Eleven Madison Park is Clemente Bar, a cocktail outpost offering both tasting menu and à la carte drinking and dining experiences. Both the bar and kitchen are led by the same teams as the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, meaning that alongside cocktails from Sebastian Tollius, one can nosh on cuisine from the legendary Daniel Humm. Some of the snacks served in The Lounge are the same as those available to guests at the restaurant’s bar downstairs, including the iconic Black Truffle Tarte Flambée. The tarte flambée is topped with a plant-based crème fraîche (the menu is plant-based) and a plethora of shaved black truffles, hence the $65 price tag, but it’s worth every penny.

The Commodore: Mild Breast Sandwich

Alongside playful, tropical-leaning cocktails, The Commodore is serving up some of the best fried chicken in New York City. The no-frills Williamsburg bar has a rather extensive selection of snacks, handhelds, and sides — and trust us, you won’t want to miss the crunchy, juicy, fried chicken sandwiches. The mild version arrives topped with mayo, lettuce, and pickles, though if you prefer to take things up a notch, opt for medium or hot, which come with coleslaw and pickles.

Eavesdrop: Slow Cooked Pork Ribs

This Japanese listening bar in Greenpoint is known for serving some seriously strong cocktails, so it’s likely you’ll need a bit of sustenance during your visit. Good thing there’s a great selection of Japanese bar snacks available when hunger strikes. One of our favorites is the Slow Cooked Pork Ribs, which are cooked in a house spice blend and doused in a hoisin barbecue sauce for a bite that is juicy, tender, and exploding with flavor.

Katana Kitten: Nori Fries

Opened in 2018, Katana Kitten rapidly established itself as one of NYC’s top bars, debuting at No. 14 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list just one year later. Since then, it’s been listed by 50 Best as one of the World’s Best Bars an additional four times and named one of the best bars in North America since that list debuted in 2022. If you get a little peckish while sipping your Toki Highball, an order of the nori-topped french fries is sure to tide you over. Want something with a little more substance? Go deluxe for a version dressed with teriyaki bacon, a sunnyside-up egg, curry sauce, and scallions.

Long Island Bar: Fried Cheese Curds

Owned by Joel Tompkins and Toby Cecchini, Long Island Bar is a bona fide Brooklyn institution, serving as a place for the Cobble Hill community to gather over some of the city’s best cocktails. The bar also has a great selection of food from chef Kevin Garnett, including a damn delicious double-stacked cheeseburger. But for those in the know, the fried cheese curds are unmissable. The curds are crispy and golden brown outside yet soft and gooey inside and get served with a savory and endlessly dippable French onion sauce.

McSorley’s: Cheese Plate

Some of the most memorable bar snacks are the simplest, which is certainly the case at the East Village icon McSorley’s Old Ale House. Where some bars’ cheese plates arrive with an assortment of dairy, crackers, and maybe even some nuts and jam, McSorley’s keeps it simple. Very simple. The plate — guests’ choice of small or large — comes with just cheddar cheese, a sleeve of saltine crackers, a cup of horseradish mustard, and a few slices of raw onion. It’s a combo that’s been working for the nearly two-century-old bar for a while now.

Mother’s Ruin: Old Bay Waffle Fries

It’s hard to mess up french fries, but we’d argue that it’s even harder to make fries one of your most memorable dishes. And yet, such is the case at Mother’s Ruin, a cozy Nolita cocktail bar serving fantastic drinks and snacks in a casual, divey atmosphere. The waffle fries are expertly cooked until perfectly crisp, then tossed in Old Bay seasoning before landing on the table with spicy ketchup and caramelized onion dip.

Romeo’s: Romeo’s Hot Dog

Established by Evan Hawkins in 2023, Romeo’s is a lesson in taking the work seriously without ever taking yourself too seriously. The East Village bar is filled with play from top to bottom, with cocktails like the PB&J Clarified Milk Punch and the option to secretly “ice” your friends. Naturally, the food menu is just as light-hearted, with options ranging from dino nuggets and ice cream sandwiches to glizzies. And who can say no to a hot dog? The bar rotates the toppings on offer, but the jalapeno relish- and potato chip-dressed Romeo’s Hot Dog is a mainstay.

Superbueno: Flautas de Camarón y Papa

Superbueno might be sitting on the corner of 1st and 1st in the East Village, but set one foot inside the cocktail bar and you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped through a portal to CDMX. Co-owned by Greg Boehm and Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, the space practically explodes with energy as bartenders churn out Mole Negronis and Roasted Corn Sours to a soundtrack of Latin tunes. And of course, no visit would be complete without sampling the range of stellar Mexican-American food on offer. If you only have time (or space) for one dish, be sure it’s the flautas, which come stuffed with potato, shrimp, and cheese and topped with salsa, lettuce, and crema.