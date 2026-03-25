Today, the phrase “neighborhood spot” is thrown around the bar and restaurant scene a little carelessly. The marketing term has basically become a catch-all for any establishment that doesn’t require guests to book a reservation a month in advance. As investors funnel money into creating a laid-back, homey vibe, the “neighborhood spot” concept can start to feel a little contrived.

But, in the few short months it’s been open, East Village newcomer Banshee has already established itself as a true bar for the neighborhood. Rather than a team of designers and strategists, Banshee can credit its instant success to its deep roots in the community and authentic dedication to its patrons. And though the perfectly poured pints of Guinness, well-executed Martinis, trays of fresh oysters, and quaint back patio are certainly draws, many of the guests who flow into Banshee each evening are there to see Jen Murphy.

Murphy, who co-owns and operates Banshee, has been bartending in the East Village for over a decade, most notably at the beloved industry spot International Bar. Over the years she’s managed to build a somewhat rabid fanbase, so when it came time to open her own place, she already had a built-in set of die-hard regulars ready to follow her to the ends of the earth (or at least three blocks up).

This kind of deeply personal hospitality can be hard to come by today. As the New York City cocktail bar scene leans harder into the high-end concepts reaching for World’s 50 Best recognition, it’s become increasingly difficult to find a bar where you can just walk in, get an excellent cocktail, and strike up a casual conversation with your bartender. At Banshee, Murphy, who you will often see behind the bar cracking open bottles of Miller High Life and pouring shots of Fernet, has undoubtedly tapped into this specific style of casual hospitality — perhaps at a time when people are craving it the most. But what is it exactly about this bar that makes its guests feel so at home? Read on to unpack Murphy’s history in the industry, and how she built Banshee to be the platonic ideal of a “neighborhood spot.”

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Going International

Originally hailing from County Mayo, Ireland, Murphy decided to make the move to New York City in 2014, landing in a small Irish community in Sunnyside, Queens. Not totally sure what she was searching for, she took a waitressing job, and after a few service gigs, found her way to bartending.

Eventually, she heard that Molly Fitch, the owner of International Bar, was interested in meeting her. “I was reluctant because I didn’t want to work in the dive bar scene and I thought there would be more interesting people in the Midtown bars, but in reality it was quite the opposite,” she says.

Murphy decided to give it a shot and met with Fitch early one morning — at the time, International Bar opened at 8 a.m. — and the two hit it off. “She was just such a character and the place had so much character,” she says. “It kept coming up that Molly wanted me to work there, so I said, ‘I’ll do it just this weekend,’ and I never really left after then.”

“You need to be able to adapt to the person and the mood they are coming in with. Sometimes to make certain people comfortable, that might be joking around and giving them a good-natured slagging.”

Murphy remembers that Fitch always saw something special in her, and she was given a lot of responsibility from a very young age, working the bar by herself until 4 a.m. many evenings. It was during the late nights at International Bar that Murphy started connecting with others in the industry. Located in a prime position on First Avenue, it was the watering hole for many of the city’s top-tier bartenders, coming from places like Please Don’t Tell and Amor y Amargo and, more recently spots like Superbueno and Schmuck.

Frequently referred to as “a bartender’s bartender,” Murphy became known for her particular talent for meeting each guest at their level. “You need to be able to adapt to the person and the mood they are coming in with,” she says. “Sometimes to make certain people comfortable, that might be joking around and giving them a good-natured slagging.”

Jack Sullivan, now the head bartender at Banshee, recalls first meeting Murphy at International Bar while he was working at another East Village cocktail haunt, Mister Paradise. “I ordered a shot of Powers, a Fernet on the rocks, and a High Life. She asked, ‘Oh, so you are one of those really cool bartenders?’ Very sarcastically. Right then I knew I was in the right spot.”

With 10 years of experience serving the East Village, Murphy garnered a hefty list of dedicated regulars. But after Fitch passed away in 2021, she knew it was time to move on. While Murphy credits Fitch with showing her what a true neighborhood bar feels like, she was set on making something totally her own. It was then that she started putting the wheels in motion for a new venture, one that fit exactly what Murphy looks for in a bar experience.

Building Banshee

Guinness, Martinis, and oysters. Served in a narrow, brick-lined bar. Accented with Tiffany lamps, small shelves displaying old books and knicknacks, and a framed photo of Murphy’s late father hanging above a wood burning stove. (The picture shows him riding a horse into a bar in Ireland while holding a pint of Guinness in one hand. Iconic.) While this seems like a simple proposition, it nonetheless captivated potential industry partners.

Jason Corey, owner of another East Village haunt, The Immigrant, and now co-owner of Banshee, was immediately drawn to the idea. “I met Jen about 10 years ago when she was bartending; we hit it off right away and share a similar approach to running a bar, focusing on the energy of the room and taking care of people,” Corey recalls. “Once she showed me the Banshee business plan, I was all in — pretty much jumped out of my barstool.”

Murphy even lured many local bartenders to get in on the project, including Sullivan, Julian Guerrero, and Kian Sharafi from Mister Paradise, Kevin Quinn, who worked at Molly’s Shebeen, and Shammai Mading, who now splits her time between Banshee and Superbueno.

Murphy describes Banshee’s menu as “basically just what I like.” It’s a tribute to classic New York establishments as well as her Irish heritage. “Nothing feels more ‘New York’ to me than Martinis and oysters, and Guinness also pairs with oysters traditionally. So I thought it was the perfect combination.”

Luckily, what Murphy likes also happens to be in line with what the majority of NYC-based drinkers are seeking out right now. Plus, none of the drinks on the menu exceed $16, making it a much-needed approachable addition to the cocktail scene, where prices are quickly rising far above the $20 mark.

“If someone’s already had their olives and they still have three-fourths of their Martini left, I’ll subtly throw them some more olives. But I don’t want people to notice the thought that goes into all of the details. I want Banshee to be a place that guests like, but they don’t even know why they like it.”

The goal for Banshee was to make only a few things, but with perfect execution. So even if you think you’re coming in for a casual $14 drink, it will still deliver on a high level. This particularly applies to the cocktail program, which was developed with Sullivan.

The menu features a concise set of classics, including an Irish whiskey-based Manhattan and a mezcal Bramble, as well as seven different Martini riffs. And while Murphy humbly won’t ever admit to having any drink-making skills herself, she did share that she’s picked up a passion for a well-made cocktail from her time spent at other East Village institutions.

“Bartenders come to me when they’re finished at their cocktail bars and want a beer and a shot,” she says. “Then what I wanted to do when I was going out was visit their cocktail bars and have a Martini. I got to meet the people who are the best at it, and that inspired a lot of the direction I wanted to go in for Banshee — focusing on getting the classic cocktails really right.”

As a nod to industry favorites (or at least industry clichés), Banshee also features a list of specials, including The Bartender (High Life and a shot of Fernet) and The Regular (Guinness and a shot of whiskey).

And while Murphy wanted to continue to be an industry hangout, she didn’t want Banshee to be the same kind of late-night spot that she had worked at in the past. “I don’t even drink that much anymore, I’ll just have a Guinness now,” she says. “That doesn’t even count, though, that’s like mother’s milk.”

More Than the Guinness

Murphy’s Guinness-and-Martinis-first concept might seem pretty foolproof when it comes to meeting the current drinking moment. But pouring a great pint won’t always keep guests coming back. Beyond the menu itself, the team at Banshee puts an extraordinary amount of effort into making each guest feel totally welcomed and tended to.

Murphy is hesitant to boast about her knack for hospitality. “I don’t know if Irish people thrive with talking themselves up,” she admits. “If I have any skill at all, it’s just spotting the details,” she says. “If someone’s already had their olives and they still have three-fourths of their Martini left, I’ll subtly throw them some more olives. But I don’t want people to notice the thought that goes into all of the details. I want Banshee to be a place that guests like, but they don’t even know why they like it.”

Despite her wishes, regulars often take notice of these gestures. “She’s very kind and welcoming, and she always knows which way to go when she sees you, whether it be a joke or a kind word,” Dan Normile, a New York-based bartender who has frequented Murphy’s bars for 10 years, shares. “She’s been in the East Village forever, and knows what people want even before they do.”

Sullivan agrees that Murphy’s innate sense of hospitality is what continues to draw people to Banshee. “I think it’s her honesty, she’s confident and earnest. She’s fast and no nonsense and still has genuine compassion for people. She has a way to make you feel seen,” he says. “The way she runs a room is really inspiring, she’s magnetic.”

The concept of being a “regular” at a local joint is waning in New York. As buzzy bars pop up, the tempting pull of social media hype drags curious patrons to a new opening each week. I’m certainly guilty of this behavior, in an effort to keep up with the city’s ever-changing drinks landscape. And while it’s rare I’ll return to a new bar more than once in a given year, I’ve been to Banshee over four times since it opened in November. And after each visit, I’ve left with a feeling of being well taken care of, and feeling a true sense of camaraderie — even if all I ordered was a Guinness and a Ham & Cheese Irish Toastie.

Banshee’s specific brand of hospitality stands out in the current climate of set 90-minute table limits and huddling over your phone at 12 on the dot for a Resy. It turns out giving your patrons exactly what they want might actually be a good business plan. Even if that’s just a beer, a shot, and a bag of Tayto crisps.