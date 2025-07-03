In the world of food and beverage pairings, wine has traditionally reigned supreme. More often than not, the chef at a restaurant designs a tasting menu and then the sommelier puts together a list of wines that complement each dish. It’s a relatively straightforward process, with guests receiving a curated experience — and the restaurant might even move bottles that have been collecting dust.

Arguably, pairing cocktails with food allows for more bespoke combinations of flavors, although this approach to crafting tasting menus comes with a unique set of logistical challenges. And despite their potential, cocktail and food pairings beyond the obvious — like Margaritas and tacos — just aren’t something the general public seeks out on a day-to-day basis. But in an era when most restaurants have bars equipped to dish up almost any classic cocktail under the sun, nothing is stopping guests from taking matters into their own hands.

To find out which cocktails elevate different popular dishes — and vice versa — we hit up 10 bartenders from across the country to get their top picks. Whether you’re at a Mexican restaurant, a French bistro, a tiki bar, or your own home, here are 10 exceptional cocktail and food pairings.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The best cocktail and food pairings, according to bartenders:

Sidecar and duck à l’orange

Vampiro and tacos

Old Cuban and french fries

50/50 Gin Martini and oysters

Daiquiri and dan dan noodles

Gimlet and fried shrimp

Mai Tai and nachos

Mezcal Daiquiri and sushi

Tinto de Verano with white rum or Pisco and ceviche

Lambrusco Cynar Spritz and a grilled cheese

“One of my all-time favorite food and cocktail pairings has to be a Cognac Sidecar made with Grand Marnier alongside duck à l’orange. Aside from being decadent, the complementary essence of this orange pairing shines and the fresh lemon juice tempers the duck fat. It’s a truly indulgent bite-and-sip experience.” —Joseph D. Solis, CEO, Sol Hospitality Group and Maison Solís, Los Angeles

“St. Louis is a big beer, bourbon, and barbecue city. But personally, I’m a big fan of a Vampiro with tacos — especially when I’m in Mexico. I also love a Dirty Martini with the first course at Vicia here in St. Louis or a sweet vermouth and caña (small draft beer) with a variety of pinchos. I love a little of everything. It all depends on the mood, the weather, and the vibe.” —Daniela Pedraza, winner of VinePair’s Best New Bartender Competition 2025 and bartender, Bentonville, Ark.

“An Old Cuban and french fries (bonus points if the place serves truffle fries). When I pair cocktails with food, I tend to lean into cocktails that are more light and refreshing but also contain a good amount of acidity which cuts through fat and spices, tying everything together. The Old Cuban has multiple sources of acidity (citric, malic, and tartaric from lime and Champagne) so it’s been an old reliable for me when I go for a meal or snack. If I’m at a Caribbean spot, I’ll also get an Old Cuban with pork mofongo.” —Halil Salomón, bartender, Shinji’s, NYC

“I’m typically more of a wine drinker, but it’s hard to beat a 50/50 gin Martini and oysters. I do equal parts gin and dry vermouth, orange bitters, and both an olive and a twist. The combo is simple, but with good ingredients, it absolutely shines. Martinis and oysters complement each other and round each other out — dry, crisp, briny, citrusy, and umami. It’s everything I want.” —Katie O’Kane, owner, Gussie’s and The Hippo, Raleigh, N.C.

“I love pairing a classic Daiquiri with dan dan noodles. The acidity and sweetness of the Daiquiri cuts through the bold flavors and spice of Szechuan food. For the base spirit, I love a good medium-bodied Jamaican pot still rum.” —Drew Furlough, bartender, Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been on a huge Gimlet kick lately, and one of my absolute favorite things to pair with that has been anything fried — more specifically, fried shrimp. There’s something splendid about what the sweet acidity and bright juniper flavors of a Gimlet do when paired with the salty, fattiness of a fried food. I give bonus points if it’s a stirred equal parts lime cordial and gin Gimlet. The silky smooth texture of a stirred Gimlet paired with crispy fried shrimp is ‘chef’s kiss.’” —Scott Kitsmiller, finalist in VinePair’s Best New Bartender Competition 2025 and bar manager, Gus’ Sip & Dip, Chicago

“A Mai Tai with nachos. I love a good Margarita, but a fresh Mai Tai is unparalleled with complexity in comparison. It serves as the perfect travel companion to an equally adventurous plate of nachos. The fresh lime and almond of a proper Mai Tai are right at home on top of a pile of nachos. It’s escapism at its finest, and somehow, it just works.” —Stefan Was, owner, Porco Lounge & Tiki Room, Cleveland

“With the summer heat in full effect, all I crave is oysters. To wash down those delicious boogers, I love a Vesper or a Bamboo for their minerality. But when I’m feeling a little more funky, I go for sushi and a Daiquiri made with a fruity expression of mezcal. Any Madrecuishe that you have access to is perfect.” —Sam Park, head bartender, L’Opossum, Richmond, Va.

“One of my favorite food and beverage combos has to be a Tinto de Verano with a nice fresh ceviche. When it comes to a Tinto de Verano my way, I like to throw in some white rum or pisco for an extra kick, and I prefer a juicy Grenache for the wine component of the drink. As for the ceviche, as long as the leche is balanced and bangin’, really any seafood will do the trick. The simple combination of the briny, citrusy ceviche with the sweet, bubbly Tinto hits all the right notes on the palate, and is my ultimate craving on a hot day.” —Kassidy Scholl, beverage director, Ask for Janice, NYC

“A Lambrusco Spritz made with Cynar is one of my favorite 3 p.m. vibe check beverages. I’ll make a grilled cheese, preferably with Muenster or Fontina cheese, a spread of Calabrian chili jam and a drizzle of hot honey. The bittersweet herbaceous bubbles are there to cut through the richness, and add a lovely stone fruit quality. If I’m a lucky girl, I have Marcona almonds on the side.” —Linda Douglas, finalist in VinePair’s Best New Bartender Competition 2025 and bartender, Donna’s, Los Angeles