See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

Scotch doesn’t have to be expensive. It just looks like it does. Go to your local bottle shop and you’ll likely see several fancy-looking bottles behind glass, only available to those wearing the bottle shop’s name tags or a customer with the deepest of pockets. You’ll also see colorful cardboard packages on the shelves, creating artificial — and some would argue environmentally wasteful — barriers between your hands and the actual bottle. These examples can unfortunately deliver the implied message that Scotch is a beverage for the elite, and not the masses.

This is not true by any means. An abundance of affordable Scotch brands priced $50 or less populate the market. This includes a few bottles that hit retail shelves tucked behind ornate rectangles of branded casing. While Scotch’s reputation for being a luxury spirit can make finding even cost-effective bottles somewhat intimidating, discovering one or two new favorites in the sub-$50 category produces an unbeatable sense of rich reward.

To help pinpoint which bottles overdeliver for the price, we asked 12 bartenders to name their favorite affordable Scotches on the market. Here’s what they had to say.

The Best Scotch Under $50, According to Bartenders:

Compass Box Artist Blend

Monkey Shoulder

Glengoyne 10 Year Single Malt

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Laphroaig 10

Glenmorangie “The Original” 12 Year Old

Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Isle of Skye PX Sherry Cigar Reserve

Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

“The independent bottler Compass Box has gained a great reputation around the world for its blends of purchased malt whiskies. Its Artist Blend bottle is a great introduction to what the brand does. This blend of single malts from the Lowlands, Highlands, and Speyside is fruity and spicy with a touch of peat, making this a great go-to for any occasion. It is approachable enough for Scotch novices while also being complex enough for sipping or cocktails.” —John Filkins Jr., beverage director, Cordelia Fishbar, Washington, D.C.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Scotch can sometimes feel intimidating, especially for guests who are curious but don’t know where to start. Monkey Shoulder breaks down that wall. It’s smooth, balanced, and welcoming, with notes of honey, vanilla, and citrus that make it easy to enjoy without sacrificing character. In Harlem, we believe great hospitality is about meeting people where they are, and this whisky does exactly that. Whether I’m pouring it neat for a Scotch lover or introducing someone to the category for the first time, it never disappoints. It’s one of the smartest bottles you can keep behind the bar at that price point.” —German Cruz, beverage director, Red Rooster Harlem, New York City

“Glengoyne 10 Year Single Malt demonstrates how much character can still be found in an affordable single malt Scotch. Fresh orchard fruit, honeyed malt, citrus, and gentle oak create a whisky that is both accessible and nuanced. A few drops of water reveal additional floral notes and subtle tropical fruit, adding complexity beyond what many expect at this price. In a category where age-stated single malts often command significantly higher prices, Glengoyne 10 Year consistently overdelivers.” —Nick Moone, wine director, 1789 Restaurant, Washington, D.C.

“For Scotch under $50, my pick is Johnnie Walker Black Label. It’s one of the most dependable and well-balanced Scotch whiskies available at its price point. The blend offers layers of dried fruit, vanilla, oak, and subtle smoke, creating complexity without sacrificing approachability. At Jeong Yuk Jeom, I value whiskies that complement the savory richness of Korean barbecue, and Black Label’s gentle smokiness pairs especially well with grilled beef. Whether enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or over ice, it consistently delivers a refined Scotch experience that exceeds expectations for its price.” —Tana Kokanot, head bartender, Jeong Yuk Jeom, NYC

“Laphroaig 10 will always be my go-to Scotch, hands down. It’s a textbook example of a spirit whose sense of place is evident in every sip. The rugged landscape of Islay imparts a distinctive smoky character layered with notes of brine, seaweed, and a touch of salinity. It’s a whisky that is bold, mature, and unapologetically expressive, a true reflection of the region from which it comes. I’ve always had a deep appreciation for spirits that are unmistakably tied to their origin, and Laphroaig embodies that better than almost any other. One swirl in a glass and the aroma is instantly recognizable. More importantly, that aroma tells a story of the island’s peat-rich earth, the surrounding sea, and the windswept coastline that shape its character. Drinking Laphroaig feels less like tasting a whisky and more like experiencing Islay itself, its coastal air, maritime influence, and rugged beauty captured in liquid form.” —Justin Young, head bartender, Farm Bar, Chicago

“Glenmorangie ‘The Original’ 12 Year Old is the gateway single malt, and that’s a compliment. It’s a bottle that consistently overdelivers for the price, offering a level of elegance and complexity that’s often associated with much more expensive whiskies. The palate is bright and approachable, with notes of citrus, honey-soaked shortbread, vanilla, stone fruit, and delicate floral character layered over a soft, creamy texture. It’s equally enjoyable for newcomers and longtime enthusiasts. More importantly, it showcases the balance and refinement that make Highland Scotch so appealing without requiring a premium price tag.” —Will Murphy, general manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition is a full-flavored blended Scotch that punches well above its $25 to $30 price point, especially considering it’s at 100 proof, which is rare for the category. It sips well on its own with notes of toffee, honeycomb, cinnamon, and white pepper but its robust extra proof really allows it to shine as a base spirit in cocktails. Try it in your next Bobby Burns or Penicillin, I think you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal.” —Spencer Vaughan, bar manager, Bespoke, Wilmington, N.C.

“Johnnie Walker Green Label. I can’t emphasize enough how underrated this Scotch is. It’s a blended malt whisky that people usually overlook in favor of Black and/or Blue Label, but if you’ve ever tasted the full Johnnie Walker portfolio, you know this is the hidden gem in the collection. At one point the company tried to discontinue it, but fan pushback kept it alive. I think that was a wise decision. It’s probably the fruitiest of all the Johnnie Walkers, featuring a bright, floral nose and a hard-to-beat price point. There’s really no other Scotch quite like it out there. Prices can range depending on the retailer, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it under $50 if you know where to look.” —Ulysses Vidal, bar lead, Super Peach, Los Angeles

“I really enjoy the Isle of Skye PX Sherry Cigar Reserve Scotch. It’s a blend of Speyside and Island whiskies that brings together fruity and peated flavors, rested in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. It has some really nice notes of chocolate, pepper, and baking spices. It was originally created to pair with cigars, which is why I picked it up, but it drinks much like other sherry-finised whiskies at a much more affordable price.” —Dylan Dinsmore, beverage manager, FiNO, Denver

“Every time someone asks me ‘What’s your favorite Scotch?’ it’s rarely the most expensive bottle in the room. In fact, some of my favorite whiskies retail for less than $50, and Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year fits in this category. This is the bottle I often recommend when someone tells me they are curious about Scotch but don’t know where to begin. Smooth, elegant, and incredibly approachable, the Singleton delivers notes of vanilla, roasted nuts, toffee, and orchard fruit without overwhelming the palate. I discovered years ago that it pairs exceptionally well with a good cigar. As beverage professionals, we often spend our careers chasing the next rare release or highly allocated bottle, but great whisky doesn’t have to be expensive. Sometimes the best bottle isn’t the rarest one on the shelf.” —Ehsan Mackani, director of beverage and fine dining, La Boucherie, Los Angeles

“Finding an exceptional single malt under $50 is a rare feat, but Bruichladdich’s The Classic Laddie completely defies the odds. While its Islay heritage suggests heavy smoke, this signature expression is entirely unpeated, offering a vibrant, barley-forward profile that bridges the gap between curious novices and seasoned aficionados. Its incredible versatility makes it the ultimate backbone for a Mamie Taylor, a Scotch cocktail made with fresh lime juice and spicy ginger beer. The Scotch’s bright notes elevate the drink, providing proof that world-class craftsmanship doesn’t require a premium price tag.” —Joshua Waeghe, director of food and beverage, The Outsider, Milwaukee

“Monkey Shoulder is my favorite Scotch for multiple reasons. Not only does it deliver exceptional flavor, but it does so without the premium price tag you would expect. With its notes of honey, vanilla, citrus, and spice, Monkey Shoulder has a smooth and approachable character for newcomers, and enough complexity for connoisseurs alike. Additionally, whether you enjoy it on the rocks, neat, or in a cocktail, it offers a level of versatility that some other Scotches can’t match. My favorite part though, is how the spirit was named. ‘Monkey Shoulder’ was the nickname for the injury commonly sustained by malt workers while hand-turning barley in the whisky-making process. Their arms would droop like a monkey’s, thus inspiring the brand’s identity. I always love a good ‘fun fact,’ and it’s great to see Monkey Shoulder using its name to pay homage to its roots!” —Briana Dennehy, beverage operations manager, InterContinental San Diego, San Diego