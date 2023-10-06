Among rows of classic Italian amaro bottles at bars or shops, Cynar always manages to stand out. The beloved bitter liqueur proudly displays its unique main ingredient front-and-center on its playful packaging: the earthy, herbaceous artichoke.

While the pointy green vegetable might seem like a peculiar ingredient to highlight, Cynar celebrates all that the artichoke has to offer, including its complex vegetal flavors and a delightful bitterness. But let’s be clear: This isn’t artichoke juice. The beverage is made with a combination of several herbs and spices that deliver a layered and intense amaro — one that’s inspired a cult-like following among bartenders.

Even though Cynar has been popular since its debut in the 1950s, the drink really took off stateside over the past two decades during America’s cocktail renaissance, as bartenders used it to add more bitter complexity to classics and new concoctions. In addition to being a great cocktail ingredient, Cynar can be enjoyed as an aperitivo in a spritz or poured neat as an after-dinner drink. Either way, this versatile beverage belongs on your bar cart.

Since you’ll be seeing this artichoke-clad bottle around a lot, you should probably brush up on some fun facts. Here are nine things you should know about Cynar.