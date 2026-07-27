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The alcohol industry has seen an influx of celebrity-owned brands in recent decades, and the wine category is not immune to the trend. Whether birthed from genuine wine connoisseurship or just a marketing ploy, celebrity wine brands now make up a considerable sector of the industry. Famous people amass dedicated followers, and that popularity is often transferred to the wines they represent.

For a better understanding of the trend, we looked at when each of the major celebrity-owned wine brands debuted. The movement’s pioneers came about in the aughts and continued into the 2010s, but 2020 saw a massive surge in launches of celebrity wine brands. (Like many of us, it appears celebrities were drinking copiously while in quarantine.) Though the wave has since died down, many of these brands remain a go-to choice for consumers today.

From 2005 to 2025, here is a timeline of the most prominent celebrity wine brands and the winemakers behind them.

2005: Pursued by Bear

Kyle MacLachlan, star of David Lynch’s blockbuster “Blue Velvet” and cult-favorite “Twin Peaks,” launched Pursued by Bear in 2005 in partnership with winemaker Daniel Wampfler. The winery is located in Walla Walla, Wash., and sources its grapes from plots across the Columbia Valley. The actor, who also appeared in “Sex and the City,” named his winery after a famously ambiguous stage direction in William Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale.” For red wines, Pursued by Bear produces a blend made from Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. Chardonnay is its only white grape, and there’s also a rosé of Grenache and Mourvèdre.

2006: Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Franics Ford Coppola began producing wine well before launching his eponymous label. The director behind some of the most celebrated films in history, including “The Godfather” series and “Apocalypse Now,” bought a portion of Inglenook Estate in 1975 and, three years later, began releasing wines to friends and family. In 2006, he and his wife Eleanor purchased the Sonoma property formerly known as Chateau Souverain from Beringer Wine Estates. Under director of winemaking Andrea Card, Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s portfolio offers a sizable range of wines: Its whites include Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, and others, and among its reds are Pinot Noir, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

2008: Château Miraval

Château Miraval was caught in the crossfire of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s contentious divorce. In 2008, Pitt and Jolie rented the property in Correns, Provence, and its on-site vineyards and winery on a long-term lease. When the rental was up in 2012, the married couple decided to purchase Miraval from then-owner Tom Bove, an American entrepreneur. In 2013, Pitt and Jolie split ownership 60-40, respectively, and, later that year, debuted Miraval Wines with help from the winery Famille Perrin.

Then, things went south. How they would control Miraval became a point of contention amid the couple’s eight-year divorce saga, which started in 2016 when Jolie filed to separate. The years-long legal battle ended with a victory for Pitt, who now owns 50 percent of the estate, the majority stake. Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler owns 40 percent, and the remaining 10 percent is in the hands of a court-appointed receiver. Under this ownership group, Château Miraval continues to release popular rosé blends featuring Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah, and Vermentino.

2015: LVE Wines

Short for Legend Vineyard Exclusive, LVE Wines is a viticultural project from musician John Legend, Napa-based Raymond Vineyards, and winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset. The three parties launched the collaboration in 2015. The brand encompasses a collection of wines made with grapes sourced from the Carneros, Calistoga, Napa Valley, Oakville, and Yountville AVAs, with the releases including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, red blends, a white sparkling wine, and a sparkling rosé. The label debuted a set of canned rosé, both still and sparkling, called La Vie by LVE in 2019.

2018: Hampton Water Wine Co.

’80s heartthrob Jon Bon Jovi launched Hampton Water Wine Co. in collaboration with his son Jesse Bongiovi and entrepreneur Ali Thomas. The brand entered the market with its flagship Hampton Water Rosé, crafted by famed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, and now also offers a sparkling rosé. The grapes for its wines are sourced from the Languedoc region, and its rosés are a Grenache-dominant blend that also features Cinsault, Mourvèdre, and Syrah.

2019: Invivo X, SJP

Invivo, a winery based in New Zealand, introduced a partnership with Sarah Jessica Parker — the beloved actress from “Sex and the City” and “Hocus Pocus” — in 2019 called Invivo X, SJP. The collab’s flagship expression is a Sauvignon Blanc blend from Marlborough, and the line has since added a rosé, a Pinot Noir, and, most recently, a jalapeno-spiked Sauvignon Blanc to its repertoire.

2020: Kylie Minogue Wines

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue launched her eponymous wine brand with the London-based beverage alcohol producer Benchmark Drinks in May 2020. Kylie Minogue Wines initially rolled out its flagship French rosé to the U.K. and Ireland. Two months later, the brand expanded its footprint to Australia. Within the first year, the brand added Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco, and a premium rosé to its lineup. In 2022, Kylie Minogue Wines entered U.S. markets and, that same year, released a non-alcoholic sparkling rosé. Now, the brand’s portfolio also includes a Prosecco Brut D.O.C., a Vin de France rosé, a non-alcoholic sparkling white, and a lower-ABV rosé. Kylie Minogue’s rosés are known to be some of the best-selling pink wines in the U.K.

2020: Maison No. 9

Maison No. 9 is a Provençal rosé brand owned by Post Malone, music producer (and Post Malone’s former manager) Dre London, and James Morrisey, founder of spirits company Global Brand Equities. The idea for the label sparked when Morrisey, who had just returned from a trip to the south of France, approached London and Malone the day before the 2019 Grammy Awards. A few weeks later, the three traveled to Provence and sampled rosés from the region. In June 2020, with the help of Alexis Cornu, oenologist at the Provence Rosé Group and winemaker at famed rosé producer Château de Berne, the trio released Maison No. 9., a blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, and Merlot.

2020: Avaline

Actress Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power partnered with winemaker Ashley Herzberg to release clean wine brand Avaline in July 2020. The brand sources exclusively organic grapes, an ethos that extends to its use of certified organic yeast and minimal sulfites. The grapes are sourced from plots in countries around Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Avaline launched with rosé and white offerings, but its portfolio now includes red and sparkling wines.

2020: Cali by Snoop from 19 Crimes

Snoop Dogg may be better known for a different category of intoxicant, but the California-born rapper also boasts a wine brand that bears his name. 19 Crimes — an Australian winery known for rich, bold red blends owned by Treasury Wine Estates — collaborated with Snoop Dogg to launch the “Cali by Snoop” collection in July 2020. The blend Snoop Cali Red, with a label that depicts Snoop in a black hoodie, inaugurated the product line. The release marked the first time the Australian brand released a California wine. Cali by Snoop has since expanded with still and sparkling rosés and a sparkling white.

2020: Sun Goddess Wines

R&B icon Mary J. Blige debuted her wine brand, Sun Goddess Wines, in July 2020. The brand launched with two flagship expressions: a Sauvignon Blanc and a skin-contact Pinot Grigio. The portfolio has since expanded to include Prosecco and Merlot. The juice behind Sun Goddess Wines is produced by Fantinel Winery, a winery that farms plots across the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region in northeastern Italy.

2025: MianU

MianU is Regina King’s brand of low-intervention, minimal-sulfer, unfiltered California wines, first released in 2025. The name — a play on the phrase “me and you” — is a tribute to her son who passed away in 2022. MianU’s flagship expression is a skin-contact blend of Gewürztraminer and Chardonnay sourced from three vineyards across the Clarksburg and Mendocino County AVAs. The portfolio has also included a limited-edition Syrah, which is currently sold out.